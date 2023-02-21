2023 MAAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

MAAC CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)
- Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY
- Live Results or on MeetMobile: “2023 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Championships”
- Championship Central
First a few notes
Men
- The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Marist College with 210.0 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Niagara with 187.0.
- Rider return the most individual points with 298.5 returning. Fairfield are next best with 285.5.
- The most points any team had in a single event was Marist College with 60 in the 400 IM. Next best was Rider with 57 in the 200 Back.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Micha Faughnan a JR from Iona with a 1:35.27 in the 200 Free.
Women
- The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Fairfield with 288 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Iona with 198.
- Fairfield return the most individual points with 438 returning. Niagara are next best with 363.
- The most points any team had in a single event was Fairfield with 66 in the 500 Free. Next best was Niagara with 61.0 in the 200 Breast.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Julia Moser a SR from Iona with a 1:02.69 in the 100 Breast.
Final Scores Men
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|Rider
|646.5
|428.5
|154
|64
|42
|5
|4
|2
|Marist College
|599
|353
|168
|78
|34
|5
|6
|3
|Niagara
|576
|342
|192
|42
|36
|5
|4
|4
|Fairfield
|556.5
|349.5
|154
|53
|36
|5
|4
|5
|Canisius
|405
|235
|132
|38
|25
|5
|4
|6
|Iona
|317.5
|167.5
|136
|14
|16
|5
|2
|7
|Mt St Mary’s
|260.5
|123.5
|132
|5
|16
|5
|1
|8
|Manhattan
|127
|15
|112
|0
|2
|5
|0
Final Scores Women
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|Fairfield
|609
|399
|140
|70
|40
|4
|6
|2
|Niagara
|605
|415
|144
|46
|36
|4
|6
|3
|Marist College
|566
|360
|148
|58
|32
|5
|6
|4
|Iona
|495
|323
|172
|0
|30
|5
|0
|5
|Canisius
|337
|140
|152
|45
|18
|5
|4
|6
|Siena
|293
|111
|122
|60
|20
|5
|4
|7
|Rider
|265
|129
|110
|26
|15
|5
|4
|8
|Mt St Mary’s
|239
|98
|136
|5
|11
|5
|2
|9
|Manhattan
|150
|40
|110
|0
|6
|5
|0
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|Rider
|Marist College
|Niagara
|Fairfield
|Canisius
|Iona
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|FR
|42
|136
|53
|84.5
|105
|50
|6
|0
|SO
|73
|64.5
|187
|141
|106
|35.5
|39
|0
|JR
|183.5
|20.5
|38
|60
|2
|61
|71.5
|0
|SR
|93
|210
|106
|117
|60
|0
|5
|0
|GS
|101
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|7
|0
|Returning
|298.5
|221
|278
|285.5
|213
|146.5
|116.5
|15
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|Fairfield
|Niagara
|Marist College
|Iona
|Canisius
|Siena
|Rider
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|FR
|81
|120
|127
|84
|57
|18
|49
|48
|0
|SO
|288
|176
|76
|36
|44
|25
|6
|14
|0
|JR
|69
|67
|64
|5
|36
|46
|59
|36
|0
|SR
|31
|98
|151
|198
|48
|82
|11
|5
|0
|GS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|Returning
|438
|363
|267
|125
|137
|89
|114
|98
|40
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
|
|Rider
|Marist College
|Niagara
|Fairfield
|Canisius
|Iona
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|32
|28
|26
|22
|30
|24
|1 mtr Diving
|77
|69
|51
|54
|46
|29
|35
|24
|800 Free Relay
|105
|103
|91
|86
|72
|59
|59
|46
|500 Free
|116
|114.5
|133
|114
|106
|85
|61.5
|46
|200 IM
|166
|139.5
|155
|142
|125
|96
|61.5
|46
|50 Free
|221
|174.5
|189
|162
|125
|104
|64.5
|46
|200 Free Relay
|253
|208.5
|229
|192
|151
|132
|88.5
|68
|100 Fly
|290
|229.5
|256
|206
|187
|151
|88.5
|68
|400 IM
|305
|289.5
|272
|255
|202
|151
|88.5
|68
|200 Free
|318
|306.5
|313
|293
|217
|173
|97.5
|68
|100 Breast
|353
|308.5
|345
|307
|237
|173
|137.5
|80
|100 Back
|405
|338
|356
|323
|242
|197.5
|154.5
|80
|3 mtr Diving
|432
|381
|379
|350
|260
|204.5
|154.5
|80
|400 Medley Relay
|458
|413
|419
|384
|288
|228.5
|184.5
|102
|1650 Free
|481
|451
|440
|419
|312
|242.5
|184.5
|102
|200 Back
|538
|476
|440
|436
|314
|275.5
|205.5
|102
|100 Free
|583.5
|516
|476
|466.5
|314
|275.5
|208.5
|102
|200 Breast
|598.5
|536
|520
|492.5
|336
|275.5
|233.5
|105
|200 Fly
|618.5
|565
|536
|526.5
|379
|285.5
|236.5
|105
|400 Free Relay
|646.5
|599
|576
|556.5
|405
|317.5
|260.5
|127
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
|
|Fairfield
|Niagara
|Marist College
|Iona
|Canisius
|Siena
|Rider
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|34
|30
|40
|28
|22
|24
|26
|18
|800 Free Relay
|72
|34
|62
|68
|62
|52
|46
|50
|44
|500 Free
|138
|60
|94
|75
|76
|60
|48
|50
|44
|200 IM
|174
|102
|103
|98
|97
|61
|71
|50
|44
|50 Free
|193
|131
|116
|132
|103
|78
|86
|67
|49
|3 mtr Diving
|228
|153
|146
|132
|128
|107
|98
|69
|49
|200 Free Relay
|228
|193
|174
|166
|160
|133
|120
|99
|73
|100 Fly
|233
|237
|227
|186
|160
|133
|144
|104
|77
|400 IM
|288
|272
|265
|198
|169
|133
|150
|104
|77
|200 Free
|327
|296
|288
|214
|186
|162
|150
|104
|84
|100 Breast
|355
|321
|302
|236
|206
|187
|155
|120
|84
|100 Back
|375
|334
|334
|279
|225
|189
|170
|126
|89
|400 Medley Relay
|409
|364
|366
|319
|251
|211
|194
|154
|107
|1650 Free
|439
|393
|400
|363
|256
|218
|200
|154
|107
|200 Back
|471
|424
|428
|409
|261
|218
|200
|160
|114
|100 Free
|495
|456
|445
|424
|282
|225
|214
|173
|126
|200 Breast
|531
|517
|456
|445
|285
|239
|214
|182
|126
|200 Fly
|540
|541
|512
|465
|285
|240
|233
|208
|126
|1 mtr Diving
|575
|565
|540
|465
|305
|271
|247
|211
|126
