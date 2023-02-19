2023 SEC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

Champions: Women: Florida (1x) Men: Florida (11x)

First a few notes

For the Men

The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from Florida with 350.5 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Florida with 342.0.

Florida return the most individual points with 849.5 returning. Texas A&M are next best with 693.0.

The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 143 in the 500 Free. Next best was Texas A&M with 129 in the 1 mtr Diving.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jordan Crooks a SO from Tennessee with a 17.93 in the 50 Free.

For the Women

The LSU women beat Georgia at SEC’s for the first time since 1981. A 165 point diving edge and 34 point relay edge got the Tigers over the top of their historically dominant foes. 6th is Georgia’s lowest finish since 1979 or 1980 in SECs (note: I found every result back to 1981, but could not find 1980. Georgia were 6th in 1979 and 5th in 1981).

The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Florida with 428 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Alabama with 307.

Florida return the most individual points with 693 returning. Tennessee are next best with 482.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 127 in the 400 IM. Next best was Kentucky with 105.0 in the 200 Back.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Maggie MacNeil a GR from LSU with a 20.98 in the 50 Free.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Florida 1488.5 1078.5 304 106 51 5 8 2 Auburn 1063.5 643.5 266 154 41 5 10 3 Tennessee 1003.5 587.5 280 136 40 5 8 4 Texas A&M 939 497 246 196 33 5 10 5 Georgia 828.5 524.5 252 52 35 5 7 6 Missouri 725.5 386.5 250 89 29 5 8 7 Alabama 667 450 198 19 33 4 3 8 Kentucky 492 286 200 6 21 5 1 9 South Carolina 410.5 140.5 200 70 20 5 4 10 LSU 337 111 176 50 8 4 4

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 Florida 1255 852 284 119 46 5 8 2 Tennessee 950.5 565.5 260 125 33 5 9 3 Kentucky 946 607 179 160 40 4 11 4 Alabama 791 488 282 21 28 5 2 5 LSU 775 279 268 228 19 5 10 6 Georgia 756 459 234 63 26 5 5 7 Auburn 688 376 222 90 29 5 5 8 South Carolina 587 266 198 123 25 5 5 9 Texas A&M 583.5 324.5 170 89 26 4 7 10 Arkansas 530 268 245 17 20 5 5 11 Missouri 418 173 194 51 15 5 5 12 Vanderbilt 169 15 154 0 3 5 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU FR 350.5 30 112 0 5 49 7 78 36 6 SO 342 294 177 103 118 21 221 50 39.5 57 JR 157 251.5 203.5 93 168 46 52 116 1 24 SR 225 141 11 0 238.5 335.5 189 10 106 74 GS 110 0 133 0 47 0 0 38 28 0 Returning 849.5 656.5 579.5 693 291 140 280 244 76.5 87

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Florida Tennessee Kentucky Alabama LSU Georgia Auburn South Carolina Texas A&M Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt FR 122 0 156 57 42 9 0 31 40 29 88 0 SO 428 239 57 85 160 196 117 101 0 0 11 6 JR 143 173.5 158 60 122 73 171 91 19 42 25 9 SR 240 144 287 307 37 161.5 172 51 30 212 100 0 GS 0 0 109 0 0 82.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Returning 693 482.5 371 202 371 278 294 223 383.5 73 124 15

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU 1 mtr Diving 36 66 54 40 18 10 14 0 30 42 1 mtr Diving 54 122 109 169 27 40 21 0 67 63 200 Medley Relay 110 176 173 219 79 88 67 40 111 63 800 Free Relay 174 232 213 269 131 136 121 86 145 107 200 Free Relay 238 286 269 319 179 188 167 120 189 147 500 Free 381 341 294 326 234 188 212 145 194 149 200 IM 461 394 311 401 264 218.5 259 145 223.5 149 50 Free 578.5 446 401 420 286.5 224.5 263 162 233.5 173 3 mtr Diving 640.5 516 411 468 332.5 246.5 281 162 233.5 207 400 IM 749.5 543 439 563 365.5 255.5 281 211 244.5 207 100 Fly 812.5 599 559 589 392.5 289.5 305 211 252.5 211 200 Free 877.5 635 564 613 465.5 318.5 377 244 252.5 236 3 mtr Diving 908.5 670 569 637 488.5 329.5 386 244 252.5 253 200 Fly 974.5 715 595 654 521.5 391.5 417 306 272.5 253 100 Back 1006.5 776.5 648.5 687 589.5 448.5 446 306 300.5 253 100 Breast 1090.5 830.5 703.5 724 602.5 497.5 496 307 304.5 268 400 Medley Relay 1154.5 884.5 759.5 774 648.5 549.5 496 347 348.5 316 Platform Diving 1214.5 914.5 799.5 810 688.5 599.5 502 359 358.5 340 1650 Free 1336.5 978.5 825.5 815 728.5 599.5 525 427 372.5 340 200 Back 1336.5 1047.5 861.5 885 795.5 658.5 573 427 378.5 347 100 Free 1457.5 1071.5 921.5 906 839.5 664.5 606 451 382.5 372 200 Breast 1533.5 1118.5 967.5 974 858.5 709.5 650 458 383.5 381 Platform Diving 1590.5 1181.5 1043.5 1017 878.5 757.5 653 464 416.5 393 400 Free Relay 1646.5 1229.5 1107.5 1063 932.5 807.5 705 504 450.5 437

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Florida Kentucky Tennessee LSU Alabama Georgia Auburn Texas A&M South Carolina Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt 3 mtr Diving 60 50 2 18 42 14 0 48 0 14 62 0 200 Medley Relay 116 98 56 62 106 60 52 80 34 64 102 30 3 mtr Diving 146 149 82 144 127 67 75 104 94 71 133 30 800 Free Relay 210 199 138 196 173 121 119 104 142 111 167 62 1 mtr Diving 244 247 202 224 173 135 141 162 142 123 197 62 200 Free Relay 298 247 246 288 229 169 189 208 192 175 237 94 500 Free 398 287 317 302 254 258 200 220 192 175 237 94 200 IM 466 351 369 302 312 306 217 242 220 180 237 94 50 Free 551 351 409 357 348 326 233 278 232 225 254 94 1 mtr Diving 596 398 441 424 348 357 244 332 286 231 269 94 400 IM 723 491 446 424 360 361 267 368 323 245 269 94 100 Fly 767 503 483 460 406 384 318 393 356 271 298 94 200 Free 854 550 549 485 406 419 348 425 385 271 309 94 Platform Diving 896 618 587 525 406 421 410 447 403 279 319 94 200 Fly 950 664 614 572 406 449 411 493 452 315 319 100 100 Back 974 724 655.5 587 445 501.5 468 497 466 344 345 100 100 Breast 1000 753 690.5 587 538 530.5 493 541 466 396 369 105 Platform Diving 1044 815 757.5 666 538 555.5 549 552 475 400 374 105 400 Medley Relay 1098 864 813.5 710 602 607.5 583 598 507 449 414 135 1650 Free 1174 893 898.5 711 643 689.5 617 612 507 449 414 135 200 Back 1234 998 937.5 743 663 695 662 632.5 530 449 426 135 100 Free 1333 1001 967.5 797 707 710 690 657.5 555 471 443 135 200 Breast 1335 1080 1004.5 797 781 738 728 665.5 571 510 480 139 400 Free Relay 1391 1112 1054.5 861 833 786 772 711.5 605 564 520 169

