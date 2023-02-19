Maggie MacNeil, Jordan Crooks Named 2023 SEC Swimmers of the Championships

LSU’s Maggie MacNeil and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks were named the 2023 SEC Swimmers of the Championship on Saturday. Both swimmers came away with the same treble this weekend in College Station, Texas.

Both swimmers swam the same three events, with MacNeil winning the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly individually, and Crooks winning the 50 and 100 fly and finishing 2nd to Josh Liendo in the 100 free.

Those wins also earned them the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy, which is awarded to the student-athletes who score the most individual points at the championships. Diver Bryden Hattie of Tennessee and freshman Baylor Nelson of Texas A&M also earned Commissioner’s Trophies on the men’s side for their 92-point maximum efforts.

Hattie and South Carolina’s Brooke Schultz were named the divers of the meet.

MacNeil led LSU to a pair of relay titles, with the Tigers winning the 200 free relay and 400 free relay – their first relay titles since 1986. She also led LSU to a 5th-place team finish and into the top-half of the SEC for the first time since 2015.

Crooks, meanwhile, carried his freshman success into his sophomore championship. He won all three of his individual events on the weekend, but that doesn’t tell the full story of his weekend. His 17.93 shifted the conversation about sprint swimming, as he became the second many in history (behind Caeleb Dressel) to flat-start a 17-point in the 50-yard free.

The Florida Gators didn’t earn any individual awards, but did sweep the men’s and women’s team titles. The men won their 11th-straight SEC Championship, while the women won their first title in 2009.

Maggie MacNeil‘s Results, 2023 SEC Championships:

50 free – 21.41 (1st place)

100 free – 47.46 (1st place)

100 fly – 48.99 (1st place – SEC Record)

200 medley relay – LSU 1:36.59 (8th place) – 22.52 back split, fastest ever

200 free relay – LSU 1:26.70 (1st place) – 20.44 free split (rolling start)

400 medley relay – LSU 3:32.08 (8th place) – 48.76 fly split (rolling start)

400 free relay – LSU 3:10.57 (1st place) – 3:10.57 – 45.26 free split (rolling start), fastest ever

Jordan Crooks‘ Results, 2023 SEC Championships:

50 free – 17.93 (1st place)

100 free – 41.19 (1st place)

100 fly – 44.37 (2nd place)

200 medley relay – Tennessee 1:21.43 (1st place), 18.90 fly split (rolling start)

200 free relay – Tennessee 1:15.34 (2nd place), 18.46 split (leadoff leg)

400 medley relay – Tennessee 3:02.51 (2nd place), 44.78 fly split (rolling start)

400 free relay – Tennessee 2:46.25 (1st place), 40.59 split (rolling start)

Bryden Hatties’ Results, 2023 SEC Championships:

1 meter – 364.40 (2nd place)

3 meter – 429.90 (1st place)

Platform – 457.10 (1st place)

Brooke Schultz‘s Results, 2023 SEC Championships:

1 meter – 345.05 (1st place)

3 meter – 356.35 (1st place)

Baylor Nelson‘s Results, 2023 SEC Championships: