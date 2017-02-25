ND’s Cat Mulquin Locks up NCAA Invite at Purdue Last Chance Meet

Boiler-Make-It Qualification Championship
- February 25th, 2017
- One day Last Chance Meet
- Women Only
- West Lafayette, Indiana (Purdue University)
- Live Results
- What did it take to qualify for the 2016 NCAA Championships?
The one day Purdue Last Chance Meet saw a handful of women lock up their commitments, and a slew of others who, while improving their chances, still sit firmly on the bubble for NCAA qualifying.
Swimmers are eligible to swim a prelims race, a finals race, and a trial race at the meet. There were 2 time trials sessions held, one right before finals and one right after finals. In spite of 2 time trials sessions, an athlete could only time trial a specific event once.
In the mid-day session, only 2 swimmers made attempts, and neither was close to a qualifying time. There was a better turnout for the post-finals time trials, though still not much luck on improving qualifying chances.
Notable swims below:
- In the women’s 200 IM, Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren swam a 1:58.45 in finals of the 200 IM and a 1:58.27 in prelims. Neither improved upon the 1:58.08 from the Missouri Invitational in December. That leaves her ranked 47th nationally and probably out of an invite.
- Notre Dame’s Katie Smith swam a 22.25 in the 50 free in finals, which moved her up to 42nd nationally. Last year, it only took a 22.35 to qualify, and while 42 swimmers won’t get invites in the 50 free, there should be enough ahead of her who aren’t entering the event at NCAAs for her to be in. She tried again for another spot or two improvement in a time trial, but was a 22.45 and failed to improve her placement.
- Missouri’s Erin Metzger-Seymour swam a 52.77 in the 100 fly final, which didn’t improve upon her 52.52 from NCAAs that ranks her 42nd nationally. Nikki Smith from Notre Dame swam a 52.59 in prelims, which ranks her tied for 47th.
- Notre Dame’s Catherine Mulquin swam a 52.13 in the 100 back final. That pushes her up to 28th nationally and makes her a pretty safe bet for NCAA qualification.
- Purdue’s Emily Rawson (1:56.77 – prelims) and Taite Kitchel (1:56.43 – prelims) both swam times in the 200 fly that would’ve been invited to NCAAs in each of the last 4 seasons. This year, however, looks like the cut line might be a little faster than it’s been. Kitchel ranks 33rd and Rawson ranks 37th. With only the Pac-12 women left to swim, Kitchel is squarely on the bubble. Rawson is in trouble, given that only 39 or 40 get invited in each event.
