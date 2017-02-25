Reece Whitley Blasts 51.84 100 Breast to Re-Break National HS Record

Penn Charter junior Reece Whitley put together another monster swim in the 100 breast, breaking the National Independent High School and overall High School Records for the 2nd time in a day. During prelims at the 2017 Eastern Championships, an elite meet for private school swimmers in the northeastern United States, Whitley smashed the record with a 52.35. He took it up a notch in finals, cracking the 52-second barrier to win in 51.84.

Whitley’s Splits By 50:

1st 50- 24.75

2nd 50- 27.09

Final Time- 51.84

Throughout the day, Whitley has lowered the National Independent High School Record by over a full second. Before his record-breaking prelims swim, that record was a 52.92 done by Creighton Prep’s Jacob Molacek at the 2014 Nebraska state meet. He also took nearly a second off the overall National High School Record. That record previously stood at a 52.65 done by Avon High School’s Chandler Bray at the Indiana state meet in 2016.

Whitley’s time is not only lightning fast for a junior swimmer. It’s good enough to compete with the best of the best. His 51.84 would’ve placed 3rd in the championship final at the 2016 NCAA meet.