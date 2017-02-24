2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Blodgett Pool, Harvard University, Boston MA (Eastern Standard Time)
- Prelims 11AM / Finals 6PM
Harvard alumnus Slater Goodman posted a live video to his Facebook page during freshman Dean Farris’ 200 free final. Watch it here (warning, some NSFW language):
https://www.facebook.com/slater.goodman/videos/10211143559218834/
Farris, who arrived at Harvard as a 1:36.0 200 freestyler, went 1:34.0 during the 2016-17 season with the Crimson. In prelims on Friday morning he ripped a 1:32.71, then came back in finals to go 1:31.56 and become the sixth-fastest performer of all time.
Here is the Ivy League Digital Network’s version:
MSD: 1:31.56! @HarvardSwim's Dean Farris tops the pool & championship meet records he set this morning in the 200-yard freestyle. #OneIvy pic.twitter.com/ZInyiezfih
— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) February 25, 2017
As of February 24th, Farris will be the top seed at NCAAs. The next two fastest performances have come from Townley Haas and Maxime Rooney:
|Farris, Ivies
|Haas, Big12s
|Rooney, SECs
|50
|21.43
|21.221
|21.41
|100
|44.33 (22.90)
|44.32 (23.11)
|44.63 (23.22)
|150
|1:07.66 (23.33)
|1:08.25 (23.93)
|1:08.32 (23.69)
|200
|1:31.56 (23.90)
|1:32.17 (23.92)
|1:32.18 (23.86)
Farris now ranks #6 on the all-time list, just after Matias Koski and just before Joao De Lucca.
- 1:30.46 Townley Haas USA Atlanta 03/25/2016
- 1:31.20 Simon Burnett GBR Atlanta 03/24/2006
- 1:31.31 Ricky Berens USA Austin 03/07/2013
- 1:31.51 Joao De Lucca BRA Indianapolis 03/28/2013
- 1:31.54 Matias Koski FIN Atlanta 03/25/2016
- 1:31.65 Joao De Lucca BRA Knoxville 12/05/2013
- 1:31.70 Shaune Fraser College 03/27/2009 Station CAY
- 1:31.72 Dave Walters College 03/27/2009 Station r USA
- 1:31.73 r Conor Dwyer USA Gainesville 02/16/2011
- 1:31.83 Dave Walters USA Austin 12/05/2008
2 Comments on "Video: Watch Dean Farris Swim Fastest 200 Free of the Year, 1:31.56"
The 200 free at NCAA’s is going to be crazy for the next 3 years. If you look at all the young talent in the NCAA and the high schoolers to come, this event will have several of the fastest times in history posted in the next few years. I’ve always thought the 200 free was the best event because of its blend of sprinters and distance swimmers and this young talent is really figuring out how to swim this event so well.
Wow, and now Pieroni at 1:32.13.
This should be one for the ages… and Pac12s haven’t even started yet.