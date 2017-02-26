Pac 12 Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Pac 12 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the
team scoring. Notes
-The leader in individual points was the only triple event winner,
of Stanford, with 96 points. She was followed by Simone Manuel of Stanford with 92 points, Katie Ledecky of Stanford with 92 points, Kathleen Baker of California with 88, Ella Eastin Maria Polyakova of UCLA with 87, and Louise Hansson of USC with 86.
-The top individual scorer for Arizona, UCLA, Utah, and Arizona St. was a diver.
-Six different Stanford athletes won an individual event. The other 8 teams won 6 individual events combined.
-USC brought 21 freshmen and sophomores and only 1 junior and 4 seniors.
Individual Breakdown
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet. Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Manuel, Simone
SO
96
50 Free
1
21.29
947
200 Free
1
1:40.37
957
100 Free
1
46.36
958
Ledecky, Katie
FR
92
500 Free
1
4:25.15
995
400 IM
1
3:57.68
904
200 Free
2
1:40.50
950
Eastin, Ella
SO
92
200 IM
1
1:52.34
890
400 IM
2
4:00.96
842
200 Fly
1
1:51.85
871
Howe, Ally
JR
85
200 IM
4
1:55.74
768
100 Back
1
49.69
901
200 Back
3
1:51.16
787
Hu, Janet
JR
81
100 Fly
3
50.59
860
100 Back
4
50.7
826
200 Back
2
1:49.36
844
Neal, Lia
SR
80
50 Free
5
21.7
850
200 Free
3
1:43.62
793
100 Free
2
46.97
887
Stevens, Leah
SO
75
500 Free
7
4:40.79
727
400 IM
6
4:10.00
695
1650 Free
2
15:57.87
710
Williams, Kim
SO
74
200 IM
6
1:56.81
734
100 Breast
5
1:00.05
723
200 Breast
5
2:09.95
715
Engel, Lindsey
JR
71
100 Fly
6
51.79
768
100 Back
8
53.54
651
200 Fly
5
1:55.16
748
Byrnes, Megan
FR
70
500 Free
4
4:39.14
750
200 Free
15
1:46.88
661
1650 Free
1
15:47.62
752
Drabot, Katie
FR
67.5
500 Free
2
4:35.69
802
200 Free
5
1:43.78
786
100 Free
12
49.2
682
Farnsworth, Haley
FR
65
1 mtr Diving
4
297.75
3 mtr Diving
6
301.5
Platform Diving
12
214.5
Cook, Kassidy
JR
60
1 mtr Diving
1
338.35
3 mtr Diving
2
367.5
Szekely, Allie
FR
52
400 IM
3
4:02.34
817
200 Back
5
1:51.76
770
Stafford, Nicole
SR
52
500 Free
11
4:42.18
708
200 Free
11
1:45.71
707
200 Fly
9
1:56.92
690
Voss, Erin
FR
46
500 Free
17
4:44.72
673
100 Back
14
53.39
660
200 Back
6
1:53.25
727
Poppe, Heidi
JR
38
50 Free
47
23.86
440
100 Breast
8
1:01.1
663
200 Breast
11
2:12.04
663
Meyers, Alex
JR
28
50 Free
23
22.93
622
200 Free
13
1:46.41
679
100 Free
15
49.67
644
Gallagher, Sammy
JR
18
1 mtr Diving
23
202.85
3 mtr Diving
18
213.25
Platform Diving
17
192
Leydon-Mahoney, Graci
JR
16
1 mtr Diving
11
245.05
Halsted, Tara
SR
5
200 IM
23
2:05.02
470
400 IM
24
4:21.76
505
200 Fly
23
2:02.24
511
Boyd, Hannah
FR
4
500 Free
24
4:48.7
618
200 Free
33
1:49.58
552
1650 Free
22
16:50.48
483
Stenstrom, Brooke
FR
0
50 Free
33
23.4
535
100 Breast
37
1:06.14