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU 1 mtr Diving 18 (2) 56 (33) 55 (55) 129 (129) 9 (9) 30 (5) 7 (7) 37 (15) 21 (21) 200 Medley Relay 56 54 64 50 52 48 46 40 44 800 Free Relay 64 56 40 50 52 48 54 46 34 44 200 Free Relay 64 54 56 50 48 52 46 34 44 40 500 Free 143 (99) 55 (55) 25 (25) 7 (7) 55 (41) 45 (23) 25 (25) 5 (5) 2 (2) 200 IM 80 (48) 53 (53) 17 (17) 75 (75) 30 (6) 30.5 (1) 47 (13) 29.5 (2.5) 50 Free 117.5 (95.5) 52 (36.5) 90 (70) 19 (19) 22.5 (0) 6 (6) 4 (4) 17 (17) 10 (0) 24 (0) 400 IM 109 (78) 27 (27) 28 (28) 95 (95) 33 (0) 9 (9) 49 (47) 11 (0) 100 Fly 63 (52) 56 (31) 120 (97) 26 (26) 27 (27) 34 (1) 24 (24) 8 (0) 4 (4) 200 Free 65 (50) 36 (27) 5 (5) 24 (24) 73 (36) 29 (1) 72 (68) 33 (33) 25 (0) 3 mtr Diving 31 (17) 35 (35) 5 (5) 24 (24) 23 (20) 11 (6) 9 (9) 17 (17) 200 Fly 66 (66) 45 (45) 26 (26) 17 (17) 33 (11) 62 (27) 31 (31) 62 (31) 20 (0) 100 Back 32 (32) 61.5 (33) 53.5 (53.5) 33 (33) 68 (29) 57 (25) 29 (4) 28 (28) 100 Breast 84 (52) 54 (54) 55 (0) 37 (37) 13 (13) 49 (11) 50 (25) 1 (0) 4 (4) 15 (15) 400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 50 46 52 40 44 48 1650 Free 122 (80) 64 (64) 26 (26) 5 (5) 40 (40) 23 (0) 68 (61) 14 (11) 200 Back 69 (29) 36 (36) 70 (70) 67 (13) 59 (12) 48 (17) 6 (5) 7 (7) 100 Free 121 (116) 24 (24) 60 (60) 21 (21) 44 (9) 6 (6) 33 (33) 24 (24) 4 (0) 25 (0) 200 Breast 76 (32) 47 (47) 46 (0) 68 (68) 19 (19) 45 (5) 44 (19) 7 (0) 1 (1) 9 (9) Platform Diving 57 (30) 63 (63) 76 (76) 43 (43) 20 (18) 48 (25) 3 (3) 6 (6) 33 (5) 12 (12) 400 Free Relay 56 48 64 46 54 50 52 40 34 44

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Florida Tennessee Kentucky Alabama LSU Georgia Auburn South Carolina Texas A&M Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt 200 Medley Relay 56 54 48 64 44 46 52 34 32 50 40 30 3 mtr Diving 30 (16) 26 (1) 51 (13) 21 (21) 82 (82) 7 (7) 23 (0) 60 (28) 24 (21) 7 (2) 31 (31) 800 Free Relay 64 56 50 46 52 54 44 48 40 34 32 200 Free Relay 54 44 56 64 34 48 50 46 52 40 32 500 Free 100 (74) 71 (30) 40 (0) 25 (0) 14 (14) 89 (66) 11 (0) 12 (12) 200 IM 68 (56) 52 (52) 64 (17) 58 (33) 48 (0) 17 (15) 28 (5) 22 (22) 5 (0) 50 Free 85 (49) 40 (40) 36 (9) 55 (6) 20 (20) 16 (16) 12 (5) 36 (36) 45 (15) 17 (12) 1 mtr Diving 45 (17) 32 (0) 47 (21) 67 (67) 31 (31) 11 (0) 54 (22) 54 (38) 6 (6) 15 (15) 400 IM 127 (126) 5 (5) 93 (41) 12 (3) 4 (4) 23 (23) 37 (22) 36 (36) 14 (0) 100 Fly 44 (44) 37 (37) 12 (5) 46 (19) 36 (4) 23 (0) 51 (42) 33 (33) 25 (25) 26 (0) 29 (29) 200 Free 87 (51) 66 (52) 47 (2) 25 (19) 35 (15) 30 (25) 29 (12) 32 (32) 11 (0) 200 Fly 54 (38) 27 (27) 46 (37) 47 (44) 28 (0) 1 (1) 49 (29) 46 (46) 36 (25) 6 (6) 100 Back 24 (24) 41.5 (41.5) 60 (40) 39 (7) 15 (15) 52.5 (27) 57 (48) 14 (14) 4 (4) 29 (0) 26 (0) 100 Breast 26 (0) 35 (32) 29 (29) 93 (58) 29 (1) 25 (25) 44 (44) 52 (12) 24 (11) 5 (5) Platform Diving 44 (29) 67 (12) 62 (29) 79 (79) 25 (25) 56 (14) 9 (9) 11 (0) 4 (4) 5 (5) 400 Medley Relay 54 56 49 64 44 52 34 32 46 49 40 30 1650 Free 76 (54) 85 (52) 29 (13) 41 (9) 1 (1) 82 (67) 34 (0) 14 (14) 200 Back 60 (60) 39 (39) 105 (71) 20 (0) 32 (32) 5.5 (0) 45 (19) 23 (23) 20.5 (20.5) 12 (0) 100 Free 99 (53) 30 (30) 3 (0) 44 (16) 54 (8) 15 (15) 28 (28) 25 (5) 25 (25) 22 (9) 17 (1) 200 Breast 2 (2) 37 (32) 79 (53) 74 (27) 28 (0) 38 (38) 16 (16) 8 (8) 39 (0) 37 (20) 4 (4) 400 Free Relay 56 50 32 52 64 48 44 34 46 54 40 30

