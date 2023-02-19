2023 SEC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from Florida with 350.5 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Florida with 342.0.
Florida return the most individual points with 849.5 returning. Texas A&M are next best with 693.0.
The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 143 in the 500 Free. Next best was Texas A&M with 129 in the 1 mtr Diving.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jordan Crooks a SO from Tennessee with a 17.93 in the 50 Free.
For the Women
The LSU women beat Georgia at SEC’s for the first time since 1981. A 165 point diving edge and 34 point relay edge got the Tigers over the top of their historically dominant foes. 6th is Georgia’s lowest finish since 1979 or 1980 in SECs (note: I found every result back to 1981, but could not find 1980. Georgia were 6th in 1979 and 5th in 1981).
The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Florida with 428 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Alabama with 307.
Florida return the most individual points with 693 returning. Tennessee are next best with 482.5.
The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 127 in the 400 IM. Next best was Kentucky with 105.0 in the 200 Back.
The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Maggie MacNeil a GR from LSU with a 20.98 in the 50 Free.
Final Scores Men
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
Florida
1488.5
1078.5
304
106
51
5
8
2
Auburn
1063.5
643.5
266
154
41
5
10
3
Tennessee
1003.5
587.5
280
136
40
5
8
4
Texas A&M
939
497
246
196
33
5
10
5
Georgia
828.5
524.5
252
52
35
5
7
6
Missouri
725.5
386.5
250
89
29
5
8
7
Alabama
667
450
198
19
33
4
3
8
Kentucky
492
286
200
6
21
5
1
9
South Carolina
410.5
140.5
200
70
20
5
4
10
LSU
337
111
176
50
8
4
4
Final Scores Women
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
Florida
1255
852
284
119
46
5
8
2
Tennessee
950.5
565.5
260
125
33
5
9
3
Kentucky
946
607
179
160
40
4
11
4
Alabama
791
488
282
21
28
5
2
5
LSU
775
279
268
228
19
5
10
6
Georgia
756
459
234
63
26
5
5
7
Auburn
688
376
222
90
29
5
5
8
South Carolina
587
266
198
123
25
5
5
9
Texas A&M
583.5
324.5
170
89
26
4
7
10
Arkansas
530
268
245
17
20
5
5
11
Missouri
418
173
194
51
15
5
5
12
Vanderbilt
169
15
154
0
3
5
0
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
Florida
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Missouri
Alabama
Kentucky
South Carolina
LSU
FR
350.5
30
112
0
5
49
7
78
36
6
SO
342
294
177
103
118
21
221
50
39.5
57
JR
157
251.5
203.5
93
168
46
52
116
1
24
SR
225
141
11
0
238.5
335.5
189
10
106
74
GS
110
0
133
0
47
0
0
38
28
0
Returning
849.5
656.5
579.5
693
291
140
280
244
76.5
87
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
Florida
Tennessee
Kentucky
Alabama
LSU
Georgia
Auburn