|400 Free Relay
|609
|605
|566
|495
|337
|293
|265
|239
|150
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|Rider
|Marist College
|Niagara
|Fairfield
|Canisius
|Iona
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|32
|28
|26
|22
|30
|24
|1 mtr Diving
|37 (37)
|35 (14)
|19 (19)
|26 (11)
|20 (16)
|7 (7)
|5 (0)
|
|800 Free Relay
|28
|34
|40
|32
|26
|30
|24
|22
|500 Free
|11 (0)
|11.5 (2.5)
|42 (28)
|28 (28)
|34 (18)
|26 (26)
|2.5 (2.5)
|
|200 IM
|50 (12)
|25 (25)
|22 (7)
|28 (12)
|19 (19)
|11 (0)
|
|
|50 Free
|55 (38)
|35 (0)
|34 (18)
|20 (20)
|
|8 (8)
|3 (2)
|
|200 Free Relay
|32
|34
|40
|30
|26
|28
|24
|22
|100 Fly
|37 (25)
|21 (6)
|27 (20)
|14 (14)
|36 (36)
|19 (19)
|
|
|400 IM
|15 (6)
|60 (45)
|16 (2)
|49 (33)
|15 (15)
|
|
|
|200 Free
|13 (13)
|17 (0)
|41 (30)
|38 (29)
|15 (0)
|22 (22)
|9 (6)
|
|100 Breast
|35 (20)
|2 (2)
|32 (32)
|14 (0)
|20 (20)
|
|40 (40)
|12 (12)
|100 Back
|52 (32)
|29.5 (14.5)
|11 (11)
|16 (16)
|5 (5)
|24.5 (13.5)
|17 (17)
|
|3 mtr Diving
|27 (27)
|43 (20)
|23 (23)
|27 (12)
|18 (13)
|7 (7)
|
|
|400 Medley Relay
|26
|32
|40
|34
|28
|24
|30
|22
|1650 Free
|23 (9)
|38 (38)
|21 (14)
|35 (33)
|24 (4)
|14 (14)
|
|
|200 Back
|57 (27)
|25 (13)
|
|17 (17)
|2 (2)
|33 (20)
|21 (21)
|
|100 Free
|45.5 (32.5)
|40 (5)
|36 (30)
|30.5 (30.5)
|
|
|3 (0)
|
|200 Breast
|15 (0)
|20 (20)
|44 (44)
|26 (12)
|22 (22)
|
|25 (25)
|3 (3)
|200 Fly
|20 (20)
|29 (16)
|16 (0)
|34 (18)
|43 (43)
|10 (10)
|3 (3)
|
|400 Free Relay
|28
|34
|40
|30
|26
|32
|24
|22
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|Fairfield
|Niagara
|Marist College
|Iona
|Canisius
|Siena
|Rider
|Mt St Mary’s
|Manhattan
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|34
|30
|40
|28
|22
|24
|26
|18
|800 Free Relay
|40
|
|32
|28
|34
|30
|22
|24
|26
|500 Free
|66 (55)
|26 (26)
|32 (32)
|7 (1)
|14 (14)
|8 (0)
|2 (2)
|
|
|200 IM
|36 (36)
|42 (42)
|9 (0)
|23 (17)
|21 (21)
|1 (1)
|23 (12)
|
|
|50 Free
|19 (19)
|29 (20)
|13 (13)
|34 (4)
|6 (2)
|17 (0)
|15 (15)
|17 (17)
|5 (5)
|3 mtr Diving
|35 (35)
|22 (5)
|30 (10)
|
|25 (9)
|29 (12)
|12 (12)
|2 (0)
|
|200 Free Relay
|
|40
|28
|34
|32
|26
|22
|30
|24
|100 Fly
|5 (2)
|44 (30)
|53 (29)
|20 (20)
|
|
|24 (11)
|5 (5)
|4 (4)
|400 IM
|55 (55)
|35 (35)
|38 (25)
|12 (0)
|9 (9)
|
|6 (6)
|
|
|200 Free
|39 (35)
|24 (11)
|23 (23)
|16 (0)
|17 (17)
|29 (16)
|
|
|7 (7)
|100 Breast
|28 (28)
|25 (25)
|14 (14)
|22 (2)
|20 (17)
|25 (25)
|5 (5)
|16 (16)
|
|100 Back
|20 (20)
|13 (13)
|32 (15)
|43 (20)
|19 (19)
|2 (0)
|15 (15)
|6 (6)
|5 (5)
|400 Medley Relay
|34
|30
|32
|40
|26
|22
|24
|28
|18
|1650 Free
|30 (20)
|29 (29)
|34 (20)
|44 (31)
|5 (0)
|7 (0)
|6 (6)
|
|
|200 Back
|32 (29)
|31 (31)
|28 (3)
|46 (17)
|5 (5)
|
|
|6 (6)
|7 (7)
|100 Free
|24 (24)
|32 (23)
|17 (17)
|15 (0)
|21 (17)
|7 (0)
|14 (14)
|13 (13)
|12 (12)
|200 Breast
|36 (36)
|61 (61)
|11 (11)
|21 (4)
|3 (3)
|14 (14)
|
|9 (9)
|
|200 Fly
|9 (9)
|24 (7)
|56 (36)
|20 (9)
|
|1 (1)
|19 (2)
|26 (26)
|
|1 mtr Diving
|35 (35)
|24 (5)
|28 (19)
|
|20 (4)
|31 (20)
|14 (14)
|3 (0)
|
|400 Free Relay
|34
|40
|26
|30
|32
|22
|18
|28
|24
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Rider
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Racevicius, Luc
|SR
|56
|200 IM
|1
|1:49.09
|536
|100 Back
|1
|48.35
|550
|200 Back
|3
|1:46.96
|519
|
|Overton, Christ
|JR
|43
|200 IM
|7
|1:50.49
|479
|100 Back
|3
|49.32
|472
|200 Back
|4
|1:47.75
|489
|
|Irwin, Bobby
|JR
|39
|50 Free
|6
|20.64
|490
|100 Fly
|8
|49.75
|417
|200 Fly
|4
|1:50.44
|427
|
|Rucci, David
|SR
|37
|200 IM
|5
|1:50.38
|483
|400 IM
|9
|4:01.43
|355
|200 Back
|5
|1:49.50
|418
|
|Cooper, David
|GS
|34
|200 IM
|13
|1:53.11
|366
|100 Breast
|4
|55.01
|548
|200 Breast
|4
|2:00.79
|523
|
|Racevicius, Mar
|JR
|33
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|250.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|239.15
|
|
|Binning, Sean
|SO
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|282.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|204.7
|
|
|Boeckx, Alex
|JR
|30.5
|50 Free
|9
|20.77
|459
|100 Breast
|8
|55.82
|483
|100 Free
|7
|46.06
|402
|
|Ruddy, Billy
|FR
|27
|50 Free
|8
|20.72
|471
|100 Breast
|9
|56.26
|446
|100 Free
|10
|45.77
|435
|
|Lane, Nicky
|SO
|26
|100 Fly
|5
|49.24
|467
|100 Back
|9
|49.92
|421
|200 Back
|14
|1:54.46
|228
|
|Gewartowski, Jo
|GS
|25
|50 Free
|7
|20.7
|476
|200 Free
|31
|1:46.23
|151
|100 Free
|6
|45.8
|432
|
|Iorizzo, Kyle
|GS
|25
|500 Free
|8
|4:36.38
|370
|200 Free
|20
|1:44.06
|239
|1650 Free
|5
|15:52.48
|348
|
|Ruggieri, Jack
|GS
|17
|50 Free
|12
|20.95
|415
|100 Fly
|7
|49.7
|422
|100 Free
|21
|46.94
|302
|
|McSorley, David
|JR
|16
|50 Free
|11
|20.84
|442
|200 Free
|16
|1:45.04
|196
|100 Free
|9
|45.76
|437
|
|Fantano, Derek
|SO
|16
|500 Free
|25
|4:47.17
|181
|100 Back
|10
|51.34
|304
|200 Back
|9
|1:50.97
|359
|
|Rogowski, Ethan
|FR
|14
|500 Free
|18
|4:41.96
|264
|200 Free
|12
|1:41.80
|355
|1650 Free
|9
|16:09.81
|252
|
|Lequang, Matt
|JR
|11
|500 Free
|26
|4:47.51
|176
|200 Free
|10
|1:41.09
|394
|100 Free
|13
|46.4
|362
|
|Murphy, Brayden
|JR
|11
|500 Free
|21
|4:43.16
|243
|400 IM
|11
|4:02.62
|328
|200 Fly
|12
|1:54.59
|252
|
|Alvarez, Cesar
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|18
|21.24
|344
|200 Free
|27
|1:45.26
|187
|100 Free
|16
|47.16
|278
|
Marist College
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Sallam, Ahmed
|SR
|57
|50 Free
|1
|19.77
|670
|200 Free
|2
|1:38.22
|548
|100 Free
|1
|43.65
|655
|
|McCormac, Ethan
|SR
|45
|50 Free
|4
|20.53
|515
|100 Fly
|4
|49.2
|471
|100 Free
|4
|45.36
|482
|
|Conable, James
|SO
|45
|200 IM
|6
|1:50.47
|480
|400 IM
|1
|3:54.88
|500
|1650 Free
|7