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Liendo, Josh FR 88 50 Free 2 18.39 983 100 Fly 1 44.11 935 100 Free 2 41.24 904 Hillis, Dillon 5Y 85 200 IM 5 1:43.19 743 100 Breast 1 51.02 850 200 Breast 2 1:51.14 820 Chaney, Adam C SO 81 50 Free 3 18.71 896 100 Back 1 44.18 869 100 Free 8 42.82 732 McDuff, Macguir SO 78 50 Free 5 18.95 837 200 Free 3 1:32.34 818 100 Free 4 41.59 862 Mitchell, Jake JR 73 500 Free 1 4:09.85 851 200 Free 10 1:32.69 800 1650 Free 6 14:46.91 699 Smith, Julian SO 69 200 IM 8 1:44.12 711 100 Breast 6 51.83 781 100 Free 7 42.3 783 Linscheer, Giov FR 66 500 Free 4 4:12.69 796 400 IM 4 3:40.9 750 1650 Free 13 14:53.65 667 Brown, Eric G FR 65 500 Free 5 4:12.95 791 400 IM 12 3:44.11 695 1650 Free 5 14:44.06 712 Savickas, Aleks FR 60 100 Breast 2 51.07 845 200 Breast 1 1:50.08 858 Watson, Tyler J SR 58 500 Free 10 4:13.92 773 400 IM 13 3:45.74 668 1650 Free 3 14:38.50 739 Mestre, Alfonso SR 57 500 Free 3 4:10.15 845 200 Free 12 1:33.73 751 1650 Free 12 14:52.88 671 Garcia, Leonard SR 57 1 mtr Diving 11 289.75 3 mtr Diving 13 310.55 Platform Diving 3 418.65 Laur, Mason A SO 47 400 IM 6 3:42.28 726 200 Fly 7 1:42.80 719 Vargas, Kevin L SR 40 200 IM 18 1:44.82 687 400 IM 10 3:42.35 725 200 Breast 11 1:54.91 701 Gonzalez Pinero SO 39 200 IM 4 1:43.09 747 400 IM 14 3:46.59 654 Lindholm, Oskar FR 39 500 Free 11 4:16.67 726 200 Free 19 1:34.92 697 1650 Free 10 14:52.71 671 Crawford, Jace JR 35 100 Fly 9 45.78 764 200 Fly 12 1:43.69 688 Fullum-Hout, Ed FR 32.5 50 Free 11 19.43 735 100 Free 10 42.61 752 Gonzalez, Joaqu SO 28 200 Fly 2 1:41.37 771 Donald, Christo JR 28 1 mtr Diving 26 248.7 3 mtr Diving 12 323.0 Platform Diving 14 301.0 Mestre, Alberto 5Y 25 50 Free 9 19.34 753 100 Free 20 42.94 720 Svirskyi, Anton JR 21 1 mtr Diving 23 252.95 3 mtr Diving 23 276.0 Platform Diving 10 322.95 Friese, Eric E SR 13 50 Free 23 19.76 671 100 Fly 16 46.67 690

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mikuta, Reid R JR 71 200 IM 9 1:42.9 754 100 Breast 3 51.22 832 200 Breast 6 1:53.13 755 Stoffle, Aidan SR 67.5 100 Fly 5 45.93 751 100 Back 10 45.72 741 200 Back 4 1:39.88 757 Stoffle, Nathan SO 67 100 Fly 11 46.17 731 100 Back 2 45.04 794 200 Back 7 1:40.75 727 Mathias, Mason SO 62 500 Free 9 4:13.06 789 200 Fly 11 1:42.95 713 1650 Free 4 14:42.99 717 Creedon, Walker 53 1 mtr Diving 16 277.7 3 mtr Diving 11 332.8 Platform Diving 4 381.7 Bonson, Michael JR 51 500 Free 6 4:13.1 788 200 Free 16 1:34.68 707 1650 Free 11 14:52.76 671 Tirheimer, Loga JR 50.5 50 Free 7 19.17 788 100 Fly 12 46.33 718 100 Free 14 43.01 714 Andrus, Whit M SO 46 1 mtr Diving 10 295.15 3 mtr Diving 18 302.35 Platform Diving 8 252.4 Rathle, Jacques SO 44 200 IM 11 1:43.9 719 400 IM 11 3:43.77 701 200 Breast 15 1:55.95 671 Bethel, Henry SO 36 200 IM 20 1:45.15 676 100 Breast 9 51.98 769 200 Breast 16 1:56.61 652 Davis, Grant M SO 33 500 Free 16 4:20.23 668 1650 Free 8 14:51.37 678 Kebler, Hunter JR 32 1 mtr Diving 20 260.8 3 mtr Diving 15 308.8 Platform Diving 12 312.15 Makinen, Kalle FR 30 50 Free 13 19.46 729 100 Back 20 46.67 673 100 Free 16 43.16 700 Schmidt, Danny 28 200 IM 15 1:45.32 670 400 IM 18 3:46.2 660 200 Fly 17 1:44.04 675 Smith, Lleyton SR 26 100 Back 15 46.46 688 200 Back 13 1:42.73 664 McInerny, Evan JR 24 400 IM 21 3:48.46 622 200 Fly 9 1:42.67 723 Pruitt, Conner SR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 319.45 Husband, Ryan A JR 16 200 Free 11 1:33.48 762 Deliyiannis, Mi SR 15.5 50 Free 11 19.43 735 Sztolcman, Chri SR 9 200 Free 17 1:34.36 721 Gadgaard, Mikke JR 7 100 Breast 18 53.11 686 Simmons, Andrew SO 6 200 Back 19 1:42.42 674

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Crooks, Jordan SO 92 50 Free 1 17.93 1128 100 Fly 2 44.37 905 100 Free 1 41.19 911 Santos, Guilher 62 50 Free 4 18.79 875 100 Fly 17 46.2 728 100 Free 3 41.55 866 Hattie, Bryden JR 60 1 mtr Diving 2 364.4 Platform Diving 1 457.1 Lierz, Harrison JR 47.5 100 Fly 8 46.23 726 100 Back 10 45.72 741 200 Back 17 1:42.03 686 Simons, Nick F FR 47 100 Back 8 46.03 718 200 Back 5 1:40.05 751 Epitropov, Lyub 5Y 44 100 Breast 10 52.1 760 200 Breast 3 1:51.83 797 Driggers, Lando SO 44 200 IM 10 1:43.16 745 400 IM 5 3:40.94 750 200 Back 23 1:43.38 643 Kammann, Bjoern SO 41 100 Fly 4 45.32 806 100 Back 12 46.3 699 Stone, Nick G FR 39 1 mtr Diving 13 280.1 3 mtr Diving 24 273.3 Platform Diving 6 351.8 Reasor, Jacob A JR 37 1 mtr Diving 14 279.7 3 mtr Diving 21 289.15 Platform Diving 9 326.9 Dillard, Jarel 5Y 29 100 Breast 11 52.11 759 200 Breast 14 1:55.86 673 Houlie, Michael 5Y 28 100 Breast 8 52.28 746 200 Breast 19 1:56.30 661 Espernberger, M FR 26 200 Fly 4 1:41.91 751 Chambers, Micah JR 25 50 Free 15 19.57 707 100 Fly 15 46.6 695 100 Free 24 43.59 660 Tepper, Joey E JR 24 500 Free 12 4:16.95 721 400 IM 22 3:50.29 589 1650 Free 19 15:07.24 602 Brice, Luke A 5Y 23 100 Fly 7 46.18 730 Little, Jack R 19 500 Free 19 4:18.91 689 1650 Free 14 14:54.25 664 Scanlon, Scott SR 11 50 Free 16 19.59 704 Tarasenko, Alek 5Y 9 50 Free 17 19.55 711 Vargas, Joaquin 6 200 Free 20 1:34.96 695 1650 Free 24 15:14.96 563 Narvid, Jake E JR 5 500 Free 24 4:21.83 642 1650 Free 21 15:10.03 588 Ponce de Leon, JR 5 500 Free 22 4:20.26 667 1650 Free 23 15:14.36 566

