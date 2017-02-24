Gators Add Pile of New Qualifiers on Day 1 of Last Chance Meet

Florida Last-Chance Meet

February 24th-26th, 2017

Last-chance qualifier for NCAA Championships

O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Day 1 results

What qualified last year

The first day of the University of Florida-hosted Last Chance Meet saw the home team rack up several new qualifiers. Taking advantage of their home pool, the Gators earned no-fewer-than 4 new locked-in qualifiers for NCAAs, with several others on the bubble.

Swimmers can swim an event in prelims and finals of a last chance meet, along with in one time trial. See all of the last chance meets here.