Pac 12 Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA

The Pac 12 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

-The leader in individual points was the only triple event winner, Simone Manuel of Stanford, with 96 points. She was followed by Katie Ledecky of Stanford with 92 points, Ella Eastin of Stanford with 92 points, Kathleen Baker of California with 88, Maria Polyakova of UCLA with 87, and Louise Hansson of USC with 86.

-The top individual scorer for Arizona, UCLA, Utah, and Arizona St. was a diver.

-Six different Stanford athletes won an individual event. The other 8 teams won 6 individual events combined.

-USC brought 21 freshmen and sophomores and only 1 junior and 4 seniors.

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Manuel, Simone SO 96 50 Free 1 21.29 947 200 Free 1 1:40.37 957 100 Free 1 46.36 958 Ledecky, Katie FR 92 500 Free 1 4:25.15 995 400 IM 1 3:57.68 904 200 Free 2 1:40.50 950 Eastin, Ella SO 92 200 IM 1 1:52.34 890 400 IM 2 4:00.96 842 200 Fly 1 1:51.85 871 Howe, Ally JR 85 200 IM 4 1:55.74 768 100 Back 1 49.69 901 200 Back 3 1:51.16 787 Hu, Janet JR 81 100 Fly 3 50.59 860 100 Back 4 50.7 826 200 Back 2 1:49.36 844 Neal, Lia SR 80 50 Free 5 21.7 850 200 Free 3 1:43.62 793 100 Free 2 46.97 887 Stevens, Leah SO 75 500 Free 7 4:40.79 727 400 IM 6 4:10.00 695 1650 Free 2 15:57.87 710 Williams, Kim SO 74 200 IM 6 1:56.81 734 100 Breast 5 1:00.05 723 200 Breast 5 2:09.95 715 Engel, Lindsey JR 71 100 Fly 6 51.79 768 100 Back 8 53.54 651 200 Fly 5 1:55.16 748 Byrnes, Megan FR 70 500 Free 4 4:39.14 750 200 Free 15 1:46.88 661 1650 Free 1 15:47.62 752 Drabot, Katie FR 67.5 500 Free 2 4:35.69 802 200 Free 5 1:43.78 786 100 Free 12 49.2 682 Farnsworth, Haley FR 65 1 mtr Diving 4 297.75 3 mtr Diving 6 301.5 Platform Diving 12 214.5 Cook, Kassidy JR 60 1 mtr Diving 1 338.35 3 mtr Diving 2 367.5 Szekely, Allie FR 52 400 IM 3 4:02.34 817 200 Back 5 1:51.76 770 Stafford, Nicole SR 52 500 Free 11 4:42.18 708 200 Free 11 1:45.71 707 200 Fly 9 1:56.92 690 Voss, Erin FR 46 500 Free 17 4:44.72 673 100 Back 14 53.39 660 200 Back 6 1:53.25 727 Poppe, Heidi JR 38 50 Free 47 23.86 440 100 Breast 8 1:01.1 663 200 Breast 11 2:12.04 663 Meyers, Alex JR 28 50 Free 23 22.93 622 200 Free 13 1:46.41 679 100 Free 15 49.67 644 Gallagher, Sammy JR 18 1 mtr Diving 23 202.85 3 mtr Diving 18 213.25 Platform Diving 17 192 Leydon-Mahoney, Graci JR 16 1 mtr Diving 11 245.05 Halsted, Tara SR 5 200 IM 23 2:05.02 470 400 IM 24 4:21.76 505 200 Fly 23 2:02.24 511 Boyd, Hannah FR 4 500 Free 24 4:48.7 618 200 Free 33 1:49.58 552 1650 Free 22 16:50.48 483 Stenstrom, Brooke FR 0 50 Free 33 23.4 535 100 Breast 37 1:06.14 337 100 Free 39 51.23 508