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nelson, Baylor 92 200 IM 1 1:40.86 833 400 IM 1 3:38.14 801 200 Back 2 1:39.79 760 Bratanov, Koko 64 200 IM 2 1:42.50 769 200 Free 8 1:33.93 741 100 Free 13 42.97 718 Fers Erzen, Anz 54 200 IM 12 1:43.91 718 400 IM 2 3:40.1 765 200 Back 16 1:44.46 608 Hensley, Rhett SO 52 1 mtr Diving 3 343.6 Platform Diving 5 373.0 Bottego, Allen SO 51 1 mtr Diving 6 334.55 3 mtr Diving 14 309.65 Platform Diving 13 304.2 Puente, Andres 49 100 Breast 7 51.96 771 200 Breast 4 1:51.92 794 Gogulski, Ethan 49 50 Free 20 19.68 687 100 Back 9 45.7 743 200 Back 6 1:40.59 733 Foote, Connor R 44 50 Free 14 19.54 713 100 Fly 6 46.07 739 100 Free 18 42.85 729 Sanchez, Alex R 36 100 Breast 13 52.31 744 200 Breast 8 1:54.92 701 Povzner, Victor JR 36 1 mtr Diving 1 375.5 Platform Diving 21 239.8 Ribeiro, Vincen 32 400 IM 15 3:47.06 646 200 Breast 9 1:54.85 703 Sanchez, Kyle G JR 31 1 mtr Diving 9 296.45 3 mtr Diving 16 304.0 Endo, Takuto JR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 342.45 Puente Bustaman 23 400 IM 7 3:43.49 706 Dickey, Trey B 17 500 Free 18 4:18.3 699 200 Fly 20 1:44.83 648 1650 Free 20 15:08.12 598 Brown, Jace C 12 200 Fly 15 1:45.46 626 Hulet, Tyler J 10 100 Back 19 46.65 674 200 Back 21 1:42.73 664 Shomper, Thomas 10 100 Back 18 46.61 677 200 Back 22 1:42.86 660 Fuchs, Collin R 2 200 Free 23 1:35.61 667 Conklin, Clayto 2 100 Fly 23 47.42 629 Bray, Kraig A 1 50 Free 24 20.03 620 Filiz, Batuhan 0 1650 Free 27 15:29.15 485 Coakley, Willia 0 1650 Free 25 15:15.1 562

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dunham, Bradley SR 81 200 Free 7 1:33.76 749 100 Back 4 45.44 762 200 Back 1 1:39.27 778 Magahey, Jake M JR 76 500 Free 2 4:10.03 847 200 Free 9 1:32.42 814 1650 Free 2 14:38.45 739 Grum, Ian SR 62 400 IM 3 3:40.32 761 100 Back 14 46.35 695 200 Back 8 1:40.96 721 Hils, Zach C SR 53 200 IM 6 1:43.52 732 200 Free 13 1:34.05 735 100 Free 12 42.89 725 Downing, Dillon SR 42.5 50 Free 7 19.17 788 100 Free 9 42.4 773 Abruzzo, Andrew GS 42 500 Free 13 4:17.03 720 400 IM 19 3:46.41 657 200 Fly 8 1:43.63 690 Ng, Wesley Y JR 37 100 Fly 14 46.46 707 100 Back 6 45.71 742 Lewis, Nolan SO 37 1 mtr Diving 19 261.45 3 mtr Diving 9 341.15 Platform Diving 16 295.8 Norton, Mitchel SO 28 200 Free 14 1:34.52 714 100 Back 23 47.14 640 200 Back 14 1:42.84 660 Sacca, Peter SO 25 100 Fly 13 46.45 708 200 Fly 16 1:45.65 619 Camblong, Tommy JR 25 500 Free 14 4:17.43 713 1650 Free 15 14:55.1 660 Haigh, Connor E JR 21 100 Breast 19 53.33 670 200 Breast 12 1:55.17 693 Branzell, Reese SO 12 200 Free 22 1:35.35 678 100 Free 17 42.68 745 Hopkins, Rhett SO 10 1 mtr Diving 22 257.95 3 mtr Diving 26 249.8 Platform Diving 18 261.85 Franklin, Zach JR 9 200 IM 19 1:44.97 682 100 Back 22 46.94 654 Voloschin, Arie SO 6 100 Breast 23 53.87 632 200 Breast 21 1:56.92 643 Pitshugin, Kris FR 5 100 Breast 20 53.44 663 Li, Kevin GS 5 1 mtr Diving 25 252.0 3 mtr Diving 22 283.45 Platform Diving 23 180.45

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Secchi, Clement SR 79 100 Fly 3 45.08 830 200 Fly 1 1:41.07 783 200 Back 9 1:40.34 741 Dahlgren, Jack SR 78 200 Free 2 1:31.34 873 100 Back 7 45.88 729 200 Back 3 1:39.8 759 Patton, Ben H SR 76 200 IM 3 1:42.98 751 100 Breast 4 51.54 805 200 Breast 7 1:53.35 748 Lopez, Carlo SR 53 1 mtr Diving 5 339.95 3 mtr Diving 20 294.4 Platform Diving 7 315.95 Goodwin, Will A SR 31.5 200 IM 22 1:45.45 666 100 Breast 15 52.94 698 200 Breast 10 1:54.87 702 Zubik, Jan K 24 200 Fly 6 1:42.64 724 Brown, Samuel FR 23 100 Back 16 46.81 663 200 Back 15 1:43.01 655 Bochenski, Gran SO 21 200 Free 24 1:35.71 662 100 Back 13 46.32 698 100 Free 19 42.9 724 Dierker, Jude JR 19 1 mtr Diving 21 258.8 3 mtr Diving 19 301.3 Platform Diving 17 274.35 Rindshoej, Fred JR 17 200 IM 24 1:45.49 665 100 Breast 16 52.96 697 200 Breast 20 1:56.82 646 Dyer, Collier FR 17 1 mtr Diving 24 252.8 3 mtr Diving 25 272.15 Platform Diving 11 319.3 Storms, Eric M SR 15 100 Fly 19 46.8 679 100 Back 17 46.5 685 Nissen, Jakob FR 9 400 IM 17 3:45.72 668 Wilson, Daniel JR 7 50 Free 19 19.66 690 100 Fly 24 48.42 544 Malec, Mikolaj JR 3 200 Fly 22 1:45.21 635 Davis, Luke C SR 2 200 Fly 23 1:45.9 610 Scheuermann, No SR 1 200 Fly 24 1:46.09 603 Louis, Ben FR 0 1650 Free 28 15:31.42 472