|15:57.77
|317
|
|McNamara, Kevin
|FR
|39
|400 IM
|7
|4:05.11
|275
|1650 Free
|4
|15:51.85
|351
|200 Fly
|7
|1:51.91
|362
|
|Kapusta, Adam
|SR
|37
|500 Free
|9
|4:36.06
|376
|400 IM
|4
|3:58.63
|418
|200 Fly
|6
|1:51.04
|400
|
|Gibbs, Ethan
|FR
|34
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|234.5
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|257.25
|
|
|Doran, Sean
|SR
|27
|200 IM
|17
|1:54.30
|316
|100 Back
|4
|49.95
|418
|200 Back
|7
|1:51.82
|325
|
|Emerson, Hunter
|FR
|27
|200 IM
|14
|1:53.87
|333
|400 IM
|6
|4:03.73
|304
|200 Breast
|8
|2:05.37
|361
|
|Wenzel, Tyler
|SR
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|212.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|220.55
|
|
|Hardy, Caden
|FR
|20
|200 IM
|9
|1:51.48
|437
|100 Breast
|15
|57.27
|361
|200 Breast
|9
|2:04.58
|389
|
|Macrina, Jacob
|SO
|19.5
|200 IM
|20
|1:56.19
|241
|100 Back
|5
|50.2
|397
|200 Back
|11
|1:51.27
|346
|
|Barry, Carson
|SR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|207.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|183.2
|
|
|Bankowski, Adri
|JR
|9
|50 Free
|17
|21.21
|351
|100 Fly
|13
|50.45
|348
|100 Free
|12
|46.32
|371
|
|Smith, Quinn
|FR
|8
|400 IM
|20
|4:22.37
|46
|100 Back
|16
|52.87
|199
|200 Back
|10
|1:51.04
|356
|
|Thompson, Conno
|JR
|7.5
|500 Free
|14
|4:39.71
|305
|200 Free
|26
|1:45.14
|192
|1650 Free
|12
|16:17.3
|216
|
|Maille, Miles
|FR
|6
|500 Free
|19
|4:42.36
|257
|200 Free
|24
|1:44.94
|200
|1650 Free
|11
|16:13.32
|235
|
|Sallam, Sief
|JR
|4
|500 Free
|17
|4:41.94
|264
|200 Free
|19
|1:44.01
|241
|200 Fly
|13
|1:54.61
|252
|
|Dillenback, Dan
|FR
|2
|50 Free
|31
|21.65
|250
|100 Fly
|15
|51.57
|248
|100 Free
|23
|47.0
|295
|
|Mattoli, Lucian
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|23
|4:44.45
|222
|200 Free
|28
|1:45.39
|182
|200 Breast
|17
|2:11.09
|185
|
Niagara
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Ruffolo, Jacob
|SR
|45
|200 IM
|4
|1:50.25
|489
|400 IM
|5
|3:58.77
|415
|200 Fly
|3
|1:49.83
|453
|
|Tichy, Reid
|SO
|40
|500 Free
|7
|4:36.17
|374
|200 Free
|5
|1:39.27
|494
|100 Free
|5
|45.45
|472
|
|Dragon, Nathan
|SO
|40
|500 Free
|4
|4:31.75
|463
|200 Free
|7
|1:40.05
|452
|1650 Free
|6
|15:53.88
|340
|
|Lauzonis, Jake
|FR
|37
|50 Free
|33
|21.81
|218
|100 Breast
|2
|54.79
|565
|200 Breast
|1
|2:00.55
|531
|
|Morgan, Levi
|SO
|33
|50 Free
|5
|20.6
|499
|100 Fly
|14
|51.17
|282
|100 Free
|3
|44.78
|545
|
|Dafoe, Riley
|SR
|32
|500 Free
|5
|4:33.85
|421
|200 Free
|8
|1:40.82
|409
|1650 Free
|10
|16:10.18
|250
|
|Furner, John
|SO
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|227.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|254.1
|
|
|Vu, Kevin
|SR
|29
|50 Free
|3
|20.44
|535
|100 Fly
|10
|49.68
|424
|100 Free
|11
|46.29
|375
|
|Finley, Sean
|SO
|26
|200 IM
|11
|1:52.32
|400
|100 Breast
|10
|56.3
|443
|200 Breast
|6
|2:02.44
|466
|
|Germano, Gio
|JR
|22
|50 Free
|21
|21.4
|306
|100 Fly
|2
|48.71
|517
|100 Back
|12
|51.66
|280
|
|Scott, Patrick
|FR
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|162.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|156.9
|
|
|Isaacs, Tanner
|JR
|11
|50 Free
|34
|21.89
|202
|100 Breast
|12
|56.63
|415
|200 Breast
|11
|2:05.09
|371
|
|Flannery, Rober
|SO
|9
|200 IM
|16
|1:56.98
|214
|100 Breast
|14
|57.19
|368
|200 Breast
|12
|2:05.23
|366
|
|Dean, Kyle
|SO
|6
|50 Free
|23
|21.41
|304
|100 Back
|11
|51.39
|300
|200 Back
|17
|1:56.74
|160
|
|Markham, Rowan
|JR
|5
|500 Free
|16
|4:40.92
|282
|200 Free
|13
|1:42.28
|329
|100 Free
|30
|47.47
|246
|
|Magditch, Alex
|FR
|4
|50 Free
|13
|20.96
|413
|200 Free
|23
|1:44.41
|223
|100 Free
|20
|46.86
|310
|
|Rocha, Chad
|SO
|3
|400 IM
|15
|4:11.23
|163
|1650 Free
|16
|16:44.55
|112
|200 Fly
|19
|1:57.42
|159
|
|Manolitsas, Wil
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|19
|21.31
|327
|100 Free
|17
|46.63
|336
|
Fairfield
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Stewart, Joseph
|SO
|50
|500 Free
|2
|4:27.55
|544
|200 Free
|3
|1:38.26
|546
|1650 Free
|2
|15:42.23
|408
|
|Fair, Evan
|SR
|46
|200 IM
|3
|1:50.04
|497
|400 IM
|3
|3:57.66
|440
|200 Fly
|5
|1:50.85
|409
|
|Belfer, Alex
|JR
|39
|50 Free
|2
|20.17
|592
|100 Fly
|12
|50.38
|355
|100 Free
|2
|44.43
|581
|
|Regan, Tim
|FR
|31.5
|500 Free
|10
|4:36.07
|376
|200 Free
|6
|1:39.82
|464
|100 Free
|7
|46.06
|402
|
|Hunt, Ed
|SO
|31
|200 IM
|10
|1:51.57
|433
|400 IM
|2
|3:57.38
|446
|200 Fly
|10
|1:52.78
|325
|
|Tonole, Sam
|SR
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|240.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|226.05
|
|
|Ford, Chris
|SR
|28
|500 Free
|22
|4:43.92
|231
|100 Breast
|5
|55.02
|547
|200 Breast
|5
|2:01.13
|511
|
|McLaughlin, Oli
|FR
|23
|50 Free
|25
|21.51
|281
|100 Back
|7
|50.64
|360
|200 Back
|8
|1:52.14
|312
|
|Duncan, Noah
|SO
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|199.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|209.9
|
|
|Lim, Hans
|JR
|20
|200 IM
|12
|1:52.68
|385
|400 IM
|13
|4:08.37
|211
|200 Fly
|8
|1:54.71
|248
|
|Nizzardo, Joey
|SO
|20
|500 Free
|13
|4:39.23
|314
|1650 Free
|3
|15:51.51
|353
|200 Fly
|20
|1:57.53
|156
|
|Vlass, Jeffrey
|SO
|17
|400 IM
|12
|4:06.08
|255
|100 Breast
|18
|58.61
|259
|200 Breast
|7
|2:05.18
|368
|
|Schuller, Ryan
|FR
|12
|200 IM
|18
|1:54.56
|305
|400 IM
|10
|4:02.52
|331
|200 Back
|12
|1:53.91
|247
|
|Besgen, Nick
|FR
|9
|100 Fly
|9
|49.67
|424
|200 Free
|18
|1:43.71
|256
|100 Free
|19
|46.8
|317
|
|Gori, Peter
|SR
|9
|50 Free
|21
|21.4
|306
|200 Free
|9
|1:40.6
|421
|100 Free
|18
|46.75
|322
|
|Gill, Patrick
|FR
|9
|50 Free
|14
|20.98
|408