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Arkansas
Missouri
Vanderbilt
FR
122
0
156
57
42
9
0
31
40
29
88
0
SO
428
239
57
85
160
196
117
101
0
0
11
6
JR
143
173.5
158
60
122
73
171
91
19
42
25
9
SR
240
144
287
307
37
161.5
172
51
30
212
100
0
GS
0
0
109
0
0
82.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Returning
693
482.5
371
202
371
278
294
223
383.5
73
124
15
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Florida
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Missouri
Alabama
Kentucky
South Carolina
LSU
1 mtr Diving
36
66
54
40
18
10
14
0
30
42
1 mtr Diving
54
122
109
169
27
40
21
0
67
63
200 Medley Relay
110
176
173
219
79
88
67
40
111
63
800 Free Relay
174
232
213
269
131
136
121
86
145
107
200 Free Relay
238
286
269
319
179
188
167
120
189
147
500 Free
381
341
294
326
234
188
212
145
194
149
200 IM
461
394
311
401
264
218.5
259
145
223.5
149
50 Free
578.5
446
401
420
286.5
224.5
263
162
233.5
173
3 mtr Diving
640.5
516
411
468
332.5
246.5
281
162
233.5
207
400 IM
749.5
543
439
563
365.5
255.5
281
211
244.5
207
100 Fly
812.5
599
559
589
392.5
289.5
305
211
252.5
211
200 Free
877.5
635
564
613
465.5
318.5
377
244
252.5
236
3 mtr Diving
908.5
670
569
637
488.5
329.5
386
244
252.5
253
200 Fly
974.5
715
595
654
521.5
391.5
417
306
272.5
253
100 Back
1006.5
776.5
648.5
687
589.5
448.5
446
306
300.5
253
100 Breast
1090.5
830.5
703.5
724
602.5
497.5
496
307
304.5
268
400 Medley Relay
1154.5
884.5
759.5
774
648.5
549.5
496
347
348.5
316
Platform Diving
1214.5
914.5
799.5
810
688.5
599.5
502
359
358.5
340
1650 Free
1336.5
978.5
825.5
815
728.5
599.5
525
427
372.5
340
200 Back
1336.5
1047.5
861.5
885
795.5
658.5
573
427
378.5
347
100 Free
1457.5
1071.5
921.5
906
839.5
664.5
606
451
382.5
372
200 Breast
1533.5
1118.5
967.5
974
858.5
709.5
650
458
383.5
381
Platform Diving
1590.5
1181.5
1043.5
1017
878.5
757.5
653
464
416.5
393
400 Free Relay
1646.5
1229.5
1107.5
1063
932.5
807.5
705
504
450.5
437
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Florida
Kentucky
Tennessee
LSU
Alabama
Georgia
Auburn
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Arkansas
Missouri
Vanderbilt
3 mtr Diving
60
50
2
18
42
14
0
48
0
14
62
0
200 Medley Relay
116
98
56
62
106
60
52
80
34
64
102
30
3 mtr Diving
146
149
82
144
127
67
75
104
94
71
133
30
800 Free Relay
210
199
138
196
173
121
119
104
142
111
167
62
1 mtr Diving
244
247
202
224
173
135
141
162
142
123
197
62
200 Free Relay
298
247
246
288
229
169
189
208
192
175
237
94
500 Free
398
287
317
302
254
258
200
220
192
175
237
94
200 IM
466
351
369
302
312
306
217
242
220
180
237
94
50 Free
551
351
409
357
348
326
233
278
232
225
254
94
1 mtr Diving
596
398
441
424
348
357
244
332
286
231
269
94
400 IM
723
491
446
424
360
361
267
368
323
245
269
94
100 Fly
767
503
483
460
406
384
318
393
356
271
298
94
200 Free
854
550
549
485
406
419
348
425
385
271
309
94
Platform Diving
896
618
587
525
406
421