337
100 Free
39
51.23
508
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Baker, Kathleen
SO
88
200 IM
2
1:52.74
874
100 Back
2
50.27
857
200 Back
1
1:48.33
879
Osman, Farida
SR
82.5
50 Free
2
21.49
898
100 Fly
2
50.4
877
100 Free
3
47.36
846
McLaughlin, Katie
SO
80
500 Free
3
4:36.04
797
200 Free
4
1:43.75
787
200 Fly
3
1:53.29
814
Bilquist, Amy
SO
73
50 Free
8
22.13
762
100 Back
5
51.29
786
200 Back
4
1:51.22
786
Blovad, Keaton
FR
69
200 IM
7
1:58.50
683
100 Back
6
52.41
717
200 Back
8
1:54.03
706
Thomas, Noemie
JR
65
50 Free
14
22.42
710
100 Fly
4
50.87
837
200 Fly
4
1:54.50
770
Murphy, Maddie
FR
65
50 Free
9
21.96
795
100 Fly
5
51.62
780
100 Free
9
48.72
722
LaMay, Phoebe
SO
63
1 mtr Diving
5
286.15
3 mtr Diving
13
251.9
Platform Diving
6
241.6
Garcia Urzainqui, Mar
SR
63
200 IM
16
2:01.24
601
100 Breast
4
59.86
734
200 Breast
4
2:08.42
754
Li, Celina
SR
62
200 IM
8
1:59.01
668
400 IM
5
4:09.49
703
200 Fly
12
1:58.48
641
Vredeveld, Kristen
SR
60
50 Free
10
22.12
764
200 Free
9
1:44.51
755
100 Free
7
48.14
772
Devine, Chenoa
FR
60
500 Free
9
4:41.19
721
400 IM
12
4:14.04
635
1650 Free
5
16:08.16
669
Weitzeil, Abbey
FR
49
50 Free
3
21.5
895
200 Free
8
1:46.70
668
Roses, Maija
JR
43
200 IM
17
1:59.71
647
100 Breast
10
1:00.78
681
200 Breast
10
2:11.83
668
Mykkanen, Courtney
FR
41
400 IM
13
4:14.22
632
100 Back
16
54.37
602
200 Back
11
1:55.09
677
Tavoda, Hayden
SR
38
1 mtr Diving
20
223.9
3 mtr Diving
9
280.7
Platform Diving
14
207.8
Hull, Valerie
JR
36
50 Free
13
22.35
722
200 Free
20
1:47.39
642
100 Free
10
48.77
717
Mau, Jasmine
JR
25
50 Free
24
22.96
616
100 Fly
16
54.14
611
200 Fly
14
1:59.51
607
Cacao, Alexa
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
21
218.35
3 mtr Diving
20
211.05
Platform Diving
19
183.05
Light, Aislinn
FR
12
50 Free
50
23.95
421
100 Back
18
54.69
582
200 Back
20
1:58.55
581
Lund, Anina
FR
8
500 Free
30
4:51.64
575
200 Free
21
1:47.80
626
1650 Free
21
16:48.38
493
Diliberto, Mia
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
19
224.9
3 mtr Diving
26
182.45
Platform Diving
27
153.9
Reeves, Rachel
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
29
168.6
3 mtr Diving
22
200
Platform Diving
23
169.55
Buckley, Alexa
FR
4
200 IM
34
2:06.01
432
100 Breast
21
1:02.51
582
200 Breast
30
2:18.8
478
Campbell, Jennifer
SO
2
500 Free
37
4:53.73
543
200 Free
23
1:48.44
600
200 Fly
25
2:02.64
495
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hansson, Louise
FR
86
200 IM
3
1:53.72
837
100 Fly
1
50.39
877
100 Free
3
47.36
846
Scott, Riley
SO
80
400 IM
9
4:09.8
698
100 Breast
2
58.92
792
200 Breast
1
2:06.2
814
Vose, Kirsten
SO
79
200 IM
5
1:55.91
763
100 Breast
3
59.58
751
200 Breast
3
2:07.65
774
Gowlett, Naomi
FR
70
1 mtr Diving
3
328.15
3 mtr Diving
7
293.35
Platform Diving
9
231.75
Wade, Tatum
FR
67
500 Free
8
4:41.12
722
200 Free
7
1:44.83
742
200 Fly
8
1:58.05