|100 Back
|13
|51.85
|266
|100 Free
|15
|46.85
|311
|
|Biebel, Brody
|SR
|4
|500 Free
|28
|4:49.00
|157
|1650 Free
|15
|16:39.13
|129
|200 Fly
|15
|1:56.16
|197
|
|Chumbley, Chris
|JR
|1
|100 Fly
|20
|51.82
|228
|100 Back
|18
|52.94
|195
|200 Back
|16
|1:56.07
|178
|
|Sirkowa, Alex
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|24
|1:58.02
|180
|100 Breast
|21
|59.94
|176
|200 Breast
|18
|2:12.67
|149
|
Canisius
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Minto, Archie
|SO
|57
|200 IM
|2
|1:49.72
|510
|100 Fly
|1
|48.5
|537
|200 Fly
|1
|1:47.06
|567
|
|O’Connell, Liam
|SR
|51
|500 Free
|3
|4:28.46
|527
|200 Free
|4
|1:38.42
|538
|1650 Free
|1
|15:41.82
|411
|
|Vidal, Samuel
|FR
|35
|500 Free
|12
|4:38.11
|336
|100 Breast
|6
|55.4
|517
|200 Breast
|2
|2:00.65
|527
|
|Benes, Bronson
|SO
|33
|200 IM
|19
|1:56.01
|248
|100 Fly
|3
|48.93
|497
|200 Fly
|2
|1:49.72
|458
|
|Nykamp, Samuel
|FR
|29
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|241.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|210.3
|
|
|Cooper, Joe
|FR
|28
|500 Free
|6
|4:34.02
|418
|400 IM
|8
|4:05.31
|271
|1650 Free
|13
|16:23.09
|190
|
|Dayka, Carson
|SR
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|112.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|131.95
|
|
|Kim, Eric
|FR
|7
|50 Free
|29
|21.63
|255
|100 Breast
|11
|56.5
|426
|200 Breast
|16
|2:12.46
|153
|
|Kishbaugh, Nick
|SO
|6
|200 IM
|28
|1:58.95
|153
|100 Fly
|19
|51.58
|248
|200 Fly
|11
|1:53.88
|280
|
|Cox, Jeremy
|SO
|5
|200 IM
|29
|2:00.13
|123
|100 Breast
|16
|57.34
|356
|200 Breast
|13
|2:05.74
|348
|
|Hause, Kaleb
|SO
|5
|200 IM
|23
|1:57.04
|212
|100 Back
|14
|52.46
|224
|200 Back
|15
|1:55.68
|190
|
|Mayfield, Toby
|FR
|5
|200 IM
|15
|1:54.02
|327
|400 IM
|14
|4:08.69
|205
|100 Free
|29
|47.42
|251
|
|Bowen, Dan
|JR
|2
|200 Free
|34
|1:47.86
|102
|100 Back
|15
|52.53
|220
|100 Free
|36
|48.83
|134
|
|Barton, Halsted
|FR
|1
|200 IM
|25
|1:58.16
|176
|400 IM
|16
|4:13.2
|134
|1650 Free
|17
|16:44.76
|111
|
|Zilch, Herman
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|28
|54.16
|91
|100 Back
|19
|52.98
|192
|200 Back
|18
|1:56.81
|158
|
|Yant, Ben
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|29
|21.63
|255
|200 Free
|29
|1:45.6
|174
|100 Free
|27
|47.36
|257
|
|Way, Connor
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|28
|21.59
|263
|100 Breast
|17
|57.87
|314
|100 Free
|28
|47.37
|256
|
|Hiltbrand, Alex
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|24
|21.42
|301
|100 Fly
|26
|53.29
|132
|100 Free
|25
|47.24
|270
|
|Yost, AJ
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|30
|4:51.62
|126
|400 IM
|18
|4:20.07
|62
|1650 Free
|19
|17:05.75
|61
|
Iona
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Faughnan, Micha
|JR
|60
|500 Free
|1
|4:20.35
|666
|200 Free
|1
|1:35.27
|681
|200 Back
|1
|1:45.83
|561
|
|Baldwin, Brian
|SO
|35.5
|100 Fly
|6
|49.59
|432
|100 Back
|5
|50.2
|397
|200 Fly
|9
|1:51.85
|365
|
|Hadary, Daniel
|GS
|35
|200 IM
|8
|1:50.71
|469
|100 Back
|8
|50.72
|354
|200 Back
|6
|1:50.54
|376
|
|Woyksnar, Matth
|FR
|17
|500 Free
|11
|4:37.36
|350
|200 Free
|22
|1:44.15
|235
|1650 Free
|8
|16:05.75
|273
|
|Palaj, Mikel
|FR
|14
|50 Free
|9
|20.77
|459
|100 Fly
|11
|50.06
|386
|100 Free
|26
|47.32
|261
|
|Ricco, Dylan
|FR
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|178.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|167.9
|
|
|Diano, Andrew
|FR
|3
|500 Free
|36
|4:59.41
|60
|400 IM
|17
|4:17.72
|82
|1650 Free
|14
|16:37.6
|134
|
|Heim, Robert
|FR
|2
|500 Free
|24
|4:46.46
|191
|200 Free
|15
|1:43.97
|243
|100 Free
|31
|47.57
|237
|
|Pyatt, Liam
|JR
|1
|50 Free
|35
|21.91
|198
|100 Fly
|18
|51.53
|252
|200 Fly
|16
|1:56.26
|194
|
|Son, David
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|17
|51.39
|263
|100 Back
|21
|53.78
|149
|200 Fly
|18
|1:56.43
|188
|
|Cornish, Kyle
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|44
|22.64
|92
|100 Fly
|21
|52.09
|208
|200 Fly
|21
|1:57.67
|152
|
|Alford, Blake
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|39
|22.15
|157
|100 Fly
|29
|57.77
|13
|100 Free
|33
|48.18
|182
|
|Avila, Jovannie
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|38
|21.98
|186
|100 Fly
|24
|52.97
|150
|200 Fly
|22
|2:03.9
|41
|
|Bateman, Chase
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|37
|21.96
|189
|200 Free
|21
|1:44.07
|239
|100 Free
|32
|47.81
|214
|
|Haddad, Lucas
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|22
|1:56.39
|234
|100 Breast
|22
|1:00.14
|165
|200 Breast
|21
|2:15.66
|94
|
|Baldwin, Sean
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|37
|5:00.59
|53
|200 Free
|36
|1:48.87
|78
|1650 Free
|20
|17:32.11
|26
|
|Moran, John
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|35
|4:59.34
|61
|200 Free
|35
|1:48.56
|85
|100 Free
|39
|50.24
|62
|
|Cash, James
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|20
|4:42.92
|247
|400 IM
|19
|4:20.35
|60
|200 Back
|23
|2:03.04
|47
|
Mt St Mary’s
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Grady, Aidan
|SO
|36
|50 Free
|35
|21.91
|198
|100 Breast
|1
|54.38
|596
|200 Breast
|3
|2:00.67
|527
|
|Fitch, Jason
|JR
|34
|50 Free
|27
|21.56
|270
|100 Back
|2
|48.42
|545
|200 Back
|2
|1:45.89
|558
|
|Wallace, Jake
|JR
|23
|50 Free
|20
|21.36
|315
|100 Breast
|3
|54.92
|555
|200 Breast
|10
|2:05.07
|372
|
|Santorelli, Nic
|JR
|8.5
|500 Free
|14
|4:39.71
|305
|200 Free
|11
|1:41.64
|363
|100 Free
|24
|47.07
|288
|
|Jones, Peter
|GS
|7
|50 Free
|16
|21.07
|386
|200 Free
|14
|1:43.55
|263
|100 Free
|14
|46.43
|359
|
|Distler, Griffi
|JR
|6
|200 IM
|21