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maas, Derek E SR 73 200 IM 7 1:43.65 727 100 Breast 5 51.82 782 200 Breast 5 1:52.69 768 Hawke, Charlie SO 71 500 Free 7 4:15.14 752 200 Free 1 1:31.2 881 100 Free 11 42.77 737 Menke, Matthew SR 51 200 IM 16 1:45.75 656 100 Back 5 45.51 757 200 Back 12 1:42.22 680 Alves, Kaique K SO 45 200 IM 17 1:44.4 701 200 Free 6 1:33.73 751 100 Free 15 43.03 712 Johansson, Vict SR 45 500 Free 8 4:17.64 710 1650 Free 7 14:47.51 696 Miceli, Mateo S SO 42 100 Fly 10 45.95 750 200 Fly 5 1:42.02 747 Kahl, Linus H SO 31 200 IM 21 1:45.37 669 100 Breast 14 52.78 709 200 Breast 13 1:55.48 685 Stelmar, Eric R JR 21 100 Back 21 46.81 663 200 Back 10 1:41.16 714 Edin, Peter SO 19 1 mtr Diving 18 262.1 3 mtr Diving 17 303.8 Platform Diving 22 220.8 Marcum, Jake L SR 16 200 Back 11 1:41.4 706 Piotrowski, Kac JR 14 200 Free 15 1:34.53 714 100 Free 23 43.35 682 Sheils, Trey M JR 11 100 Breast 17 52.82 707 200 Breast 23 1:57.66 621 De Almeida, Ber SO 7 100 Fly 18 46.71 687 Korstanje, Tim FR 7 50 Free 21 19.73 677 100 Free 22 43.02 713 Deans, Michael JR 6 100 Breast 22 53.78 639 200 Breast 22 1:57.35 630 Watson, William SO 6 200 Fly 19 1:44.66 654 Auerbach, Cam R SR 4 200 Free 21 1:35.29 681 Peeples, Blake JR 0 1650 Free 29 15:36.09 445

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Berg, Max JR 67 50 Free 10 19.36 749 200 Free 4 1:33.00 785 100 Free 6 42.11 803 Rosely, Zane T JR 43 500 Free 15 4:19.01 687 400 IM 8 3:44.33 691 1650 Free 17 15:00.62 634 Sandidge, Levi FR 41 500 Free 21 4:20.24 668 400 IM 20 3:46.79 650 1650 Free 1 14:31.47 775 Merani, Ryan B FR 37 400 IM 9 3:42.19 728 200 Fly 10 1:42.91 715 Caruso, Nichola SO 29 500 Free 17 4:15.66 743 1650 Free 9 14:52.13 674 Wilby, Mason GS 27 200 Fly 3 1:41.59 763 Mussler, Jackso SO 14 200 Fly 13 1:44.37 664 Miller, Henry S SR 8 100 Breast 24 54.42 593 200 Breast 18 1:56.05 668 Rosipal, Adam GS 7 1650 Free 18 15:04.94 613 Martin Roig, Vi SO 7 200 Free 18 1:34.68 707 Duncan, Sam JR 6 1 mtr Diving 27 209.05 Platform Diving 19 246.15 Dols, Keanan M GS 4 200 Fly 21 1:45.18 636 Ellett, Timmy S SR 2 400 IM 23 3:50.83 579

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vazquez Bas, Ma SR 50 1 mtr Diving 8 317.6 Platform Diving 2 432.75 Laitarovsky, Mi SO 27 100 Back 3 45.27 776 Gezmis, Erge C GR 25 200 IM 14 1:44.53 697 100 Fly 20 46.88 673 200 Fly 18 1:44.36 664 Bayer, Charley FR 20 1 mtr Diving 12 280.95 Platform Diving 20 242.25 Castro, Jose M FR 16 500 Free 20 4:19.07 686 1650 Free 16 14:58.06 646 Groters, Patric SR 15 200 IM 13 1:44.1 712 200 Back 24 1:44.55 605 DeVore, Luke E SR 13 200 Fly 14 1:44.46 661 Allison, Chase SR 11 400 IM 16 3:52.96 539 Gropper, Guy SR 10 50 Free 18 19.64 694 100 Fly 22 47.36 634 Kruse, Wylie R SO 8.5 200 IM 22 1:45.45 666 100 Back 24 47.33 626 200 Back 20 1:42.44 673 Shperkin, Mark SR 7 50 Free 22 19.75 673 100 Free 21 42.97 718 Kerns, Liam W SO 4 100 Breast 21 53.55 655 Davila, Rafael GR 3 1650 Free 22 15:11.4 581 West, Daniel N JR 1 200 Breast 24 1:58.67 591 Mitchell, Tommy FR 0 1650 Free 30 15:37.9 434

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Curry, Brooks V SR 74 50 Free 6 18.99 830 200 Free 5 1:33.15 778 100 Free 5 41.88 828 Abadia Garcia, SO 41 1 mtr Diving 15 277.95 3 mtr Diving 10 340.35 Platform Diving 15 295.85 Mason, Mitch K JR 24 100 Breast 12 52.22 751 200 Breast 17 1:54.65 709 Danielewicz, Za SO 9 1 mtr Diving 17 263.15 3 mtr Diving 27 249.3 Curtis, Griffin SO 7 200 Back 18 1:42.08 684 Uryniuk, Pawel FR 4 100 Fly 21 47.19 648 Higdon, Stuart FR 2 500 Free 23 4:20.68 660 1650 Free 26 15:22.03 525 Vikstrom, Isak SR 0 1650 Free 31 15:39.84 423

