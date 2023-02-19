Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 SEC Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

by Andrew Mering 0

February 19th, 2023 College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.
  • Champions:
    • Women: Florida (1x)
    • Men: Florida (11x)
  • Championship Central
  • Live Results

First a few notes

For the Men

  • The highest scoring class was the Freshmen class from Florida with 350.5 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Florida with 342.0.
  • Florida return the most individual points with 849.5 returning. Texas A&M are next best with 693.0.
  • The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 143 in the 500 Free. Next best was Texas A&M with 129 in the 1 mtr Diving.
  • The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jordan Crooks a SO from Tennessee with a 17.93 in the 50 Free.

For the Women

  • The LSU women beat Georgia at SEC’s for the first time since 1981. A 165 point diving edge and 34 point relay edge got the Tigers over the top of their historically dominant foes. 6th is Georgia’s lowest finish since 1979 or 1980 in SECs (note: I found every result back to 1981, but could not find 1980. Georgia were 6th in 1979 and 5th in 1981).
  • The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Florida with 428 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Alabama with 307.
  • Florida return the most individual points with 693 returning. Tennessee are next best with 482.5.
  • The most points any team had in a single event was Florida with 127 in the 400 IM. Next best was Kentucky with 105.0 in the 200 Back.
  • The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Maggie MacNeil a GR from LSU with a 20.98 in the 50 Free.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count
1 Florida 1488.5 1078.5 304 106 51 5 8
2 Auburn 1063.5 643.5 266 154 41 5 10
3 Tennessee 1003.5 587.5 280 136 40 5 8
4 Texas A&M 939 497 246 196 33 5 10
5 Georgia 828.5 524.5 252 52 35 5 7
6 Missouri 725.5 386.5 250 89 29 5 8
7 Alabama 667 450 198 19 33 4 3
8 Kentucky 492 286 200 6 21 5 1
9 South Carolina 410.5 140.5 200 70 20 5 4
10 LSU 337 111 176 50 8 4 4

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count
1 Florida 1255 852 284 119 46 5 8
2 Tennessee 950.5 565.5 260 125 33 5 9
3 Kentucky 946 607 179 160 40 4 11
4 Alabama 791 488 282 21 28 5 2
5 LSU 775 279 268 228 19 5 10
6 Georgia 756 459 234 63 26 5 5
7 Auburn 688 376 222 90 29 5 5
8 South Carolina 587 266 198 123 25 5 5
9 Texas A&M 583.5 324.5 170 89 26 4 7
10 Arkansas 530 268 245 17 20 5 5
11 Missouri 418 173 194 51 15 5 5
12 Vanderbilt 169 15 154 0 3 5 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU
FR 350.5 30 112 0 5 49 7 78 36 6
SO 342 294 177 103 118 21 221 50 39.5 57
JR 157 251.5 203.5 93 168 46 52 116 1 24
SR 225 141 11 0 238.5 335.5 189 10 106 74
GS 110 0 133 0 47 0 0 38 28 0
Returning 849.5 656.5 579.5 693 291 140 280 244 76.5 87

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

Florida Tennessee Kentucky Alabama LSU Georgia Auburn South Carolina Texas A&M Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt
FR 122 0 156 57 42 9 0 31 40 29 88 0
SO 428 239 57 85 160 196 117 101 0 0 11 6
JR 143 173.5 158 60 122 73 171 91 19 42 25 9
SR 240 144 287 307 37 161.5 172 51 30 212 100 0
GS 0 0 109 0 0 82.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
Returning 693 482.5 371 202 371 278 294 223 383.5 73 124 15

