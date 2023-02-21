2023 MIAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships

February 15-18, 2023

Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis Minnesota

First a few notes

Men

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Gustavus with 372.0 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Gustavus with 268.0.

Gustavus return the most individual points with 396.5 returning. Carleton are next best with 377.0. Followed closely by St John’s with 363.5. Next year’s meet looks wide open and could easily swing on a single recruit.

The most points any team had in a single event was Gustavus with 84.5 in the 100 Fly. Next best was Gustavus with 79 in the 1650 Free.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Andrew Becker a SR from Gustavus with a 20.28 in the 50 Free.

Women

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from St. Kates with 200 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Gustavus with 175.

Gustavus return the most individual points with 368 returning. Macalester are next best with 362.

The most points any team had in a single event was Gustavus with 62 in the 100 Free. Next best was St. Kates with 60.0 in the 500 Free.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jordyn Wentzel a SR from St. Kates with a 2:12.94 in the 200 Breast.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Gustavus 968.5 707.5 200 61 51 5 6 2 St. John’s 694.5 412.5 136 146 44 4 10 3 Carleton 643 450 162 31 47 5 2 4 St.Olaf 387 231 150 6 30 5 1 5 Macalester 275 152 116 7 28 4 1 6 Hamline 84 56 0 28 5 0 2

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 St. Kates 686 506 180 0 42 5 0 2 Gustavus 672 403 184 85 43 5 9 3 Macalester 563 367 158 38 40 5 5 4 St.Olaf 523 286 152 85 26 5 9 5 St. Ben’s 361 192 138 31 21 5 4 6 Carleton 357 214 112 31 28 4 2 7 Hamline 195 45 116 34 7 5 2 8 Concordia 126 2 118 6 1 5 1 9 Augsburg 72 0 72 0 0 4 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Gustavus St. John’s Carleton St.Olaf Macalester Hamline FR 18.5 101 109 73 77 28 SO 110 230 128 26 75 0 JR 268 32.5 140 89 5 8 SR 372 195 104 49 2 48 Returning 396.5 363.5 377 188 157 36

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

St. Kates Gustavus Macalester St.Olaf St. Ben’s Carleton Hamline Concordia Augsburg FR 117 46 168 56 41 68 0 0 0 SO 105 147 158 91 0 88 14 6 0 JR 84 175 36 112 109 0 0 0 0 SR 200 120 43 112 73 89 65 2 0 Returning 306 368 362 259 150 156 14 6 0

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Gustavus St. John’s Carleton St.Olaf Macalester Hamline 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 28 0 1 mtr Diving 66 111 47 36 35 14 800 Free Relay 106 145 79 66 35 14 500 Free 174 166 106 87 36 31 200 IM 244 189 138 106 47 31 50 Free 302 253 152 107 65 31 400 Medley Relay 342 253 186 139 95 31 400 IM 417 275 213 167 98 31 100 Fly 501.5 297.5 237 187 102 31 200 Free 534.5 337.5 285 187 113 54 100 Breast 601.5 351.5 318 204 137 54 100 Back 607.5 402.5 368 234 155 54 3 mtr Diving 642.5 471.5 384 234 155 68 200 Free Relay 682.5 505.5 416 262 185 68 1650 Free 761.5 531.5 434 288 191 68 200 Back 787.5 570.5 485 311 207 68 100 Free 834.5 622.5 509 319 215 84 200 Breast 883.5 639.5 561 328 243 84 200 Fly 928.5 660.5 611 357 247 84 400 Free Relay 968.5 694.5 643 387 275 84

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

St. Kates Gustavus Macalester St.Olaf St. Ben’s Carleton Hamline Concordia Augsburg 200 Medley Relay 34 40 32 28 26 30 24 22 18 800 Free Relay 74 70 64 62 54 30 48 48 18 500 Free 134 97 96 89 55 38 48 48 18 200 IM 184 106 123 131 76 38 54 48 18 50 Free 198 161 155 144 97 58 54 48 18 3 mtr Diving 198 212 173 180 114 74 71 48 18 400 Medley Relay 238 246 203 212 140 102 95 70 36 400 IM 261 268 222 241 171 127 101 70 36 100 Fly 297 300 257 277 171 143 101 70 36 200 Free 349 324 294 309 173 151 101 70 36 100 Breast 389 362 311 323 177 179 115 70 36 100 Back 420 394 347 323 218 192 117 70 36 200 Free Relay 452 434 381 349 248 220 139 94 54 1650 Free 500 465 401 378 255 240 139 94 54 200 Back 553 498 439 379 271 252 139 96 54 100 Free 568 560 471 395 290 263 139 96 54 200 Breast 617 585 488 406 290 299 156 96 54 200 Fly 652 598 513 442 319 316 156 96 54 1 mtr Diving 652 632 533 491 333 331 173 102 54 400 Free Relay 686 672 563 523 361 357 195 126 72