655
Wright, Madison
SO
62
500 Free
15
4:43.49
690
100 Fly
8
52.3
732
200 Fly
2
1:52.67
838
Moseley, Stanzi
FR
61
50 Free
12
22.32
728
200 Free
6
1:43.98
777
100 Free
8
48.22
764
Witt, Madison
SO
57
1 mtr Diving
17
231.35
3 mtr Diving
8
285.3
Platform Diving
4
259.4
Mann, Rebecca
FR
52
500 Free
12
4:42.44
704
400 IM
16
4:17.00
588
1650 Free
4
16:08.1
669
Apostalon, Anika
SR
47
50 Free
7
21.91
805
100 Free
6
47.8
803
Souza, Carly
FR
44
1 mtr Diving
16
233.7
3 mtr Diving
16
236.05
Platform Diving
8
212.15
Leach, Hannah
SO
43
50 Free
31
23.28
558
100 Back
7
52.56
708
200 Back
9
1:54.4
696
Hayward, Riley
SR
40
100 Breast
9
1:00.63
690
100 Back
33
1:03.3
70
200 Breast
9
2:10.29
706
Sanchez, Catherine
FR
39
50 Free
25
23.02
606
100 Fly
11
53.03
684
200 Fly
7
1:57.97
657
Kafka, Kelsey
SR
38
50 Free
57
24.26
356
100 Breast
7
1:00.76
682
200 Breast
12
2:13.64
624
Chenault, Chelsea
SR
28
200 Free
17
1:46.44
678
100 Free
18
49.95
621
200 Fly
15
1:59.83
597
Wooden, Allie
SO
26
500 Free
23
4:48.63
619
200 Free
29
1:49.42
559
1650 Free
6
16:11.28
657
Weiss, Hannah
JR
21
100 Fly
30
55.95
476
100 Back
15
53.55
651
200 Back
17
1:55.87
656
Stinson, Elizabeth
SO
16
500 Free
29
4:50.93
586
400 IM
25
4:28.33
374
1650 Free
11
16:22.46
612
Krebs, Tabitha
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
22
203.05
Platform Diving
16
198.7
Ontjes, Olivia
SO
6
200 IM
28
2:04.66
483
100 Breast
24
1:03.18
540
200 Breast
20
2:16.14
557
Miller, Abigail
FR
5
100 Fly
27
55.54
509
100 Back
20
54.9
569
200 Back
26
2:04.05
392
Dubroff, Lily
SO
5
50 Free
38
23.51
513
100 Fly
20
54.94
554
200 Fly
26
2:02.8
489
Brockley, Piper
FR
2
200 IM
33
2:05.87
437
200 Breast
23
2:17.29
524
Toris, Victoria
SO
0
50 Free
40
23.56
503
200 Free
26
1:49.21
568
100 Free
31
50.87
541
Santoyo, Tamara
SO
0
50 Free
65
25.79
113
100 Fly
31
56.01
471
200 Fly
32
2:12.97
134
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cox, Hannah
FR
73
500 Free
5
4:39.66
743
400 IM
4
4:07.96
726
1650 Free
8
16:17.50
632
Hackett, Sally
SR
73
1 mtr Diving
8
255.6
3 mtr Diving
4
322.5
Platform Diving
5
241.75
Loftus, Karolyn
SR
67
1 mtr Diving
6
276.8
3 mtr Diving
12
256.8
Platform Diving
2
262.7
Konopka, Katrina
SO
56
50 Free
6
21.71
848
100 Back
11
52.73
698
100 Free
11
48.78
717
Ochitwa, Annie
SO
56
50 Free
11
22.23
744
100 Fly
7
52.1
746
100 Back
10
52.65
703
Garcia, Taylor
SO
50
100 Fly
12
53.21
672
100 Back
9
52.3
724
200 Back
12
1:56.04
652
Oder, Tjasa
JR
47
500 Free
14
4:43.3
692
400 IM
18
4:14.59
626
1650 Free
3
15:59.47
704
Costello, Kaitlyn
JR
44.5
1 mtr Diving
7
273.65
3 mtr Diving
17
225.8
Platform Diving
14
207.8
Bauer, Jenna
JR
36
500 Free
19
4:45.31
665
400 IM
10
4:12.11
664
200 Back
14
1:57.74
604
Martelle, Alexandra
JR
35
200 IM
18
2:00.14
635
100 Breast
11
1:01.02
668
200 Breast
15
2:14.34
606
McHugh, Cameron
JR
34
200 IM
19
2:00.83
613
200 Free
16
1:47.15
651