410
447
403
279
319
94
200 Fly
950
664
614
572
406
449
411
493
452
315
319
100
100 Back
974
724
655.5
587
445
501.5
468
497
466
344
345
100
100 Breast
1000
753
690.5
587
538
530.5
493
541
466
396
369
105
Platform Diving
1044
815
757.5
666
538
555.5
549
552
475
400
374
105
400 Medley Relay
1098
864
813.5
710
602
607.5
583
598
507
449
414
135
1650 Free
1174
893
898.5
711
643
689.5
617
612
507
449
414
135
200 Back
1234
998
937.5
743
663
695
662
632.5
530
449
426
135
100 Free
1333
1001
967.5
797
707
710
690
657.5
555
471
443
135
200 Breast
1335
1080
1004.5
797
781
738
728
665.5
571
510
480
139
400 Free Relay
1391
1112
1054.5
861
833
786
772
711.5
605
564
520
169
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
Florida
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Missouri
Alabama
Kentucky
South Carolina
LSU
1 mtr Diving
18 (2)
56 (33)
55 (55)
129 (129)
9 (9)
30 (5)
7 (7)
37 (15)
21 (21)
200 Medley Relay
56
54
64
50
52
48
46
40
44
800 Free Relay
64
56
40
50
52
48
54
46
34
44
200 Free Relay
64
54
56
50
48
52
46
34
44
40
500 Free
143 (99)
55 (55)
25 (25)
7 (7)
55 (41)
45 (23)
25 (25)
5 (5)
2 (2)
200 IM
80 (48)
53 (53)
17 (17)
75 (75)
30 (6)
30.5 (1)
47 (13)
29.5 (2.5)
50 Free
117.5 (95.5)
52 (36.5)
90 (70)
19 (19)
22.5 (0)
6 (6)
4 (4)
17 (17)
10 (0)
24 (0)
400 IM
109 (78)
27 (27)
28 (28)
95 (95)
33 (0)
9 (9)
49 (47)
11 (0)
100 Fly
63 (52)
56 (31)
120 (97)
26 (26)
27 (27)
34 (1)
24 (24)
8 (0)
4 (4)
200 Free
65 (50)
36 (27)
5 (5)
24 (24)
73 (36)
29 (1)
72 (68)
33 (33)
25 (0)
3 mtr Diving
31 (17)
35 (35)
5 (5)
24 (24)
23 (20)
11 (6)
9 (9)
17 (17)
200 Fly
66 (66)
45 (45)
26 (26)
17 (17)
33 (11)
62 (27)
31 (31)
62 (31)
20 (0)
100 Back
32 (32)
61.5 (33)
53.5 (53.5)
33 (33)
68 (29)
57 (25)
29 (4)
28 (28)
100 Breast
84 (52)
54 (54)
55 (0)
37 (37)
13 (13)
49 (11)
50 (25)
1 (0)
4 (4)
15 (15)
400 Medley Relay
64
54
56
50
46
52
40
44
48
1650 Free
122 (80)
64 (64)
26 (26)
5 (5)
40 (40)
23 (0)
68 (61)
14 (11)
200 Back
69 (29)
36 (36)
70 (70)
67 (13)
59 (12)
48 (17)
6 (5)
7 (7)
100 Free
121 (116)
24 (24)
60 (60)
21 (21)
44 (9)
6 (6)
33 (33)
24 (24)
4 (0)
25 (0)
200 Breast
76 (32)
47 (47)
46 (0)
68 (68)
19 (19)
45 (5)
44 (19)
7 (0)
1 (1)
9 (9)
Platform Diving
57 (30)
63 (63)
76 (76)
43 (43)
20 (18)
48 (25)
3 (3)
6 (6)
33 (5)
12 (12)
400 Free Relay
56
48
64
46
54
50
52
40
34
44
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
Florida
Tennessee
Kentucky
Alabama
LSU
Georgia
Auburn
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Arkansas
Missouri
Vanderbilt
200 Medley Relay
56
54
48
64
44
46
52
34
32
50
40
30
3 mtr Diving
30 (16)
26 (1)
51 (13)
21 (21)
82 (82)
7 (7)
23 (0)
60 (28)
24 (21)
7 (2)
31 (31)
800 Free Relay
64
56
50
46
52
54
44
48
40
34
32
200 Free Relay
54
44
56
64
34
48
50
46
52
40
32
500 Free
100 (74)
71 (30)
40 (0)
25 (0)
14 (14)
89 (66)
11 (0)
12 (12)
200 IM
68 (56)
52 (52)
64 (17)
58 (33)
48 (0)
17 (15)
28 (5)
22 (22)
5 (0)
50 Free
