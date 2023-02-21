2023 MAAC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

MAAC CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)

Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11, 2023

Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY

Live Results or on MeetMobile: “2023 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Championships”

Championship Central

First a few notes

Men

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from Marist College with 210.0 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Niagara with 187.0.

Rider return the most individual points with 298.5 returning. Fairfield are next best with 285.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was Marist College with 60 in the 400 IM. Next best was Rider with 57 in the 200 Back.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Micha Faughnan a JR from Iona with a 1:35.27 in the 200 Free.

Women

The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Fairfield with 288 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Iona with 198.

Fairfield return the most individual points with 438 returning. Niagara are next best with 363.

The most points any team had in a single event was Fairfield with 66 in the 500 Free. Next best was Niagara with 61.0 in the 200 Breast.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Julia Moser a SR from Iona with a 1:02.69 in the 100 Breast.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Rider 646.5 428.5 154 64 42 5 4 2 Marist College 599 353 168 78 34 5 6 3 Niagara 576 342 192 42 36 5 4 4 Fairfield 556.5 349.5 154 53 36 5 4 5 Canisius 405 235 132 38 25 5 4 6 Iona 317.5 167.5 136 14 16 5 2 7 Mt St Mary’s 260.5 123.5 132 5 16 5 1 8 Manhattan 127 15 112 0 2 5 0

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Fairfield 609 399 140 70 40 4 6 2 Niagara 605 415 144 46 36 4 6 3 Marist College 566 360 148 58 32 5 6 4 Iona 495 323 172 0 30 5 0 5 Canisius 337 140 152 45 18 5 4 6 Siena 293 111 122 60 20 5 4 7 Rider 265 129 110 26 15 5 4 8 Mt St Mary’s 239 98 136 5 11 5 2 9 Manhattan 150 40 110 0 6 5 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Rider Marist College Niagara Fairfield Canisius Iona Mt St Mary’s Manhattan FR 42 136 53 84.5 105 50 6 0 SO 73 64.5 187 141 106 35.5 39 0 JR 183.5 20.5 38 60 2 61 71.5 0 SR 93 210 106 117 60 0 5 0 GS 101 0 0 0 0 35 7 0 Returning 298.5 221 278 285.5 213 146.5 116.5 15

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Fairfield Niagara Marist College Iona Canisius Siena Rider Mt St Mary’s Manhattan FR 81 120 127 84 57 18 49 48 0 SO 288 176 76 36 44 25 6 14 0 JR 69 67 64 5 36 46 59 36 0 SR 31 98 151 198 48 82 11 5 0 GS 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 0 0 Returning 438 363 267 125 137 89 114 98 40

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Rider Marist College Niagara Fairfield Canisius Iona Mt St Mary’s Manhattan 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 26 22 30 24 1 mtr Diving 77 69 51 54 46 29 35 24 800 Free Relay 105 103 91 86 72 59 59 46 500 Free 116 114.5 133 114 106 85 61.5 46 200 IM 166 139.5 155 142 125 96 61.5 46 50 Free 221 174.5 189 162 125 104 64.5 46 200 Free Relay 253 208.5 229 192 151 132 88.5 68 100 Fly 290 229.5 256 206 187 151 88.5 68 400 IM 305 289.5 272 255 202 151 88.5 68 200 Free 318 306.5 313 293 217 173 97.5 68 100 Breast 353 308.5 345 307 237 173 137.5 80 100 Back 405 338 356 323 242 197.5 154.5 80 3 mtr Diving 432 381 379 350 260 204.5 154.5 80 400 Medley Relay 458 413 419 384 288 228.5 184.5 102 1650 Free 481 451 440 419 312 242.5 184.5 102 200 Back 538 476 440 436 314 275.5 205.5 102 100 Free 583.5 516 476 466.5 314 275.5 208.5 102 200 Breast 598.5 536 520 492.5 336 275.5 233.5 105 200 Fly 618.5 565 536 526.5 379 285.5 236.5 105 400 Free Relay 646.5 599 576 556.5 405 317.5 260.5 127

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Fairfield Niagara Marist College Iona Canisius Siena Rider Mt St Mary’s Manhattan 200 Medley Relay 32 34 30 40 28 22 24 26 18 800 Free Relay 72 34 62 68 62 52 46 50 44 500 Free 138 60 94 75 76 60 48 50 44 200 IM 174 102 103 98 97 61 71 50 44 50 Free 193 131 116 132 103 78 86 67 49 3 mtr Diving 228 153 146 132 128 107 98 69 49 200 Free Relay 228 193 174 166 160 133 120 99 73 100 Fly 233 237 227 186 160 133 144 104 77 400 IM 288 272 265 198 169 133 150 104 77 200 Free 327 296 288 214 186 162 150 104 84 100 Breast 355 321 302 236 206 187 155 120 84 100 Back 375 334 334 279 225 189 170 126 89 400 Medley Relay 409 364 366 319 251 211 194 154 107 1650 Free 439 393 400 363 256 218 200 154 107 200 Back 471 424 428 409 261 218 200 160 114 100 Free 495 456 445 424 282 225 214 173 126 200 Breast 531 517 456 445 285 239 214 182 126 200 Fly 540 541 512 465 285 240 233 208 126 1 mtr Diving 575 565 540 465 305 271 247 211 126 400 Free Relay 609 605 566 495 337 293 265 239 150