200 Back
10
1:54.66
689
Rumrill, Mackenzie
SO
30
200 IM
14
1:59.39
657
100 Fly
10
52.75
702
200 Breast
25
2:18.14
499
Lohman, Kennedy
FR
30
200 IM
25
2:04.07
505
100 Breast
6
1:00.23
713
200 Breast
19
2:14.50
601
Korenwinder, Mallory
FR
28
200 IM
29
2:04.79
478
100 Breast
13
1:01.14
661
200 Breast
13
2:13.7
622
Ginnis, Morgan
JR
22
50 Free
16
22.85
636
200 Free
45
1:52.61
409
100 Free
16
50.49
575
McCarthy, Emma
SO
20
500 Free
26
4:49.64
605
200 Free
18
1:46.65
670
1650 Free
14
16:27.92
589
Getzen, Sam
JR
15
500 Free
36
4:53.7
544
100 Fly
17
54.14
611
200 Fly
19
1:59.41
611
Jacobsen, Kirsten
FR
15
500 Free
34
4:53.28
550
200 Free
28
1:49.31
564
1650 Free
12
16:24.6
603
Georges, Daniela
SO
14
500 Free
25
4:48.83
616
400 IM
14
4:15.63
610
200 Fly
24
2:03.22
473
Kremer, Paige
JR
13
50 Free
19
22.65
670
100 Fly
23
55.23
533
100 Free
20
50.16
604
Blount, Haley
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
18
227.6
3 mtr Diving
21
209.5
Platform Diving
26
159.2
Ranslem, Mik
SO
11
200 Fly
16
2:02.05
518
Sutherland, Ashley
SO
11
50 Free
21
22.8
644
100 Back
24
55.53
527
100 Free
19
50.13
606
Shimomura, Sarah
SO
11
500 Free
28
4:50.32
595
200 Free
19
1:46.67
669
1650 Free
20
16:47.24
499
Nations, Taylor
FR
9
50 Free
20
22.77
649
100 Back
22
55.07
558
100 Free
24
50.79
549
Kurki, Laura
JR
8
50 Free
17
22.61
677
100 Fly
25
55.35
523
100 Free
33
51.05
525
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Polyakova, Maria
JR
87
1 mtr Diving
2
335.75
3 mtr Diving
1
385
Platform Diving
3
259.7
Mack, Linnea
SR
78
50 Free
4
21.67
856
100 Back
3
50.56
836
100 Free
5
47.78
805
Schanz, Emma
SO
66
200 IM
9
1:57.64
709
400 IM
7
4:12.1
664
200 Breast
7
2:10.35
705
Lenz, Annika
SR
57
1 mtr Diving
14
238.55
3 mtr Diving
3
330.9
Platform Diving
10
230.1
Grover, Katie
JR
44
100 Fly
9
51.95
756
200 Fly
6
1:56.02
719
Liu, Kenisha
FR
43
200 IM
10
1:57.66
708
200 Free
14
1:46.50
676
200 Breast
14
2:13.82
619
Okada, Amy
FR
42
100 Fly
14
53.82
632
100 Breast
14
1:01.25
655
200 Fly
11
1:58.38
644
Friese, Katerina
SO
38
1 mtr Diving
15
235.25
3 mtr Diving
15
242.35
Platform Diving
13
209.15
White, Madison
SR
37
50 Free
29
23.21
571
100 Back
13
53
683
200 Back
7
1:53.75
714
Monahan, Ciara
JR
34
1 mtr Diving
13
240
3 mtr Diving
10
272.75
Platform Diving
22
170.7
Soe, Sandra
SO
34
500 Free
13
4:42.53
703
200 Free
30
1:49.50
555
1650 Free
9
16:18.45
628
Delisle, MP
JR
33
100 Fly
18
54.56
582
200 Back
15
1:58.1
594
200 Fly
13
1:58.64
636
Goldsmith, Isabella
FR
32
200 IM
12
1:58.78
675
100 Fly
13
53.52
652
100 Free
22
50.63
563
Campbell, Katy
SR
28
500 Free
16
4:46.08
654
200 Free
38
1:50.11
529
1650 Free
10
16:20.88
618
Belanger, Eloise
SO
23
Platform Diving
7
237.8
Verger Gourson, Marga
JR
21
500 Free
18
4:44.96
670
200 Free
34
1:49.59
552
1650 Free
13
16:25.14
600
Kaunitz, Sarah
JR
12
50 Free
27
23.06
598
100 Breast
15
1:01.68
630