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Gustavus St. John’s Carleton St.Olaf Macalester Hamline 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 28 1 mtr Diving 26 (21) 77 (28) 15 (15) 6 (6) 7 (7) 14 (14) 800 Free Relay 40 34 32 30 500 Free 68 (32) 21 (21) 27 (25) 21 (6) 1 (1) 17 (0) 200 IM 70 (44) 23 (1) 32 (20) 19 (19) 11 (11) 50 Free 58 (16) 64 (50) 14 (14) 1 (1) 18 (18) 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 400 IM 75 (21) 22 (9) 27 (27) 28 (11) 3 (3) 100 Fly 84.5 (40.5) 22.5 (22.5) 24 (24) 20 (20) 4 (4) 200 Free 33 (20) 40 (40) 48 (48) 11 (11) 23 (6) 100 Breast 67 (51) 14 (14) 33 (6) 17 (17) 24 (24) 100 Back 6 (6) 51 (27) 50 (30) 30 (30) 18 (18) 3 mtr Diving 35 (28) 69 (31) 16 (16) 14 (14) 200 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 30 1650 Free 79 (34) 26 (26) 18 (18) 26 (10) 6 (4) 200 Back 26 (26) 39 (5) 51 (30) 23 (23) 16 (16) 100 Free 47 (12) 52 (52) 24 (24) 8 (7) 8 (8) 16 (2) 200 Breast 49 (31) 17 (16) 52 (30) 9 (9) 28 (28) 200 Fly 45 (14) 21 (21) 50 (50) 29 (29) 4 (4) 400 Free Relay 40 34 32 30 28

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

St. Kates Gustavus Macalester St.Olaf St. Ben’s Carleton Hamline Concordia Augsburg 200 Medley Relay 34 40 32 28 26 30 24 22 18 800 Free Relay 40 30 32 34 28 24 26 500 Free 60 (28) 27 (27) 32 (26) 27 (27) 1 (1) 8 (8) 200 IM 50 (18) 9 (5) 27 (27) 42 (17) 21 (7) 6 (6) 50 Free 14 (14) 55 (23) 32 (32) 13 (13) 21 (21) 20 (5) 3 mtr Diving 51 (44) 18 (13) 36 (22) 17 (3) 16 (16) 17 (0) 400 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 24 22 18 400 IM 23 (3) 22 (11) 19 (19) 29 (29) 31 (15) 25 (25) 6 (6) 100 Fly 36 (36) 32 (12) 35 (35) 36 (16) 16 (16) 200 Free 52 (23) 24 (24) 37 (31) 32 (32) 2 (2) 8 (7) 100 Breast 40 (20) 38 (38) 17 (17) 14 (3) 4 (4) 28 (14) 14 (0) 100 Back 31 (31) 32 (28) 36 (30) 41 (32) 13 (0) 2 (2) 200 Free Relay 32 40 34 26 30 28 22 24 18 1650 Free 48 (34) 31 (26) 20 (20) 29 (29) 7 (0) 20 (9) 200 Back 53 (20) 33 (27) 38 (33) 1 (1) 16 (16) 12 (0) 2 (0) 100 Free 15 (15) 62 (31) 32 (28) 16 (16) 19 (19) 11 (3) 200 Breast 49 (29) 25 (25) 17 (17) 11 (0) 36 (21) 17 (0) 200 Fly 35 (35) 13 (13) 25 (25) 36 (18) 29 (27) 17 (17) 1 mtr Diving 34 (34) 20 (9) 49 (36) 14 (3) 15 (15) 17 (0) 6 (6) 400 Free Relay 34 40 30 32 28 26 22 24 18

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Gustavus

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erik Small SR 60 200 IM 1 1:51.39 716 400 IM 1 4:00.27 680 200 Fly 1 1:52.75 631 Matt Strom JR 60 500 Free 1 4:29.89 758 200 Free 1 1:40.37 709 1650 Free 1 15:51.56 667 Andrew Becker SR 57 50 Free 1 20.28 802 100 Fly 2 50.02 675 100 Free 1 44.99 762 Peyton Richards JR 57 200 IM 2 1:52.43 686 100 Fly 1 49.39 715 200 Back 1 1:52.99 613 Kieran Ripken JR 48 50 Free 3 20.62 734 100 Breast 1 55.77 739 100 Free 7 46.89 605 Dane Hudson SR 46 50 Free 4 20.95 675 100 Fly 3 50.29 658 100 Free 4 46.02 674 Nyden Hill SO 46 200 IM 6 1:57.51 537 100 Breast 3 56.76 680 200 Breast 2 2:05.53 644 Callen Zemek SR 46 500 Free 3 4:33.05 714 200 Free 6 1:43.19 603 1650 Free 2 15:55.11 655 Jonathan Cordan SO 42 200 IM 5 1:55.70 591 100 Fly 5 50.64 637 200 Fly 5 1:58.87 450 Ryan Kawlewski SR 40 500 Free 8 4:42.37 595 400 IM 3 4:05.56 606 1650 Free 6 16:31.67 523 Adam Thornberg JR 40 500 Free 7 4:40.77 615 400 IM 5 4:10.12 539 1650 Free 5 16:26.66 542 Jared Dawson SR 39 500 Free 9 4:45.32 557 400 IM 4 4:09.77 545 1650 Free 4 16:22.03 559 Tyler Teichmill JR 36 400 IM 10 4:16.89 432 100 Breast 4 57.97 612 200 Breast 5 2:08.07 584 Taylor Vander J SR 28 50 Free 10 21.5 579 100 Breast 5 58.08 606 200 Breast 10 2:11.41 499 Teddy Johnson SR 28 200 IM 11 1:58.56 504 100 Fly 8 52.94 488 200 Fly 8 2:01.74 368 Andrew Jensen JR 27 1 mtr Diving 7 373.55 3 mtr Diving 4 392.7 Ryan Lester SO 22 1 mtr Diving 9 342.15 3 mtr Diving 6 346.35 Will Sarkinen FR 18.5 100 Fly 10 53.59 444 100 Back 11 54.88 422 200 Back 11 2:02.92 328 Farrque Hussein SR 16 400 IM 14 4:34.9 183 100 Breast 15 1:00.92 446 200 Breast 8 2:10.91 512 Jacob Krussell SR 12 1 mtr Diving 12 239.3 3 mtr Diving 10 133.15