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU
1 mtr Diving 36 66 54 40 18 10 14 0 30 42
1 mtr Diving 54 122 109 169 27 40 21 0 67 63
200 Medley Relay 110 176 173 219 79 88 67 40 111 63
800 Free Relay 174 232 213 269 131 136 121 86 145 107
200 Free Relay 238 286 269 319 179 188 167 120 189 147
500 Free 381 341 294 326 234 188 212 145 194 149
200 IM 461 394 311 401 264 218.5 259 145 223.5 149
50 Free 578.5 446 401 420 286.5 224.5 263 162 233.5 173
3 mtr Diving 640.5 516 411 468 332.5 246.5 281 162 233.5 207
400 IM 749.5 543 439 563 365.5 255.5 281 211 244.5 207
100 Fly 812.5 599 559 589 392.5 289.5 305 211 252.5 211
200 Free 877.5 635 564 613 465.5 318.5 377 244 252.5 236
3 mtr Diving 908.5 670 569 637 488.5 329.5 386 244 252.5 253
200 Fly 974.5 715 595 654 521.5 391.5 417 306 272.5 253
100 Back 1006.5 776.5 648.5 687 589.5 448.5 446 306 300.5 253
100 Breast 1090.5 830.5 703.5 724 602.5 497.5 496 307 304.5 268
400 Medley Relay 1154.5 884.5 759.5 774 648.5 549.5 496 347 348.5 316
Platform Diving 1214.5 914.5 799.5 810 688.5 599.5 502 359 358.5 340
1650 Free 1336.5 978.5 825.5 815 728.5 599.5 525 427 372.5 340
200 Back 1336.5 1047.5 861.5 885 795.5 658.5 573 427 378.5 347
100 Free 1457.5 1071.5 921.5 906 839.5 664.5 606 451 382.5 372
200 Breast 1533.5 1118.5 967.5 974 858.5 709.5 650 458 383.5 381
Platform Diving 1590.5 1181.5 1043.5 1017 878.5 757.5 653 464 416.5 393
400 Free Relay 1646.5 1229.5 1107.5 1063 932.5 807.5 705 504 450.5 437

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Florida Kentucky Tennessee LSU Alabama Georgia Auburn Texas A&M South Carolina Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt
3 mtr Diving 60 50 2 18 42 14 0 48 0 14 62 0
200 Medley Relay 116 98 56 62 106 60 52 80 34 64 102 30
3 mtr Diving 146 149 82 144 127 67 75 104 94 71 133 30
800 Free Relay 210 199 138 196 173 121 119 104 142 111 167 62
1 mtr Diving 244 247 202 224 173 135 141 162 142 123 197 62
200 Free Relay 298 247 246 288 229 169 189 208 192 175 237 94
500 Free 398 287 317 302 254 258 200 220 192 175 237 94
200 IM 466 351 369 302 312 306 217 242 220 180 237 94
50 Free 551 351 409 357 348 326 233 278 232 225 254 94
1 mtr Diving 596 398 441 424 348 357 244 332 286 231 269 94
400 IM 723 491 446 424 360 361 267 368 323 245 269 94
100 Fly 767 503 483 460 406 384 318 393 356 271 298 94
200 Free 854 550 549 485 406 419 348 425 385 271 309 94
Platform Diving 896 618 587 525 406 421 410 447 403 279 319 94
200 Fly 950 664 614 572 406 449 411 493 452 315 319 100
100 Back 974 724 655.5 587 445 501.5 468 497 466 344 345 100
100 Breast 1000 753 690.5 587 538 530.5 493 541 466 396 369 105
Platform Diving 1044 815 757.5 666 538 555.5 549 552 475 400 374 105
400 Medley Relay 1098 864 813.5 710 602 607.5 583 598 507 449 414 135
1650 Free 1174 893 898.5 711 643 689.5 617 612 507 449 414 135
200 Back 1234 998 937.5 743 663 695 662 632.5 530 449 426 135
100 Free 1333 1001 967.5 797 707 710 690 657.5 555 471 443 135
200 Breast 1335 1080 1004.5 797 781 738 728 665.5 571 510 480 139
400 Free Relay 1391 1112 1054.5 861 833 786 772 711.5 605 564 520 169