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Rider Marist College Niagara Fairfield Canisius Iona Mt St Mary’s Manhattan 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 26 22 30 24 1 mtr Diving 37 (37) 35 (14) 19 (19) 26 (11) 20 (16) 7 (7) 5 (0) 800 Free Relay 28 34 40 32 26 30 24 22 500 Free 11 (0) 11.5 (2.5) 42 (28) 28 (28) 34 (18) 26 (26) 2.5 (2.5) 200 IM 50 (12) 25 (25) 22 (7) 28 (12) 19 (19) 11 (0) 50 Free 55 (38) 35 (0) 34 (18) 20 (20) 8 (8) 3 (2) 200 Free Relay 32 34 40 30 26 28 24 22 100 Fly 37 (25) 21 (6) 27 (20) 14 (14) 36 (36) 19 (19) 400 IM 15 (6) 60 (45) 16 (2) 49 (33) 15 (15) 200 Free 13 (13) 17 (0) 41 (30) 38 (29) 15 (0) 22 (22) 9 (6) 100 Breast 35 (20) 2 (2) 32 (32) 14 (0) 20 (20) 40 (40) 12 (12) 100 Back 52 (32) 29.5 (14.5) 11 (11) 16 (16) 5 (5) 24.5 (13.5) 17 (17) 3 mtr Diving 27 (27) 43 (20) 23 (23) 27 (12) 18 (13) 7 (7) 400 Medley Relay 26 32 40 34 28 24 30 22 1650 Free 23 (9) 38 (38) 21 (14) 35 (33) 24 (4) 14 (14) 200 Back 57 (27) 25 (13) 17 (17) 2 (2) 33 (20) 21 (21) 100 Free 45.5 (32.5) 40 (5) 36 (30) 30.5 (30.5) 3 (0) 200 Breast 15 (0) 20 (20) 44 (44) 26 (12) 22 (22) 25 (25) 3 (3) 200 Fly 20 (20) 29 (16) 16 (0) 34 (18) 43 (43) 10 (10) 3 (3) 400 Free Relay 28 34 40 30 26 32 24 22

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Fairfield Niagara Marist College Iona Canisius Siena Rider Mt St Mary’s Manhattan 200 Medley Relay 32 34 30 40 28 22 24 26 18 800 Free Relay 40 32 28 34 30 22 24 26 500 Free 66 (55) 26 (26) 32 (32) 7 (1) 14 (14) 8 (0) 2 (2) 200 IM 36 (36) 42 (42) 9 (0) 23 (17) 21 (21) 1 (1) 23 (12) 50 Free 19 (19) 29 (20) 13 (13) 34 (4) 6 (2) 17 (0) 15 (15) 17 (17) 5 (5) 3 mtr Diving 35 (35) 22 (5) 30 (10) 25 (9) 29 (12) 12 (12) 2 (0) 200 Free Relay 40 28 34 32 26 22 30 24 100 Fly 5 (2) 44 (30) 53 (29) 20 (20) 24 (11) 5 (5) 4 (4) 400 IM 55 (55) 35 (35) 38 (25) 12 (0) 9 (9) 6 (6) 200 Free 39 (35) 24 (11) 23 (23) 16 (0) 17 (17) 29 (16) 7 (7) 100 Breast 28 (28) 25 (25) 14 (14) 22 (2) 20 (17) 25 (25) 5 (5) 16 (16) 100 Back 20 (20) 13 (13) 32 (15) 43 (20) 19 (19) 2 (0) 15 (15) 6 (6) 5 (5) 400 Medley Relay 34 30 32 40 26 22 24 28 18 1650 Free 30 (20) 29 (29) 34 (20) 44 (31) 5 (0) 7 (0) 6 (6) 200 Back 32 (29) 31 (31) 28 (3) 46 (17) 5 (5) 6 (6) 7 (7) 100 Free 24 (24) 32 (23) 17 (17) 15 (0) 21 (17) 7 (0) 14 (14) 13 (13) 12 (12) 200 Breast 36 (36) 61 (61) 11 (11) 21 (4) 3 (3) 14 (14) 9 (9) 200 Fly 9 (9) 24 (7) 56 (36) 20 (9) 1 (1) 19 (2) 26 (26) 1 mtr Diving 35 (35) 24 (5) 28 (19) 20 (4) 31 (20) 14 (14) 3 (0) 400 Free Relay 34 40 26 30 32 22 18 28 24

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Rider

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Racevicius, Luc SR 56 200 IM 1 1:49.09 536 100 Back 1 48.35 550 200 Back 3 1:46.96 519 Overton, Christ JR 43 200 IM 7 1:50.49 479 100 Back 3 49.32 472 200 Back 4 1:47.75 489 Irwin, Bobby JR 39 50 Free 6 20.64 490 100 Fly 8 49.75 417 200 Fly 4 1:50.44 427 Rucci, David SR 37 200 IM 5 1:50.38 483 400 IM 9 4:01.43 355 200 Back 5 1:49.50 418 Cooper, David GS 34 200 IM 13 1:53.11 366 100 Breast 4 55.01 548 200 Breast 4 2:00.79 523 Racevicius, Mar JR 33 1 mtr Diving 2 250.6 3 mtr Diving 3 239.15 Binning, Sean SO 31 1 mtr Diving 1 282.05 3 mtr Diving 8 204.7 Boeckx, Alex JR 30.5 50 Free 9 20.77 459 100 Breast 8 55.82 483 100 Free 7 46.06 402 Ruddy, Billy FR 27 50 Free 8 20.72 471 100 Breast 9 56.26 446 100 Free 10 45.77 435 Lane, Nicky SO 26 100 Fly 5 49.24 467 100 Back 9 49.92 421 200 Back 14 1:54.46 228 Gewartowski, Jo GS 25 50 Free 7 20.7 476 200 Free 31 1:46.23 151 100 Free 6 45.8 432 Iorizzo, Kyle GS 25 500 Free 8 4:36.38 370 200 Free 20 1:44.06 239 1650 Free 5 15:52.48 348 Ruggieri, Jack GS 17 50 Free 12 20.95 415 100 Fly 7 49.7 422 100 Free 21 46.94 302 McSorley, David JR 16 50 Free 11 20.84 442 200 Free 16 1:45.04 196 100 Free 9 45.76 437 Fantano, Derek SO 16 500 Free 25 4:47.17 181 100 Back 10 51.34 304 200 Back 9 1:50.97 359 Rogowski, Ethan FR 14 500 Free 18 4:41.96 264 200 Free 12 1:41.80 355 1650 Free 9 16:09.81 252 Lequang, Matt JR 11 500 Free 26 4:47.51 176 200 Free 10 1:41.09 394 100 Free 13 46.4 362 Murphy, Brayden JR 11 500 Free 21 4:43.16 243 400 IM 11 4:02.62 328 200 Fly 12 1:54.59 252 Alvarez, Cesar FR 1 50 Free 18 21.24 344 200 Free 27 1:45.26 187 100 Free 16 47.16 278