St. John’s

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Liam Noble SO 54 50 Free 2 20.61 736 100 Back 1 51.0 651 100 Free 2 45.68 702 Carsten Reuter FR 43 50 Free 5 21.12 645 100 Fly 6 51.22 600 100 Free 3 46.0 675 Ethan Huber SR 43 200 IM 4 1:55.61 594 400 IM 6 4:10.88 528 200 Back 4 1:56.47 515 Joe Koller SR 41 200 IM 10 1:58.35 511 100 Back 2 51.49 623 200 Back 2 1:54.75 565 Carter Larson SO 41 500 Free 5 4:38.05 649 200 Free 4 1:42.13 643 1650 Free 7 16:36.26 505 Colby Kern SO 40 50 Free 6 21.37 602 200 Free 5 1:42.96 612 100 Free 6 46.71 619 Eli Grabinski SO 37 1 mtr Diving 2 465.5 3 mtr Diving 1 476.1 Connor Reed SR 33 1 mtr Diving 3 442.3 3 mtr Diving 2 443.35 Jack Grabinski SR 29 1 mtr Diving 1 503.85 3 mtr Diving 9 300.0 Clay Megaw FR 25 50 Free 25 23.42 267 100 Breast 6 58.26 596 200 Breast 7 2:10.19 530 Connor Thayer SO 25 500 Free 10 4:49.13 506 200 Free 10 1:46.23 489 1650 Free 8 17:02.7 403 Christian Pfau SR 25 1 mtr Diving 6 376.35 3 mtr Diving 7 330.35 Alex Heer JR 22.5 100 Fly 10 53.59 444 100 Back 13 55.41 392 200 Fly 7 2:01.16 384 Tim Rotter FR 22 1 mtr Diving 8 373.25 3 mtr Diving 8 326.5 Beau Brinkman SR 21 50 Free 7 21.44 590 100 Back 10 54.17 464 200 Back 15 2:09.3 183 Langston Philio SO 17 400 IM 12 4:27.21 275 1650 Free 14 18:16.49 174 200 Fly 9 1:59.13 442 Zac Ruoff SO 16 50 Free 11 21.56 569 200 Free 13 1:50.29 346 100 Free 11 47.9 523 Cameron Schreif FR 11 100 Fly 14 55.75 310 100 Back 14 56.67 326 200 Back 12 2:06.67 236 Brogan O’Donnel JR 8 400 IM 13 4:30.41 234 100 Breast 17 1:01.78 401 200 Breast 13 2:15.45 394 Timothy Belov SR 3 50 Free 15 22.48 407 100 Breast 19 1:02.49 365 200 Breast 16 2:17.57 341 Rafael Rios JR 2 200 IM 16 2:10.97 175 100 Breast 16 1:01.22 430 200 Breast 17 2:17.98 331

Carleton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ethan Tun SO 52 200 IM 3 1:52.76 676 100 Back 3 51.78 606 200 Breast 1 2:05.19 652 Ian Scott JR 41 200 Free 8 1:43.81 580 100 Back 5 53.02 532 200 Back 3 1:55.79 535 Teagan Johnson SR 39 200 IM 7 1:59.18 485 100 Breast 8 59.58 521 200 Breast 3 2:07.48 598 Sam Glaubitz JR 38 500 Free 6 4:38.57 643 200 Free 3 1:42.12 643 100 Free 9 47.24 577 Aiden Guan FR 37 50 Free 12 21.86 516 100 Fly 4 50.58 640 200 Fly 2 1:54.04 594 Josh Wu JR 32 50 Free 9 21.42 593 200 Free 7 1:43.59 588 100 Free 8 46.94 601 Sean Smith SO 32 500 Free 12 4:51.04 481 400 IM 7 4:15.04 462 200 Fly 4 1:57.65 487 Hans Anderson FR 31 1 mtr Diving 4 421.65 3 mtr Diving 3 434.2 Collin Eldridge SO 27 100 Fly 9 53.04 481 1650 Free 12 17:51.61 238 200 Fly 6 2:00.25 410 Nick Chang FR 27 200 IM 13 1:59.32 480 400 IM 9 4:14.86 464 200 Back 5 1:56.98 500 Carl Zhang SR 25 100 Breast 13 1:00.7 458 100 Back 9 53.62 496 200 Back 7 1:58.23 463 Parker Johnson SR 22 500 Free 15 5:04.92 313 100 Back 8 54.72 431 200 Back 9 1:58.83 445 Aaron Bronstone JR 18 100 Breast 11 1:00.51 469 1650 Free 10 17:36.00 285 200 Breast 12 2:14.23 425 Kevin Chen SR 18 50 Free 26 23.53 253 100 Breast 7 59.18 544 200 Breast 11 2:13.48 445 Aidan Jalili SO 17 500 Free 13 4:57.61 397 200 Free 9 1:45.91 501 100 Free 13 48.4 483 Jeffrey Kong FR 14 400 IM 11 4:24.25 317 200 Breast 14 2:15.54 391 200 Fly 12 2:05.59 271 Byron Jia JR 11 500 Free 14 4:59.2 378 1650 Free 11 17:36.98 282 200 Breast 15 2:17.38 345 Charlie Ruppe FR 0 50 Free 18 22.53 399 100 Breast 23 1:03.82 304 100 Free 18 50.31 340