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Florida Auburn Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Missouri Alabama Kentucky South Carolina LSU
1 mtr Diving 18 (2) 56 (33) 55 (55) 129 (129) 9 (9) 30 (5) 7 (7) 37 (15) 21 (21)
200 Medley Relay 56 54 64 50 52 48 46 40 44
800 Free Relay 64 56 40 50 52 48 54 46 34 44
200 Free Relay 64 54 56 50 48 52 46 34 44 40
500 Free 143 (99) 55 (55) 25 (25) 7 (7) 55 (41) 45 (23) 25 (25) 5 (5) 2 (2)
200 IM 80 (48) 53 (53) 17 (17) 75 (75) 30 (6) 30.5 (1) 47 (13) 29.5 (2.5)
50 Free 117.5 (95.5) 52 (36.5) 90 (70) 19 (19) 22.5 (0) 6 (6) 4 (4) 17 (17) 10 (0) 24 (0)
400 IM 109 (78) 27 (27) 28 (28) 95 (95) 33 (0) 9 (9) 49 (47) 11 (0)
100 Fly 63 (52) 56 (31) 120 (97) 26 (26) 27 (27) 34 (1) 24 (24) 8 (0) 4 (4)
200 Free 65 (50) 36 (27) 5 (5) 24 (24) 73 (36) 29 (1) 72 (68) 33 (33) 25 (0)
3 mtr Diving 31 (17) 35 (35) 5 (5) 24 (24) 23 (20) 11 (6) 9 (9) 17 (17)
200 Fly 66 (66) 45 (45) 26 (26) 17 (17) 33 (11) 62 (27) 31 (31) 62 (31) 20 (0)
100 Back 32 (32) 61.5 (33) 53.5 (53.5) 33 (33) 68 (29) 57 (25) 29 (4) 28 (28)
100 Breast 84 (52) 54 (54) 55 (0) 37 (37) 13 (13) 49 (11) 50 (25) 1 (0) 4 (4) 15 (15)
400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 50 46 52 40 44 48
1650 Free 122 (80) 64 (64) 26 (26) 5 (5) 40 (40) 23 (0) 68 (61) 14 (11)
200 Back 69 (29) 36 (36) 70 (70) 67 (13) 59 (12) 48 (17) 6 (5) 7 (7)
100 Free 121 (116) 24 (24) 60 (60) 21 (21) 44 (9) 6 (6) 33 (33) 24 (24) 4 (0) 25 (0)
200 Breast 76 (32) 47 (47) 46 (0) 68 (68) 19 (19) 45 (5) 44 (19) 7 (0) 1 (1) 9 (9)
Platform Diving 57 (30) 63 (63) 76 (76) 43 (43) 20 (18) 48 (25) 3 (3) 6 (6) 33 (5) 12 (12)
400 Free Relay 56 48 64 46 54 50 52 40 34 44

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

Florida Tennessee Kentucky Alabama LSU Georgia Auburn South Carolina Texas A&M Arkansas Missouri Vanderbilt
200 Medley Relay 56 54 48 64 44 46 52 34 32 50 40 30
3 mtr Diving 30 (16) 26 (1) 51 (13) 21 (21) 82 (82) 7 (7) 23 (0) 60 (28) 24 (21) 7 (2) 31 (31)
800 Free Relay 64 56 50 46 52 54 44 48 40 34 32
200 Free Relay 54 44 56 64 34 48 50 46 52 40 32
500 Free 100 (74) 71 (30) 40 (0) 25 (0) 14 (14) 89 (66) 11 (0) 12 (12)
200 IM 68 (56) 52 (52) 64 (17) 58 (33) 48 (0) 17 (15) 28 (5) 22 (22) 5 (0)
50 Free 85 (49) 40 (40) 36 (9) 55 (6) 20 (20) 16 (16) 12 (5) 36 (36) 45 (15) 17 (12)
1 mtr Diving 45 (17) 32 (0) 47 (21) 67 (67) 31 (31) 11 (0) 54 (22) 54 (38) 6 (6) 15 (15)
400 IM 127 (126) 5 (5) 93 (41) 12 (3) 4 (4) 23 (23) 37 (22) 36 (36) 14 (0)
100 Fly 44 (44) 37 (37) 12 (5) 46 (19) 36 (4) 23 (0) 51 (42) 33 (33) 25 (25) 26 (0) 29 (29)
200 Free 87 (51) 66 (52) 47 (2) 25 (19) 35 (15) 30 (25) 29 (12) 32 (32) 11 (0)
200 Fly 54 (38) 27 (27) 46 (37) 47 (44) 28 (0) 1 (1) 49 (29) 46 (46) 36 (25) 6 (6)
100 Back 24 (24) 41.5 (41.5) 60 (40) 39 (7) 15 (15) 52.5 (27) 57 (48) 14 (14) 4 (4) 29 (0) 26 (0)
100 Breast 26 (0) 35 (32) 29 (29) 93 (58) 29 (1) 25 (25) 44 (44) 52 (12) 24 (11) 5 (5)
Platform Diving 44 (29) 67 (12) 62 (29) 79 (79) 25 (25) 56 (14) 9 (9) 11 (0) 4 (4) 5 (5)
400 Medley Relay 54 56 49 64 44 52 34 32 46 49 40 30
1650 Free 76 (54) 85 (52) 29 (13) 41 (9) 1 (1) 82 (67) 34 (0) 14 (14)
200 Back 60 (60) 39 (39) 105 (71) 20 (0) 32 (32) 5.5 (0) 45 (19) 23 (23) 20.5 (20.5) 12 (0)
100 Free 99 (53) 30 (30) 3 (0) 44 (16) 54 (8) 15 (15) 28 (28) 25 (5) 25 (25) 22 (9) 17 (1)
200 Breast 2 (2) 37 (32) 79 (53) 74 (27) 28 (0) 38 (38) 16 (16) 8 (8) 39 (0) 37 (20) 4 (4)
400 Free Relay 56 50 32 52 64 48 44 34 46 54 40 30