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Baker, Kathleen SO 88 200 IM 2 1:52.74 874 100 Back 2 50.27 857 200 Back 1 1:48.33 879 Osman, Farida SR 82.5 50 Free 2 21.49 898 100 Fly 2 50.4 877 100 Free 3 47.36 846 McLaughlin, Katie SO 80 500 Free 3 4:36.04 797 200 Free 4 1:43.75 787 200 Fly 3 1:53.29 814 Bilquist, Amy SO 73 50 Free 8 22.13 762 100 Back 5 51.29 786 200 Back 4 1:51.22 786 Blovad, Keaton FR 69 200 IM 7 1:58.50 683 100 Back 6 52.41 717 200 Back 8 1:54.03 706 Thomas, Noemie JR 65 50 Free 14 22.42 710 100 Fly 4 50.87 837 200 Fly 4 1:54.50 770 Murphy, Maddie FR 65 50 Free 9 21.96 795 100 Fly 5 51.62 780 100 Free 9 48.72 722 LaMay, Phoebe SO 63 1 mtr Diving 5 286.15 3 mtr Diving 13 251.9 Platform Diving 6 241.6 Garcia Urzainqui, Mar SR 63 200 IM 16 2:01.24 601 100 Breast 4 59.86 734 200 Breast 4 2:08.42 754 Li, Celina SR 62 200 IM 8 1:59.01 668 400 IM 5 4:09.49 703 200 Fly 12 1:58.48 641 Vredeveld, Kristen SR 60 50 Free 10 22.12 764 200 Free 9 1:44.51 755 100 Free 7 48.14 772 Devine, Chenoa FR 60 500 Free 9 4:41.19 721 400 IM 12 4:14.04 635 1650 Free 5 16:08.16 669 Weitzeil, Abbey FR 49 50 Free 3 21.5 895 200 Free 8 1:46.70 668 Roses, Maija JR 43 200 IM 17 1:59.71 647 100 Breast 10 1:00.78 681 200 Breast 10 2:11.83 668 Mykkanen, Courtney FR 41 400 IM 13 4:14.22 632 100 Back 16 54.37 602 200 Back 11 1:55.09 677 Tavoda, Hayden SR 38 1 mtr Diving 20 223.9 3 mtr Diving 9 280.7 Platform Diving 14 207.8 Hull, Valerie JR 36 50 Free 13 22.35 722 200 Free 20 1:47.39 642 100 Free 10 48.77 717 Mau, Jasmine JR 25 50 Free 24 22.96 616 100 Fly 16 54.14 611 200 Fly 14 1:59.51 607 Cacao, Alexa SO 15 1 mtr Diving 21 218.35 3 mtr Diving 20 211.05 Platform Diving 19 183.05 Light, Aislinn FR 12 50 Free 50 23.95 421 100 Back 18 54.69 582 200 Back 20 1:58.55 581 Lund, Anina FR 8 500 Free 30 4:51.64 575 200 Free 21 1:47.80 626 1650 Free 21 16:48.38 493 Diliberto, Mia FR 6 1 mtr Diving 19 224.9 3 mtr Diving 26 182.45 Platform Diving 27 153.9 Reeves, Rachel FR 5 1 mtr Diving 29 168.6 3 mtr Diving 22 200 Platform Diving 23 169.55 Buckley, Alexa FR 4 200 IM 34 2:06.01 432 100 Breast 21 1:02.51 582 200 Breast 30 2:18.8 478 Campbell, Jennifer SO 2 500 Free 37 4:53.73 543 200 Free 23 1:48.44 600 200 Fly 25 2:02.64 495