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Weyant, Emma J SO 82 500 Free 3 4:37.96 768 400 IM 1 4:01.18 838 200 Back 7 1:54.06 705 Cronk, Micayla SO 77 50 Free 6 22.08 772 200 Free 3 1:43.77 786 100 Free 4 47.99 785 Nikonova, Ekate SO 76 50 Free 5 22.07 774 200 Free 6 1:44.63 750 100 Free 3 47.97 787 Bates, Talia B SR 63 50 Free 14 22.51 694 200 Free 4 1:44.37 761 100 Free 6 48.42 747 Dixon, Zoe A FR 61 200 IM 4 1:55.23 785 400 IM 9 4:06.18 753 200 Back 12 1:54.15 703 Runnels, Aris D SO 57 200 IM 14 1:57.39 717 100 Fly 9 52.1 746 100 Back 6 51.97 743 Mathieu, Tylor SR 57 500 Free 4 4:39.21 750 200 Free 17 1:45.86 701 1650 Free 8 16:03.99 686 Amer, Maha SR 57 3 mtr Diving 13 276.85 1 mtr Diving 2 337.85 Platform Diving 12 237.75 Golding, Kathle JR 56 200 IM 10 1:56.49 744 400 IM 5 4:07.83 728 200 Fly 13 1:56.98 689 Zavaros, Mabel JR 54 500 Free 19 4:42.29 706 400 IM 4 4:07.75 729 200 Back 8 1:54.35 697 Lumia, Carina SO 51 3 mtr Diving 11 283.8 1 mtr Diving 15 257.95 Platform Diving 7 247.0 Auld, Anna R SO 48 500 Free 10 4:40.32 734 400 IM 10 4:10.36 690 1650 Free 13 16:09.52 664 Miller, Hayden FR 47 500 Free 8 4:41.15 722 1650 Free 5 15:59.21 705 Mack, Katie G SR 46 50 Free 7 22.14 761 200 Free 24 1:46.99 657 100 Free 8 48.89 707 Kucheran, Nina 5Y 38 200 IM 15 1:57.62 710 100 Breast 4 59.12 779 Ray, Amanda E JR 30 400 IM 19 4:12.27 661 200 Fly 6 1:55.88 724 Peoples, Olivia SO 26 100 Fly 6 51.81 766 200 Breast 23 2:13.55 626 Piccirillo, All SR 17 400 IM 24 4:17.52 580 200 Fly 11 1:56.74 696 DeBoer, Camille FR 14 500 Free 23 4:44.8 672 1650 Free 15 16:11.63 655 Neroni, Elettra SO 11 3 mtr Diving 29 226.6 1 mtr Diving 20 241.65 Platform Diving 19 202.45 Bauer, Elise C JR 3 1650 Free 22 16:25.32 600 DeGeorge, Leah JR 0 1650 Free 33 16:48.92 491

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McSharry, Mona JR 92 50 Free 2 21.74 841 100 Breast 1 57.25 912 200 Breast 1 2:05.11 846 Fuller, Josephi SO 84 200 IM 2 1:55.01 792 100 Back 2 51.26 788 200 Back 2 1:52.21 757 Stotler, Sara B SO 73 200 IM 6 1:56.69 738 100 Fly 8 52.64 709 200 Fly 3 1:54.88 757 Douthwright, Br 70 100 Fly 12 52.58 713 200 Free 1 1:42.64 838 100 Free 7 48.65 727 Cable, Grace M 5Y 64 3 mtr Diving 5 299.85 1 mtr Diving 10 270.95 Platform Diving 8 216.05 Stege, Kristen SR 55 500 Free 2 4:36.35 792 1650 Free 3 15:53.47 728 McCarville, Kat SO 45 500 Free 9 4:38.99 753 400 IM 20 4:13.69 640 1650 Free 9 16:05.58 679 Caldow, Elle E JR 37.5 200 Free 14 1:46.29 684 100 Back 13 52.54 709 200 Back 16 1:55.51 666 Breslin, Aly M JR 32 500 Free 21 4:43.48 690 1650 Free 2 15:52.71 731 Lucoe, Tanesha SR 32 3 mtr Diving 26 240.0 1 mtr Diving 19 245.95 Platform Diving 4 266.45 Mrozinski, Juli SO 19 500 Free 20 4:43.35 692 200 Free 18 1:46.03 694 100 Free 18 48.94 703 Nguyen, Claire SR 19 500 Free 14 4:43.13 695 1650 Free 19 16:14.88 642 Renner, Elle E SR 16 3 mtr Diving 32 210.9 1 mtr Diving 17 249.8 Platform Diving 18 207.5 Samansky, Abby SR 14 200 Free 13 1:46.12 691 Reese, Maddie R SO 13 3 mtr Diving 24 250.75 1 mtr Diving 27 230.3 Platform Diving 15 218.85 Rumley, Jasmine JR 12 50 Free 15 22.76 651 Morgan, Kailee SR 8 100 Breast 22 1:00.98 670 200 Breast 20 2:12.64 649 Wetherell, Laur SO 5 500 Free 24 4:44.92 670 1650 Free 21 16:21.79 614

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Knight, Kyndal GS 77 3 mtr Diving 4 301.65 1 mtr Diving 7 293.35 Platform Diving 2 285.45 Davey, Gillian SR 70 200 IM 9 1:56.28 751 400 IM 6 4:09.21 707 200 Breast 4 2:08.19 760 Poole, Lauren M SR 64 200 IM 3 1:55.12 788 400 IM 2 4:04.62 779 200 Fly 17 1:57.12 684 Brooks, Caitlin SR 54 100 Fly 18 52.61 711 100 Back 9 51.9 748 200 Back 3 1:52.38 752 Rice, Anna Have JR 50 200 IM 13 1:57.34 718 400 IM 11 4:12.18 663 200 Fly 9 1:56.12 716 Wheeler, Kaitly SR 49 500 Free 6 4:40.17 736 200 Free 8 1:45.18 728 100 Free 22 49.2 682 Hanlon, Lydia FR 47 100 Fly 20 52.94 690 100 Back 10 52.29 724 200 Back 5 1:52.83 739 Phelan, Denise FR 46 400 IM 14 4:15.48 613 100 Breast 10 59.46 758 200 Breast 11 2:10.02 713 Engel, Bridget JR 34 100 Breast 15 59.96 728 200 Breast 8 2:10.69 696 McDaniels, Clai JR 33 3 mtr Diving 31 215.4 1 mtr Diving 9 274.55 Platform Diving 14 224.05 Taber, Paige E FR 32 100 Back 11 52.48 713 200 Back 11 1:53.92 709 Gati, Izzy G GS 32 500 Free 17 4:38.18 764 200 Free 7 1:44.97 736 Frericks, Grace FR 31 200 Free 23 1:46.79 665 100 Back 20 52.8 694 200 Back 6 1:53.97 708 Devereaux, Abby SO 30 3 mtr Diving 14 276.0 1 mtr Diving 24 237.7 Platform Diving 11 240.7 McNeese, Beth E SR 23 500 Free 18 4:41.03 724 1650 Free 11 16:08.38 668 Southall, Morga SR 20 3 mtr Diving 15 275.35 1 mtr Diving 22 240.0 Platform Diving 20 199.9 Sabol, Kristyn JR 17 200 Fly 10 1:56.42 706 Mendenhall, Oli SO 15 200 Breast 12 2:10.49 701 Drumm, Megan P JR 13 1650 Free 14 16:09.97 662 Benda, Caroline SO 12 400 IM 15 4:17.25 584 1650 Free 28 16:38.67 540 Buerger, Torie JR 11 200 IM 22 1:59.54 653 100 Back 23 53.48 655 200 Back 19 1:55.53 666 Ogle, Jodi M SR 7 200 Back 18 1:55.49 667