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Liendo, Josh FR 88 50 Free 2 18.39 983 100 Fly 1 44.11 935 100 Free 2 41.24 904
Hillis, Dillon 5Y 85 200 IM 5 1:43.19 743 100 Breast 1 51.02 850 200 Breast 2 1:51.14 820
Chaney, Adam C SO 81 50 Free 3 18.71 896 100 Back 1 44.18 869 100 Free 8 42.82 732
McDuff, Macguir SO 78 50 Free 5 18.95 837 200 Free 3 1:32.34 818 100 Free 4 41.59 862
Mitchell, Jake JR 73 500 Free 1 4:09.85 851 200 Free 10 1:32.69 800 1650 Free 6 14:46.91 699
Smith, Julian SO 69 200 IM 8 1:44.12 711 100 Breast 6 51.83 781 100 Free 7 42.3 783
Linscheer, Giov FR 66 500 Free 4 4:12.69 796 400 IM 4 3:40.9 750 1650 Free 13 14:53.65 667
Brown, Eric G FR 65 500 Free 5 4:12.95 791 400 IM 12 3:44.11 695 1650 Free 5 14:44.06 712
Savickas, Aleks FR 60 100 Breast 2 51.07 845 200 Breast 1 1:50.08 858
Watson, Tyler J SR 58 500 Free 10 4:13.92 773 400 IM 13 3:45.74 668 1650 Free 3 14:38.50 739
Mestre, Alfonso SR 57 500 Free 3 4:10.15 845 200 Free 12 1:33.73 751 1650 Free 12 14:52.88 671
Garcia, Leonard SR 57 1 mtr Diving 11 289.75 3 mtr Diving 13 310.55 Platform Diving 3 418.65
Laur, Mason A SO 47 400 IM 6 3:42.28 726 200 Fly 7 1:42.80 719
Vargas, Kevin L SR 40 200 IM 18 1:44.82 687 400 IM 10 3:42.35 725 200 Breast 11 1:54.91 701
Gonzalez Pinero SO 39 200 IM 4 1:43.09 747 400 IM 14 3:46.59 654
Lindholm, Oskar FR 39 500 Free 11 4:16.67 726 200 Free 19 1:34.92 697 1650 Free 10 14:52.71 671
Crawford, Jace JR 35 100 Fly 9 45.78 764 200 Fly 12 1:43.69 688
Fullum-Hout, Ed FR 32.5 50 Free 11 19.43 735 100 Free 10 42.61 752
Gonzalez, Joaqu SO 28 200 Fly 2 1:41.37 771
Donald, Christo JR 28 1 mtr Diving 26 248.7 3 mtr Diving 12 323.0 Platform Diving 14 301.0
Mestre, Alberto 5Y 25 50 Free 9 19.34 753 100 Free 20 42.94 720
Svirskyi, Anton JR 21 1 mtr Diving 23 252.95 3 mtr Diving 23 276.0 Platform Diving 10 322.95
Friese, Eric E SR 13 50 Free 23 19.76 671 100 Fly 16 46.67 690

