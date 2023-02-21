2023 MIAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Gustavus with 372.0 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Gustavus with 268.0.
Gustavus return the most individual points with 396.5 returning. Carleton are next best with 377.0. Followed closely by St John’s with 363.5. Next year’s meet looks wide open and could easily swing on a single recruit.
The most points any team had in a single event was Gustavus with 84.5 in the 100 Fly. Next best was Gustavus with 79 in the 1650 Free.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Andrew Becker a SR from Gustavus with a 20.28 in the 50 Free.
Women
The highest scoring class was the Senior class from St. Kates with 200 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Gustavus with 175.
Gustavus return the most individual points with 368 returning. Macalester are next best with 362.
The most points any team had in a single event was Gustavus with 62 in the 100 Free. Next best was St. Kates with 60.0 in the 500 Free.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jordyn Wentzel a SR from St. Kates with a 2:12.94 in the 200 Breast.
Final Scores Men
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
Gustavus
968.5
707.5
200
61
51
5
6
2
St. John’s
694.5
412.5
136
146
44
4
10
3
Carleton
643
450
162
31
47
5
2
4
St.Olaf
387
231
150
6
30
5
1
5
Macalester
275
152
116
7
28
4
1
6
Hamline
84
56
0
28
5
0
2
Final Scores Women
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
St. Kates
686
506
180
0
42
5
0
2
Gustavus
672
403
184
85
43
5
9
3
Macalester
563
367
158
38
40
5
5
4
St.Olaf
523
286
152
85
26
5
9
5
St. Ben’s
361
192
138
31
21
5
4
6
Carleton
357
214
112
31
28
4
2
7
Hamline
195
45
116
34
7
5
2
8
Concordia
126
2
118
6
1
5
1
9
Augsburg
72
0
72
0
0
4
0
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
Gustavus
St. John’s
Carleton
St.Olaf
Macalester
Hamline
FR
18.5
101
109
73
77
28
SO
110
230
128
26
75
0
JR
268
32.5
140
89
5
8
SR
372
195
104
49
2
48
Returning
396.5
363.5
377
188
157
36
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
St. Kates
Gustavus
Macalester
St.Olaf
St. Ben’s
Carleton
Hamline
Concordia
Augsburg
FR
117
46
168
56
41
68
0
0
0
SO
105
147
158
91
0
88
14
6
0
JR
84
175
36
112
109
0
0
0
0
SR
200
120
43
112
73
89
65
2
0
Returning
306
368
362
259
150
156
14
6
0
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Gustavus
St. John’s
Carleton
St.Olaf
Macalester
Hamline
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
28
0
1 mtr Diving
66
111
47
36
35
14
800 Free Relay
106
145
79
66
35
14
500 Free
174
166
106
87
36
31
200 IM
244
189
138
106
47
31
50 Free
302
253
152
107
65
31
400 Medley Relay
342
253
186
139
95
31
400 IM
417
275
213
167
98
31
100 Fly
501.5
297.5
237
187
102
31
200 Free
534.5
337.5
285
187
113
54
100 Breast
601.5
351.5
318
204
137
54
100 Back
607.5
402.5
368
234
155
54
3 mtr Diving
642.5
471.5
384
234
155
68
200 Free Relay
682.5
505.5
416
262
185
68
1650 Free
761.5
531.5