Marist College

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sallam, Ahmed SR 57 50 Free 1 19.77 670 200 Free 2 1:38.22 548 100 Free 1 43.65 655 McCormac, Ethan SR 45 50 Free 4 20.53 515 100 Fly 4 49.2 471 100 Free 4 45.36 482 Conable, James SO 45 200 IM 6 1:50.47 480 400 IM 1 3:54.88 500 1650 Free 7 15:57.77 317 McNamara, Kevin FR 39 400 IM 7 4:05.11 275 1650 Free 4 15:51.85 351 200 Fly 7 1:51.91 362 Kapusta, Adam SR 37 500 Free 9 4:36.06 376 400 IM 4 3:58.63 418 200 Fly 6 1:51.04 400 Gibbs, Ethan FR 34 1 mtr Diving 5 234.5 3 mtr Diving 1 257.25 Doran, Sean SR 27 200 IM 17 1:54.30 316 100 Back 4 49.95 418 200 Back 7 1:51.82 325 Emerson, Hunter FR 27 200 IM 14 1:53.87 333 400 IM 6 4:03.73 304 200 Breast 8 2:05.37 361 Wenzel, Tyler SR 26 1 mtr Diving 7 212.7 3 mtr Diving 5 220.55 Hardy, Caden FR 20 200 IM 9 1:51.48 437 100 Breast 15 57.27 361 200 Breast 9 2:04.58 389 Macrina, Jacob SO 19.5 200 IM 20 1:56.19 241 100 Back 5 50.2 397 200 Back 11 1:51.27 346 Barry, Carson SR 18 1 mtr Diving 9 207.45 3 mtr Diving 9 183.2 Bankowski, Adri JR 9 50 Free 17 21.21 351 100 Fly 13 50.45 348 100 Free 12 46.32 371 Smith, Quinn FR 8 400 IM 20 4:22.37 46 100 Back 16 52.87 199 200 Back 10 1:51.04 356 Thompson, Conno JR 7.5 500 Free 14 4:39.71 305 200 Free 26 1:45.14 192 1650 Free 12 16:17.3 216 Maille, Miles FR 6 500 Free 19 4:42.36 257 200 Free 24 1:44.94 200 1650 Free 11 16:13.32 235 Sallam, Sief JR 4 500 Free 17 4:41.94 264 200 Free 19 1:44.01 241 200 Fly 13 1:54.61 252 Dillenback, Dan FR 2 50 Free 31 21.65 250 100 Fly 15 51.57 248 100 Free 23 47.0 295 Mattoli, Lucian FR 0 500 Free 23 4:44.45 222 200 Free 28 1:45.39 182 200 Breast 17 2:11.09 185

Niagara

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ruffolo, Jacob SR 45 200 IM 4 1:50.25 489 400 IM 5 3:58.77 415 200 Fly 3 1:49.83 453 Tichy, Reid SO 40 500 Free 7 4:36.17 374 200 Free 5 1:39.27 494 100 Free 5 45.45 472 Dragon, Nathan SO 40 500 Free 4 4:31.75 463 200 Free 7 1:40.05 452 1650 Free 6 15:53.88 340 Lauzonis, Jake FR 37 50 Free 33 21.81 218 100 Breast 2 54.79 565 200 Breast 1 2:00.55 531 Morgan, Levi SO 33 50 Free 5 20.6 499 100 Fly 14 51.17 282 100 Free 3 44.78 545 Dafoe, Riley SR 32 500 Free 5 4:33.85 421 200 Free 8 1:40.82 409 1650 Free 10 16:10.18 250 Furner, John SO 30 1 mtr Diving 6 227.8 3 mtr Diving 2 254.1 Vu, Kevin SR 29 50 Free 3 20.44 535 100 Fly 10 49.68 424 100 Free 11 46.29 375 Finley, Sean SO 26 200 IM 11 1:52.32 400 100 Breast 10 56.3 443 200 Breast 6 2:02.44 466 Germano, Gio JR 22 50 Free 21 21.4 306 100 Fly 2 48.71 517 100 Back 12 51.66 280 Scott, Patrick FR 12 1 mtr Diving 11 162.25 3 mtr Diving 11 156.9 Isaacs, Tanner JR 11 50 Free 34 21.89 202 100 Breast 12 56.63 415 200 Breast 11 2:05.09 371 Flannery, Rober SO 9 200 IM 16 1:56.98 214 100 Breast 14 57.19 368 200 Breast 12 2:05.23 366 Dean, Kyle SO 6 50 Free 23 21.41 304 100 Back 11 51.39 300 200 Back 17 1:56.74 160 Markham, Rowan JR 5 500 Free 16 4:40.92 282 200 Free 13 1:42.28 329 100 Free 30 47.47 246 Magditch, Alex FR 4 50 Free 13 20.96 413 200 Free 23 1:44.41 223 100 Free 20 46.86 310 Rocha, Chad SO 3 400 IM 15 4:11.23 163 1650 Free 16 16:44.55 112 200 Fly 19 1:57.42 159 Manolitsas, Wil FR 0 50 Free 19 21.31 327 100 Free 17 46.63 336

Fairfield

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stewart, Joseph SO 50 500 Free 2 4:27.55 544 200 Free 3 1:38.26 546 1650 Free 2 15:42.23 408 Fair, Evan SR 46 200 IM 3 1:50.04 497 400 IM 3 3:57.66 440 200 Fly 5 1:50.85 409 Belfer, Alex JR 39 50 Free 2 20.17 592 100 Fly 12 50.38 355 100 Free 2 44.43 581 Regan, Tim FR 31.5 500 Free 10 4:36.07 376 200 Free 6 1:39.82 464 100 Free 7 46.06 402 Hunt, Ed SO 31 200 IM 10 1:51.57 433 400 IM 2 3:57.38 446 200 Fly 10 1:52.78 325 Tonole, Sam SR 30 1 mtr Diving 4 240.25 3 mtr Diving 4 226.05 Ford, Chris SR 28 500 Free 22 4:43.92 231 100 Breast 5 55.02 547 200 Breast 5 2:01.13 511 McLaughlin, Oli FR 23 50 Free 25 21.51 281 100 Back 7 50.64 360 200 Back 8 1:52.14 312 Duncan, Noah SO 23 1 mtr Diving 8 199.8 3 mtr Diving 7 209.9 Lim, Hans JR 20 200 IM 12 1:52.68 385 400 IM 13 4:08.37 211 200 Fly 8 1:54.71 248 Nizzardo, Joey SO 20 500 Free 13 4:39.23 314 1650 Free 3 15:51.51 353 200 Fly 20 1:57.53 156 Vlass, Jeffrey SO 17 400 IM 12 4:06.08 255 100 Breast 18 58.61 259 200 Breast 7 2:05.18 368 Schuller, Ryan FR 12 200 IM 18 1:54.56 305 400 IM 10 4:02.52 331 200 Back 12 1:53.91 247 Besgen, Nick FR 9 100 Fly 9 49.67 424 200 Free 18 1:43.71 256 100 Free 19 46.8 317 Gori, Peter SR 9 50 Free 21 21.4 306 200 Free 9 1:40.6 421 100 Free 18 46.75 322 Gill, Patrick FR 9 50 Free 14 20.98 408 100 Back 13 51.85 266 100 Free 15 46.85 311 Biebel, Brody SR 4 500 Free 28 4:49.00 157 1650 Free 15 16:39.13 129 200 Fly 15 1:56.16 197 Chumbley, Chris JR 1 100 Fly 20 51.82 228 100 Back 18 52.94 195 200 Back 16 1:56.07 178 Sirkowa, Alex FR 0 200 IM 24 1:58.02 180 100 Breast 21 59.94 176 200 Breast 18 2:12.67 149