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mikuta, Reid R JR 71 200 IM 9 1:42.9 754 100 Breast 3 51.22 832 200 Breast 6 1:53.13 755
Stoffle, Aidan SR 67.5 100 Fly 5 45.93 751 100 Back 10 45.72 741 200 Back 4 1:39.88 757
Stoffle, Nathan SO 67 100 Fly 11 46.17 731 100 Back 2 45.04 794 200 Back 7 1:40.75 727
Mathias, Mason SO 62 500 Free 9 4:13.06 789 200 Fly 11 1:42.95 713 1650 Free 4 14:42.99 717
Creedon, Walker 53 1 mtr Diving 16 277.7 3 mtr Diving 11 332.8 Platform Diving 4 381.7
Bonson, Michael JR 51 500 Free 6 4:13.1 788 200 Free 16 1:34.68 707 1650 Free 11 14:52.76 671
Tirheimer, Loga JR 50.5 50 Free 7 19.17 788 100 Fly 12 46.33 718 100 Free 14 43.01 714
Andrus, Whit M SO 46 1 mtr Diving 10 295.15 3 mtr Diving 18 302.35 Platform Diving 8 252.4
Rathle, Jacques SO 44 200 IM 11 1:43.9 719 400 IM 11 3:43.77 701 200 Breast 15 1:55.95 671
Bethel, Henry SO 36 200 IM 20 1:45.15 676 100 Breast 9 51.98 769 200 Breast 16 1:56.61 652
Davis, Grant M SO 33 500 Free 16 4:20.23 668 1650 Free 8 14:51.37 678
Kebler, Hunter JR 32 1 mtr Diving 20 260.8 3 mtr Diving 15 308.8 Platform Diving 12 312.15
Makinen, Kalle FR 30 50 Free 13 19.46 729 100 Back 20 46.67 673 100 Free 16 43.16 700
Schmidt, Danny 28 200 IM 15 1:45.32 670 400 IM 18 3:46.2 660 200 Fly 17 1:44.04 675
Smith, Lleyton SR 26 100 Back 15 46.46 688 200 Back 13 1:42.73 664
McInerny, Evan JR 24 400 IM 21 3:48.46 622 200 Fly 9 1:42.67 723
Pruitt, Conner SR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 319.45
Husband, Ryan A JR 16 200 Free 11 1:33.48 762
Deliyiannis, Mi SR 15.5 50 Free 11 19.43 735
Sztolcman, Chri SR 9 200 Free 17 1:34.36 721
Gadgaard, Mikke JR 7 100 Breast 18 53.11 686
Simmons, Andrew SO 6 200 Back 19 1:42.42 674

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Crooks, Jordan SO 92 50 Free 1 17.93 1128 100 Fly 2 44.37 905 100 Free 1 41.19 911
Santos, Guilher 62 50 Free 4 18.79 875 100 Fly 17 46.2 728 100 Free 3 41.55 866
Hattie, Bryden JR 60 1 mtr Diving 2 364.4 Platform Diving 1 457.1
Lierz, Harrison JR 47.5 100 Fly 8 46.23 726 100 Back 10 45.72 741 200 Back 17 1:42.03 686
Simons, Nick F FR 47 100 Back 8 46.03 718 200 Back 5 1:40.05 751
Epitropov, Lyub 5Y 44 100 Breast 10 52.1 760 200 Breast 3 1:51.83 797
Driggers, Lando SO 44 200 IM 10 1:43.16 745 400 IM 5 3:40.94 750 200 Back 23 1:43.38 643
Kammann, Bjoern SO 41 100 Fly 4 45.32 806 100 Back 12 46.3 699
Stone, Nick G FR 39 1 mtr Diving 13 280.1 3 mtr Diving 24 273.3 Platform Diving 6 351.8
Reasor, Jacob A JR 37 1 mtr Diving 14 279.7 3 mtr Diving 21 289.15 Platform Diving 9 326.9
Dillard, Jarel 5Y 29 100 Breast 11 52.11 759 200 Breast 14 1:55.86 673
Houlie, Michael 5Y 28 100 Breast 8 52.28 746 200 Breast 19 1:56.30 661
Espernberger, M FR 26 200 Fly 4 1:41.91 751
Chambers, Micah JR 25 50 Free 15 19.57 707 100 Fly 15 46.6 695 100 Free 24 43.59 660
Tepper, Joey E JR 24 500 Free 12 4:16.95 721 400 IM 22 3:50.29 589 1650 Free 19 15:07.24 602
Brice, Luke A 5Y 23 100 Fly 7 46.18 730
Little, Jack R 19 500 Free 19 4:18.91 689 1650 Free 14 14:54.25 664
Scanlon, Scott SR 11 50 Free 16 19.59 704
Tarasenko, Alek 5Y 9 50 Free 17 19.55 711
Vargas, Joaquin 6 200 Free 20 1:34.96 695 1650 Free 24 15:14.96 563
Narvid, Jake E JR 5 500 Free 24 4:21.83 642 1650 Free 21 15:10.03 588
Ponce de Leon, JR 5 500 Free 22 4:20.26 667 1650 Free 23 15:14.36 566

