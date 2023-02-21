Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: MacNeil’s Historic Split Carries LSU to 400 Free Relay Win

Maggie MacNeil blazed the fastest 100 free split ever (45.26) to help LSU edge Florida by just .26 seconds in a thrilling women’s 400 free relay showdown at the 2023 SEC Championships on Saturday.

LSU senior Katarina Milutinovich led off the Tigers’ winning relay team with a 48.59 split before MacNeil’s historic 45.26 split put them ahead of Florida by more than two seconds. LSU’s back half of Michaela De Villiers (48.74) and Megan Barnes (47.98) helped the Tigers hang on by a hair as Gators anchor Micayla Cronk (46.80) nearly chased them down at the finish. LSU reached the wall in a final time of 3:10.57, just barely out-touching Florida’s 3:10.83.

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because MacNeil’s historic split carried the Tigers to their second SEC relay title of the week after having previously not won since 1986.

Fastest 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

  1. 45.26 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU, 2023 SEC Championships
  2. 45.45 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2015 NCAA Championships
  3. 45.47 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2018 NCAA Championships
  4. 45.65 – Taylor Ruck, Stanford, 2019 NCAA Championships
  5. 45.74 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 2018 NCAA Championships
  6. 45.77 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal, 2020 Pac-12 Championships

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

1
K Chilly
40 seconds ago

There are about a dozen swims that deserve this title. Kudos to Maggie and getting credited as #1 with the final swim of her meet.