St.Olaf

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Timothy Rizzo SR 48 500 Free 4 4:35.1 687 400 IM 2 4:00.47 677 1650 Free 3 16:00.3 637 Daniel Bloedow JR 33 200 IM 12 1:58.94 492 100 Fly 7 52.48 519 200 Fly 3 1:55.52 551 Marcus Hauck JR 31 200 IM 14 1:59.62 471 100 Back 4 52.75 549 200 Back 6 1:58.00 469 Nick Starcevich FR 27 200 IM 8 1:59.85 464 100 Breast 9 58.77 567 100 Free 10 47.82 530 Aiden Yung FR 26 400 IM 8 4:15.39 456 1650 Free 9 17:27.52 313 200 Fly 11 2:02.98 334 Avery Nevins SO 20 50 Free 17 22.42 417 100 Back 6 54.28 457 200 Back 10 1:59.05 438 Jaden Chant JR 20 500 Free 11 4:50.25 492 100 Breast 12 1:00.6 464 200 Breast 9 2:10.89 513 Beau Giddings FR 14 100 Fly 12 53.74 435 100 Back 15 57.26 298 200 Fly 10 2:01.59 372 Caleb Martin SO 6 1 mtr Diving 11 299.45 Philip McLaughl FR 4 50 Free 16 22.57 392 100 Breast 14 1:00.8 453 200 Breast 18 2:18.02 330 Michael Turner JR 3 400 IM 17 4:54.76 47 100 Back 17 59.57 203 200 Back 14 2:08.82 192 Travis Miller JR 2 50 Free 27 23.98 201 100 Fly 16 1:02.15 73 1650 Free 16 19:04.23 86 Cy Hennings FR 2 50 Free 24 23.37 274 100 Fly 15 56.89 250 100 Free 19 52.2 227 Andrew Noecker SR 1 50 Free 20 22.67 376 100 Breast 18 1:01.9 394 100 Free 16 50.34 338 Lars Christians SR 0 50 Free 34 25.4 86 100 Breast 24 1:09.32 123 100 Free 21 53.43 170 Brendan Conway SR 0 50 Free 31 24.42 158 100 Breast 25 1:16.03 27 100 Free 23 55.92 86 Ben Gusdal SO 0 50 Free 22 22.84 349 100 Breast 20 1:02.53 363 200 Breast 21 2:24.81 193 Thomas McCarthy SO 0 50 Free 21 22.83 351 100 Free 20 53.03 187

Macalester

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Charles Batsaik SO 41 200 IM 9 1:57.45 539 100 Breast 2 56.73 682 200 Breast 4 2:07.71 592 Casey Meretta FY 27 50 Free 13 22.12 469 100 Back 7 54.45 447 200 Back 8 2:00.88 384 Will St. John FY 20 50 Free 28 24.04 195 100 Breast 10 59.69 515 200 Breast 6 2:09.3 553 Isaac Kisker SO 19 50 Free 8 21.74 537 100 Back 12 55.3 398 100 Free 14 48.65 463 TJ Palli FY 13 50 Free 14 22.3 438 200 Free 12 1:47.58 439 100 Free 12 48.27 493 Kynan Desouza-C FY 8 50 Free 28 24.04 195 100 Fly 13 55.44 328 200 Fly 13 2:07.23 235 Dylan Herlihy FY 7 1 mtr Diving 10 324.95 Jay Fanning SO 6 500 Free 16 5:09.96 262 200 Free 16 1:56.41 185 1650 Free 13 18:06.15 199 Will Nicholson JR 5 50 Free 32 24.43 157 100 Back 16 58.33 251 200 Back 13 2:07.23 224 Adam Schroeder SO 3 50 Free 23 22.97 330 200 Free 14 1:51.82 299 100 Free 17 50.28 342 Ryan McNeff SO 3 500 Free 17 5:16.35 206 400 IM 15 4:37.59 156 200 Back 16 2:12.6 129 Adrian Aguilar SO 2 50 Free 30 24.24 175 200 Free 15 1:54.37 231 100 Free 22 53.69 159 Alec Chen FY 2 200 IM 15 2:10.95 175 100 Breast 22 1:03.6 313 200 Breast 19 2:21.19 260 Jarrett Rose SR 2 500 Free 18 5:21.75 165 200 Free 17 1:57.34 166 1650 Free 15 18:47.27 112 Ramier Villaram SO 1 200 IM 17 2:11.79 160 400 IM 16 4:42.92 111 200 Back 17 2:16.97 77 Ben Lewin SO 0 50 Free 33 24.44 156 100 Breast 21 1:03.12 335 200 Breast 20 2:23.99 207