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Nelson, Baylor 92 200 IM 1 1:40.86 833 400 IM 1 3:38.14 801 200 Back 2 1:39.79 760
Bratanov, Koko 64 200 IM 2 1:42.50 769 200 Free 8 1:33.93 741 100 Free 13 42.97 718
Fers Erzen, Anz 54 200 IM 12 1:43.91 718 400 IM 2 3:40.1 765 200 Back 16 1:44.46 608
Hensley, Rhett SO 52 1 mtr Diving 3 343.6 Platform Diving 5 373.0
Bottego, Allen SO 51 1 mtr Diving 6 334.55 3 mtr Diving 14 309.65 Platform Diving 13 304.2
Puente, Andres 49 100 Breast 7 51.96 771 200 Breast 4 1:51.92 794
Gogulski, Ethan 49 50 Free 20 19.68 687 100 Back 9 45.7 743 200 Back 6 1:40.59 733
Foote, Connor R 44 50 Free 14 19.54 713 100 Fly 6 46.07 739 100 Free 18 42.85 729
Sanchez, Alex R 36 100 Breast 13 52.31 744 200 Breast 8 1:54.92 701
Povzner, Victor JR 36 1 mtr Diving 1 375.5 Platform Diving 21 239.8
Ribeiro, Vincen 32 400 IM 15 3:47.06 646 200 Breast 9 1:54.85 703
Sanchez, Kyle G JR 31 1 mtr Diving 9 296.45 3 mtr Diving 16 304.0
Endo, Takuto JR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 342.45
Puente Bustaman 23 400 IM 7 3:43.49 706
Dickey, Trey B 17 500 Free 18 4:18.3 699 200 Fly 20 1:44.83 648 1650 Free 20 15:08.12 598
Brown, Jace C 12 200 Fly 15 1:45.46 626
Hulet, Tyler J 10 100 Back 19 46.65 674 200 Back 21 1:42.73 664
Shomper, Thomas 10 100 Back 18 46.61 677 200 Back 22 1:42.86 660
Fuchs, Collin R 2 200 Free 23 1:35.61 667
Conklin, Clayto 2 100 Fly 23 47.42 629
Bray, Kraig A 1 50 Free 24 20.03 620
Filiz, Batuhan 0 1650 Free 27 15:29.15 485
Coakley, Willia 0 1650 Free 25 15:15.1 562

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Dunham, Bradley SR 81 200 Free 7 1:33.76 749 100 Back 4 45.44 762 200 Back 1 1:39.27 778
Magahey, Jake M JR 76 500 Free 2 4:10.03 847 200 Free 9 1:32.42 814 1650 Free 2 14:38.45 739
Grum, Ian SR 62 400 IM 3 3:40.32 761 100 Back 14 46.35 695 200 Back 8 1:40.96 721
Hils, Zach C SR 53 200 IM 6 1:43.52 732 200 Free 13 1:34.05 735 100 Free 12 42.89 725
Downing, Dillon SR 42.5 50 Free 7 19.17 788 100 Free 9 42.4 773
Abruzzo, Andrew GS 42 500 Free 13 4:17.03 720 400 IM 19 3:46.41 657 200 Fly 8 1:43.63 690
Ng, Wesley Y JR 37 100 Fly 14 46.46 707 100 Back 6 45.71 742
Lewis, Nolan SO 37 1 mtr Diving 19 261.45 3 mtr Diving 9 341.15 Platform Diving 16 295.8
Norton, Mitchel SO 28 200 Free 14 1:34.52 714 100 Back 23 47.14 640 200 Back 14 1:42.84 660
Sacca, Peter SO 25 100 Fly 13 46.45 708 200 Fly 16 1:45.65 619
Camblong, Tommy JR 25 500 Free 14 4:17.43 713 1650 Free 15 14:55.1 660
Haigh, Connor E JR 21 100 Breast 19 53.33 670 200 Breast 12 1:55.17 693
Branzell, Reese SO 12 200 Free 22 1:35.35 678 100 Free 17 42.68 745
Hopkins, Rhett SO 10 1 mtr Diving 22 257.95 3 mtr Diving 26 249.8 Platform Diving 18 261.85
Franklin, Zach JR 9 200 IM 19 1:44.97 682 100 Back 22 46.94 654
Voloschin, Arie SO 6 100 Breast 23 53.87 632 200 Breast 21 1:56.92 643
Pitshugin, Kris FR 5 100 Breast 20 53.44 663
Li, Kevin GS 5 1 mtr Diving 25 252.0 3 mtr Diving 22 283.45 Platform Diving 23 180.45