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hansson, Louise FR 86 200 IM 3 1:53.72 837 100 Fly 1 50.39 877 100 Free 3 47.36 846 Scott, Riley SO 80 400 IM 9 4:09.8 698 100 Breast 2 58.92 792 200 Breast 1 2:06.2 814 Vose, Kirsten SO 79 200 IM 5 1:55.91 763 100 Breast 3 59.58 751 200 Breast 3 2:07.65 774 Gowlett, Naomi FR 70 1 mtr Diving 3 328.15 3 mtr Diving 7 293.35 Platform Diving 9 231.75 Wade, Tatum FR 67 500 Free 8 4:41.12 722 200 Free 7 1:44.83 742 200 Fly 8 1:58.05 655 Wright, Madison SO 62 500 Free 15 4:43.49 690 100 Fly 8 52.3 732 200 Fly 2 1:52.67 838 Moseley, Stanzi FR 61 50 Free 12 22.32 728 200 Free 6 1:43.98 777 100 Free 8 48.22 764 Witt, Madison SO 57 1 mtr Diving 17 231.35 3 mtr Diving 8 285.3 Platform Diving 4 259.4 Mann, Rebecca FR 52 500 Free 12 4:42.44 704 400 IM 16 4:17.00 588 1650 Free 4 16:08.1 669 Apostalon, Anika SR 47 50 Free 7 21.91 805 100 Free 6 47.8 803 Souza, Carly FR 44 1 mtr Diving 16 233.7 3 mtr Diving 16 236.05 Platform Diving 8 212.15 Leach, Hannah SO 43 50 Free 31 23.28 558 100 Back 7 52.56 708 200 Back 9 1:54.4 696 Hayward, Riley SR 40 100 Breast 9 1:00.63 690 100 Back 33 1:03.3 70 200 Breast 9 2:10.29 706 Sanchez, Catherine FR 39 50 Free 25 23.02 606 100 Fly 11 53.03 684 200 Fly 7 1:57.97 657 Kafka, Kelsey SR 38 50 Free 57 24.26 356 100 Breast 7 1:00.76 682 200 Breast 12 2:13.64 624 Chenault, Chelsea SR 28 200 Free 17 1:46.44 678 100 Free 18 49.95 621 200 Fly 15 1:59.83 597 Wooden, Allie SO 26 500 Free 23 4:48.63 619 200 Free 29 1:49.42 559 1650 Free 6 16:11.28 657 Weiss, Hannah JR 21 100 Fly 30 55.95 476 100 Back 15 53.55 651 200 Back 17 1:55.87 656 Stinson, Elizabeth SO 16 500 Free 29 4:50.93 586 400 IM 25 4:28.33 374 1650 Free 11 16:22.46 612 Krebs, Tabitha SO 14 1 mtr Diving 22 203.05 Platform Diving 16 198.7 Ontjes, Olivia SO 6 200 IM 28 2:04.66 483 100 Breast 24 1:03.18 540 200 Breast 20 2:16.14 557 Miller, Abigail FR 5 100 Fly 27 55.54 509 100 Back 20 54.9 569 200 Back 26 2:04.05 392 Dubroff, Lily SO 5 50 Free 38 23.51 513 100 Fly 20 54.94 554 200 Fly 26 2:02.8 489 Brockley, Piper FR 2 200 IM 33 2:05.87 437 200 Breast 23 2:17.29 524 Toris, Victoria SO 0 50 Free 40 23.56 503 200 Free 26 1:49.21 568 100 Free 31 50.87 541 Santoyo, Tamara SO 0 50 Free 65 25.79 113 100 Fly 31 56.01 471 200 Fly 32 2:12.97 134

