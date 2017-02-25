Freshman Javier Acevedo Goes 45.66 100 Back at Bulldog Invite

2017 Bulldog Invitation (UGA Last Chance Meet)

In addition to the host team, the meet showcases swimmers and divers from Alabama, Arkansas, Army, Auburn, Bucknell, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Navy, New Hampshire, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Yale.

Day One featured the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1 meter springboard, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3 meter springboard.

There were some fast swims today in Athens, Georgia, as the University of Georgia hosted prelims and finals sessions for Day One of its two-day last chance meet.

Women’s Highlights

GEORGIA:Junior Meaghan Raab shaved almost 7 seconds off her 400 IM time, finishing in 4:08.51. That time currently ranks her within the top 30 nationally. Chelsea Britt, who already has an A-cut time standard, swam the 200 IM for the first time this season, touching in 1:58.37 (a solid provisional time standard). Freshman Katherine Aikins recorded her first B-cut time in the 50 free, going 22.94. Freshman Jordan Stout took almost a second off her season-best 200 free as she swam a 1:46.19.

AUBURN: For the Auburn Tigers, Zoe Thatcher swam a sizzling 4:39.95 in the 500 free, lowering her provision cut by almost 3 seconds. Breanna Roman squeaked under the 1:00 barrier, with a 59.99 during finals. Her entry time was a 1:00.84. Ashton Ellzey lowered her time in the 50 free to 22.43.

LOUISVILLE: Cardinal Gracie Long lowered her 200 IM time by almost a second, going 1:58.82. In the 200 free, Alex Sellers improved her time by more than a second, grabbing second in prelims with a 1:46.39.

DUKE: Duke’s Maddie Hess registered a big drop in the 100 back, she was the only swimmer to dip under 53 unders with a 52.69.

Men’s Highlights

GEORGIA: Freshman Olympian Javier Acevedo came within three tenths of the NCAA A-cut standard in the 100 back, blasting a 45.66 in tonight’s finals session. Distance specialist Aidan Burns lowered his 500 free time down to a 4:17.08. Freshman Clayton Forde continues to shave time off of his 400 IM personal best, touching in 3:45.04 to win the finals heat by more than 6 seconds. We also got to see 400 IM stalwart Chase Kalisz swim the 50 free, and he touched in a respectable 20.23 (4 one-hundredths away from a B-cut time).

NC STATE: Zach Warner had a big drop in the 100 breast, lowering his 53.97 almost a full second to a 53.07 in his prelims swim. Alabama’s Pavel Romanov won the event, but wasn’t able to eclipse his season-best time of 52.93 coming into the meet.

AUBURN: Kyle Darmody lowered his 100 back time from a 46.59 to a 46.17. He took second behind event winner Acevedo.

ALABAMA: Daniel Kober dropped his 500 free time under the 4:20 mark, going 4:19.89 to take second in finals. His season best is now more than 5 seconds better than the B-cut standard.

Day Two will feature the 800 free relay, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay.