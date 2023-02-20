Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Jordan Crooks Emotional Celebration After Swimming 17.9 50 Free

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jordan Crooks made history at the SEC Championships by becoming the 2nd man ever to break 18 seconds in the 50 free. Watch his (and his teammates’) full reaction after the breathtaking performance.