85 (49)
40 (40)
36 (9)
55 (6)
20 (20)
16 (16)
12 (5)
36 (36)
45 (15)
17 (12)
1 mtr Diving
45 (17)
32 (0)
47 (21)
67 (67)
31 (31)
11 (0)
54 (22)
54 (38)
6 (6)
15 (15)
400 IM
127 (126)
5 (5)
93 (41)
12 (3)
4 (4)
23 (23)
37 (22)
36 (36)
14 (0)
100 Fly
44 (44)
37 (37)
12 (5)
46 (19)
36 (4)
23 (0)
51 (42)
33 (33)
25 (25)
26 (0)
29 (29)
200 Free
87 (51)
66 (52)
47 (2)
25 (19)
35 (15)
30 (25)
29 (12)
32 (32)
11 (0)
200 Fly
54 (38)
27 (27)
46 (37)
47 (44)
28 (0)
1 (1)
49 (29)
46 (46)
36 (25)
6 (6)
100 Back
24 (24)
41.5 (41.5)
60 (40)
39 (7)
15 (15)
52.5 (27)
57 (48)
14 (14)
4 (4)
29 (0)
26 (0)
100 Breast
26 (0)
35 (32)
29 (29)
93 (58)
29 (1)
25 (25)
44 (44)
52 (12)
24 (11)
5 (5)
Platform Diving
44 (29)
67 (12)
62 (29)
79 (79)
25 (25)
56 (14)
9 (9)
11 (0)
4 (4)
5 (5)
400 Medley Relay
54
56
49
64
44
52
34
32
46
49
40
30
1650 Free
76 (54)
85 (52)
29 (13)
41 (9)
1 (1)
82 (67)
34 (0)
14 (14)
200 Back
60 (60)
39 (39)
105 (71)
20 (0)
32 (32)
5.5 (0)
45 (19)
23 (23)
20.5 (20.5)
12 (0)
100 Free
99 (53)
30 (30)
3 (0)
44 (16)
54 (8)
15 (15)
28 (28)
25 (5)
25 (25)
22 (9)
17 (1)
200 Breast
2 (2)
37 (32)
79 (53)
74 (27)
28 (0)
38 (38)
16 (16)
8 (8)
39 (0)
37 (20)
4 (4)
400 Free Relay
56
50
32
52
64
48
44
34
46
54
40
30
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Liendo, Josh
FR
88
50 Free
2
18.39
983
100 Fly
1
44.11
935
100 Free
2
41.24
904
Hillis, Dillon
5Y
85
200 IM
5
1:43.19
743
100 Breast
1
51.02
850
200 Breast
2
1:51.14
820
Chaney, Adam C
SO
81
50 Free
3
18.71
896
100 Back
1
44.18
869
100 Free
8
42.82
732
McDuff, Macguir
SO
78
50 Free
5
18.95
837
200 Free
3
1:32.34
818
100 Free
4
41.59
862
Mitchell, Jake
JR
73
500 Free
1
4:09.85
851
200 Free
10
1:32.69
800
1650 Free
6
14:46.91
699
Smith, Julian
SO
69
200 IM
8
1:44.12
711
100 Breast
6
51.83
781
100 Free
7
42.3
783
Linscheer, Giov
FR
66
500 Free
4
4:12.69
796
400 IM
4
3:40.9
750
1650 Free
13
14:53.65
667
Brown, Eric G
FR
65
500 Free
5
4:12.95
791
400 IM
12
3:44.11
695
1650 Free
5
14:44.06
712
Savickas, Aleks
FR
60
100 Breast
2
51.07
845
200 Breast
1
1:50.08
858
Watson, Tyler J
SR
58
500 Free
10
4:13.92
773
400 IM
13
3:45.74
668
1650 Free
3
14:38.50
739
Mestre, Alfonso
SR
57
500 Free
3
4:10.15
845
200 Free
12
1:33.73
751
1650 Free
12
14:52.88
671
Garcia, Leonard
SR
57
1 mtr Diving
11
289.75
3 mtr Diving
13
310.55
Platform Diving
3
418.65
Laur, Mason A
SO
47
400 IM
6
3:42.28
726
200 Fly
7
1:42.80
719
Vargas, Kevin L
SR
40
200 IM
18
1:44.82
687
400 IM
10
3:42.35
725
200 Breast
11
1:54.91
701
Gonzalez Pinero
SO
39
200 IM
4
1:43.09
747
400 IM
14
3:46.59
654
Lindholm, Oskar
FR
39
500 Free
11
4:16.67
726
200 Free
19
1:34.92
697
1650 Free
10
14:52.71
671
Crawford, Jace
JR
35
100 Fly
9
45.78
764
200 Fly
12
1:43.69
688
Fullum-Hout, Ed
FR
32.5
50 Free
11
19.43
735
100 Free
10
42.61
752
Gonzalez, Joaqu
SO
28
200 Fly
2
1:41.37
771
Donald, Christo
JR
28
1 mtr Diving
26
248.7
3 mtr Diving
12
323.0
Platform Diving
14
301.0