100 Free
26
50.44
580
Amberg, Natalie
JR
10
500 Free
38
4:54.55
530
100 Back
19
54.87
571
200 Back
21
1:58.84
572
Kaunitz, Lisa
FR
7
500 Free
22
4:47.22
639
400 IM
21
4:18.28
567
200 Breast
29
2:18.7
481
Merlihan, Michaela
SR
6
500 Free
27
4:50.29
595
200 Free
25
1:48.78
586
1650 Free
19
16:45.69
507
Shiver, Traci
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
24
202.2
3 mtr Diving
27
116.25
Platform Diving
20
179.45
Hayes, Nina
SR
6
200 IM
22
2:04.31
496
100 Back
29
56.66
447
200 Back
22
1:59.94
538
Winkler, Brigitte
SR
5
50 Free
45
23.63
488
100 Breast
23
1:02.97
553
200 Breast
22
2:16.7
542
Escalas, Elena
SO
1
100 Breast
29
1:04.29
466
200 Breast
24
2:19.45
457
Walker, Hayden
SR
0
500 Free
41
4:56.18
503
200 Free
42
1:51.44
466
1650 Free
25
16:55.58
456
Raukar, Cali
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:52.13
568
200 Free
37
1:50.02
533
100 Free
35
51.16
514
Reid, Carly
JR
0
50 Free
52
24.02
406
200 Free
32
1:49.57
552
100 Free
29
50.79
549
Arizona State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Aiacoboae, Mara
JR
72
1 mtr Diving
12
241.4
3 mtr Diving
5
318.7
Platform Diving
1
292.8
Kansakoski, Silja
FR
60
100 Breast
1
58.44
824
200 Breast
2
2:06.41
808
Dawson, Kendall
FR
55
500 Free
10
4:41.38
719
200 Free
12
1:46.22
687
1650 Free
7
16:15.09
642
Simonovic, Kat
SR
54
500 Free
6
4:40.53
731
200 Free
10
1:45.46
716
100 Free
14
49.25
678
Ross, Marlies
SO
47
200 IM
11
1:58.45
685
400 IM
8
4:12.67
655
200 Breast
17
2:12.04
663
Isleta, Chloe Kennedy
FR
44
200 IM
13
1:59.08
666
400 IM
11
4:13.06
650
200 Back
13
1:56.6
636
Deacon, Rebecca
JR
31
1 mtr Diving
10
249.1
3 mtr Diving
14
245.1
Platform Diving
24
168.65
Fisch, Claire
FR
24
50 Free
17
22.61
677
200 Free
31
1:49.54
554
100 Free
12
49.2
682
Glinecke, Emily
FR
18
50 Free
55
24.22
364
100 Breast
18
1:01.98
613
200 Breast
16
2:17.42
520
Jonsdottir, Ingibjorg
SR
18
50 Free
22
22.91
625
100 Back
12
52.96
685
Bush, Alysha
SR
16
50 Free
15
22.65
670
100 Free
21
50.19
601
Hulshof, Bentley
FR
16
500 Free
21
4:46.99
642
200 Free
36
1:49.67
548
1650 Free
15
16:32.64
568
Olasz, Anna
SR
7
500 Free
39
4:55.48
515
200 Free
49
1:54.88
300
1650 Free
18
16:43.81
516
Ninkovic, Ivana
JR
3
50 Free
60
24.44
319
100 Breast
22
1:02.87
559
200 Breast
37
2:22.14
368
Johnston, Andi
FR
2
500 Free
40
4:56.17
503
200 Free
40
1:51.04
486
1650 Free
23
16:52.29
474
Kolkebeck, Krista
SO
0
50 Free
38
23.51
513
200 Free
39
1:50.70
502
100 Free
30
50.81
547
Wagner, Katherine
FR
0
50 Free
30
23.22
569
100 Fly
31
56.01
471
100 Free
38
51.22
509
Philapil, Kaya
SO
0
50 Free
63
24.64
281
100 Breast
25
1:03.13
543
200 Breast
32
2:19.66
450
Ceranic, Indira
SR
0
500 Free
46
5:00.37
430
200 Free
41
1:51.08
484
100 Free
48
52.88
344
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casillas, Amanda
SR
52
1 mtr Diving
9
257.6
3 mtr Diving
11
268.5
Platform Diving
11
227.7