|1:56.25
|239
|100 Breast
|13
|56.97
|386
|200 Breast
|15
|2:09.09
|240
|
|Bonner, Tim
|SR
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|115.65
|
|100 Breast
|19
|59.37
|209
|200 Breast
|19
|2:14.08
|121
|
|Baroody, John
|FR
|4
|500 Free
|31
|4:53.69
|105
|100 Back
|20
|53.3
|174
|200 Back
|13
|1:54.28
|234
|
|Moran, Connor
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|27
|1:58.59
|163
|100 Fly
|22
|52.11
|207
|200 Fly
|14
|1:55.63
|215
|
|Toland, Austin
|FR
|2
|50 Free
|15
|21.05
|390
|200 Free
|17
|1:43.42
|270
|100 Free
|22
|46.98
|297
|
|Ferry, Gavin
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|43
|22.41
|119
|100 Fly
|23
|52.38
|188
|100 Back
|24
|54.97
|98
|
|Henager, Alex
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|22.26
|140
|100 Back
|22
|54.06
|136
|200 Back
|21
|1:58.64
|115
|
|Fox, Nico
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|40
|22.17
|154
|100 Back
|23
|54.22
|128
|200 Back
|22
|1:59.26
|102
|
|Patterson, Aide
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|30
|2:01.18
|100
|100 Breast
|20
|59.84
|181
|200 Breast
|22
|2:18.34
|60
|
|Kaiser, John
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|26
|1:58.49
|166
|100 Breast
|23
|1:00.85
|131
|200 Breast
|20
|2:15.50
|97
|
|Hatcher, Blake
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|33
|4:55.56
|88
|200 Free
|30
|1:45.99
|159
|100 Free
|37
|49.15
|114
|
|Padgett, Caleb
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|32
|4:55.00
|93
|200 Free
|33
|1:46.81
|132
|100 Free
|38
|49.5
|95
|
|Hancock, Jonah
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|27
|4:48.37
|165
|200 Free
|25
|1:45.02
|197
|100 Free
|34
|48.52
|156
|
Manhattan
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Brennan, Joe
|
|15
|50 Free
|26
|21.55
|272
|100 Breast
|7
|55.8
|484
|200 Breast
|14
|2:05.79
|346
|
|Tramontana, Vin
|
|0
|50 Free
|48
|25.88
|0
|100 Breast
|25
|1:07.18
|8
|200 Breast
|24
|2:33.08
|2
|
|Flechas, Jorge
|
|0
|50 Free
|47
|25.12
|1
|200 Free
|39
|2:00.07
|1
|100 Free
|41
|53.48
|6
|
|Yousri, Islam
|
|0
|50 Free
|46
|23.31
|39
|100 Fly
|30
|57.86
|12
|100 Free
|40
|51.82
|22
|
|Skaff, Christia
|
|0
|50 Free
|45
|23.08
|53
|100 Breast
|24
|1:03.66
|44
|200 Breast
|23
|2:24.37
|18
|
|Lebak, Andrew
|
|0
|50 Free
|41
|22.2
|149
|100 Back
|17
|52.92
|196
|200 Back
|20
|1:58.07
|127
|
|Carsen, Jonatha
|
|0
|50 Free
|32
|21.67
|246
|100 Fly
|25
|53.24
|135
|100 Free
|35
|48.66
|146
|
|Martin, Jack
|
|0
|200 IM
|31
|2:05.43
|39
|100 Fly
|27
|53.64
|114
|200 Free
|37
|1:50.45
|50
|
|Quinn, Louis
|
|0
|500 Free
|38
|5:18.2
|6
|200 Free
|38
|1:57.82
|3
|100 Free
|42
|54.18
|3
|
|Cartagena, Abel
|
|0
|500 Free
|34
|4:59.14
|62
|200 Back
|19
|1:57.61
|138
|200 Fly
|17
|1:56.09
|199
|
|Deiss, Branden
|
|0
|500 Free
|29
|4:50.02
|144
|200 Free
|32
|1:46.47
|143
|1650 Free
|18
|16:58.52
|76
|
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Fairfield
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Pappas, Erini
|SO
|60
|200 IM
|1
|2:02.77
|551
|400 IM
|1
|4:24.05
|461
|200 Back
|1
|1:59.55
|550
|
|Hoyland, Erin
|SO
|56
|500 Free
|1
|4:59.54
|445
|400 IM
|3
|4:28.35
|374
|1650 Free
|1
|17:14.09
|357
|
|Scalise, Sydney
|SO
|42
|500 Free
|3
|5:04.06
|364
|200 Free
|1
|1:53.06
|387
|100 Free
|11
|52.59
|372
|
|Stockwell, Cail
|FR
|36
|200 IM
|11
|2:09.11
|311
|100 Breast
|4
|1:04.91
|423
|200 Breast
|4
|2:20.65
|418
|
|Sposili, Alison
|SO
|36
|200 IM
|10
|2:08.27
|343
|100 Breast
|9
|1:05.41
|388
|200 Breast
|1
|2:19.59
|452
|
|Viola, Serafina
|JR
|34
|50 Free
|7
|23.82
|449
|100 Back
|6
|57.36
|394
|200 Back
|9
|2:06.7
|294
|
|Barker, Lily
|SO
|32
|500 Free
|13
|5:11.47
|238
|200 Free
|4
|1:53.96
|343
|100 Free
|6
|52.69
|362
|
|Gaulin, Alexis
|JR
|30
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|211.65
|
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|195.35
|
|
|Gray, Callie
|FR
|30
|500 Free
|4
|5:04.32
|359
|400 IM
|4
|4:29.31
|354
|100 Free
|19
|53.6
|276
|
|Oppenheim, Lia
|SO
|28
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|202.6
|
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|181.2
|
|
|Bayles, Laina
|SR
|24
|500 Free
|8
|5:13.06
|215
|200 Free
|13
|1:56.66
|224
|1650 Free
|9
|18:03.36
|133
|
|Beaulieu, Eliza
|SO
|12
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|181.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|175.3
|
|
|Thompson, Olivi
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|10
|24.06
|398
|100 Fly
|25
|59.41
|205
|100 Free
|12
|52.71
|360
|
|Tejeda, Gabriel
|SO
|10
|200 IM
|23
|2:13.48
|168
|400 IM
|13
|4:40.2
|157
|200 Fly
|11
|2:08.91
|251
|
|Krawec, Carolin
|FR
|8
|200 IM
|14
|2:10.46
|262
|100 Breast
|13
|1:07.19
|270
|200 Breast
|16
|2:29.56
|153
|
|Rahurahu, Holly
|FR
|7
|200 Free
|19
|1:58.32
|165
|100 Back
|10
|58.66
|298
|100 Free
|21
|53.79
|259
|
|Miko-Rydzaj, Al
|SR
|5
|100 Fly
|14
|58.65
|257
|100 Back
|17
|1:00.29
|193
|200 Back
|15
|2:10.87
|161
|
|O’Donnell, Magg
|JR
|5
|200 IM
|21
|2:13.28
|173
|100 Fly
|15
|58.66
|257
|200 Fly
|14
|2:10.86
|189
|
|Courtney, Julia
|SR
|2
|400 IM
|20
|4:48.99
|64
|1650 Free
|16
|18:34.63
|56
|200 Back
|16
|2:14.34
|86
|
|Hastings, Liela
|SR
|0
|400 IM
|24
|4:55.67
|28
|100 Breast
|22
|1:09.52
|149
|200 Breast
|21
|2:29.44
|155
|
Niagara
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|South, Paige
|SO
|57
|50 Free
|1
|23.36
|542
|100 Fly
|2
|56.16
|459
|100 Free
|1
|50.91
|538
|
|King, Avery
|FR
|45
|500 Free
|2
|5:03.41
|376
|200 Free
|8
|1:56.62
|226
|1650 Free
|2
|17:17.94
|337
|
|Smith, Megan
|SO
|42
|200 IM
|4
|2:06.43
|415
|400 IM
|5
|4:30.38
|332