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power White, Rhyan E SR 79 100 Fly 3 51.47 791 100 Back 1 50.92 811 200 Back 9 1:52.79 740 Wright, Cat G SR 69 200 IM 5 1:55.99 760 100 Breast 9 59.23 772 200 Breast 6 2:09.31 731 McMahon, Kensey SR 66 500 Free 5 4:40.03 738 400 IM 17 4:11.62 671 1650 Free 1 15:47.02 754 Wiseman, Avery SO 65 200 IM 16 1:59.38 657 100 Breast 3 58.71 806 200 Breast 3 2:05.85 824 Petkova, Diana JR 56 200 IM 8 1:59.35 658 100 Breast 8 59.92 731 100 Free 15 48.86 710 Antoniou, Kalia SR 55 50 Free 3 21.75 839 100 Free 2 47.46 836 Fisher, Jocelyn SR 38 100 Breast 12 59.61 749 200 Breast 7 2:09.36 729 Jones, Emily I FR 24 100 Fly 10 52.28 734 100 Back 18 52.36 720 Rodgers, Ryleig FR 17 3 mtr Diving 10 284.6 1 mtr Diving 25 237.2 Winter, Kailyn SO 11 50 Free 17 22.25 740 100 Fly 23 53.41 659 Norman, Kasia J SO 9 100 Breast 17 59.95 729 Brandt, Mackenz FR 7 1650 Free 18 16:14.39 644 Surrell-Norwood JR 4 100 Free 21 49.16 685 Warshaw, Alexan FR 4 3 mtr Diving 21 253.85 1 mtr Diving 30 222.3 Platform Diving 27 157.8 Black, Laci L FR 3 400 IM 22 4:15.47 613 Watts, Stella G FR 2 1650 Free 23 16:26.95 593

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power MacNeil, Maggie GR 96 50 Free 1 20.98 1031 100 Fly 1 48.99 1010 100 Free 1 46.27 969 Lavenant, Monts JR 80 3 mtr Diving 8 276.1 1 mtr Diving 4 328.5 Platform Diving 1 293.5 Pellacani, Chia SO 74 3 mtr Diving 3 341.85 1 mtr Diving 3 330.95 Platform Diving 9 243.85 Bridges, Jenna SO 50 500 Free 13 4:43.12 695 100 Fly 21 53.14 677 200 Fly 1 1:54.18 782 Varga, Ella R 47 100 Back 12 52.5 712 200 Back 1 1:51.74 770 Tuxen, Helle JR 38 3 mtr Diving 6 294.05 1 mtr Diving 13 263.0 Platform Diving 25 182.2 Milutinovich, K SR 37 50 Free 10 22.29 733 200 Free 19 1:46.37 681 100 Free 13 48.73 721 Buckley, Maggie SO 36 3 mtr Diving 17 268.35 1 mtr Diving 32 209.05 Platform Diving 3 268.45 Barnes, Megan FR 22 200 Free 11 1:45.85 701 100 Free 19 48.96 702 Sartori, Sofia FR 12 200 Fly 15 1:57.71 665 De Villiers, Mi FR 8 50 Free 19 22.48 699 100 Free 23 49.39 667 Womer, Hannah GR 3 200 Fly 22 1:59.72 600 Osborne, Reagan JR 3 200 Free 22 1:46.74 667 Tomsuden, Allis JR 1 1650 Free 24 16:30.29 578 Cheng, Chloe FR 0 1650 Free 32 16:46.71 502 Montague, Hayle SR 0 3 mtr Diving 34 166.75 1 mtr Diving 28 227.35

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hartman, Zoie E SR 88 200 IM 1 1:53.58 842 100 Breast 2 58.65 810 200 Breast 2 2:05.48 835 Dickinson, Call GS 67 200 IM 11 1:56.9 731 100 Fly 7 52.02 751 200 Fly 2 1:54.63 766 McCarty, Eboni SO 62 50 Free 9 22.27 737 100 Back 3 51.35 782 100 Free 12 48.68 725 Barczyk, Jillia SR 58 500 Free 7 4:40.63 729 200 Free 9 1:45.04 733 1650 Free 12 16:09.34 665 Stege, Rachel G SO 56 500 Free 1 4:36.31 793 1650 Free 6 16:00.96 698 Wenzel, Meghan JR 55 3 mtr Diving 18 259.1 1 mtr Diving 6 294.05 Platform Diving 6 255.4 McCulloh, Abiga SO 42 500 Free 11 4:40.63 729 1650 Free 4 15:58.45 708 Coetzee, Dune SO 32 500 Free 12 4:40.75 727 1650 Free 10 16:06.32 676 Reinstein, Sloa JR 18 500 Free 22 4:44.48 676 200 Free 12 1:46.01 695 Sansome, Millie SR 15.5 100 Back 15 52.56 708 200 Back 21 1:55.69 661 Schobel, Marie GS 15.5 100 Back 13 52.54 709 200 Back 23 1:55.95 654 Stumpf, Hannah FR 8 3 mtr Diving 30 221.1 1 mtr Diving 18 248.15 Platform Diving 24 183.0 Abruzzo, Mia SO 4 400 IM 21 4:13.99 636 Isakson, Elizab FR 1 100 Breast 24 1:01.67 631 Stalkfleet, Hei FR 0 1650 Free 25 16:34.24 561

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lee, Meghan R JR 66 100 Fly 2 51.01 826 100 Back 5 51.9 748 200 Back 14 1:54.47 694 Sullivan, Ashly SR 51 3 mtr Diving 7 289.15 1 mtr Diving 16 252.6 Platform Diving 10 243.0 Ownbey, Hannah JR 49.5 200 IM 12 1:56.98 729 400 IM 7 4:11.65 671 200 Breast 15 2:11.24 683 Nevmovenko, Pol JR 43 200 Free 5 1:44.39 760 100 Back 24 53.86 633 100 Free 10 48.55 736 Waldrep, Ellie SO 40 100 Fly 14 52.95 689 100 Back 8 52.73 698 200 Back 20 1:55.63 663 Hetzer, Emily SR 39 500 Free 16 4:45.68 660 200 Free 20 1:46.45 678 1650 Free 7 16:03.46 688 Platts, Daisy SR 37 200 IM 23 1:59.9 642 100 Back 17 52.2 729 200 Back 4 1:52.62 745 Makarova, Stasy SO 34 100 Breast 5 59.3 768 200 Breast 17 2:11.4 679 Mulvihill, Lexi SO 28 50 Free 11 22.31 729 100 Fly 24 53.53 651 100 Free 16 49.05 694 Wensuc, Gretche SR 25 3 mtr Diving 27 238.65 1 mtr Diving 31 212.85 Platform Diving 5 262.9 Farrar, Abigail SO 14 3 mtr Diving 28 236.9 1 mtr Diving 29 223.0 Platform Diving 13 231.85 Curtis, Brynn M JR 11.5 200 Breast 15 2:11.24 683 Preble, Averee SR 11 1650 Free 16 16:11.93 654 Thamm, Claudia SR 9 100 Fly 17 52.45 722 Jones, Ainsley 6 200 Breast 19 2:12.56 651 Merritt, Kensle JR 1 200 Back 24 1:56.57 637 Bargeron, Avery SO 1 200 Fly 24 2:00.51 574 Hurt, Colby K JR 0 1650 Free 29 16:38.71 540

