Video: Watch Dean Farris Swim Fastest 200 Free of the Year, 1:31.56

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Harvard alumnus Slater Goodman posted a live video to his Facebook page during freshman Dean Farris’ 200 free final. Watch it here (warning, some NSFW language):

https://www.facebook.com/slater.goodman/videos/10211143559218834/

Farris, who arrived at Harvard as a 1:36.0 200 freestyler, went 1:34.0 during the 2016-17 season with the Crimson. In prelims on Friday morning he ripped a 1:32.71, then came back in finals to go 1:31.56 and become the sixth-fastest performer of all time.

Here is the Ivy League Digital Network’s version:

MSD: 1:31.56! @HarvardSwim's Dean Farris tops the pool & championship meet records he set this morning in the 200-yard freestyle. #OneIvy pic.twitter.com/ZInyiezfih — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) February 25, 2017

As of February 24th, Farris will be the top seed at NCAAs. The next two fastest performances have come from Townley Haas and Maxime Rooney:

Farris, Ivies Haas, Big12s Rooney, SECs 50 21.43 21.221 21.41 100 44.33 (22.90) 44.32 (23.11) 44.63 (23.22) 150 1:07.66 (23.33) 1:08.25 (23.93) 1:08.32 (23.69) 200 1:31.56 (23.90) 1:32.17 (23.92) 1:32.18 (23.86)

Farris now ranks #6 on the all-time list, just after Matias Koski and just before Joao De Lucca.