Hamline

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power George Hubbard SR 48 500 Free 2 4:32.71 719 200 Free 2 1:41.44 668 100 Free 5 46.44 640 Kevin Bossou FR 28 1 mtr Diving 5 404.9 3 mtr Diving 5 373.8 Tony Van Sambee JR 8 50 Free 19 22.56 394 200 Free 11 1:47.44 444 100 Free 15 48.74 455

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

St. Kates

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Annie Voss SR 60 200 IM 1 2:05.56 722 400 IM 1 4:26.21 710 200 Back 1 2:01.54 741 Jordyn Wentzel SR 60 500 Free 1 4:55.48 757 100 Breast 1 1:01.44 875 200 Breast 1 2:12.94 883 Emma Svendsen SO 56 100 Fly 1 56.63 707 100 Back 3 57.41 679 200 Fly 1 2:05.26 691 Ella Hochstetle FR 45 50 Free 5 24.29 648 100 Back 5 57.78 661 200 Back 2 2:04.53 674 Anneke van Oost JR 44 200 IM 4 2:09.67 626 200 Free 5 1:56.76 578 100 Free 4 53.59 601 Olivia Weil FR 44 500 Free 6 5:14.36 564 1650 Free 4 18:12.38 495 200 Breast 3 2:23.16 654 Gillian Durand SR 41 200 IM 7 2:12.06 568 200 Free 3 1:55.49 617 200 Back 6 2:06.7 626 Sammi Friedrich JR 40 500 Free 4 5:12.09 587 200 Free 9 1:56.69 580 1650 Free 3 18:01.94 528 J Dombroski SO 39 100 Fly 4 57.96 633 100 Breast 4 1:07.03 613 200 Fly 9 2:14.98 452 Andrea Voelker SR 39 500 Free 7 5:14.58 562 200 Free 6 1:57.15 566 1650 Free 5 18:13.18 492 Sierra Hermanse FR 15 200 IM 14 2:17.23 437 100 Breast 12 1:10.01 487 200 Breast 10 2:32.62 450 Mia Hocking SO 10 400 IM 15 4:59.07 286 1650 Free 15 19:23.8 275 200 Breast 11 2:32.83 445 Abigail Forsmar FR 8 400 IM 16 5:04.23 227 1650 Free 16 19:28.71 262 200 Fly 11 2:17.01 404 Natalie Chandle FR 5 100 Fly 16 1:03.16 371 100 Back 16 1:03.88 377 200 Back 14 2:14.74 432 Maka Chikowero FR 0 50 Free 38 27.74 247 100 Breast 23 1:17.76 215 200 Breast 24 2:51.33 110 Mackenzie Marth FR 0 500 Free 28 5:52.25 221 200 Free 31 2:11.44 222 1650 Free 24 20:37.93 120 Nicolette Harve FR 0 500 Free 19 5:40.56 309 100 Breast 20 1:14.13 326 1650 Free 18 19:40.79 232

Gustavus

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ellen Hofstede SR 57 50 Free 1 23.46 779 100 Fly 2 56.8 697 100 Free 1 51.44 752 Marit Isaacson SO 49 500 Free 3 5:02.22 686 100 Back 2 57.37 681 200 Back 3 2:04.82 667 Lucy Peterson JR 46 50 Free 2 23.65 746 200 Free 7 1:57.31 561 100 Free 2 52.16 697 Lindsay Sundby FR 30 50 Free 21 25.45 488 100 Breast 3 1:06.08 652 200 Breast 5 2:25.51 607 Mariel Castillo JR 30 200 IM 12 2:15.68 477 100 Fly 7 59.83 533 200 Fly 6 2:14.76 457 Emmalyn Dickers JR 29 3 mtr Diving 4 352.55 1 mtr Diving 5 391.2 Mikayla Witte SO 29 500 Free 10 5:21.14 494 100 Back 8 59.62 575 200 Back 8 2:08.65 582 Abby Yartz SR 27 50 Free 7 24.36 638 100 Back 13 1:02.52 437 100 Free 8 55.0 513 Alison Gilles SO 25 50 Free 11 24.73 586 200 Free 12 1:59.24 503 100 Free 5 53.99 576 Kaija Pratt JR 19 3 mtr Diving 11 313.35 1 mtr Diving 6 388.7 Chelsy Johnson JR 18 100 Breast 9 1:09.58 505 1650 Free 13 19:16.14 296 200 Breast 12 2:33.72 424 Teegan Jass JR 17 500 Free 13 5:23.66 468 200 Free 20 2:03.34 391 1650 Free 6 18:16.46 481 Leah Soukup JR 16 400 IM 10 4:51.85 380 100 Breast 10 1:09.59 505 200 Breast 15 2:36.66 356 Morgan Mellum SR 16 400 IM 8 4:58.28 296 1650 Free 12 19:09.78 314 200 Fly 17 2:22.02 298 Gabriella Stoud FR 16 3 mtr Diving 8 314.05 1 mtr Diving 12 325.15 Jemma Koenigs SO 14 3 mtr Diving 7 323.1 1 mtr Diving 15 301.35 Emily Pearson SR 13 200 IM 13 2:17.12 440 100 Fly 14 1:01.89 429 200 Back 11 2:13.8 456 Macey Whitlock SO 13 500 Free 17 5:30.25 402 200 Free 10 1:57.75 548 1650 Free 11 19:00.27 342 Sydney Prowse SO 10 100 Breast 11 1:09.81 495 1650 Free 14 19:18.27 290 200 Breast 16 2:39.61 293 Claudia Giedd SR 7 3 mtr Diving 10 315.25 1 mtr Diving 22 138.2 Reese Sprow SO 7 200 IM 18 2:19.27 385 400 IM 13 4:57.61 304 200 Breast 14 2:36.23 366