Mestre, Alberto
5Y
25
50 Free
9
19.34
753
100 Free
20
42.94
720
Svirskyi, Anton
JR
21
1 mtr Diving
23
252.95
3 mtr Diving
23
276.0
Platform Diving
10
322.95
Friese, Eric E
SR
13
50 Free
23
19.76
671
100 Fly
16
46.67
690
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mikuta, Reid R
JR
71
200 IM
9
1:42.9
754
100 Breast
3
51.22
832
200 Breast
6
1:53.13
755
Stoffle, Aidan
SR
67.5
100 Fly
5
45.93
751
100 Back
10
45.72
741
200 Back
4
1:39.88
757
Stoffle, Nathan
SO
67
100 Fly
11
46.17
731
100 Back
2
45.04
794
200 Back
7
1:40.75
727
Mathias, Mason
SO
62
500 Free
9
4:13.06
789
200 Fly
11
1:42.95
713
1650 Free
4
14:42.99
717
Creedon, Walker
53
1 mtr Diving
16
277.7
3 mtr Diving
11
332.8
Platform Diving
4
381.7
Bonson, Michael
JR
51
500 Free
6
4:13.1
788
200 Free
16
1:34.68
707
1650 Free
11
14:52.76
671
Tirheimer, Loga
JR
50.5
50 Free
7
19.17
788
100 Fly
12
46.33
718
100 Free
14
43.01
714
Andrus, Whit M
SO
46
1 mtr Diving
10
295.15
3 mtr Diving
18
302.35
Platform Diving
8
252.4
Rathle, Jacques
SO
44
200 IM
11
1:43.9
719
400 IM
11
3:43.77
701
200 Breast
15
1:55.95
671
Bethel, Henry
SO
36
200 IM
20
1:45.15
676
100 Breast
9
51.98
769
200 Breast
16
1:56.61
652
Davis, Grant M
SO
33
500 Free
16
4:20.23
668
1650 Free
8
14:51.37
678
Kebler, Hunter
JR
32
1 mtr Diving
20
260.8
3 mtr Diving
15
308.8
Platform Diving
12
312.15
Makinen, Kalle
FR
30
50 Free
13
19.46
729
100 Back
20
46.67
673
100 Free
16
43.16
700
Schmidt, Danny
28
200 IM
15
1:45.32
670
400 IM
18
3:46.2
660
200 Fly
17
1:44.04
675
Smith, Lleyton
SR
26
100 Back
15
46.46
688
200 Back
13
1:42.73
664
McInerny, Evan
JR
24
400 IM
21
3:48.46
622
200 Fly
9
1:42.67
723
Pruitt, Conner
SR
23
1 mtr Diving
7
319.45
Husband, Ryan A
JR
16
200 Free
11
1:33.48
762
Deliyiannis, Mi
SR
15.5
50 Free
11
19.43
735
Sztolcman, Chri
SR
9
200 Free
17
1:34.36
721
Gadgaard, Mikke
JR
7
100 Breast
18
53.11
686
Simmons, Andrew
SO
6
200 Back
19
1:42.42
674
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Crooks, Jordan
SO
92
50 Free
1
17.93
1128
100 Fly
2
44.37
905
100 Free
1
41.19
911
Santos, Guilher
62
50 Free
4
18.79
875
100 Fly
17
46.2
728
100 Free
3
41.55
866
Hattie, Bryden
JR
60
1 mtr Diving
2
364.4
Platform Diving
1
457.1
Lierz, Harrison
JR
47.5
100 Fly
8
46.23
726
100 Back
10
45.72
741
200 Back
17
1:42.03
686
Simons, Nick F
FR
47
100 Back
8
46.03
718
200 Back
5
1:40.05
751
Epitropov, Lyub
5Y
44
100 Breast
10
52.1
760
200 Breast
3
1:51.83
797
Driggers, Lando
SO
44
200 IM
10
1:43.16
745
400 IM
5
3:40.94
750
200 Back
23
1:43.38
643
Kammann, Bjoern
SO
41
100 Fly
4
45.32
806
100 Back
12
46.3
699
Stone, Nick G
FR
39
1 mtr Diving
13
280.1
3 mtr Diving
24
273.3
Platform Diving
6
351.8
Reasor, Jacob A
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
14
279.7
3 mtr Diving
21
289.15
Platform Diving
9
326.9
Dillard, Jarel
5Y
29
100 Breast
11
52.11
759
200 Breast
14
1:55.86
673
Houlie, Michael
5Y
28
100 Breast
8
52.28
746