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cox, Hannah FR 73 500 Free 5 4:39.66 743 400 IM 4 4:07.96 726 1650 Free 8 16:17.50 632 Hackett, Sally SR 73 1 mtr Diving 8 255.6 3 mtr Diving 4 322.5 Platform Diving 5 241.75 Loftus, Karolyn SR 67 1 mtr Diving 6 276.8 3 mtr Diving 12 256.8 Platform Diving 2 262.7 Konopka, Katrina SO 56 50 Free 6 21.71 848 100 Back 11 52.73 698 100 Free 11 48.78 717 Ochitwa, Annie SO 56 50 Free 11 22.23 744 100 Fly 7 52.1 746 100 Back 10 52.65 703 Garcia, Taylor SO 50 100 Fly 12 53.21 672 100 Back 9 52.3 724 200 Back 12 1:56.04 652 Oder, Tjasa JR 47 500 Free 14 4:43.3 692 400 IM 18 4:14.59 626 1650 Free 3 15:59.47 704 Costello, Kaitlyn JR 44.5 1 mtr Diving 7 273.65 3 mtr Diving 17 225.8 Platform Diving 14 207.8 Bauer, Jenna JR 36 500 Free 19 4:45.31 665 400 IM 10 4:12.11 664 200 Back 14 1:57.74 604 Martelle, Alexandra JR 35 200 IM 18 2:00.14 635 100 Breast 11 1:01.02 668 200 Breast 15 2:14.34 606 McHugh, Cameron JR 34 200 IM 19 2:00.83 613 200 Free 16 1:47.15 651 200 Back 10 1:54.66 689 Rumrill, Mackenzie SO 30 200 IM 14 1:59.39 657 100 Fly 10 52.75 702 200 Breast 25 2:18.14 499 Lohman, Kennedy FR 30 200 IM 25 2:04.07 505 100 Breast 6 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 19 2:14.50 601 Korenwinder, Mallory FR 28 200 IM 29 2:04.79 478 100 Breast 13 1:01.14 661 200 Breast 13 2:13.7 622 Ginnis, Morgan JR 22 50 Free 16 22.85 636 200 Free 45 1:52.61 409 100 Free 16 50.49 575 McCarthy, Emma SO 20 500 Free 26 4:49.64 605 200 Free 18 1:46.65 670 1650 Free 14 16:27.92 589 Getzen, Sam JR 15 500 Free 36 4:53.7 544 100 Fly 17 54.14 611 200 Fly 19 1:59.41 611 Jacobsen, Kirsten FR 15 500 Free 34 4:53.28 550 200 Free 28 1:49.31 564 1650 Free 12 16:24.6 603 Georges, Daniela SO 14 500 Free 25 4:48.83 616 400 IM 14 4:15.63 610 200 Fly 24 2:03.22 473 Kremer, Paige JR 13 50 Free 19 22.65 670 100 Fly 23 55.23 533 100 Free 20 50.16 604 Blount, Haley JR 11 1 mtr Diving 18 227.6 3 mtr Diving 21 209.5 Platform Diving 26 159.2 Ranslem, Mik SO 11 200 Fly 16 2:02.05 518 Sutherland, Ashley SO 11 50 Free 21 22.8 644 100 Back 24 55.53 527 100 Free 19 50.13 606 Shimomura, Sarah SO 11 500 Free 28 4:50.32 595 200 Free 19 1:46.67 669 1650 Free 20 16:47.24 499 Nations, Taylor FR 9 50 Free 20 22.77 649 100 Back 22 55.07 558 100 Free 24 50.79 549 Kurki, Laura JR 8 50 Free 17 22.61 677 100 Fly 25 55.35 523 100 Free 33 51.05 525

