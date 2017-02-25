Kathleen Baker Rocks 1:48.3 200 Back to Break Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Kathleen Baker had a huge swim in the 200 back on the final night of competition at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Baker dropped a full second and a half from her best time, clocking in at 1:48.33 to clip the former Pac-12 Meet Record of 1:48.39 set by Cal’s Elizabeth Pelton back in 2013. With that, Baker is now within a half second of Pelton’s American Record, which stands at a 1:47.84 from the 2013 NCAA Championships.

Baker’s Splits By 50:

  • 1st 50 Split- 25.24
  • 2nd 50 Split- 27.21
  • 3rd 50 Split- 27.68
  • 4th 50 Split- 28.20
  • Final Time- 1:48.33

Baker’s performance was the 3rd fastest swim of all time in the event, and moves her up to 3rd on the all-time top performers list. Aside from Pelton, the only other swimmer to have put up a faster time was Missy Franklin, who swam a 1:47.91 at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

All Time Top Performers: Women’s 200 Back

  1. Elizabeth Pelton– 1:47.84
  2. Missy Franklin- 1:47.91
  3. Kathleen Baker– 1:48.33
  4. Gemma Spofforth- 1:48.34
  5. Courtney Bartholomew- 1:49.35
  6. Janet Hu– 1:49.36
  7. Natalie Coughlin- 1:49.52
  8. Danielle Galyer- 1:49.71
  9. Elizabeth Beisel- 1:49.82
  10. Kylie Stewart- 1:49.85

Also making her way onto the all-time top performers lsit was Stanford’s Janet Hu. She swam a personal best 1:49.36 to take 2nd behind Baker, making her the 6th fastest performer in history.