200 Breast
19
1:56.30
661
Espernberger, M
FR
26
200 Fly
4
1:41.91
751
Chambers, Micah
JR
25
50 Free
15
19.57
707
100 Fly
15
46.6
695
100 Free
24
43.59
660
Tepper, Joey E
JR
24
500 Free
12
4:16.95
721
400 IM
22
3:50.29
589
1650 Free
19
15:07.24
602
Brice, Luke A
5Y
23
100 Fly
7
46.18
730
Little, Jack R
19
500 Free
19
4:18.91
689
1650 Free
14
14:54.25
664
Scanlon, Scott
SR
11
50 Free
16
19.59
704
Tarasenko, Alek
5Y
9
50 Free
17
19.55
711
Vargas, Joaquin
6
200 Free
20
1:34.96
695
1650 Free
24
15:14.96
563
Narvid, Jake E
JR
5
500 Free
24
4:21.83
642
1650 Free
21
15:10.03
588
Ponce de Leon,
JR
5
500 Free
22
4:20.26
667
1650 Free
23
15:14.36
566
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nelson, Baylor
92
200 IM
1
1:40.86
833
400 IM
1
3:38.14
801
200 Back
2
1:39.79
760
Bratanov, Koko
64
200 IM
2
1:42.50
769
200 Free
8
1:33.93
741
100 Free
13
42.97
718
Fers Erzen, Anz
54
200 IM
12
1:43.91
718
400 IM
2
3:40.1
765
200 Back
16
1:44.46
608
Hensley, Rhett
SO
52
1 mtr Diving
3
343.6
Platform Diving
5
373.0
Bottego, Allen
SO
51
1 mtr Diving
6
334.55
3 mtr Diving
14
309.65
Platform Diving
13
304.2
Puente, Andres
49
100 Breast
7
51.96
771
200 Breast
4
1:51.92
794
Gogulski, Ethan
49
50 Free
20
19.68
687
100 Back
9
45.7
743
200 Back
6
1:40.59
733
Foote, Connor R
44
50 Free
14
19.54
713
100 Fly
6
46.07
739
100 Free
18
42.85
729
Sanchez, Alex R
36
100 Breast
13
52.31
744
200 Breast
8
1:54.92
701
Povzner, Victor
JR
36
1 mtr Diving
1
375.5
Platform Diving
21
239.8
Ribeiro, Vincen
32
400 IM
15
3:47.06
646
200 Breast
9
1:54.85
703
Sanchez, Kyle G
JR
31
1 mtr Diving
9
296.45
3 mtr Diving
16
304.0
Endo, Takuto
JR
26
1 mtr Diving
4
342.45
Puente Bustaman
23
400 IM
7
3:43.49
706
Dickey, Trey B
17
500 Free
18
4:18.3
699
200 Fly
20
1:44.83
648
1650 Free
20
15:08.12
598
Brown, Jace C
12
200 Fly
15
1:45.46
626
Hulet, Tyler J
10
100 Back
19
46.65
674
200 Back
21
1:42.73
664
Shomper, Thomas
10
100 Back
18
46.61
677
200 Back
22
1:42.86
660
Fuchs, Collin R
2
200 Free
23
1:35.61
667
Conklin, Clayto
2
100 Fly
23
47.42
629
Bray, Kraig A
1
50 Free
24
20.03
620
Filiz, Batuhan
0
1650 Free
27
15:29.15
485
Coakley, Willia
0
1650 Free
25
15:15.1
562
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dunham, Bradley
SR
81
200 Free
7
1:33.76
749
100 Back
4
45.44
762
200 Back
1
1:39.27
778
Magahey, Jake M
JR
76
500 Free
2
4:10.03
847
200 Free
9
1:32.42
814
1650 Free
2
14:38.45
739
Grum, Ian
SR
62
400 IM
3
3:40.32
761
100 Back
14
46.35
695
200 Back
8
1:40.96
721
Hils, Zach C
SR
53
200 IM
6
1:43.52
732
200 Free
13
1:34.05
735
100 Free
12
42.89
725
Downing, Dillon
SR
42.5
50 Free
7
19.17
788
100 Free
9
42.4
773
Abruzzo, Andrew
GS
42
500 Free
13
4:17.03
720
400 IM
19
3:46.41
657
200 Fly
8
1:43.63
690
Ng, Wesley Y
JR
37
100 Fly
14
46.46
707
100 Back
6
45.71
742
Lewis, Nolan
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
19
261.45
3 mtr Diving
9
341.15
Platform Diving
16
295.8
