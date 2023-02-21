LIVEBARN Race of the Week: MacNeil’s Historic Split Carries LSU to 400 Free Relay Win

Maggie MacNeil blazed the fastest 100 free split ever (45.26) to help LSU edge Florida by just .26 seconds in a thrilling women’s 400 free relay showdown at the 2023 SEC Championships on Saturday.

LSU senior Katarina Milutinovich led off the Tigers’ winning relay team with a 48.59 split before MacNeil’s historic 45.26 split put them ahead of Florida by more than two seconds. LSU’s back half of Michaela De Villiers (48.74) and Megan Barnes (47.98) helped the Tigers hang on by a hair as Gators anchor Micayla Cronk (46.80) nearly chased them down at the finish. LSU reached the wall in a final time of 3:10.57, just barely out-touching Florida’s 3:10.83.

Fight to the Finish pic.twitter.com/JnJVo5nvLE — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) February 19, 2023

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because MacNeil’s historic split carried the Tigers to their second SEC relay title of the week after having previously not won since 1986.

Fastest 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