Canisius

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minto, Archie SO 57 200 IM 2 1:49.72 510 100 Fly 1 48.5 537 200 Fly 1 1:47.06 567 O’Connell, Liam SR 51 500 Free 3 4:28.46 527 200 Free 4 1:38.42 538 1650 Free 1 15:41.82 411 Vidal, Samuel FR 35 500 Free 12 4:38.11 336 100 Breast 6 55.4 517 200 Breast 2 2:00.65 527 Benes, Bronson SO 33 200 IM 19 1:56.01 248 100 Fly 3 48.93 497 200 Fly 2 1:49.72 458 Nykamp, Samuel FR 29 1 mtr Diving 3 241.85 3 mtr Diving 6 210.3 Cooper, Joe FR 28 500 Free 6 4:34.02 418 400 IM 8 4:05.31 271 1650 Free 13 16:23.09 190 Dayka, Carson SR 9 1 mtr Diving 13 112.55 3 mtr Diving 12 131.95 Kim, Eric FR 7 50 Free 29 21.63 255 100 Breast 11 56.5 426 200 Breast 16 2:12.46 153 Kishbaugh, Nick SO 6 200 IM 28 1:58.95 153 100 Fly 19 51.58 248 200 Fly 11 1:53.88 280 Cox, Jeremy SO 5 200 IM 29 2:00.13 123 100 Breast 16 57.34 356 200 Breast 13 2:05.74 348 Hause, Kaleb SO 5 200 IM 23 1:57.04 212 100 Back 14 52.46 224 200 Back 15 1:55.68 190 Mayfield, Toby FR 5 200 IM 15 1:54.02 327 400 IM 14 4:08.69 205 100 Free 29 47.42 251 Bowen, Dan JR 2 200 Free 34 1:47.86 102 100 Back 15 52.53 220 100 Free 36 48.83 134 Barton, Halsted FR 1 200 IM 25 1:58.16 176 400 IM 16 4:13.2 134 1650 Free 17 16:44.76 111 Zilch, Herman FR 0 100 Fly 28 54.16 91 100 Back 19 52.98 192 200 Back 18 1:56.81 158 Yant, Ben SO 0 50 Free 29 21.63 255 200 Free 29 1:45.6 174 100 Free 27 47.36 257 Way, Connor SR 0 50 Free 28 21.59 263 100 Breast 17 57.87 314 100 Free 28 47.37 256 Hiltbrand, Alex SR 0 50 Free 24 21.42 301 100 Fly 26 53.29 132 100 Free 25 47.24 270 Yost, AJ SR 0 500 Free 30 4:51.62 126 400 IM 18 4:20.07 62 1650 Free 19 17:05.75 61

Iona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Faughnan, Micha JR 60 500 Free 1 4:20.35 666 200 Free 1 1:35.27 681 200 Back 1 1:45.83 561 Baldwin, Brian SO 35.5 100 Fly 6 49.59 432 100 Back 5 50.2 397 200 Fly 9 1:51.85 365 Hadary, Daniel GS 35 200 IM 8 1:50.71 469 100 Back 8 50.72 354 200 Back 6 1:50.54 376 Woyksnar, Matth FR 17 500 Free 11 4:37.36 350 200 Free 22 1:44.15 235 1650 Free 8 16:05.75 273 Palaj, Mikel FR 14 50 Free 9 20.77 459 100 Fly 11 50.06 386 100 Free 26 47.32 261 Ricco, Dylan FR 14 1 mtr Diving 10 178.0 3 mtr Diving 10 167.9 Diano, Andrew FR 3 500 Free 36 4:59.41 60 400 IM 17 4:17.72 82 1650 Free 14 16:37.6 134 Heim, Robert FR 2 500 Free 24 4:46.46 191 200 Free 15 1:43.97 243 100 Free 31 47.57 237 Pyatt, Liam JR 1 50 Free 35 21.91 198 100 Fly 18 51.53 252 200 Fly 16 1:56.26 194 Son, David SR 0 100 Fly 17 51.39 263 100 Back 21 53.78 149 200 Fly 18 1:56.43 188 Cornish, Kyle JR 0 50 Free 44 22.64 92 100 Fly 21 52.09 208 200 Fly 21 1:57.67 152 Alford, Blake SO 0 50 Free 39 22.15 157 100 Fly 29 57.77 13 100 Free 33 48.18 182 Avila, Jovannie FR 0 50 Free 38 21.98 186 100 Fly 24 52.97 150 200 Fly 22 2:03.9 41 Bateman, Chase SO 0 50 Free 37 21.96 189 200 Free 21 1:44.07 239 100 Free 32 47.81 214 Haddad, Lucas JR 0 200 IM 22 1:56.39 234 100 Breast 22 1:00.14 165 200 Breast 21 2:15.66 94 Baldwin, Sean JR 0 500 Free 37 5:00.59 53 200 Free 36 1:48.87 78 1650 Free 20 17:32.11 26 Moran, John SR 0 500 Free 35 4:59.34 61 200 Free 35 1:48.56 85 100 Free 39 50.24 62 Cash, James FR 0 500 Free 20 4:42.92 247 400 IM 19 4:20.35 60 200 Back 23 2:03.04 47