Robertson, Genevieve
SO
39
200 IM
27
2:04.63
484
100 Breast
12
1:01.13
662
200 Breast
6
2:10.33
705
Colleou, Stina
SR
33
200 IM
26
2:04.37
494
100 Breast
16
1:01.76
626
200 Breast
8
2:10.74
695
Anderson, Jordan
SO
23
500 Free
20
4:46.98
642
400 IM
17
4:12.02
665
200 Fly
17
1:58.16
651
Stein, Cassidy
FR
18
500 Free
43
4:56.68
495
400 IM
15
4:15.97
605
200 Back
19
1:58.11
594
Butter, Dorien
JR
12
50 Free
28
23.09
593
200 Free
22
1:48.13
612
100 Free
17
49.4
666
Wickham, Kat
JR
11
500 Free
44
4:57.12
487
1650 Free
16
16:39.76
535
Allen, Mallori
FR
11
50 Free
59
24.41
325
100 Back
26
56.05
491
200 Back
16
1:58.93
569
Hall, Lauren
JR
10
1 mtr Diving
25
195.75
3 mtr Diving
19
213.2
Platform Diving
21
178.05
Lott, Sarah
FR
10
200 Free
24
1:48.86
583
100 Back
17
54.27
608
100 Free
27
50.56
569
Ford, Nicole
JR
8
1 mtr Diving
26
189.35
3 mtr Diving
24
184.85
Platform Diving
18
190.45
Pick, Christina
FR
8
400 IM
23
4:19.36
549
200 Back
24
2:01.84
473
200 Fly
20
2:00.45
576
Wayner, Darby
SO
8
200 IM
20
2:01.94
578
100 Fly
22
55.18
536
100 Free
43
51.51
480
Kearns, Isabella
JR
7
400 IM
22
4:18.56
562
1650 Free
27
17:14.65
354
200 Fly
21
2:00.74
566
Gassaway, Mckenna
FR
5
50 Free
57
24.26
356
100 Breast
20
1:02.33
592
200 Breast
27
2:18.23
496
Caufield, Makenzie
SO
2
1 mtr Diving
28
169.75
3 mtr Diving
23
188.65
Platform Diving
25
159.3
Tadena, Julienne
SO
1
200 IM
24
2:06.12
427
100 Breast
26
1:03.31
531
100 Free
44
51.54
477
St. John, Gillian
SO
0
50 Free
32
23.34
546
200 Free
44
1:52.17
431
100 Free
28
50.68
559
Pataray, Kristine
SR
0
50 Free
43
23.59
496
100 Fly
35
56.39
440
100 Free
47
52.81
350
Archer, Shayla
JR
0
50 Free
49
23.94
423
100 Back
25
55.56
525
100 Free
50
55.28
150
Marsh, Jenna
JR
0
50 Free
34
23.42
531
100 Fly
28
55.69
497
100 Free
34
51.15
515
Bull, Sydney
SR
0
100 Fly
37
56.74
411
100 Breast
35
1:05.81
360
200 Breast
36
2:22.04
371
Cock, Madison
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
27
175.5
3 mtr Diving
25
184
Platform Diving
28
149.8
Pabst, Hailey
JR
0
500 Free
48
5:03.78
369
200 Free
43
1:51.72
453
200 Back
25
2:03.31
420
Kawaguchi, Megan
JR
0
100 Back
28
56.58
452
200 Back
28
2:06.12
315
Gassaway, Mariah
FR
0
50 Free
63
24.64
281
100 Breast
27
1:03.45
522
200 Breast
31
2:19.29
462
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bursch, Addisynn
SR
25
200 IM
15
1:59.51
653
400 IM
19
4:14.95
621
100 Free
18
49.97
620
Margetts, Jasmine
SO
22
500 Free
45
4:57.74
477
400 IM
20
4:16.94
589
200 Fly
10
1:57.46
673
Mavrantza, Angela
FR
16
50 Free
67
29.19
1
100 Breast
17
1:01.87
619
200 Breast
18
2:14.09
612
Locke, Elise
SR
13
200 IM
30
2:05.51
451
100 Fly
19
54.82
563
200 Fly
18
1:59.21
617
Griffin, Kendra
SR
12
500 Free
32
4:52.16
567
1650 Free
17
16:43.78
516
200 Fly
22
2:00.82
563
Brolin, Anna
JR
12
50 Free
36
23.43
529
100 Fly
15
54.02
619
100 Free
46
51.95
437
Bruggman, Hannah
JR