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Secchi, Clement SR 79 100 Fly 3 45.08 830 200 Fly 1 1:41.07 783 200 Back 9 1:40.34 741
Dahlgren, Jack SR 78 200 Free 2 1:31.34 873 100 Back 7 45.88 729 200 Back 3 1:39.8 759
Patton, Ben H SR 76 200 IM 3 1:42.98 751 100 Breast 4 51.54 805 200 Breast 7 1:53.35 748
Lopez, Carlo SR 53 1 mtr Diving 5 339.95 3 mtr Diving 20 294.4 Platform Diving 7 315.95
Goodwin, Will A SR 31.5 200 IM 22 1:45.45 666 100 Breast 15 52.94 698 200 Breast 10 1:54.87 702
Zubik, Jan K 24 200 Fly 6 1:42.64 724
Brown, Samuel FR 23 100 Back 16 46.81 663 200 Back 15 1:43.01 655
Bochenski, Gran SO 21 200 Free 24 1:35.71 662 100 Back 13 46.32 698 100 Free 19 42.9 724
Dierker, Jude JR 19 1 mtr Diving 21 258.8 3 mtr Diving 19 301.3 Platform Diving 17 274.35
Rindshoej, Fred JR 17 200 IM 24 1:45.49 665 100 Breast 16 52.96 697 200 Breast 20 1:56.82 646
Dyer, Collier FR 17 1 mtr Diving 24 252.8 3 mtr Diving 25 272.15 Platform Diving 11 319.3
Storms, Eric M SR 15 100 Fly 19 46.8 679 100 Back 17 46.5 685
Nissen, Jakob FR 9 400 IM 17 3:45.72 668
Wilson, Daniel JR 7 50 Free 19 19.66 690 100 Fly 24 48.42 544
Malec, Mikolaj JR 3 200 Fly 22 1:45.21 635
Davis, Luke C SR 2 200 Fly 23 1:45.9 610
Scheuermann, No SR 1 200 Fly 24 1:46.09 603
Louis, Ben FR 0 1650 Free 28 15:31.42 472

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maas, Derek E SR 73 200 IM 7 1:43.65 727 100 Breast 5 51.82 782 200 Breast 5 1:52.69 768
Hawke, Charlie SO 71 500 Free 7 4:15.14 752 200 Free 1 1:31.2 881 100 Free 11 42.77 737
Menke, Matthew SR 51 200 IM 16 1:45.75 656 100 Back 5 45.51 757 200 Back 12 1:42.22 680
Alves, Kaique K SO 45 200 IM 17 1:44.4 701 200 Free 6 1:33.73 751 100 Free 15 43.03 712
Johansson, Vict SR 45 500 Free 8 4:17.64 710 1650 Free 7 14:47.51 696
Miceli, Mateo S SO 42 100 Fly 10 45.95 750 200 Fly 5 1:42.02 747
Kahl, Linus H SO 31 200 IM 21 1:45.37 669 100 Breast 14 52.78 709 200 Breast 13 1:55.48 685
Stelmar, Eric R JR 21 100 Back 21 46.81 663 200 Back 10 1:41.16 714
Edin, Peter SO 19 1 mtr Diving 18 262.1 3 mtr Diving 17 303.8 Platform Diving 22 220.8
Marcum, Jake L SR 16 200 Back 11 1:41.4 706
Piotrowski, Kac JR 14 200 Free 15 1:34.53 714 100 Free 23 43.35 682
Sheils, Trey M JR 11 100 Breast 17 52.82 707 200 Breast 23 1:57.66 621
De Almeida, Ber SO 7 100 Fly 18 46.71 687
Korstanje, Tim FR 7 50 Free 21 19.73 677 100 Free 22 43.02 713
Deans, Michael JR 6 100 Breast 22 53.78 639 200 Breast 22 1:57.35 630
Watson, William SO 6 200 Fly 19 1:44.66 654
Auerbach, Cam R SR 4 200 Free 21 1:35.29 681
Peeples, Blake JR 0 1650 Free 29 15:36.09 445