434
288
191
68
200 Back
787.5
570.5
485
311
207
68
100 Free
834.5
622.5
509
319
215
84
200 Breast
883.5
639.5
561
328
243
84
200 Fly
928.5
660.5
611
357
247
84
400 Free Relay
968.5
694.5
643
387
275
84
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
St. Kates
Gustavus
Macalester
St.Olaf
St. Ben’s
Carleton
Hamline
Concordia
Augsburg
200 Medley Relay
34
40
32
28
26
30
24
22
18
800 Free Relay
74
70
64
62
54
30
48
48
18
500 Free
134
97
96
89
55
38
48
48
18
200 IM
184
106
123
131
76
38
54
48
18
50 Free
198
161
155
144
97
58
54
48
18
3 mtr Diving
198
212
173
180
114
74
71
48
18
400 Medley Relay
238
246
203
212
140
102
95
70
36
400 IM
261
268
222
241
171
127
101
70
36
100 Fly
297
300
257
277
171
143
101
70
36
200 Free
349
324
294
309
173
151
101
70
36
100 Breast
389
362
311
323
177
179
115
70
36
100 Back
420
394
347
323
218
192
117
70
36
200 Free Relay
452
434
381
349
248
220
139
94
54
1650 Free
500
465
401
378
255
240
139
94
54
200 Back
553
498
439
379
271
252
139
96
54
100 Free
568
560
471
395
290
263
139
96
54
200 Breast
617
585
488
406
290
299
156
96
54
200 Fly
652
598
513
442
319
316
156
96
54
1 mtr Diving
652
632
533
491
333
331
173
102
54
400 Free Relay
686
672
563
523
361
357
195
126
72
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
Gustavus
St. John’s
Carleton
St.Olaf
Macalester
Hamline
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
28
1 mtr Diving
26 (21)
77 (28)
15 (15)
6 (6)
7 (7)
14 (14)
800 Free Relay
40
34
32
30
500 Free
68 (32)
21 (21)
27 (25)
21 (6)
1 (1)
17 (0)
200 IM
70 (44)
23 (1)
32 (20)
19 (19)
11 (11)
50 Free
58 (16)
64 (50)
14 (14)
1 (1)
18 (18)
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
400 IM
75 (21)
22 (9)
27 (27)
28 (11)
3 (3)
100 Fly
84.5 (40.5)
22.5 (22.5)
24 (24)
20 (20)
4 (4)
200 Free
33 (20)
40 (40)
48 (48)
11 (11)
23 (6)
100 Breast
67 (51)
14 (14)
33 (6)
17 (17)
24 (24)
100 Back
6 (6)
51 (27)
50 (30)
30 (30)
18 (18)
3 mtr Diving
35 (28)
69 (31)
16 (16)
14 (14)
200 Free Relay
40
34
32
28
30
1650 Free
79 (34)
26 (26)
18 (18)
26 (10)
6 (4)
200 Back
26 (26)
39 (5)
51 (30)
23 (23)
16 (16)
100 Free
47 (12)
52 (52)
24 (24)
8 (7)
8 (8)
16 (2)
200 Breast
49 (31)
17 (16)
52 (30)
9 (9)
28 (28)
200 Fly
45 (14)
21 (21)
50 (50)
29 (29)
4 (4)
400 Free Relay
40
34
32
30
28
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
St. Kates
Gustavus
Macalester
St.Olaf
St. Ben’s
Carleton
Hamline
Concordia
Augsburg
200 Medley Relay
34
40
32
28
26
30
24
22
18
800 Free Relay
40
30
32
34
28
24
26
500 Free
60 (28)
27 (27)
32 (26)
27 (27)
1 (1)
8 (8)
200 IM
50 (18)
9 (5)
27 (27)
42 (17)
21 (7)
6 (6)
50 Free
14 (14)
55 (23)
32 (32)
13 (13)
21 (21)
20 (5)
3 mtr Diving
51 (44)
18 (13)
36 (22)
17 (3)
16 (16)
17 (0)
400 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
26
28
24
22
18
400 IM
23 (3)
22 (11)
19 (19)
29 (29)
31 (15)
25 (25)
6 (6)
100 Fly
36 (36)
32 (12)
35 (35)
36 (16)
16 (16)
200 Free
52 (23)
24 (24)
37 (31)
32 (32)
2 (2)
8 (7)
100 Breast
40 (20)
38 (38)
17 (17)
14 (3)
4 (4)
28 (14)
14 (0)
100 Back
31 (31)
32 (28)
36 (30)
41 (32)
13 (0)
2 (2)
