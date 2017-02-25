Caeleb Dressel Swims 1:33 in the 200 Free at Florida Last Chance Meet

Florida Last-Chance Meet

Day 2 of the 2017 Florida Last-Chance Meet, one of 9 last chance meets happening around the country this weekend and next, saw swimmers seal up invites in almost every one of the day’s events. Once again, the home team Florida Gators were the biggest beneficiaries of last chance swims, adding several more to their NCAA roster.

While not needing any qualifying times, Florida’s sprint superstar Caeleb Dressel, the fastest man ever over 50 and 100 yards, made an appearance on Saturday, swimming a 1:33.42 in the 200 free. His previous season-best was a 1:34.60 from the Georgia Fall Invite. Jan Switkowski, also already qualified for NCAAs, swam a 1:34.41 – a season-best for him as well.

That swim for Dressel ranks him as the 2nd-fastest Florida Gator this season, behind only freshman Maxime Rooney’s 1:32.18. It also ranks Dressel 7th nationally with ACCs and Pac-12s left to swim.