Simone Manuel Hits 3rd-Fastest 100 Free Ever With 46.36 at Pac-12s

  0 Jared Anderson | February 25th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simone Manuel rattled her own American record and came up with the third-fastest 100 free ever swum at the Pac-12 Championships, going 46.36. That time is a new Pac-12 Championships meet record.

Manuel now holds the #1 and #3 fastest 100 frees of all-time, and breaks up a run by her conference rival Abbey Weitzeil in the top 5 swims of all-time:

Fastest Women’s 100y Free Performances All-Time

  1. Simone Manuel (3/2015) – 46.09
  2. Abbey Weitzeil (12/2014) – 46.29
  3. Simone Manuel (2/2017) – 46.36
  4. Abbey Weitzeil (3/2016) – 46.47
  5. Abbey Weitzeil (3/2016) – 46.52
  6. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (2/2012) – 46.61
  7. Simone Manuel (11/2014) – 46.62
  8. Missy Franklin (3/2015) – 46.66
  9. Simone Manuel (3/2015) – 46.68
  10. Simone Manuel (2/2015) – 46.70

Manuel now owns 5 of the top 10 swims in history in the event. She’s currently about four tenths ahead of where she was at Pac-12s in 2015 (the last year she swam them). She was able to drop seven tenths between Pac-12s and NCAAs that year.

Weitzeil didn’t compete in the race, scratching out of prelims. She’s reportedly ill and won’t be able to finish out this year’s Pac-12 meet, though she’s still expected to be ready for NCAAs.