6
50 Free
26
23.05
600
100 Back
21
55.01
562
100 Free
23
50.68
559
Marston, Jessica
SR
2
500 Free
42
4:56.33
501
1650 Free
26
16:57.3
447
200 Back
23
2:00.14
531
Falk, Ryan
FR
1
500 Free
33
4:52.46
563
200 Free
35
1:49.64
549
1650 Free
24
16:54.63
461
Love, Haley Rose
SR
1
50 Free
40
23.56
503
100 Fly
24
56.02
470
100 Free
37
51.21
509
Shewchuk, Taylor
SO
0
200 IM
38
2:10.67
255
100 Breast
32
1:04.7
437
200 Breast
38
2:22.37
360
Elhoff, Emma
SR
0
500 Free
47
5:02.50
392
200 Free
46
1:53.03
389
1650 Free
28
17:32.73
260
Kelly, Ciera
SO
0
50 Free
46
23.73
468
100 Fly
29
55.91
479
100 Free
45
51.63
469
Wibmer, Talisa
JR
0
50 Free
54
24.2
368
100 Back
30
56.95
425
200 Back
27
2:04.76
365
Johnson, Hailey
SR
0
50 Free
44
23.6
494
100 Fly
39
58.93
237
100 Free
36
51.19
511
Rosen, Anna
SR
0
50 Free
37
23.5
515
100 Breast
36
1:05.93
352
100 Free
40
51.3
501
Thompson, Rachel
JR
0
500 Free
35
4:53.36
549
200 Free
27
1:49.23
567
100 Free
42
51.47
484
Lindberg, Elsa
SO
0
50 Free
68
29.58
0
100 Breast
30
1:04.3
465
200 Breast
39
2:25.89
249
Nichols, Penny
SO
0
50 Free
51
23.99
413
100 Fly
34
56.25
451
100 Back
27
56.32
472
Brock, Luci
FR
0
200 IM
36
2:08.96
317
100 Fly
38
58.27
286
200 Fly
29
2:05.73
372
Oregon St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Young, Andrea
SR
12
200 IM
21
2:02.85
548
100 Fly
21
55.01
549
200 Breast
21
2:16.25
554
Anderson, Felicia
FR
9
50 Free
48
23.91
430
100 Back
23
55.14
554
200 Back
18
1:58.07
595
Shigeta, Corrine
JR
6
200 IM
31
2:05.61
447
100 Breast
19
1:02.18
601
200 Breast
26
2:18.21
496
Allen, Merritt
FR
0
500 Free
50
5:04.57
355
200 Free
48
1:54.21
332
200 Fly
30
2:06.66
335
MacEwen, Sophia
SR
0
50 Free
34
23.42
531
100 Fly
26
55.45
516
100 Free
41
51.42
489
Chan, Chelsea
SR
0
200 IM
35
2:07.72
365
100 Breast
34
1:04.85
427
200 Breast
28
2:18.51
487
Meyer, Brooke
SR
0
50 Free
55
24.22
364
100 Fly
33
56.06
467
200 Fly
27
2:03.78
451
Frank, Taylor
SR
0
500 Free
51
5:16.3
171
200 Free
51
2:01.73
79
1650 Free
29
18:02.27
137
Midrez, Noemie
JR
0
500 Free
49
5:03.92
366
200 Free
47
1:53.38
372
100 Free
49
53.78
260
Pinard, Jenny
SO
0
50 Free
66
25.86
106
100 Back
32
1:01.03
154
200 Back
30
2:09.2
209
Ochs, Alice
SR
0
200 IM
37
2:10.66
255
100 Breast
33
1:04.76
433
200 Breast
35
2:20.97
407
Kilroy, Allie
JR
0
50 Free
53
24.14
381
100 Breast
31
1:04.43
456
200 Breast
33
2:20.55
421
Cavanaugh, Jesikah
SR
0
50 Free
60
24.44
319
100 Fly
36
56.72
412
200 Fly
28
2:04.2
434
Osowski, Emma
JR
0
500 Free
52
5:17.4
157
200 Free
50
1:56.23
241
1650 Free
30
18:08.27
118
Maimon, Tair
JR
0
50 Free
62
24.53
302
100 Back
31
58.76
291
200 Back
29
2:07.82
254
Hecker, Anni
SR
0
50 Free
42
23.57
501
100 Free
32
51.03
527
Isleta, Czsarina Dawn
SR
0
200 IM
32
2:05.68
444
100 Breast
28
1:03.52
518
200 Breast
34
2:20.89
410
Lam, Megan
SO
0
200 IM
39
2:11.47
228
400 IM
26
4:38.3
186
200 Fly
31
2:08.92
251