200 Free Relay
32
40
34
26
30
28
22
24
18
1650 Free
48 (34)
31 (26)
20 (20)
29 (29)
7 (0)
20 (9)
200 Back
53 (20)
33 (27)
38 (33)
1 (1)
16 (16)
12 (0)
2 (0)
100 Free
15 (15)
62 (31)
32 (28)
16 (16)
19 (19)
11 (3)
200 Breast
49 (29)
25 (25)
17 (17)
11 (0)
36 (21)
17 (0)
200 Fly
35 (35)
13 (13)
25 (25)
36 (18)
29 (27)
17 (17)
1 mtr Diving
34 (34)
20 (9)
49 (36)
14 (3)
15 (15)
17 (0)
6 (6)
400 Free Relay
34
40
30
32
28
26
22
24
18
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Gustavus
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erik Small
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:51.39
716
400 IM
1
4:00.27
680
200 Fly
1
1:52.75
631
Matt Strom
JR
60
500 Free
1
4:29.89
758
200 Free
1
1:40.37
709
1650 Free
1
15:51.56
667
Andrew Becker
SR
57
50 Free
1
20.28
802
100 Fly
2
50.02
675
100 Free
1
44.99
762
Peyton Richards
JR
57
200 IM
2
1:52.43
686
100 Fly
1
49.39
715
200 Back
1
1:52.99
613
Kieran Ripken
JR
48
50 Free
3
20.62
734
100 Breast
1
55.77
739
100 Free
7
46.89
605
Dane Hudson
SR
46
50 Free
4
20.95
675
100 Fly
3
50.29
658
100 Free
4
46.02
674
Nyden Hill
SO
46
200 IM
6
1:57.51
537
100 Breast
3
56.76
680
200 Breast
2
2:05.53
644
Callen Zemek
SR
46
500 Free
3
4:33.05
714
200 Free
6
1:43.19
603
1650 Free
2
15:55.11
655
Jonathan Cordan
SO
42
200 IM
5
1:55.70
591
100 Fly
5
50.64
637
200 Fly
5
1:58.87
450
Ryan Kawlewski
SR
40
500 Free
8
4:42.37
595
400 IM
3
4:05.56
606
1650 Free
6
16:31.67
523
Adam Thornberg
JR
40
500 Free
7
4:40.77
615
400 IM
5
4:10.12
539
1650 Free
5
16:26.66
542
Jared Dawson
SR
39
500 Free
9
4:45.32
557
400 IM
4
4:09.77
545
1650 Free
4
16:22.03
559
Tyler Teichmill
JR
36
400 IM
10
4:16.89
432
100 Breast
4
57.97
612
200 Breast
5
2:08.07
584
Taylor Vander J
SR
28
50 Free
10
21.5
579
100 Breast
5
58.08
606
200 Breast
10
2:11.41
499
Teddy Johnson
SR
28
200 IM
11
1:58.56
504
100 Fly
8
52.94
488
200 Fly
8
2:01.74
368
Andrew Jensen
JR
27
1 mtr Diving
7
373.55
3 mtr Diving
4
392.7
Ryan Lester
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
9
342.15
3 mtr Diving
6
346.35
Will Sarkinen
FR
18.5
100 Fly
10
53.59
444
100 Back
11
54.88
422
200 Back
11
2:02.92
328
Farrque Hussein
SR
16
400 IM
14
4:34.9
183
100 Breast
15
1:00.92
446
200 Breast
8
2:10.91
512
Jacob Krussell
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
12
239.3
3 mtr Diving
10
133.15
St. John’s
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Liam Noble
SO
54
50 Free
2
20.61
736
100 Back
1
51.0
651
100 Free
2
45.68
702
Carsten Reuter
FR
43
50 Free
5
21.12
645
100 Fly
6
51.22
600
100 Free
3
46.0
675
Ethan Huber
SR
43
200 IM
4
1:55.61
594
400 IM
6
4:10.88
528
200 Back
4
1:56.47
515
Joe Koller
SR
41
200 IM
10
1:58.35
511
100 Back
2
51.49
623
200 Back
2
1:54.75
565
Carter Larson
SO
41
500 Free
5
4:38.05
649
200 Free
4
1:42.13
643
1650 Free
7
16:36.26
505
Colby Kern
SO
40
50 Free
6
21.37
602
200 Free
5
1:42.96
612
100 Free
6
46.71
619
Eli Grabinski
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
2
465.5
3 mtr Diving
1
476.1
Connor Reed
SR
33
1 mtr Diving
3
442.3
3 mtr Diving
2