Mt St Mary’s

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grady, Aidan SO 36 50 Free 35 21.91 198 100 Breast 1 54.38 596 200 Breast 3 2:00.67 527 Fitch, Jason JR 34 50 Free 27 21.56 270 100 Back 2 48.42 545 200 Back 2 1:45.89 558 Wallace, Jake JR 23 50 Free 20 21.36 315 100 Breast 3 54.92 555 200 Breast 10 2:05.07 372 Santorelli, Nic JR 8.5 500 Free 14 4:39.71 305 200 Free 11 1:41.64 363 100 Free 24 47.07 288 Jones, Peter GS 7 50 Free 16 21.07 386 200 Free 14 1:43.55 263 100 Free 14 46.43 359 Distler, Griffi JR 6 200 IM 21 1:56.25 239 100 Breast 13 56.97 386 200 Breast 15 2:09.09 240 Bonner, Tim SR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 115.65 100 Breast 19 59.37 209 200 Breast 19 2:14.08 121 Baroody, John FR 4 500 Free 31 4:53.69 105 100 Back 20 53.3 174 200 Back 13 1:54.28 234 Moran, Connor SO 3 200 IM 27 1:58.59 163 100 Fly 22 52.11 207 200 Fly 14 1:55.63 215 Toland, Austin FR 2 50 Free 15 21.05 390 200 Free 17 1:43.42 270 100 Free 22 46.98 297 Ferry, Gavin JR 0 50 Free 43 22.41 119 100 Fly 23 52.38 188 100 Back 24 54.97 98 Henager, Alex SR 0 50 Free 42 22.26 140 100 Back 22 54.06 136 200 Back 21 1:58.64 115 Fox, Nico SO 0 50 Free 40 22.17 154 100 Back 23 54.22 128 200 Back 22 1:59.26 102 Patterson, Aide FR 0 200 IM 30 2:01.18 100 100 Breast 20 59.84 181 200 Breast 22 2:18.34 60 Kaiser, John FR 0 200 IM 26 1:58.49 166 100 Breast 23 1:00.85 131 200 Breast 20 2:15.50 97 Hatcher, Blake FR 0 500 Free 33 4:55.56 88 200 Free 30 1:45.99 159 100 Free 37 49.15 114 Padgett, Caleb SR 0 500 Free 32 4:55.00 93 200 Free 33 1:46.81 132 100 Free 38 49.5 95 Hancock, Jonah JR 0 500 Free 27 4:48.37 165 200 Free 25 1:45.02 197 100 Free 34 48.52 156

Manhattan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brennan, Joe 15 50 Free 26 21.55 272 100 Breast 7 55.8 484 200 Breast 14 2:05.79 346 Tramontana, Vin 0 50 Free 48 25.88 0 100 Breast 25 1:07.18 8 200 Breast 24 2:33.08 2 Flechas, Jorge 0 50 Free 47 25.12 1 200 Free 39 2:00.07 1 100 Free 41 53.48 6 Yousri, Islam 0 50 Free 46 23.31 39 100 Fly 30 57.86 12 100 Free 40 51.82 22 Skaff, Christia 0 50 Free 45 23.08 53 100 Breast 24 1:03.66 44 200 Breast 23 2:24.37 18 Lebak, Andrew 0 50 Free 41 22.2 149 100 Back 17 52.92 196 200 Back 20 1:58.07 127 Carsen, Jonatha 0 50 Free 32 21.67 246 100 Fly 25 53.24 135 100 Free 35 48.66 146 Martin, Jack 0 200 IM 31 2:05.43 39 100 Fly 27 53.64 114 200 Free 37 1:50.45 50 Quinn, Louis 0 500 Free 38 5:18.2 6 200 Free 38 1:57.82 3 100 Free 42 54.18 3 Cartagena, Abel 0 500 Free 34 4:59.14 62 200 Back 19 1:57.61 138 200 Fly 17 1:56.09 199 Deiss, Branden 0 500 Free 29 4:50.02 144 200 Free 32 1:46.47 143 1650 Free 18 16:58.52 76

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Fairfield

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pappas, Erini SO 60 200 IM 1 2:02.77 551 400 IM 1 4:24.05 461 200 Back 1 1:59.55 550 Hoyland, Erin SO 56 500 Free 1 4:59.54 445 400 IM 3 4:28.35 374 1650 Free 1 17:14.09 357 Scalise, Sydney SO 42 500 Free 3 5:04.06 364 200 Free 1 1:53.06 387 100 Free 11 52.59 372 Stockwell, Cail FR 36 200 IM 11 2:09.11 311 100 Breast 4 1:04.91 423 200 Breast 4 2:20.65 418 Sposili, Alison SO 36 200 IM 10 2:08.27 343 100 Breast 9 1:05.41 388 200 Breast 1 2:19.59 452 Viola, Serafina JR 34 50 Free 7 23.82 449 100 Back 6 57.36 394 200 Back 9 2:06.7 294 Barker, Lily SO 32 500 Free 13 5:11.47 238 200 Free 4 1:53.96 343 100 Free 6 52.69 362 Gaulin, Alexis JR 30 3 mtr Diving 4 211.65 1 mtr Diving 4 195.35 Gray, Callie FR 30 500 Free 4 5:04.32 359 400 IM 4 4:29.31 354 100 Free 19 53.6 276 Oppenheim, Lia SO 28 3 mtr Diving 5 202.6 1 mtr Diving 5 181.2 Bayles, Laina SR 24 500 Free 8 5:13.06 215 200 Free 13 1:56.66 224 1650 Free 9 18:03.36 133 Beaulieu, Eliza SO 12 3 mtr Diving 11 181.8 1 mtr Diving 11 175.3 Thompson, Olivi SO 12 50 Free 10 24.06 398 100 Fly 25 59.41 205 100 Free 12 52.71 360 Tejeda, Gabriel SO 10 200 IM 23 2:13.48 168 400 IM 13 4:40.2 157 200 Fly 11 2:08.91 251 Krawec, Carolin FR 8 200 IM 14 2:10.46 262 100 Breast 13 1:07.19 270 200 Breast 16 2:29.56 153 Rahurahu, Holly FR 7 200 Free 19 1:58.32 165 100 Back 10 58.66 298 100 Free 21 53.79 259 Miko-Rydzaj, Al SR 5 100 Fly 14 58.65 257 100 Back 17 1:00.29 193 200 Back 15 2:10.87 161 O’Donnell, Magg JR 5 200 IM 21 2:13.28 173 100 Fly 15 58.66 257 200 Fly 14 2:10.86 189 Courtney, Julia SR 2 400 IM 20 4:48.99 64 1650 Free 16 18:34.63 56 200 Back 16 2:14.34 86 Hastings, Liela SR 0 400 IM 24 4:55.67 28 100 Breast 22 1:09.52 149 200 Breast 21 2:29.44 155

