Will Licon Rips 1:49.8 200 Breast for New Big 12 Meet Record

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Texas senior Will Licon, the 200 breast American Record holder, put on a dominant display in the 200 breast final at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. Licon threw down a 1:49.89 in front of the home crowd, successfully defending his Big 12 title and topping the field by 5 seconds with a new Big 12 Meet Record.

That time is over a half second faster than Licon swam at this point last season. His former Meet Record, which he set at the 2016 Big 12 Championships, was a 1:50.47. Last March, Licon set the American Record at 1:48.12. This time, he’ll look to become the first man to break 1:47 in the event.

Will Licon Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Will Licon 2017 25.02 27.32 28.57 28.98 1:49.89 Will Licon 2016 25.00 27.81 28.91 28.75 1:50.47

The big difference in Licon’s swim tonight versus his former record-breaking swim came in the middle 100 of the race. His middle 100 tonight was a 55.89 compared to his 56.72 from last season.