443.35
Jack Grabinski
SR
29
1 mtr Diving
1
503.85
3 mtr Diving
9
300.0
Clay Megaw
FR
25
50 Free
25
23.42
267
100 Breast
6
58.26
596
200 Breast
7
2:10.19
530
Connor Thayer
SO
25
500 Free
10
4:49.13
506
200 Free
10
1:46.23
489
1650 Free
8
17:02.7
403
Christian Pfau
SR
25
1 mtr Diving
6
376.35
3 mtr Diving
7
330.35
Alex Heer
JR
22.5
100 Fly
10
53.59
444
100 Back
13
55.41
392
200 Fly
7
2:01.16
384
Tim Rotter
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
8
373.25
3 mtr Diving
8
326.5
Beau Brinkman
SR
21
50 Free
7
21.44
590
100 Back
10
54.17
464
200 Back
15
2:09.3
183
Langston Philio
SO
17
400 IM
12
4:27.21
275
1650 Free
14
18:16.49
174
200 Fly
9
1:59.13
442
Zac Ruoff
SO
16
50 Free
11
21.56
569
200 Free
13
1:50.29
346
100 Free
11
47.9
523
Cameron Schreif
FR
11
100 Fly
14
55.75
310
100 Back
14
56.67
326
200 Back
12
2:06.67
236
Brogan O’Donnel
JR
8
400 IM
13
4:30.41
234
100 Breast
17
1:01.78
401
200 Breast
13
2:15.45
394
Timothy Belov
SR
3
50 Free
15
22.48
407
100 Breast
19
1:02.49
365
200 Breast
16
2:17.57
341
Rafael Rios
JR
2
200 IM
16
2:10.97
175
100 Breast
16
1:01.22
430
200 Breast
17
2:17.98
331
Carleton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ethan Tun
SO
52
200 IM
3
1:52.76
676
100 Back
3
51.78
606
200 Breast
1
2:05.19
652
Ian Scott
JR
41
200 Free
8
1:43.81
580
100 Back
5
53.02
532
200 Back
3
1:55.79
535
Teagan Johnson
SR
39
200 IM
7
1:59.18
485
100 Breast
8
59.58
521
200 Breast
3
2:07.48
598
Sam Glaubitz
JR
38
500 Free
6
4:38.57
643
200 Free
3
1:42.12
643
100 Free
9
47.24
577
Aiden Guan
FR
37
50 Free
12
21.86
516
100 Fly
4
50.58
640
200 Fly
2
1:54.04
594
Josh Wu
JR
32
50 Free
9
21.42
593
200 Free
7
1:43.59
588
100 Free
8
46.94
601
Sean Smith
SO
32
500 Free
12
4:51.04
481
400 IM
7
4:15.04
462
200 Fly
4
1:57.65
487
Hans Anderson
FR
31
1 mtr Diving
4
421.65
3 mtr Diving
3
434.2
Collin Eldridge
SO
27
100 Fly
9
53.04
481
1650 Free
12
17:51.61
238
200 Fly
6
2:00.25
410
Nick Chang
FR
27
200 IM
13
1:59.32
480
400 IM
9
4:14.86
464
200 Back
5
1:56.98
500
Carl Zhang
SR
25
100 Breast
13
1:00.7
458
100 Back
9
53.62
496
200 Back
7
1:58.23
463
Parker Johnson
SR
22
500 Free
15
5:04.92
313
100 Back
8
54.72
431
200 Back
9
1:58.83
445
Aaron Bronstone
JR
18
100 Breast
11
1:00.51
469
1650 Free
10
17:36.00
285
200 Breast
12
2:14.23
425
Kevin Chen
SR
18
50 Free
26
23.53
253
100 Breast
7
59.18
544
200 Breast
11
2:13.48
445
Aidan Jalili
SO
17
500 Free
13
4:57.61
397
200 Free
9
1:45.91
501
100 Free
13
48.4
483
Jeffrey Kong
FR
14
400 IM
11
4:24.25
317
200 Breast
14
2:15.54
391
200 Fly
12
2:05.59
271
Byron Jia
JR
11
500 Free
14
4:59.2
378
1650 Free
11
17:36.98
282
200 Breast
15
2:17.38
345
Charlie Ruppe
FR
0
50 Free
18
22.53
399
100 Breast
23
1:03.82
304
100 Free
18
50.31
340
St.Olaf
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Timothy Rizzo
SR
48
500 Free
4
4:35.1
687
400 IM
2
4:00.47
677
1650 Free
3
16:00.3
637
Daniel Bloedow
JR
33
200 IM
12
1:58.94
492
100 Fly
7
52.48
519
200 Fly
3
1:55.52
551
Marcus Hauck
JR
31
200 IM
14
1:59.62
471
100 Back
4
52.75
549
200 Back
6
1:58.00
469