Niagara

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power South, Paige SO 57 50 Free 1 23.36 542 100 Fly 2 56.16 459 100 Free 1 50.91 538 King, Avery FR 45 500 Free 2 5:03.41 376 200 Free 8 1:56.62 226 1650 Free 2 17:17.94 337 Smith, Megan SO 42 200 IM 4 2:06.43 415 400 IM 5 4:30.38 332 200 Breast 6 2:21.75 381 Brady, Kathryn SO 39 400 IM 7 4:32.29 294 100 Breast 8 1:06.56 309 200 Breast 3 2:20.6 419 Kreger, Kayla JR 38 200 IM 5 2:08.24 344 100 Fly 7 57.3 364 200 Breast 7 2:22.19 366 Houde-Camirand, SR 31 50 Free 9 23.92 427 200 Free 6 1:54.31 327 100 Free 9 52.04 428 Gavin, Zoe SR 31 200 IM 19 2:12.17 206 100 Fly 5 56.99 390 200 Fly 2 2:06.05 359 Vlaeminck, Chlo FR 30 400 IM 9 4:31.04 319 200 Breast 5 2:20.83 412 200 Fly 10 2:08.88 252 Sarkis, Sydney SR 30 3 mtr Diving 6 194.7 1 mtr Diving 2 197.25 Bodyl, Ania FR 25 50 Free 29 25.14 196 100 Back 9 58.39 317 200 Back 3 2:03.51 412 Silva, Amanda JR 19 50 Free 34 25.3 172 100 Breast 6 1:05.57 377 200 Breast 11 2:25.68 255 Hudson, Maddie FR 15 200 IM 24 2:13.83 158 100 Back 13 59.52 240 200 Back 8 2:07.88 252 Maddux, Lila SO 14 200 IM 6 2:09.64 292 100 Fly 16 59.14 223 100 Free 17 53.43 291 Stoehr, Allison SO 12 500 Free 21 5:20.06 128 1650 Free 7 17:57.79 152 200 Fly 20 2:15.52 84 Hennebaul, Magg JR 10 3 mtr Diving 12 163.55 1 mtr Diving 12 166.7 Marody, Maggie SO 9 500 Free 9 5:09.21 275 400 IM 23 4:50.50 53 200 Fly 18 2:14.06 110 MacMahon, Morga SR 6 3 mtr Diving 13 163.5 1 mtr Diving 15 146.7 Norton, Maddie FR 4 500 Free 31 5:34.92 31 100 Back 22 1:00.92 160 200 Back 13 2:09.35 204 Thomas, Nia SO 3 50 Free 24 24.99 219 200 Free 31 2:01.38 85 100 Free 14 53.22 311 Hanson, Ness FR 1 200 IM 30 2:15.33 122 100 Breast 16 1:08.19 212 200 Breast 23 2:29.98 144

Marist College

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zanella, Leigh- SR 49 100 Fly 4 56.82 404 1650 Free 5 17:44.59 205 200 Fly 1 2:05.57 378 O’Neil, Genevie FR 47 400 IM 2 4:26.32 416 100 Back 5 57.18 408 200 Fly 3 2:06.36 347 Thompson, Nelli JR 42 50 Free 6 23.8 453 100 Fly 6 57.2 372 100 Free 3 51.44 487 Stureborg, Vero SR 39 100 Fly 9 57.16 375 100 Back 2 56.62 450 200 Back 6 2:05.67 331 Hewett, Molly SR 34 200 IM 9 2:07.75 363 400 IM 6 4:31.93 301 200 Back 7 2:07.12 278 Healey, Madelin SO 31 500 Free 7 5:07.1 310 1650 Free 3 17:36.95 240 200 Back 14 2:10.8 163 Gray, Lucie FR 30 400 IM 12 4:40.14 158 100 Breast 5 1:05.43 386 200 Breast 8 2:23.23 332 Sweeney, Madiso SR 29 3 mtr Diving 1 222.3 1 mtr Diving 9 203.65 Lepis, Charlott FR 27 500 Free 6 5:06.87 314 200 Free 5 1:54.01 341 100 Free 18 53.44 290 Swanson, Sophia JR 22 100 Fly 3 56.58 424 100 Free 16 54.24 222 200 Fly 12 2:10.41 202 Nunn, Melanie SO 22 500 Free 10 5:10.67 251 100 Fly 22 59.12 224 200 Fly 4 2:07.07 319 Cassidy, Morgan FR 15 3 mtr Diving 14 152.4 1 mtr Diving 7 173.8 Cavicchi, Kyra SO 14 3 mtr Diving 10 190.3 1 mtr Diving 10 179.85 Hartman, Margar SO 9 50 Free 19 24.58 292 200 Free 9 1:55.69 264 100 Free 20 53.74 264 Sjolander, Kati FR 7 500 Free 22 5:20.38 124 400 IM 14 4:40.65 151 1650 Free 13 18:17.54 92 Castellani, Lau FR 1 50 Free 20 24.75 260 100 Back 16 1:01.75 122 200 Back 26 2:14.35 85 Donnelly, Nicol JR 0 50 Free 28 25.12 199 200 Free 21 1:59.00 144 100 Free 27 54.3 217 Svoboda, Alena FR 0 200 IM 36 2:17.78 77 100 Fly 31 1:01.72 90 200 Fly 21 2:16.38 71 Fenton, Elizabe JR 0 200 IM 29 2:15.09 128 100 Fly 21 58.93 237 400 IM 19 4:46.34 86 Engel, Julianna JR 0 500 Free 23 5:21.2 116 200 Free 23 1:59.30 135 100 Breast 24 1:11.83 73