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Polyakova, Maria JR 87 1 mtr Diving 2 335.75 3 mtr Diving 1 385 Platform Diving 3 259.7 Mack, Linnea SR 78 50 Free 4 21.67 856 100 Back 3 50.56 836 100 Free 5 47.78 805 Schanz, Emma SO 66 200 IM 9 1:57.64 709 400 IM 7 4:12.1 664 200 Breast 7 2:10.35 705 Lenz, Annika SR 57 1 mtr Diving 14 238.55 3 mtr Diving 3 330.9 Platform Diving 10 230.1 Grover, Katie JR 44 100 Fly 9 51.95 756 200 Fly 6 1:56.02 719 Liu, Kenisha FR 43 200 IM 10 1:57.66 708 200 Free 14 1:46.50 676 200 Breast 14 2:13.82 619 Okada, Amy FR 42 100 Fly 14 53.82 632 100 Breast 14 1:01.25 655 200 Fly 11 1:58.38 644 Friese, Katerina SO 38 1 mtr Diving 15 235.25 3 mtr Diving 15 242.35 Platform Diving 13 209.15 White, Madison SR 37 50 Free 29 23.21 571 100 Back 13 53 683 200 Back 7 1:53.75 714 Monahan, Ciara JR 34 1 mtr Diving 13 240 3 mtr Diving 10 272.75 Platform Diving 22 170.7 Soe, Sandra SO 34 500 Free 13 4:42.53 703 200 Free 30 1:49.50 555 1650 Free 9 16:18.45 628 Delisle, MP JR 33 100 Fly 18 54.56 582 200 Back 15 1:58.1 594 200 Fly 13 1:58.64 636 Goldsmith, Isabella FR 32 200 IM 12 1:58.78 675 100 Fly 13 53.52 652 100 Free 22 50.63 563 Campbell, Katy SR 28 500 Free 16 4:46.08 654 200 Free 38 1:50.11 529 1650 Free 10 16:20.88 618 Belanger, Eloise SO 23 Platform Diving 7 237.8 Verger Gourson, Marga JR 21 500 Free 18 4:44.96 670 200 Free 34 1:49.59 552 1650 Free 13 16:25.14 600 Kaunitz, Sarah JR 12 50 Free 27 23.06 598 100 Breast 15 1:01.68 630 100 Free 26 50.44 580 Amberg, Natalie JR 10 500 Free 38 4:54.55 530 100 Back 19 54.87 571 200 Back 21 1:58.84 572 Kaunitz, Lisa FR 7 500 Free 22 4:47.22 639 400 IM 21 4:18.28 567 200 Breast 29 2:18.7 481 Merlihan, Michaela SR 6 500 Free 27 4:50.29 595 200 Free 25 1:48.78 586 1650 Free 19 16:45.69 507 Shiver, Traci SO 6 1 mtr Diving 24 202.2 3 mtr Diving 27 116.25 Platform Diving 20 179.45 Hayes, Nina SR 6 200 IM 22 2:04.31 496 100 Back 29 56.66 447 200 Back 22 1:59.94 538 Winkler, Brigitte SR 5 50 Free 45 23.63 488 100 Breast 23 1:02.97 553 200 Breast 22 2:16.7 542 Escalas, Elena SO 1 100 Breast 29 1:04.29 466 200 Breast 24 2:19.45 457 Walker, Hayden SR 0 500 Free 41 4:56.18 503 200 Free 42 1:51.44 466 1650 Free 25 16:55.58 456 Raukar, Cali FR 0 500 Free 31 4:52.13 568 200 Free 37 1:50.02 533 100 Free 35 51.16 514 Reid, Carly JR 0 50 Free 52 24.02 406 200 Free 32 1:49.57 552 100 Free 29 50.79 549