|200 Breast
|6
|2:21.75
|381
|
|Brady, Kathryn
|SO
|39
|400 IM
|7
|4:32.29
|294
|100 Breast
|8
|1:06.56
|309
|200 Breast
|3
|2:20.6
|419
|
|Kreger, Kayla
|JR
|38
|200 IM
|5
|2:08.24
|344
|100 Fly
|7
|57.3
|364
|200 Breast
|7
|2:22.19
|366
|
|Houde-Camirand,
|SR
|31
|50 Free
|9
|23.92
|427
|200 Free
|6
|1:54.31
|327
|100 Free
|9
|52.04
|428
|
|Gavin, Zoe
|SR
|31
|200 IM
|19
|2:12.17
|206
|100 Fly
|5
|56.99
|390
|200 Fly
|2
|2:06.05
|359
|
|Vlaeminck, Chlo
|FR
|30
|400 IM
|9
|4:31.04
|319
|200 Breast
|5
|2:20.83
|412
|200 Fly
|10
|2:08.88
|252
|
|Sarkis, Sydney
|SR
|30
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|194.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|197.25
|
|
|Bodyl, Ania
|FR
|25
|50 Free
|29
|25.14
|196
|100 Back
|9
|58.39
|317
|200 Back
|3
|2:03.51
|412
|
|Silva, Amanda
|JR
|19
|50 Free
|34
|25.3
|172
|100 Breast
|6
|1:05.57
|377
|200 Breast
|11
|2:25.68
|255
|
|Hudson, Maddie
|FR
|15
|200 IM
|24
|2:13.83
|158
|100 Back
|13
|59.52
|240
|200 Back
|8
|2:07.88
|252
|
|Maddux, Lila
|SO
|14
|200 IM
|6
|2:09.64
|292
|100 Fly
|16
|59.14
|223
|100 Free
|17
|53.43
|291
|
|Stoehr, Allison
|SO
|12
|500 Free
|21
|5:20.06
|128
|1650 Free
|7
|17:57.79
|152
|200 Fly
|20
|2:15.52
|84
|
|Hennebaul, Magg
|JR
|10
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|163.55
|
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|166.7
|
|
|Marody, Maggie
|SO
|9
|500 Free
|9
|5:09.21
|275
|400 IM
|23
|4:50.50
|53
|200 Fly
|18
|2:14.06
|110
|
|MacMahon, Morga
|SR
|6
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|163.5
|
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|146.7
|
|
|Norton, Maddie
|FR
|4
|500 Free
|31
|5:34.92
|31
|100 Back
|22
|1:00.92
|160
|200 Back
|13
|2:09.35
|204
|
|Thomas, Nia
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|24
|24.99
|219
|200 Free
|31
|2:01.38
|85
|100 Free
|14
|53.22
|311
|
|Hanson, Ness
|FR
|1
|200 IM
|30
|2:15.33
|122
|100 Breast
|16
|1:08.19
|212
|200 Breast
|23
|2:29.98
|144
|
Marist College
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Zanella, Leigh-
|SR
|49
|100 Fly
|4
|56.82
|404
|1650 Free
|5
|17:44.59
|205
|200 Fly
|1
|2:05.57
|378
|
|O’Neil, Genevie
|FR
|47
|400 IM
|2
|4:26.32
|416
|100 Back
|5
|57.18
|408
|200 Fly
|3
|2:06.36
|347
|
|Thompson, Nelli
|JR
|42
|50 Free
|6
|23.8
|453
|100 Fly
|6
|57.2
|372
|100 Free
|3
|51.44
|487
|
|Stureborg, Vero
|SR
|39
|100 Fly
|9
|57.16
|375
|100 Back
|2
|56.62
|450
|200 Back
|6
|2:05.67
|331
|
|Hewett, Molly
|SR
|34
|200 IM
|9
|2:07.75
|363
|400 IM
|6
|4:31.93
|301
|200 Back
|7
|2:07.12
|278
|
|Healey, Madelin
|SO
|31
|500 Free
|7
|5:07.1
|310
|1650 Free
|3
|17:36.95
|240
|200 Back
|14
|2:10.8
|163
|
|Gray, Lucie
|FR
|30
|400 IM
|12
|4:40.14
|158
|100 Breast
|5
|1:05.43
|386
|200 Breast
|8
|2:23.23
|332
|
|Sweeney, Madiso
|SR
|29
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|222.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|203.65
|
|
|Lepis, Charlott
|FR
|27
|500 Free
|6
|5:06.87
|314
|200 Free
|5
|1:54.01
|341
|100 Free
|18
|53.44
|290
|
|Swanson, Sophia
|JR
|22
|100 Fly
|3
|56.58
|424
|100 Free
|16
|54.24
|222
|200 Fly
|12
|2:10.41
|202
|
|Nunn, Melanie
|SO
|22
|500 Free
|10
|5:10.67
|251
|100 Fly
|22
|59.12
|224
|200 Fly
|4
|2:07.07
|319
|
|Cassidy, Morgan
|FR
|15
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|152.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|173.8
|
|
|Cavicchi, Kyra
|SO
|14
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|190.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|179.85
|
|
|Hartman, Margar
|SO
|9
|50 Free
|19
|24.58
|292
|200 Free
|9
|1:55.69
|264
|100 Free
|20
|53.74
|264
|
|Sjolander, Kati
|FR
|7
|500 Free
|22
|5:20.38
|124
|400 IM
|14
|4:40.65
|151
|1650 Free
|13
|18:17.54
|92
|
|Castellani, Lau
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|20
|24.75
|260
|100 Back
|16
|1:01.75
|122
|200 Back
|26
|2:14.35
|85
|
|Donnelly, Nicol
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|28
|25.12
|199
|200 Free
|21
|1:59.00
|144
|100 Free
|27
|54.3
|217
|
|Svoboda, Alena
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|36
|2:17.78
|77
|100 Fly
|31
|1:01.72
|90
|200 Fly
|21
|2:16.38
|71
|
|Fenton, Elizabe
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|29
|2:15.09
|128
|100 Fly
|21
|58.93
|237
|400 IM
|19
|4:46.34
|86
|
|Engel, Julianna
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|23
|5:21.2
|116
|200 Free
|23
|1:59.30
|135
|100 Breast
|24
|1:11.83
|73
|
Iona
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Novinskiy, Vict
|FR
|54
|200 IM
|2
|2:04.81
|478
|100 Back
|1
|56.23
|478
|200 Back
|2
|2:01.51
|485
|
|Moser, Julia
|SR
|53
|50 Free
|3
|23.63
|488
|100 Breast
|1
|1:02.69
|571
|200 Breast
|2
|2:19.79
|446
|
|Nicholson, Isab
|SR
|45
|50 Free
|5
|23.78
|457
|200 Free
|3
|1:53.64
|359
|100 Free
|4
|52.34
|397
|
|DaSilveira, Lui
|SR
|31
|200 IM
|13
|2:10.00
|278
|100 Back
|7
|57.91
|353
|200 Back
|4
|2:03.9
|398
|
|Benkert, Ashley
|SO
|30
|50 Free
|16
|24.67
|275
|100 Fly
|1
|55.75
|492
|200 Fly
|9
|2:07.8
|291
|
|Curry, Grace
|SR
|25
|100 Fly
|26
|59.46
|202
|100 Back
|8
|58.52
|308
|200 Back
|5
|2:05.18
|350
|
|Spillman, Taylo
|SR
|24
|200 IM
|15
|2:10.75
|252
|400 IM
|8
|4:39.77
|164
|200 Fly
|8
|2:08.88
|252
|
|Urso, Tristan
|SR
|20
|500 Free
|11
|5:10.78
|249
|400 IM
|16
|4:43.62
|114
|1650 Free
|6
|17:55.29
|162
|
|Sarnes, Katheri
|FR
|15
|500 Free
|18
|5:16.69
|166
|200 Free
|27
|2:00.47
|105
|1650 Free
|4
|17:40.96
|221
|
|Vaher, Elisa
|FR
|11
|500 Free
|19
|5:16.73
|165
|200 Free
|22
|1:59.05
|142
|1650 Free
|8
|18:00.03
|144
|
|Forbes, Hannah
|SO
|6
|500 Free
|16
|5:17.58