Iona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Novinskiy, Vict FR 54 200 IM 2 2:04.81 478 100 Back 1 56.23 478 200 Back 2 2:01.51 485 Moser, Julia SR 53 50 Free 3 23.63 488 100 Breast 1 1:02.69 571 200 Breast 2 2:19.79 446 Nicholson, Isab SR 45 50 Free 5 23.78 457 200 Free 3 1:53.64 359 100 Free 4 52.34 397 DaSilveira, Lui SR 31 200 IM 13 2:10.00 278 100 Back 7 57.91 353 200 Back 4 2:03.9 398 Benkert, Ashley SO 30 50 Free 16 24.67 275 100 Fly 1 55.75 492 200 Fly 9 2:07.8 291 Curry, Grace SR 25 100 Fly 26 59.46 202 100 Back 8 58.52 308 200 Back 5 2:05.18 350 Spillman, Taylo SR 24 200 IM 15 2:10.75 252 400 IM 8 4:39.77 164 200 Fly 8 2:08.88 252 Urso, Tristan SR 20 500 Free 11 5:10.78 249 400 IM 16 4:43.62 114 1650 Free 6 17:55.29 162 Sarnes, Katheri FR 15 500 Free 18 5:16.69 166 200 Free 27 2:00.47 105 1650 Free 4 17:40.96 221 Vaher, Elisa FR 11 500 Free 19 5:16.73 165 200 Free 22 1:59.05 142 1650 Free 8 18:00.03 144 Forbes, Hannah SO 6 500 Free 16 5:17.58 155 200 Free 25 1:59.54 128 1650 Free 12 18:14.65 100 Josephs, Megan JR 5 50 Free 14 24.29 350 100 Breast 15 1:07.69 240 200 Breast 19 2:29.12 163 Veit, Brennyn FR 4 200 IM 18 2:11.84 216 100 Breast 20 1:08.97 174 200 Breast 13 2:28.00 190 Yan, Meeya FR 0 50 Free 45 26.68 46 100 Breast 19 1:08.76 183 200 Breast 26 2:31.56 113 Finn, Molly SO 0 50 Free 39 25.55 140 100 Back 19 1:00.61 176 200 Back 24 2:13.71 97 Devaney, Lily JR 0 50 Free 38 25.38 162 100 Fly 30 1:01.53 97 100 Free 33 55.75 123 McKinney, Erin FR 0 50 Free 23 24.97 222 100 Fly 24 59.37 208 100 Free 32 54.82 179 Pattison, Megha SR 0 500 Free 24 5:23.1 99 200 Free 33 2:03.05 57 200 Back 28 2:15.53 67

Canisius

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Janson, Lana FR 50 200 IM 3 2:05.09 467 100 Breast 2 1:03.59 513 100 Free 2 51.19 511 Allaire, Ashley SO 34 500 Free 5 5:06.66 318 200 Free 2 1:53.41 370 200 Breast 14 2:28.33 182 Bolender, Adria SR 32 3 mtr Diving 3 214.7 1 mtr Diving 3 197.2 O’Connor, Jorda JR 23 50 Free 15 24.34 339 100 Back 3 56.91 428 200 Back 12 2:08.73 224 Marshall, Hope JR 13 3 mtr Diving 9 198.55 1 mtr Diving 13 165.6 Van Buren, Grac SR 8 50 Free 13 24.19 370 100 Fly 20 58.91 239 100 Free 13 53.12 320 Wiegand, Bailey SO 7 200 IM 20 2:13.13 177 400 IM 10 4:36.39 218 200 Fly 19 2:14.14 109 Blake, Emily FR 7 200 IM 12 2:09.73 288 400 IM 15 4:42.23 130 200 Fly 25 2:19.26 38 McDonnell, Lill SR 3 100 Fly 23 59.18 220 1650 Free 14 18:20.38 85 200 Fly 23 2:17.29 59 Buzas, Megan SO 3 200 IM 34 2:17.15 87 100 Back 14 59.87 218 200 Back 19 2:12.92 113 Sapio, Isabel SR 3 200 IM 22 2:13.4 170 100 Breast 14 1:07.48 252 200 Breast 25 2:31.16 120 Eyssen, Erika SR 2 400 IM 25 4:56.08 26 1650 Free 15 18:28.11 68 200 Breast 24 2:31.15 120 Blake, Lizzie SR 0 100 Back 30 1:02.9 81 1650 Free 19 19:20.00 11 200 Back 25 2:13.76 96 Yoviene, Chloe JR 0 50 Free 47 26.84 39 100 Back 28 1:01.85 118 200 Back 20 2:13.36 103 Crous, Kelly FR 0 50 Free 42 26.29 70 100 Back 18 1:00.54 179 200 Back 17 2:11.77 138 DeBoth, Carolyn JR 0 50 Free 34 25.3 172 100 Fly 32 1:02.84 56 100 Free 34 55.87 117 Brainard, Hanna FR 0 50 Free 30 25.21 185 200 Free 17 1:57.56 190 100 Free 26 54.26 221 Hill, Mandy FR 0 50 Free 25 25.01 216 200 Free 29 2:00.64 101 100 Free 29 54.62 193 Campbell, Megan SO 0 500 Free 29 5:28.84 58 200 Free 30 2:00.93 95