Arizona State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Aiacoboae, Mara JR 72 1 mtr Diving 12 241.4 3 mtr Diving 5 318.7 Platform Diving 1 292.8 Kansakoski, Silja FR 60 100 Breast 1 58.44 824 200 Breast 2 2:06.41 808 Dawson, Kendall FR 55 500 Free 10 4:41.38 719 200 Free 12 1:46.22 687 1650 Free 7 16:15.09 642 Simonovic, Kat SR 54 500 Free 6 4:40.53 731 200 Free 10 1:45.46 716 100 Free 14 49.25 678 Ross, Marlies SO 47 200 IM 11 1:58.45 685 400 IM 8 4:12.67 655 200 Breast 17 2:12.04 663 Isleta, Chloe Kennedy FR 44 200 IM 13 1:59.08 666 400 IM 11 4:13.06 650 200 Back 13 1:56.6 636 Deacon, Rebecca JR 31 1 mtr Diving 10 249.1 3 mtr Diving 14 245.1 Platform Diving 24 168.65 Fisch, Claire FR 24 50 Free 17 22.61 677 200 Free 31 1:49.54 554 100 Free 12 49.2 682 Glinecke, Emily FR 18 50 Free 55 24.22 364 100 Breast 18 1:01.98 613 200 Breast 16 2:17.42 520 Jonsdottir, Ingibjorg SR 18 50 Free 22 22.91 625 100 Back 12 52.96 685 Bush, Alysha SR 16 50 Free 15 22.65 670 100 Free 21 50.19 601 Hulshof, Bentley FR 16 500 Free 21 4:46.99 642 200 Free 36 1:49.67 548 1650 Free 15 16:32.64 568 Olasz, Anna SR 7 500 Free 39 4:55.48 515 200 Free 49 1:54.88 300 1650 Free 18 16:43.81 516 Ninkovic, Ivana JR 3 50 Free 60 24.44 319 100 Breast 22 1:02.87 559 200 Breast 37 2:22.14 368 Johnston, Andi FR 2 500 Free 40 4:56.17 503 200 Free 40 1:51.04 486 1650 Free 23 16:52.29 474 Kolkebeck, Krista SO 0 50 Free 38 23.51 513 200 Free 39 1:50.70 502 100 Free 30 50.81 547 Wagner, Katherine FR 0 50 Free 30 23.22 569 100 Fly 31 56.01 471 100 Free 38 51.22 509 Philapil, Kaya SO 0 50 Free 63 24.64 281 100 Breast 25 1:03.13 543 200 Breast 32 2:19.66 450 Ceranic, Indira SR 0 500 Free 46 5:00.37 430 200 Free 41 1:51.08 484 100 Free 48 52.88 344

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casillas, Amanda SR 52 1 mtr Diving 9 257.6 3 mtr Diving 11 268.5 Platform Diving 11 227.7 Robertson, Genevieve SO 39 200 IM 27 2:04.63 484 100 Breast 12 1:01.13 662 200 Breast 6 2:10.33 705 Colleou, Stina SR 33 200 IM 26 2:04.37 494 100 Breast 16 1:01.76 626 200 Breast 8 2:10.74 695 Anderson, Jordan SO 23 500 Free 20 4:46.98 642 400 IM 17 4:12.02 665 200 Fly 17 1:58.16 651 Stein, Cassidy FR 18 500 Free 43 4:56.68 495 400 IM 15 4:15.97 605 200 Back 19 1:58.11 594 Butter, Dorien JR 12 50 Free 28 23.09 593 200 Free 22 1:48.13 612 100 Free 17 49.4 666 Wickham, Kat JR 11 500 Free 44 4:57.12 487 1650 Free 16 16:39.76 535 Allen, Mallori FR 11 50 Free 59 24.41 325 100 Back 26 56.05 491 200 Back 16 1:58.93 569 Hall, Lauren JR 10 1 mtr Diving 25 195.75 3 mtr Diving 19 213.2 Platform Diving 21 178.05 Lott, Sarah FR 10 200 Free 24 1:48.86 583 100 Back 17 54.27 608 100 Free 27 50.56 569 Ford, Nicole JR 8 1 mtr Diving 26 189.35 3 mtr Diving 24 184.85 Platform Diving 18 190.45 Pick, Christina FR 8 400 IM 23 4:19.36 549 200 Back 24 2:01.84 473 200 Fly 20 2:00.45 576 Wayner, Darby SO 8 200 IM 20 2:01.94 578 100 Fly 22 55.18 536 100 Free 43 51.51 480 Kearns, Isabella JR 7 400 IM 22 4:18.56 562 1650 Free 27 17:14.65 354 200 Fly 21 2:00.74 566 Gassaway, Mckenna FR 5 50 Free 57 24.26 356 100 Breast 20 1:02.33 592 200 Breast 27 2:18.23 496 Caufield, Makenzie SO 2 1 mtr Diving 28 169.75 3 mtr Diving 23 188.65 Platform Diving 25 159.3 Tadena, Julienne SO 1 200 IM 24 2:06.12 427 100 Breast 26 1:03.31 531 100 Free 44 51.54 477 St. John, Gillian SO 0 50 Free 32 23.34 546 200 Free 44 1:52.17 431 100 Free 28 50.68 559 Pataray, Kristine SR 0 50 Free 43 23.59 496 100 Fly 35 56.39 440 100 Free 47 52.81 350 Archer, Shayla JR 0 50 Free 49 23.94 423 100 Back 25 55.56 525 100 Free 50 55.28 150 Marsh, Jenna JR 0 50 Free 34 23.42 531 100 Fly 28 55.69 497 100 Free 34 51.15 515 Bull, Sydney SR 0 100 Fly 37 56.74 411 100 Breast 35 1:05.81 360 200 Breast 36 2:22.04 371 Cock, Madison SO 0 1 mtr Diving 27 175.5 3 mtr Diving 25 184 Platform Diving 28 149.8 Pabst, Hailey JR 0 500 Free 48 5:03.78 369 200 Free 43 1:51.72 453 200 Back 25 2:03.31 420 Kawaguchi, Megan JR 0 100 Back 28 56.58 452 200 Back 28 2:06.12 315 Gassaway, Mariah FR 0 50 Free 63 24.64 281 100 Breast 27 1:03.45 522 200 Breast 31 2:19.29 462