|155
|200 Free
|25
|1:59.54
|128
|1650 Free
|12
|18:14.65
|100
|
|Josephs, Megan
|JR
|5
|50 Free
|14
|24.29
|350
|100 Breast
|15
|1:07.69
|240
|200 Breast
|19
|2:29.12
|163
|
|Veit, Brennyn
|FR
|4
|200 IM
|18
|2:11.84
|216
|100 Breast
|20
|1:08.97
|174
|200 Breast
|13
|2:28.00
|190
|
|Yan, Meeya
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|45
|26.68
|46
|100 Breast
|19
|1:08.76
|183
|200 Breast
|26
|2:31.56
|113
|
|Finn, Molly
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|39
|25.55
|140
|100 Back
|19
|1:00.61
|176
|200 Back
|24
|2:13.71
|97
|
|Devaney, Lily
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|38
|25.38
|162
|100 Fly
|30
|1:01.53
|97
|100 Free
|33
|55.75
|123
|
|McKinney, Erin
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|23
|24.97
|222
|100 Fly
|24
|59.37
|208
|100 Free
|32
|54.82
|179
|
|Pattison, Megha
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|24
|5:23.1
|99
|200 Free
|33
|2:03.05
|57
|200 Back
|28
|2:15.53
|67
|
Canisius
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Janson, Lana
|FR
|50
|200 IM
|3
|2:05.09
|467
|100 Breast
|2
|1:03.59
|513
|100 Free
|2
|51.19
|511
|
|Allaire, Ashley
|SO
|34
|500 Free
|5
|5:06.66
|318
|200 Free
|2
|1:53.41
|370
|200 Breast
|14
|2:28.33
|182
|
|Bolender, Adria
|SR
|32
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|214.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|197.2
|
|
|O’Connor, Jorda
|JR
|23
|50 Free
|15
|24.34
|339
|100 Back
|3
|56.91
|428
|200 Back
|12
|2:08.73
|224
|
|Marshall, Hope
|JR
|13
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|198.55
|
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|165.6
|
|
|Van Buren, Grac
|SR
|8
|50 Free
|13
|24.19
|370
|100 Fly
|20
|58.91
|239
|100 Free
|13
|53.12
|320
|
|Wiegand, Bailey
|SO
|7
|200 IM
|20
|2:13.13
|177
|400 IM
|10
|4:36.39
|218
|200 Fly
|19
|2:14.14
|109
|
|Blake, Emily
|FR
|7
|200 IM
|12
|2:09.73
|288
|400 IM
|15
|4:42.23
|130
|200 Fly
|25
|2:19.26
|38
|
|McDonnell, Lill
|SR
|3
|100 Fly
|23
|59.18
|220
|1650 Free
|14
|18:20.38
|85
|200 Fly
|23
|2:17.29
|59
|
|Buzas, Megan
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|34
|2:17.15
|87
|100 Back
|14
|59.87
|218
|200 Back
|19
|2:12.92
|113
|
|Sapio, Isabel
|SR
|3
|200 IM
|22
|2:13.4
|170
|100 Breast
|14
|1:07.48
|252
|200 Breast
|25
|2:31.16
|120
|
|Eyssen, Erika
|SR
|2
|400 IM
|25
|4:56.08
|26
|1650 Free
|15
|18:28.11
|68
|200 Breast
|24
|2:31.15
|120
|
|Blake, Lizzie
|SR
|0
|100 Back
|30
|1:02.9
|81
|1650 Free
|19
|19:20.00
|11
|200 Back
|25
|2:13.76
|96
|
|Yoviene, Chloe
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|47
|26.84
|39
|100 Back
|28
|1:01.85
|118
|200 Back
|20
|2:13.36
|103
|
|Crous, Kelly
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|26.29
|70
|100 Back
|18
|1:00.54
|179
|200 Back
|17
|2:11.77
|138
|
|DeBoth, Carolyn
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|34
|25.3
|172
|100 Fly
|32
|1:02.84
|56
|100 Free
|34
|55.87
|117
|
|Brainard, Hanna
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|25.21
|185
|200 Free
|17
|1:57.56
|190
|100 Free
|26
|54.26
|221
|
|Hill, Mandy
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|25
|25.01
|216
|200 Free
|29
|2:00.64
|101
|100 Free
|29
|54.62
|193
|
|Campbell, Megan
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|29
|5:28.84
|58
|200 Free
|30
|2:00.93
|95
|
Siena
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Spenziero, Tali
|JR
|32
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|182.75
|
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|202.85
|
|
|Kalac, Rory
|SR
|29
|50 Free
|2
|23.6
|494
|200 Free
|12
|1:56.65
|225
|100 Free
|10
|52.41
|390
|
|DeLano, Lydia
|SR
|28
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|215.05
|
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|169.15
|
|
|Spacciapolli, T
|FR
|18
|200 IM
|16
|2:11.86
|215
|100 Breast
|7
|1:06.08
|341
|200 Breast
|12
|2:26.79
|222
|
|Ostrander, Laur
|SR
|16
|500 Free
|14
|5:17.21
|159
|200 Free
|11
|1:56.19
|243
|1650 Free
|10
|18:06.59
|123
|
|Shultz, Audrey
|JR
|13
|400 IM
|17
|4:44.61
|103
|100 Breast
|11
|1:06.63
|305
|200 Breast
|10
|2:25.24
|268
|
|Buck, Maddie
|SO
|12
|500 Free
|17
|5:15.9
|176
|200 Free
|7
|1:55.20
|286
|100 Free
|28
|54.54
|199
|
|Martin, Liv
|SO
|9
|200 IM
|32
|2:15.97
|109
|100 Breast
|10
|1:06.22
|332
|200 Breast
|15
|2:28.98
|166
|
|King, Reilly
|SR
|7
|500 Free
|12
|5:11.28
|241
|200 Free
|15
|1:57.31
|199
|
|Triller, Shayle
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|21
|24.8
|251
|200 Free
|14
|1:57.13
|206
|100 Free
|22
|53.81
|258
|
|Balicanta, Elis
|SR
|2
|100 Fly
|27
|1:00.36
|150
|100 Back
|15
|1:00.79
|166
|200 Fly
|17
|2:13.59
|120
|
|Carter, Kylie
|SO
|1
|50 Free
|31
|25.23
|182
|200 Free
|16
|1:57.68
|186
|100 Free
|25
|54.07
|236
|
|Bobarakis, Demi
|JR
|1
|50 Free
|26
|25.02
|214
|100 Fly
|19
|58.84
|244
|200 Fly
|16
|2:11.57
|169
|
|Caputo, Maggie
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|40
|25.95
|98
|100 Breast
|21
|1:09.28
|160
|200 Breast
|17
|2:28.46
|178
|
|Pociask, Brooke
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|36
|25.31
|171
|100 Back
|21
|1:00.85
|163
|200 Back
|18
|2:11.88
|135
|
|Owens, Kaci
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|18
|24.55
|298
|100 Back
|27
|1:01.8
|120
|100 Free
|24
|53.98
|243
|
|Reed, Mya
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|35
|2:17.74
|78
|50 Free
|33
|25.28
|175
|200 Free
|32
|2:02.84
|60
|
|Sulik, Emily
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|26
|2:14.3
|146
|400 IM
|21
|4:49.00
|64
|200 Back
|22
|2:13.58
|99
|
|Neno, Grace