Macalester

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Skye Schmit FY 57 500 Free 2 5:01.6 692 200 Free 1 1:53.59 677 1650 Free 1 17:15.83 664 Izzy Uhlhorn-Th FY 47 200 IM 6 2:11.65 578 100 Breast 2 1:05.58 673 200 Breast 2 2:21.95 679 Verity Wray-Raa SO 43 50 Free 9 24.32 644 100 Back 1 57.15 691 200 Back 5 2:06.38 633 Jocelyn Radke JR 36 50 Free 8 24.56 610 100 Fly 6 59.06 574 100 Free 7 54.29 557 Emma Henry FY 33 50 Free 10 24.67 594 200 Free 8 1:57.32 561 200 Back 4 2:05.61 650 Caroline Chapon SO 30 200 IM 8 2:12.21 565 400 IM 5 4:43.31 499 100 Free 12 54.7 531 Kate Yehle SO 22 3 mtr Diving 6 331.55 1 mtr Diving 9 351.3 Hannah Zurn FY 22 500 Free 9 5:17.38 533 100 Fly 11 1:01.09 468 200 Fly 10 2:15.17 448 Olga Merkadeau SO 20 50 Free 13 24.84 570 100 Back 10 1:00.6 528 100 Free 9 54.03 573 Olivia Johnson SO 19 200 IM 20 2:21.39 333 100 Fly 12 1:01.19 463 200 Fly 5 2:12.9 503 Grace Madigan SR 16 500 Free 11 5:22.63 479 200 Free 11 1:58.34 530 100 Free 13 54.8 525 Natalie Pollock SO 15 50 Free 20 25.33 504 100 Fly 8 1:00.36 505 200 Fly 13 2:18.59 368 Katie Kelbrants SR 12 3 mtr Diving 12 307.3 1 mtr Diving 10 328.0 Zoe Frederick SR 11 50 Free 29 26.2 396 100 Back 11 1:01.2 499 200 Back 12 2:13.81 455 Nadia Lanz FY 9 200 IM 15 2:17.38 433 100 Back 14 1:03.02 414 200 Back 13 2:13.82 455 Eleanor Petrin SO 6 200 IM 16 2:18.74 398 400 IM 12 4:54.86 340 200 Fly 19 2:23.22 275 Karlee Taylor SR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 304.35 Anna Rakowski SO 3 50 Free 16 25.22 518 200 Free 21 2:03.37 391 100 Free 15 55.19 502 Aly Farrer FY 0 500 Free 24 5:46.62 261 200 Free 27 2:10.98 230 1650 Free 21 19:52.26 205 Grace Turner SR 0 500 Free 23 5:46.27 264 200 Free 28 2:11.04 229 1650 Free 20 19:50.97 208

St.Olaf

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Paige Steenbloc FR 51 200 IM 2 2:07.94 665 400 IM 2 4:30.67 657 200 Fly 2 2:08.87 603 Lexi Cucchiaro SO 48 500 Free 5 5:12.19 586 200 Free 2 1:54.83 638 1650 Free 2 18:01.83 528 Annika Cleven SR 47 200 IM 3 2:09.47 630 100 Fly 3 57.57 654 200 Fly 4 2:10.89 554 Ellen Varley SO 43 50 Free 6 24.3 647 100 Fly 5 57.99 631 100 Free 3 53.28 621 Izzy Treanor JR 40 3 mtr Diving 1 438.45 1 mtr Diving 1 425.65 Allison Purdum SR 31 200 IM 9 2:13.1 543 100 Breast 8 1:09.88 492 200 Breast 8 2:34.65 403 Tatum Hauck JR 26 500 Free 8 5:16.49 542 200 Free 4 1:55.95 603 100 Free 17 55.2 501 Rachel Stumpf JR 25 400 IM 7 4:51.01 392 1650 Free 7 18:32.98 428 200 Back 16 2:20.9 284 Julia Cordes SR 21 3 mtr Diving 9 318.7 1 mtr Diving 7 374.2 Hannah Richey JR 18 3 mtr Diving 15 285.45 1 mtr Diving 3 400.9 Brydie Stewart SR 7 500 Free 20 5:40.58 309 100 Fly 13 1:01.72 437 200 Fly 14 2:18.88 362 Brynn Hemphill SR 5 3 mtr Diving 13 304.1 1 mtr Diving 16 299.8 Signe Hauck JR 3 200 IM 17 2:18.87 395 100 Fly 20 1:02.61 395 100 Breast 14 1:11.37 430 Rowan Krueger-B FR 2 50 Free 27 25.9 431 100 Fly 15 1:02.22 413 100 Free 24 56.96 405 Ellie Porrata FR 2 500 Free 15 5:27.58 428 200 Free 22 2:03.89 378 100 Free 23 56.89 408 Ava Kallop FR 1 100 Fly 22 1:03.76 346 100 Back 22 1:05.11 327 200 Fly 16 2:21.42 309 Kylie Sieben SR 1 3 mtr Diving 16 278.25 1 mtr Diving 20 272.7 Evengia Roth FR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 240.7 1 mtr Diving 18 285.15 Emily Pelszynsk SR 0 50 Free 30 26.26 390 100 Back 19 1:03.32 401 200 Back 18 2:19.56 314 Christina Narve JR 0 200 IM 27 2:27.97 199 100 Breast 19 1:12.91 370 200 Breast 20 2:40.8 269 Maureen Wainwri SR 0 500 Free 31 6:11.24 118 400 IM 18 5:34.89 36 1650 Free 25 20:39.54 118 Mara Johnson JR 0 500 Free 25 5:46.65 261 200 Free 26 2:10.93 231 1650 Free 22 20:06.41 175