Norton, Mitchel
SO
28
200 Free
14
1:34.52
714
100 Back
23
47.14
640
200 Back
14
1:42.84
660
Sacca, Peter
SO
25
100 Fly
13
46.45
708
200 Fly
16
1:45.65
619
Camblong, Tommy
JR
25
500 Free
14
4:17.43
713
1650 Free
15
14:55.1
660
Haigh, Connor E
JR
21
100 Breast
19
53.33
670
200 Breast
12
1:55.17
693
Branzell, Reese
SO
12
200 Free
22
1:35.35
678
100 Free
17
42.68
745
Hopkins, Rhett
SO
10
1 mtr Diving
22
257.95
3 mtr Diving
26
249.8
Platform Diving
18
261.85
Franklin, Zach
JR
9
200 IM
19
1:44.97
682
100 Back
22
46.94
654
Voloschin, Arie
SO
6
100 Breast
23
53.87
632
200 Breast
21
1:56.92
643
Pitshugin, Kris
FR
5
100 Breast
20
53.44
663
Li, Kevin
GS
5
1 mtr Diving
25
252.0
3 mtr Diving
22
283.45
Platform Diving
23
180.45
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Secchi, Clement
SR
79
100 Fly
3
45.08
830
200 Fly
1
1:41.07
783
200 Back
9
1:40.34
741
Dahlgren, Jack
SR
78
200 Free
2
1:31.34
873
100 Back
7
45.88
729
200 Back
3
1:39.8
759
Patton, Ben H
SR
76
200 IM
3
1:42.98
751
100 Breast
4
51.54
805
200 Breast
7
1:53.35
748
Lopez, Carlo
SR
53
1 mtr Diving
5
339.95
3 mtr Diving
20
294.4
Platform Diving
7
315.95
Goodwin, Will A
SR
31.5
200 IM
22
1:45.45
666
100 Breast
15
52.94
698
200 Breast
10
1:54.87
702
Zubik, Jan K
24
200 Fly
6
1:42.64
724
Brown, Samuel
FR
23
100 Back
16
46.81
663
200 Back
15
1:43.01
655
Bochenski, Gran
SO
21
200 Free
24
1:35.71
662
100 Back
13
46.32
698
100 Free
19
42.9
724
Dierker, Jude
JR
19
1 mtr Diving
21
258.8
3 mtr Diving
19
301.3
Platform Diving
17
274.35
Rindshoej, Fred
JR
17
200 IM
24
1:45.49
665
100 Breast
16
52.96
697
200 Breast
20
1:56.82
646
Dyer, Collier
FR
17
1 mtr Diving
24
252.8
3 mtr Diving
25
272.15
Platform Diving
11
319.3
Storms, Eric M
SR
15
100 Fly
19
46.8
679
100 Back
17
46.5
685
Nissen, Jakob
FR
9
400 IM
17
3:45.72
668
Wilson, Daniel
JR
7
50 Free
19
19.66
690
100 Fly
24
48.42
544
Malec, Mikolaj
JR
3
200 Fly
22
1:45.21
635
Davis, Luke C
SR
2
200 Fly
23
1:45.9
610
Scheuermann, No
SR
1
200 Fly
24
1:46.09
603
Louis, Ben
FR
0
1650 Free
28
15:31.42
472
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maas, Derek E
SR
73
200 IM
7
1:43.65
727
100 Breast
5
51.82
782
200 Breast
5
1:52.69
768
Hawke, Charlie
SO
71
500 Free
7
4:15.14
752
200 Free
1
1:31.2
881
100 Free
11
42.77
737
Menke, Matthew
SR
51
200 IM
16
1:45.75
656
100 Back
5
45.51
757
200 Back
12
1:42.22
680
Alves, Kaique K
SO
45
200 IM
17
1:44.4
701
200 Free
6
1:33.73
751
100 Free
15
43.03
712
Johansson, Vict
SR
45
500 Free
8
4:17.64
710
1650 Free
7
14:47.51
696
Miceli, Mateo S
SO
42
100 Fly
10
45.95
750
200 Fly
5
1:42.02
747
Kahl, Linus H
SO
31
200 IM
21
1:45.37
669
100 Breast
14
52.78
709
200 Breast
13
1:55.48
685
Stelmar, Eric R
JR
21
100 Back
21
46.81
663
200 Back
10
1:41.16
714
Edin, Peter
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
18
262.1
3 mtr Diving
17
303.8
Platform Diving
22
220.8
Marcum, Jake L
SR
16
200 Back
11
1:41.4
706