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|26
|5:25.77
|78
|200 Free
|34
|2:04.96
|34
|1650 Free
|18
|18:55.22
|29
|
Rider
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Melcher, Connar
|JR
|44
|50 Free
|4
|23.72
|470
|100 Back
|4
|56.95
|425
|100 Free
|5
|52.36
|395
|
|McMahon, Kylie
|GS
|30
|200 IM
|8
|2:11.03
|242
|100 Fly
|11
|57.3
|364
|200 Fly
|6
|2:07.64
|297
|
|Creelman, Karyn
|FR
|24
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|175.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|178.65
|
|
|Wilson, Logan
|FR
|18
|200 IM
|7
|2:10.14
|274
|400 IM
|11
|4:36.99
|207
|200 Breast
|20
|2:29.34
|158
|
|Torres, Alexa
|JR
|13
|100 Fly
|8
|57.79
|324
|100 Back
|26
|1:01.37
|138
|200 Fly
|15
|2:11.25
|178
|
|McSorley, Maddi
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|37
|25.34
|167
|100 Fly
|10
|57.22
|370
|200 Fly
|13
|2:10.7
|194
|
|Limbacher, Ashl
|SO
|6
|500 Free
|25
|5:24.13
|90
|200 Free
|24
|1:59.42
|132
|1650 Free
|11
|18:11.52
|108
|
|Turner-Havira,
|FR
|5
|200 IM
|25
|2:14.23
|148
|100 Breast
|12
|1:06.71
|300
|200 Breast
|18
|2:28.93
|167
|
|Raymond, Adrian
|FR
|2
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|146.6
|
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|124.9
|
|
|Carlesso, Paola
|JR
|2
|500 Free
|15
|5:17.50
|156
|200 Free
|20
|1:58.78
|150
|1650 Free
|17
|18:35.65
|54
|
|Fondacaro, Sara
|SO
|0
|100 Breast
|18
|1:08.61
|191
|200 Breast
|29
|2:32.85
|91
|
|Lupi, Giavanna
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|17
|58.77
|249
|100 Back
|20
|1:00.79
|166
|100 Free
|30
|54.79
|181
|
|Keegan, Meaghan
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|37
|2:18.66
|64
|100 Breast
|17
|1:08.06
|219
|200 Breast
|28
|2:32.72
|93
|
|Farina, Gianna
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|27
|2:14.51
|141
|400 IM
|18
|4:45.53
|93
|200 Breast
|27
|2:31.84
|108
|
|Dahlgren, Aviah
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|28
|5:27.28
|68
|200 Free
|26
|1:59.68
|125
|200 Back
|27
|2:14.52
|83
|
Mt St Mary’s
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Lazari, Christi
|FR
|31
|50 Free
|11
|24.12
|385
|100 Breast
|3
|1:03.71
|505
|200 Breast
|9
|2:20.52
|422
|
|Samuels, Maddy
|JR
|22
|50 Free
|8
|23.85
|442
|100 Back
|29
|1:02.42
|97
|100 Free
|8
|53.25
|308
|
|Steckiel, Abby
|FR
|17
|50 Free
|27
|25.08
|205
|100 Fly
|12
|57.67
|333
|200 Fly
|7
|2:08.82
|254
|
|Yoon, Dahna
|JR
|14
|200 IM
|17
|2:11.78
|218
|100 Fly
|18
|58.78
|248
|200 Fly
|5
|2:07.32
|309
|
|Wetzel, Lauren
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|32
|25.25
|179
|100 Back
|11
|59.18
|262
|200 Back
|11
|2:08.42
|234
|
|Griffith, Monta
|SR
|5
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|149.55
|
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|153.45
|
|
|Speicher, Megha
|SO
|2
|500 Free
|20
|5:16.77
|165
|200 Free
|18
|1:57.57
|190
|100 Free
|15
|53.46
|289
|
|Powell, Jessaly
|JR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|118.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|110.2
|
|
|Sloan, Hannah
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|52
|32.39
|0
|100 Back
|33
|1:20.22
|0
|100 Free
|39
|1:10.68
|0
|
|Flanagan, Brigi
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|48
|27.07
|29
|100 Fly
|28
|1:01.18
|111
|200 Fly
|22
|2:16.44
|70
|
|Roberts, Mariss
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|44
|26.62
|49
|100 Back
|25
|1:01.36
|139
|200 Back
|30
|2:20.04
|23
|
|Veilleux, Julia
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|41
|26.18
|78
|100 Breast
|25
|1:12.11
|67
|200 Breast
|30
|2:37.27
|40
|
|Terrazas, Olivi
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|38
|2:23.6
|21
|100 Back
|32
|1:03.35
|68
|200 Back
|31
|2:23.17
|10
|
|Lynch, Emiley
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|33
|2:16.48
|99
|100 Breast
|23
|1:10.00
|130
|200 Breast
|22
|2:29.54
|153
|
|Joffrion, Gabri
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|31
|2:15.57
|117
|100 Back
|24
|1:01.28
|143
|200 Back
|21
|2:13.47
|101
|
|Horner, Elizabe
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|28
|2:14.76
|135
|400 IM
|22
|4:49.33
|61
|200 Back
|23
|2:13.69
|97
|
|Svetz, Claire
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|30
|5:34.15
|34
|100 Back
|31
|1:03.01
|78
|200 Back
|29
|2:16.49
|55
|
|Allison, Sofie
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|27
|5:26.61
|72
|100 Fly
|28
|1:01.18
|111
|200 Fly
|24
|2:18.7
|43
|
Manhattan
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Mink, Abbey
|
|21
|50 Free
|12
|24.13
|383
|100 Fly
|13
|57.82
|321
|100 Free
|7
|52.86
|346
|
|Guilfoil, Kyla
|
|12
|50 Free
|22
|24.82
|248
|100 Back
|12
|59.34
|251
|200 Back
|10
|2:07.63
|261
|
|Tuttle, MacKenz
|
|7
|50 Free
|17
|24.53
|302
|200 Free
|10
|1:56.15
|245
|100 Free
|23
|53.91
|249
|
|Millard, Shayna
|
|0
|200 Free
|28
|2:00.59
|102
|100 Back
|23
|1:01.07
|152
|100 Free
|31
|54.81
|180
|
|Saric, Juliana
|
|0
|50 Free
|50
|27.32
|22
|100 Fly
|35
|1:07.24
|5
|100 Free
|38
|1:00.24
|10
|
|Maio, Kate
|
|0
|50 Free
|49
|27.12
|28
|200 Free
|35
|2:10.13
|6
|100 Free
|36
|59.04
|23
|
|Leber, Sophia
|
|0
|50 Free
|46
|26.81
|40
|100 Fly
|33
|1:03.54
|41
|100 Free
|35
|58.73
|27
|
|O’Brien, Jessic
|
|0
|50 Free
|43
|26.61
|50
|100 Free
|37
|59.06
|22
|
|Dillon, Grace
|
|0
|500 Free
|34
|6:10.45
|0
|100 Breast
|26
|1:20.87
|1
|200 Breast
|32
|2:52.3
|0
|
|Velez-Serrano,
|
|0
|500 Free
|33
|6:02.3
|0
|50 Free
|51
|27.7
|13
|200 Breast
|31
|2:50.09
|1
|
|Canning, Eva
|
|0
|500 Free
|32
|5:41.31
|15
|100 Fly
|34
|1:05.4
|16
|200 Fly
|26
|2:28.04
|3
|