St. Ben’s

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fiona Rosko JR 38 200 IM 10 2:13.57 531 400 IM 4 4:42.21 514 200 Fly 3 2:10.25 569 Molly Johanson SR 37 200 IM 5 2:11.48 583 400 IM 3 4:40.18 541 1650 Free 10 18:42.75 396 Emi Wagner JR 29 50 Free 3 23.98 694 100 Breast 17 1:11.47 426 100 Free 6 54.11 568 Emi Quill SR 25 3 mtr Diving 5 343.85 1 mtr Diving 8 370.95 Lindsay Smutka JR 24 100 Fly 17 1:01.91 428 100 Back 4 57.64 668 200 Back 9 2:06.38 633 Rachel Schluete FR 23 50 Free 12 24.83 572 100 Back 7 59.55 578 100 Free 11 54.55 541 Lauren Sitzman FR 14 200 Free 15 2:00.79 459 100 Back 12 1:01.65 478 200 Back 10 2:12.38 492 Laura Jennings JR 12 500 Free 16 5:30.82 397 100 Fly 18 1:01.95 426 200 Fly 8 2:16.38 419 Mads Slavik SR 9 50 Free 18 25.14 529 100 Back 9 59.55 578 200 Back 19 2:24.41 214 Claire Hippen JR 6 3 mtr Diving 14 291.5 1 mtr Diving 14 304.1 Megan Bartels FR 4 200 IM 22 2:24.39 267 100 Breast 13 1:10.58 463 200 Breast 17 2:35.74 377 Mary Ridgeway SR 2 200 IM 25 2:27.24 212 100 Fly 21 1:03.34 363 200 Fly 15 2:20.31 332 Sabrina Buffett SO 0 3 mtr Diving 18 248.25 1 mtr Diving 17 287.0 Ellie Blattner FR 0 50 Free 32 26.85 327 100 Fly 24 1:07.72 208 100 Back 20 1:04.24 362 Hannah Tatge JR 0 50 Free 27 25.9 431 200 Free 19 2:02.91 402 100 Free 21 55.74 470 Riley Engle SO 0 50 Free 24 25.61 467 200 Free 25 2:08.4 278 100 Free 25 57.36 385 Mikayla Haskamp FR 0 50 Free 22 25.48 484 100 Breast 22 1:16.03 264 100 Free 18 55.32 494 Liz Hansen FR 0 200 IM 24 2:26.79 220 100 Breast 18 1:12.01 405 100 Free 27 57.48 379 Emma Vicker JR 0 500 Free 29 5:55.72 199 200 Free 33 2:14.63 172 1650 Free 26 20:40.00 117 Maddy Ahlquist FR 0 500 Free 26 5:49.14 243 200 Free 30 2:11.24 226 1650 Free 19 19:40.84 231