Piotrowski, Kac
JR
14
200 Free
15
1:34.53
714
100 Free
23
43.35
682
Sheils, Trey M
JR
11
100 Breast
17
52.82
707
200 Breast
23
1:57.66
621
De Almeida, Ber
SO
7
100 Fly
18
46.71
687
Korstanje, Tim
FR
7
50 Free
21
19.73
677
100 Free
22
43.02
713
Deans, Michael
JR
6
100 Breast
22
53.78
639
200 Breast
22
1:57.35
630
Watson, William
SO
6
200 Fly
19
1:44.66
654
Auerbach, Cam R
SR
4
200 Free
21
1:35.29
681
Peeples, Blake
JR
0
1650 Free
29
15:36.09
445
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Berg, Max
JR
67
50 Free
10
19.36
749
200 Free
4
1:33.00
785
100 Free
6
42.11
803
Rosely, Zane T
JR
43
500 Free
15
4:19.01
687
400 IM
8
3:44.33
691
1650 Free
17
15:00.62
634
Sandidge, Levi
FR
41
500 Free
21
4:20.24
668
400 IM
20
3:46.79
650
1650 Free
1
14:31.47
775
Merani, Ryan B
FR
37
400 IM
9
3:42.19
728
200 Fly
10
1:42.91
715
Caruso, Nichola
SO
29
500 Free
17
4:15.66
743
1650 Free
9
14:52.13
674
Wilby, Mason
GS
27
200 Fly
3
1:41.59
763
Mussler, Jackso
SO
14
200 Fly
13
1:44.37
664
Miller, Henry S
SR
8
100 Breast
24
54.42
593
200 Breast
18
1:56.05
668
Rosipal, Adam
GS
7
1650 Free
18
15:04.94
613
Martin Roig, Vi
SO
7
200 Free
18
1:34.68
707
Duncan, Sam
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
27
209.05
Platform Diving
19
246.15
Dols, Keanan M
GS
4
200 Fly
21
1:45.18
636
Ellett, Timmy S
SR
2
400 IM
23
3:50.83
579
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vazquez Bas, Ma
SR
50
1 mtr Diving
8
317.6
Platform Diving
2
432.75
Laitarovsky, Mi
SO
27
100 Back
3
45.27
776
Gezmis, Erge C
GR
25
200 IM
14
1:44.53
697
100 Fly
20
46.88
673
200 Fly
18
1:44.36
664
Bayer, Charley
FR
20
1 mtr Diving
12
280.95
Platform Diving
20
242.25
Castro, Jose M
FR
16
500 Free
20
4:19.07
686
1650 Free
16
14:58.06
646
Groters, Patric
SR
15
200 IM
13
1:44.1
712
200 Back
24
1:44.55
605
DeVore, Luke E
SR
13
200 Fly
14
1:44.46
661
Allison, Chase
SR
11
400 IM
16
3:52.96
539
Gropper, Guy
SR
10
50 Free
18
19.64
694
100 Fly
22
47.36
634
Kruse, Wylie R
SO
8.5
200 IM
22
1:45.45
666
100 Back
24
47.33
626
200 Back
20
1:42.44
673
Shperkin, Mark
SR
7
50 Free
22
19.75
673
100 Free
21
42.97
718
Kerns, Liam W
SO
4
100 Breast
21
53.55
655
Davila, Rafael
GR
3
1650 Free
22
15:11.4
581
West, Daniel N
JR
1
200 Breast
24
1:58.67
591
Mitchell, Tommy
FR
0
1650 Free
30
15:37.9
434
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Curry, Brooks V
SR
74
50 Free
6
18.99
830
200 Free
5
1:33.15
778
100 Free
5
41.88
828
Abadia Garcia,
SO
41
1 mtr Diving
15
277.95
3 mtr Diving
10
340.35
Platform Diving
15
295.85
Mason, Mitch K
JR
24
100 Breast
12
52.22
751
200 Breast
17
1:54.65
709
Danielewicz, Za
SO
9
1 mtr Diving
17
263.15
3 mtr Diving
27
249.3
Curtis, Griffin
SO
7
200 Back
18
1:42.08
684
Uryniuk, Pawel
FR
4
100 Fly
21
47.19
648
Higdon, Stuart
FR
2
500 Free
23
4:20.68
660
1650 Free
26
15:22.03
525
Vikstrom, Isak
SR
0
1650 Free
31
15:39.84
423
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.