Washington St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bursch, Addisynn SR 25 200 IM 15 1:59.51 653 400 IM 19 4:14.95 621 100 Free 18 49.97 620 Margetts, Jasmine SO 22 500 Free 45 4:57.74 477 400 IM 20 4:16.94 589 200 Fly 10 1:57.46 673 Mavrantza, Angela FR 16 50 Free 67 29.19 1 100 Breast 17 1:01.87 619 200 Breast 18 2:14.09 612 Locke, Elise SR 13 200 IM 30 2:05.51 451 100 Fly 19 54.82 563 200 Fly 18 1:59.21 617 Griffin, Kendra SR 12 500 Free 32 4:52.16 567 1650 Free 17 16:43.78 516 200 Fly 22 2:00.82 563 Brolin, Anna JR 12 50 Free 36 23.43 529 100 Fly 15 54.02 619 100 Free 46 51.95 437 Bruggman, Hannah JR 6 50 Free 26 23.05 600 100 Back 21 55.01 562 100 Free 23 50.68 559 Marston, Jessica SR 2 500 Free 42 4:56.33 501 1650 Free 26 16:57.3 447 200 Back 23 2:00.14 531 Falk, Ryan FR 1 500 Free 33 4:52.46 563 200 Free 35 1:49.64 549 1650 Free 24 16:54.63 461 Love, Haley Rose SR 1 50 Free 40 23.56 503 100 Fly 24 56.02 470 100 Free 37 51.21 509 Shewchuk, Taylor SO 0 200 IM 38 2:10.67 255 100 Breast 32 1:04.7 437 200 Breast 38 2:22.37 360 Elhoff, Emma SR 0 500 Free 47 5:02.50 392 200 Free 46 1:53.03 389 1650 Free 28 17:32.73 260 Kelly, Ciera SO 0 50 Free 46 23.73 468 100 Fly 29 55.91 479 100 Free 45 51.63 469 Wibmer, Talisa JR 0 50 Free 54 24.2 368 100 Back 30 56.95 425 200 Back 27 2:04.76 365 Johnson, Hailey SR 0 50 Free 44 23.6 494 100 Fly 39 58.93 237 100 Free 36 51.19 511 Rosen, Anna SR 0 50 Free 37 23.5 515 100 Breast 36 1:05.93 352 100 Free 40 51.3 501 Thompson, Rachel JR 0 500 Free 35 4:53.36 549 200 Free 27 1:49.23 567 100 Free 42 51.47 484 Lindberg, Elsa SO 0 50 Free 68 29.58 0 100 Breast 30 1:04.3 465 200 Breast 39 2:25.89 249 Nichols, Penny SO 0 50 Free 51 23.99 413 100 Fly 34 56.25 451 100 Back 27 56.32 472 Brock, Luci FR 0 200 IM 36 2:08.96 317 100 Fly 38 58.27 286 200 Fly 29 2:05.73 372

Oregon St