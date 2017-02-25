Simone Manuel Hits 3rd-Fastest 100 Free Ever With 46.36 at Pac-12s

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simone Manuel rattled her own American record and came up with the third-fastest 100 free ever swum at the Pac-12 Championships, going 46.36. That time is a new Pac-12 Championships meet record.

Manuel now holds the #1 and #3 fastest 100 frees of all-time, and breaks up a run by her conference rival Abbey Weitzeil in the top 5 swims of all-time:

Fastest Women’s 100y Free Performances All-Time

Manuel now owns 5 of the top 10 swims in history in the event. She’s currently about four tenths ahead of where she was at Pac-12s in 2015 (the last year she swam them). She was able to drop seven tenths between Pac-12s and NCAAs that year.

Weitzeil didn’t compete in the race, scratching out of prelims. She’s reportedly ill and won’t be able to finish out this year’s Pac-12 meet, though she’s still expected to be ready for NCAAs.