Siena

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Spenziero, Tali JR 32 3 mtr Diving 7 182.75 1 mtr Diving 1 202.85 Kalac, Rory SR 29 50 Free 2 23.6 494 200 Free 12 1:56.65 225 100 Free 10 52.41 390 DeLano, Lydia SR 28 3 mtr Diving 2 215.05 1 mtr Diving 8 169.15 Spacciapolli, T FR 18 200 IM 16 2:11.86 215 100 Breast 7 1:06.08 341 200 Breast 12 2:26.79 222 Ostrander, Laur SR 16 500 Free 14 5:17.21 159 200 Free 11 1:56.19 243 1650 Free 10 18:06.59 123 Shultz, Audrey JR 13 400 IM 17 4:44.61 103 100 Breast 11 1:06.63 305 200 Breast 10 2:25.24 268 Buck, Maddie SO 12 500 Free 17 5:15.9 176 200 Free 7 1:55.20 286 100 Free 28 54.54 199 Martin, Liv SO 9 200 IM 32 2:15.97 109 100 Breast 10 1:06.22 332 200 Breast 15 2:28.98 166 King, Reilly SR 7 500 Free 12 5:11.28 241 200 Free 15 1:57.31 199 Triller, Shayle SO 3 50 Free 21 24.8 251 200 Free 14 1:57.13 206 100 Free 22 53.81 258 Balicanta, Elis SR 2 100 Fly 27 1:00.36 150 100 Back 15 1:00.79 166 200 Fly 17 2:13.59 120 Carter, Kylie SO 1 50 Free 31 25.23 182 200 Free 16 1:57.68 186 100 Free 25 54.07 236 Bobarakis, Demi JR 1 50 Free 26 25.02 214 100 Fly 19 58.84 244 200 Fly 16 2:11.57 169 Caputo, Maggie SR 0 50 Free 40 25.95 98 100 Breast 21 1:09.28 160 200 Breast 17 2:28.46 178 Pociask, Brooke FR 0 50 Free 36 25.31 171 100 Back 21 1:00.85 163 200 Back 18 2:11.88 135 Owens, Kaci FR 0 50 Free 18 24.55 298 100 Back 27 1:01.8 120 100 Free 24 53.98 243 Reed, Mya FR 0 200 IM 35 2:17.74 78 50 Free 33 25.28 175 200 Free 32 2:02.84 60 Sulik, Emily JR 0 200 IM 26 2:14.3 146 400 IM 21 4:49.00 64 200 Back 22 2:13.58 99 Neno, Grace FR 0 500 Free 26 5:25.77 78 200 Free 34 2:04.96 34 1650 Free 18 18:55.22 29

Rider

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Melcher, Connar JR 44 50 Free 4 23.72 470 100 Back 4 56.95 425 100 Free 5 52.36 395 McMahon, Kylie GS 30 200 IM 8 2:11.03 242 100 Fly 11 57.3 364 200 Fly 6 2:07.64 297 Creelman, Karyn FR 24 3 mtr Diving 8 175.2 1 mtr Diving 6 178.65 Wilson, Logan FR 18 200 IM 7 2:10.14 274 400 IM 11 4:36.99 207 200 Breast 20 2:29.34 158 Torres, Alexa JR 13 100 Fly 8 57.79 324 100 Back 26 1:01.37 138 200 Fly 15 2:11.25 178 McSorley, Maddi SR 11 50 Free 37 25.34 167 100 Fly 10 57.22 370 200 Fly 13 2:10.7 194 Limbacher, Ashl SO 6 500 Free 25 5:24.13 90 200 Free 24 1:59.42 132 1650 Free 11 18:11.52 108 Turner-Havira, FR 5 200 IM 25 2:14.23 148 100 Breast 12 1:06.71 300 200 Breast 18 2:28.93 167 Raymond, Adrian FR 2 3 mtr Diving 16 146.6 1 mtr Diving 16 124.9 Carlesso, Paola JR 2 500 Free 15 5:17.50 156 200 Free 20 1:58.78 150 1650 Free 17 18:35.65 54 Fondacaro, Sara SO 0 100 Breast 18 1:08.61 191 200 Breast 29 2:32.85 91 Lupi, Giavanna SR 0 100 Fly 17 58.77 249 100 Back 20 1:00.79 166 100 Free 30 54.79 181 Keegan, Meaghan SO 0 200 IM 37 2:18.66 64 100 Breast 17 1:08.06 219 200 Breast 28 2:32.72 93 Farina, Gianna JR 0 200 IM 27 2:14.51 141 400 IM 18 4:45.53 93 200 Breast 27 2:31.84 108 Dahlgren, Aviah SO 0 500 Free 28 5:27.28 68 200 Free 26 1:59.68 125 200 Back 27 2:14.52 83

Mt St Mary’s

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lazari, Christi FR 31 50 Free 11 24.12 385 100 Breast 3 1:03.71 505 200 Breast 9 2:20.52 422 Samuels, Maddy JR 22 50 Free 8 23.85 442 100 Back 29 1:02.42 97 100 Free 8 53.25 308 Steckiel, Abby FR 17 50 Free 27 25.08 205 100 Fly 12 57.67 333 200 Fly 7 2:08.82 254 Yoon, Dahna JR 14 200 IM 17 2:11.78 218 100 Fly 18 58.78 248 200 Fly 5 2:07.32 309 Wetzel, Lauren SO 12 50 Free 32 25.25 179 100 Back 11 59.18 262 200 Back 11 2:08.42 234 Griffith, Monta SR 5 3 mtr Diving 15 149.55 1 mtr Diving 14 153.45 Speicher, Megha SO 2 500 Free 20 5:16.77 165 200 Free 18 1:57.57 190 100 Free 15 53.46 289 Powell, Jessaly JR 0 3 mtr Diving 17 118.2 1 mtr Diving 17 110.2 Sloan, Hannah JR 0 50 Free 52 32.39 0 100 Back 33 1:20.22 0 100 Free 39 1:10.68 0 Flanagan, Brigi FR 0 50 Free 48 27.07 29 100 Fly 28 1:01.18 111 200 Fly 22 2:16.44 70 Roberts, Mariss SR 0 50 Free 44 26.62 49 100 Back 25 1:01.36 139 200 Back 30 2:20.04 23 Veilleux, Julia JR 0 50 Free 41 26.18 78 100 Breast 25 1:12.11 67 200 Breast 30 2:37.27 40 Terrazas, Olivi FR 0 200 IM 38 2:23.6 21 100 Back 32 1:03.35 68 200 Back 31 2:23.17 10 Lynch, Emiley SR 0 200 IM 33 2:16.48 99 100 Breast 23 1:10.00 130 200 Breast 22 2:29.54 153 Joffrion, Gabri SO 0 200 IM 31 2:15.57 117 100 Back 24 1:01.28 143 200 Back 21 2:13.47 101 Horner, Elizabe SO 0 200 IM 28 2:14.76 135 400 IM 22 4:49.33 61 200 Back 23 2:13.69 97 Svetz, Claire SO 0 500 Free 30 5:34.15 34 100 Back 31 1:03.01 78 200 Back 29 2:16.49 55 Allison, Sofie JR 0 500 Free 27 5:26.61 72 100 Fly 28 1:01.18 111 200 Fly 24 2:18.7 43

Manhattan