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schultz, Brooke GR 64 3 mtr Diving 1 356.35 1 mtr Diving 1 345.05 Kwan, Victoria GR 51 200 IM 7 1:58.05 697 400 IM 12 4:12.68 655 200 Fly 14 1:57.33 677 Verzyl, Sophie SO 50 3 mtr Diving 2 349.65 1 mtr Diving 8 275.25 Smith, Janie L SR 44 50 Free 18 22.29 733 200 Free 10 1:45.75 705 100 Free 9 48.32 756 Goettler, Laura JR 40 200 IM 20 1:58.16 693 400 IM 8 4:13.37 645 200 Breast 14 2:11.19 684 Pelzek, Greta J SO 37 100 Fly 13 52.65 709 200 Fly 7 1:56.42 706 Riordan, Amy L FR 21 200 Free 15 1:46.72 668 200 Back 17 1:55.42 668 Toh, Nicholle JR 20 100 Fly 11 52.35 729 200 Fly 21 1:58.83 630 Salcutan, Tatia JR 14 200 Back 13 1:54.39 696 Pantano, Bella JR 11 100 Back 16 52.95 686 Scholes, Dylan FR 10 50 Free 23 22.78 648 100 Back 22 53.15 674 100 Free 20 49.04 695 Isenhour, Blair SO 9 3 mtr Diving 33 209.45 1 mtr Diving 33 206.95 Platform Diving 17 211.7 Horomanski, Emi SR 7 200 Fly 18 1:57.56 670 Johnson, Georgi JR 3 200 Breast 22 2:13.50 627 Collins, Paige SO 3 100 Fly 22 53.24 670 Chandler, Aubre JR 3 50 Free 22 22.72 658 Mills, Makenzy SO 2 200 Fly 23 1:59.86 596 Harnish, Meagha FR 0 1650 Free 35 16:52.23 474 Mason, Hayley E JR 0 1650 Free 27 16:37.1 548

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stepanek, Chloe 75 50 Free 8 22.22 746 200 Free 2 1:43.37 804 100 Free 5 48.2 766 Theall, Olivia 65 50 Free 13 22.5 696 100 Fly 5 51.8 767 200 Fly 4 1:55.17 747 Oakley, Joslyn FR 40 3 mtr Diving 12 280.9 1 mtr Diving 5 295.4 Goerigk, Giulia 34 200 IM 18 1:57.76 705 400 IM 3 4:06.84 743 Kennett, Bobbi 32 200 IM 17 1:57.47 714 100 Breast 7 59.72 742 Clairmont, Alys SR 30 3 mtr Diving 22 252.15 1 mtr Diving 11 268.5 Platform Diving 16 216.65 Grottle, Abby E 21 500 Free 15 4:45.14 667 1650 Free 17 16:12.04 654 Richards, Mayso JR 19 3 mtr Diving 19 256.5 1 mtr Diving 14 258.75 Barzelay, Aviv 17 200 Back 10 1:52.91 737 Hepler, Daniell 15 200 Fly 12 1:56.81 694 Perttula, Andre 14 100 Breast 13 59.69 744 Reddin, Joelle 12 400 IM 18 4:11.76 669 200 Fly 20 1:58.61 637 Longbottom, Cha 8 100 Breast 18 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 24 2:14.14 611 Buechler, Jorda 8 200 Free 21 1:46.47 677 100 Back 21 53.04 680 Mangaoang, Desi 7 200 Breast 18 2:11.66 673 Theil, Caroline 6 200 IM 19 1:58.08 696 Love, Rachel P 5 1650 Free 20 16:17.33 633 Ahrens, Abigail 3.5 200 Back 21 1:55.69 661 Marini, Alice 2 400 IM 23 4:15.73 609 Tanriverdi, Dur 0 1650 Free 31 16:45.73 507

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sansores, Andre SR 75 50 Free 4 21.97 793 100 Fly 4 51.77 769 100 Back 7 52.13 734 Ferraguti, Ales SR 45 200 IM 21 1:58.58 681 100 Breast 11 59.58 751 200 Breast 5 2:09.27 732 Herrmann, Vanes SR 39 200 IM 24 1:59.94 641 100 Breast 6 59.39 762 200 Breast 13 2:10.73 696 Cothern, Bella JR 30 50 Free 12 22.43 708 100 Breast 19 1:00.53 695 100 Free 17 48.77 717 Wizard, Betsy A FR 25 200 Fly 5 1:55.35 741 Thomas, Luciana SR 25 400 IM 13 4:13.39 645 200 Fly 16 1:58.33 646 Melton, Kobie M SR 23 50 Free 21 22.58 682 100 Back 19 52.41 717 100 Free 14 48.75 719 Walker, Grace JR 8 3 mtr Diving 23 251.5 1 mtr Diving 23 238.75 Platform Diving 21 197.8 Caufield, Regan SR 5 3 mtr Diving 20 254.35 1 mtr Diving 34 190.95 Platform Diving 28 136.75 Jones, Bradi E JR 4 100 Breast 21 1:00.97 671 Martinez, Malea FR 4 3 mtr Diving 25 240.8 1 mtr Diving 21 240.95 Platform Diving 26 167.05 Smith, Alaya 2 100 Breast 23 1:01.02 668 Craft, Sydney K FR 0 1650 Free 30 16:43.25 519

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rees, Meredith SR 38 100 Back 4 51.59 767 200 Back 15 1:54.54 692 Wong, Kamryn FR 38 3 mtr Diving 9 289.3 1 mtr Diving 12 267.9 Platform Diving 22 184.55 Grosse, Malin FR 31 100 Breast 16 1:00.16 717 200 Breast 9 2:09.32 730 Brathwaite, Kat SR 30 100 Breast 14 59.8 738 200 Breast 10 2:09.62 723 Gowans, Molly L SR 27 200 Free 16 1:47.29 646 100 Free 11 48.6 732 Hanson, Grace FR 13 50 Free 24 22.8 644 100 Fly 15 52.98 687 Wilson, Kayla JR 13 3 mtr Diving 16 273.6 1 mtr Diving 26 230.4 Platform Diving 23 184.45 Smith, Sierra JR 12 50 Free 16 22.77 649 100 Free 24 49.68 643 Williams, Taylo SO 11 100 Fly 16 53.12 678 Striley, Paige FR 6 100 Fly 19 52.85 696 Moderski, Alex SR 5 50 Free 20 22.55 687 Rink, Macy I SR 0 1650 Free 34 16:51.79 476 Smith, Jane JR 0 1650 Free 26 16:36.71 549

