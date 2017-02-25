Simone Manuel Hits 3rd-Fastest 100 Free Ever With 46.36 at Pac-12s

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
Simone Manuel rattled her own American record and came up with the third-fastest 100 free ever swum at the Pac-12 Championships, going 46.36. That time is a new Pac-12 Championships meet record.
Manuel now holds the #1 and #3 fastest 100 frees of all-time, and breaks up a run by her conference rival Abbey Weitzeil in the top 5 swims of all-time:
Fastest Women’s 100y Free Performances All-Time
- Simone Manuel (3/2015) – 46.09
- Abbey Weitzeil (12/2014) – 46.29
- Simone Manuel (2/2017) – 46.36
- Abbey Weitzeil (3/2016) – 46.47
- Abbey Weitzeil (3/2016) – 46.52
- Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (2/2012) – 46.61
- Simone Manuel (11/2014) – 46.62
- Missy Franklin (3/2015) – 46.66
- Simone Manuel (3/2015) – 46.68
- Simone Manuel (2/2015) – 46.70
Manuel now owns 5 of the top 10 swims in history in the event. She’s currently about four tenths ahead of where she was at Pac-12s in 2015 (the last year she swam them). She was able to drop seven tenths between Pac-12s and NCAAs that year.
Weitzeil didn’t compete in the race, scratching out of prelims. She’s reportedly ill and won’t be able to finish out this year’s Pac-12 meet, though she’s still expected to be ready for NCAAs.
Leave a Reply