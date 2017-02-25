Kathleen Baker Rocks 1:48.3 200 Back to Break Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
Cal’s Kathleen Baker had a huge swim in the 200 back on the final night of competition at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Baker dropped a full second and a half from her best time, clocking in at 1:48.33 to clip the former Pac-12 Meet Record of 1:48.39 set by Cal’s Elizabeth Pelton back in 2013. With that, Baker is now within a half second of Pelton’s American Record, which stands at a 1:47.84 from the 2013 NCAA Championships.
Baker’s Splits By 50:
- 1st 50 Split- 25.24
- 2nd 50 Split- 27.21
- 3rd 50 Split- 27.68
- 4th 50 Split- 28.20
- Final Time- 1:48.33
Baker’s performance was the 3rd fastest swim of all time in the event, and moves her up to 3rd on the all-time top performers list. Aside from Pelton, the only other swimmer to have put up a faster time was Missy Franklin, who swam a 1:47.91 at the 2015 NCAA Championships.
All Time Top Performers: Women’s 200 Back
- Elizabeth Pelton– 1:47.84
- Missy Franklin- 1:47.91
- Kathleen Baker– 1:48.33
- Gemma Spofforth- 1:48.34
- Courtney Bartholomew- 1:49.35
- Janet Hu– 1:49.36
- Natalie Coughlin- 1:49.52
- Danielle Galyer- 1:49.71
- Elizabeth Beisel- 1:49.82
- Kylie Stewart- 1:49.85
Also making her way onto the all-time top performers lsit was Stanford’s Janet Hu. She swam a personal best 1:49.36 to take 2nd behind Baker, making her the 6th fastest performer in history.
Leave a Reply