Carleton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Julia Luljak SR 40 100 Breast 5 1:07.26 603 1650 Free 8 18:38.82 409 200 Breast 4 2:24.89 620 Brenna Russell FR 31 3 mtr Diving 3 388.6 1 mtr Diving 4 400.15 Maddie Damberg- SR 25 50 Free 19 25.29 509 100 Back 6 58.59 623 200 Back 7 2:06.84 623 Elizabeth Chata SO 24 200 IM 23 2:24.8 259 100 Breast 7 1:08.54 550 200 Breast 7 2:30.58 498 Caroline Crampt SO 24 500 Free 12 5:22.81 477 100 Fly 10 1:01.08 468 200 Fly 7 2:14.97 452 Raine Bernhard SR 23 50 Free 4 24.23 657 200 Free 16 2:02.26 419 100 Free 10 54.47 545 Stephanie Baran FR 22 400 IM 6 4:48.56 426 1650 Free 9 18:41.42 401 200 Fly 18 2:22.58 287 Ashley Rosenber SO 14 400 IM 14 4:58.16 298 100 Breast 15 1:11.50 425 200 Breast 9 2:31.23 483 Isabelle Riley SO 14 200 IM 19 2:19.74 373 100 Fly 9 1:00.11 518 200 Fly 12 2:17.14 401 Jenna Drummond SO 12 500 Free 14 5:27.37 431 400 IM 9 4:51.29 388 200 Breast 19 2:39.03 305 Eleanor Hebard FR 10 50 Free 14 24.89 564 200 Free 13 1:59.48 497 100 Free 14 55.1 507 Zoe Morton FR 5 50 Free 15 25.12 532 200 Free 14 2:00.50 467 100 Free 20 55.64 476 Sophie Baggett SR 1 50 Free 26 25.79 445 100 Fly 19 1:02.07 420 100 Free 16 55.52 482 Katya Sjaastad SO 0 1 mtr Diving 21 249.0 Aviva Sachs FR 0 400 IM 17 5:10.35 168 100 Breast 21 1:15.77 272 200 Breast 21 2:46.38 173 Anna Neiman-Gol SR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 236.6 1 mtr Diving 19 274.0 Lola Taraday FR 0 50 Free 31 26.31 384 100 Fly 23 1:04.29 325 200 Fly 20 2:31.03 156 Sammi Sheridan JR 0 50 Free 23 25.55 475 100 Back 21 1:04.39 355 100 Free 26 57.43 382 Lily Wong FR 0 200 IM 21 2:22.99 297 100 Back 17 1:02.71 428 200 Back 17 2:16.48 388 Aleia Johnson JR 0 500 Free 21 5:41.34 302 200 Free 24 2:07.26 302 1650 Free 17 19:38.96 236

Hamline

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Courtney Broyle SR 34 3 mtr Diving 2 396.35 1 mtr Diving 2 401.3 Sarah Wood SR 26 50 Free 37 27.68 252 100 Breast 6 1:07.88 577 200 Breast 6 2:29.46 523 Sila Yurttas SO 12 200 IM 11 2:15.41 484 400 IM 11 4:54.6 343 200 Breast 18 2:35.91 373 Bennett Nigro SR 5 100 Breast 16 1:11.79 414 200 Breast 13 2:35.31 387 Ava Graham SO 2 500 Free 18 5:31.53 390 200 Free 18 2:02.75 406 100 Back 15 1:03.37 399 Julie Mesita SR 0 50 Free 42 31.09 64 100 Fly 27 1:26.05 4 200 Fly 22 3:21.39 0 Sydney McCutche SR 0 50 Free 39 27.96 229 100 Back 24 1:07.50 242 200 Back 20 2:27.57 162 Aubrey Chavarri SR 0 200 IM 30 2:35.73 96 100 Breast 27 1:20.16 158 200 Breast 25 2:53.7 87 Julia Needham SR 0 500 Free 32 6:14.78 103 1650 Free 27 21:25.42 63 200 Breast 27 3:00.8 39 Cailey Cimera SR 0 500 Free 30 6:01.25 166 100 Breast 24 1:17.92 211 200 Breast 22 2:50.11 123 Morgan Schrader SO 0 500 Free 27 5:52.02 223 200 Free 32 2:12.79 200 1650 Free 23 20:32.46 129 Tina Liu SO 0 500 Free 22 5:42.35 294 200 Free 23 2:06.33 321 100 Free 30 59.16 305

Concordia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kiernan Darling SO 6 3 mtr Diving 17 270.2 1 mtr Diving 11 327.9 Kaitlin Cramer SR 2 100 Back 18 1:03.09 411 200 Back 15 2:15.4 415 Chantelle Schmi SO 0 50 Free 40 29.13 150 100 Breast 28 1:20.68 147 200 Breast 29 3:00.86 39 Tinsley Porter FR 0 50 Free 35 27.36 279 100 Breast 28 1:20.68 147 100 Free 32 1:00.12 267 Camille Gunders SR 0 50 Free 35 27.36 279 100 Back 26 1:09.49 184 100 Free 33 1:00.24 262 Audrey Zeleny SR 0 50 Free 34 26.9 322 100 Fly 26 1:10.18 144 100 Free 31 59.81 279 Jess Bray SR 0 50 Free 32 26.85 327 100 Fly 25 1:07.86 204 200 Fly 21 2:42.68 54 Hailey Jaeger SO 0 50 Free 17 25.07 539 200 Free 17 2:02.14 422 100 Free 19 55.63 476 Haley Juetten FR 0 200 IM 32 2:48.6 20 100 Breast 26 1:18.1 206 200 Breast 23 2:51.31 110 Lindsey Biebl SR 0 200 IM 31 2:45.69 29 400 IM 19 5:50.73 10 200 Breast 26 2:56.52 64 Christina Moore FR 0 200 IM 29 2:34.88 104 100 Back 25 1:08.53 210 200 Back 21 2:35.49 72 Brienna Timm JR 0 200 IM 28 2:31.54 145 200 Free 29 2:11.17 227 100 Free 28 58.79 320 Rachel Andersen JR 0 500 Free 33 6:19.15 87 200 Free 34 2:17.4 135 1650 Free 28 21:36.68 53