Nick Starcevich
FR
27
200 IM
8
1:59.85
464
100 Breast
9
58.77
567
100 Free
10
47.82
530
Aiden Yung
FR
26
400 IM
8
4:15.39
456
1650 Free
9
17:27.52
313
200 Fly
11
2:02.98
334
Avery Nevins
SO
20
50 Free
17
22.42
417
100 Back
6
54.28
457
200 Back
10
1:59.05
438
Jaden Chant
JR
20
500 Free
11
4:50.25
492
100 Breast
12
1:00.6
464
200 Breast
9
2:10.89
513
Beau Giddings
FR
14
100 Fly
12
53.74
435
100 Back
15
57.26
298
200 Fly
10
2:01.59
372
Caleb Martin
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
11
299.45
Philip McLaughl
FR
4
50 Free
16
22.57
392
100 Breast
14
1:00.8
453
200 Breast
18
2:18.02
330
Michael Turner
JR
3
400 IM
17
4:54.76
47
100 Back
17
59.57
203
200 Back
14
2:08.82
192
Travis Miller
JR
2
50 Free
27
23.98
201
100 Fly
16
1:02.15
73
1650 Free
16
19:04.23
86
Cy Hennings
FR
2
50 Free
24
23.37
274
100 Fly
15
56.89
250
100 Free
19
52.2
227
Andrew Noecker
SR
1
50 Free
20
22.67
376
100 Breast
18
1:01.9
394
100 Free
16
50.34
338
Lars Christians
SR
0
50 Free
34
25.4
86
100 Breast
24
1:09.32
123
100 Free
21
53.43
170
Brendan Conway
SR
0
50 Free
31
24.42
158
100 Breast
25
1:16.03
27
100 Free
23
55.92
86
Ben Gusdal
SO
0
50 Free
22
22.84
349
100 Breast
20
1:02.53
363
200 Breast
21
2:24.81
193
Thomas McCarthy
SO
0
50 Free
21
22.83
351
100 Free
20
53.03
187
Macalester
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Charles Batsaik
SO
41
200 IM
9
1:57.45
539
100 Breast
2
56.73
682
200 Breast
4
2:07.71
592
Casey Meretta
FY
27
50 Free
13
22.12
469
100 Back
7
54.45
447
200 Back
8
2:00.88
384
Will St. John
FY
20
50 Free
28
24.04
195
100 Breast
10
59.69
515
200 Breast
6
2:09.3
553
Isaac Kisker
SO
19
50 Free
8
21.74
537
100 Back
12
55.3
398
100 Free
14
48.65
463
TJ Palli
FY
13
50 Free
14
22.3
438
200 Free
12
1:47.58
439
100 Free
12
48.27
493
Kynan Desouza-C
FY
8
50 Free
28
24.04
195
100 Fly
13
55.44
328
200 Fly
13
2:07.23
235
Dylan Herlihy
FY
7
1 mtr Diving
10
324.95
Jay Fanning
SO
6
500 Free
16
5:09.96
262
200 Free
16
1:56.41
185
1650 Free
13
18:06.15
199
Will Nicholson
JR
5
50 Free
32
24.43
157
100 Back
16
58.33
251
200 Back
13
2:07.23
224
Adam Schroeder
SO
3
50 Free
23
22.97
330
200 Free
14
1:51.82
299
100 Free
17
50.28
342
Ryan McNeff
SO
3
500 Free
17
5:16.35
206
400 IM
15
4:37.59
156
200 Back
16
2:12.6
129
Adrian Aguilar
SO
2
50 Free
30
24.24
175
200 Free
15
1:54.37
231
100 Free
22
53.69
159
Alec Chen
FY
2
200 IM
15
2:10.95
175
100 Breast
22
1:03.6
313
200 Breast
19
2:21.19
260
Jarrett Rose
SR
2
500 Free
18
5:21.75
165
200 Free
17
1:57.34
166
1650 Free
15
18:47.27
112
Ramier Villaram
SO
1
200 IM
17
2:11.79
160
400 IM
16
4:42.92
111
200 Back
17
2:16.97
77
Ben Lewin
SO
0
50 Free
33
24.44
156
100 Breast
21
1:03.12
335
200 Breast
20
2:23.99
207
Hamline
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
George Hubbard
SR
48
500 Free
2
4:32.71
719
200 Free
2
1:41.44
668
100 Free
5
46.44
640
Kevin Bossou
FR
28
1 mtr Diving
5
404.9
3 mtr Diving
5
373.8
Tony Van Sambee
JR
8
50 Free
19
22.56
394
200 Free
11
1:47.44
444
100 Free
15
48.74
455
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.