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Berg, Max JR 67 50 Free 10 19.36 749 200 Free 4 1:33.00 785 100 Free 6 42.11 803
Rosely, Zane T JR 43 500 Free 15 4:19.01 687 400 IM 8 3:44.33 691 1650 Free 17 15:00.62 634
Sandidge, Levi FR 41 500 Free 21 4:20.24 668 400 IM 20 3:46.79 650 1650 Free 1 14:31.47 775
Merani, Ryan B FR 37 400 IM 9 3:42.19 728 200 Fly 10 1:42.91 715
Caruso, Nichola SO 29 500 Free 17 4:15.66 743 1650 Free 9 14:52.13 674
Wilby, Mason GS 27 200 Fly 3 1:41.59 763
Mussler, Jackso SO 14 200 Fly 13 1:44.37 664
Miller, Henry S SR 8 100 Breast 24 54.42 593 200 Breast 18 1:56.05 668
Rosipal, Adam GS 7 1650 Free 18 15:04.94 613
Martin Roig, Vi SO 7 200 Free 18 1:34.68 707
Duncan, Sam JR 6 1 mtr Diving 27 209.05 Platform Diving 19 246.15
Dols, Keanan M GS 4 200 Fly 21 1:45.18 636
Ellett, Timmy S SR 2 400 IM 23 3:50.83 579

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vazquez Bas, Ma SR 50 1 mtr Diving 8 317.6 Platform Diving 2 432.75
Laitarovsky, Mi SO 27 100 Back 3 45.27 776
Gezmis, Erge C GR 25 200 IM 14 1:44.53 697 100 Fly 20 46.88 673 200 Fly 18 1:44.36 664
Bayer, Charley FR 20 1 mtr Diving 12 280.95 Platform Diving 20 242.25
Castro, Jose M FR 16 500 Free 20 4:19.07 686 1650 Free 16 14:58.06 646
Groters, Patric SR 15 200 IM 13 1:44.1 712 200 Back 24 1:44.55 605
DeVore, Luke E SR 13 200 Fly 14 1:44.46 661
Allison, Chase SR 11 400 IM 16 3:52.96 539
Gropper, Guy SR 10 50 Free 18 19.64 694 100 Fly 22 47.36 634
Kruse, Wylie R SO 8.5 200 IM 22 1:45.45 666 100 Back 24 47.33 626 200 Back 20 1:42.44 673
Shperkin, Mark SR 7 50 Free 22 19.75 673 100 Free 21 42.97 718
Kerns, Liam W SO 4 100 Breast 21 53.55 655
Davila, Rafael GR 3 1650 Free 22 15:11.4 581
West, Daniel N JR 1 200 Breast 24 1:58.67 591
Mitchell, Tommy FR 0 1650 Free 30 15:37.9 434

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Curry, Brooks V SR 74 50 Free 6 18.99 830 200 Free 5 1:33.15 778 100 Free 5 41.88 828
Abadia Garcia, SO 41 1 mtr Diving 15 277.95 3 mtr Diving 10 340.35 Platform Diving 15 295.85
Mason, Mitch K JR 24 100 Breast 12 52.22 751 200 Breast 17 1:54.65 709
Danielewicz, Za SO 9 1 mtr Diving 17 263.15 3 mtr Diving 27 249.3
Curtis, Griffin SO 7 200 Back 18 1:42.08 684
Uryniuk, Pawel FR 4 100 Fly 21 47.19 648
Higdon, Stuart FR 2 500 Free 23 4:20.68 660 1650 Free 26 15:22.03 525
Vikstrom, Isak SR 0 1650 Free 31 15:39.84 423

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Weyant, Emma J SO 82 500 Free 3 4:37.96 768 400 IM 1 4:01.18 838 200 Back 7 1:54.06 705
Cronk, Micayla SO 77 50 Free 6 22.08 772 200 Free 3 1:43.77 786 100 Free 4 47.99 785
Nikonova, Ekate SO 76 50 Free 5 22.07 774 200 Free 6 1:44.63 750 100 Free 3 47.97 787
Bates, Talia B SR 63 50 Free 14 22.51 694 200 Free 4 1:44.37 761 100 Free 6 48.42 747
Dixon, Zoe A FR 61 200 IM 4 1:55.23 785 400 IM 9 4:06.18 753 200 Back 12 1:54.15 703
Runnels, Aris D SO 57 200 IM 14 1:57.39 717 100 Fly 9 52.1 746 100 Back 6 51.97 743
Mathieu, Tylor SR 57 500 Free 4 4:39.21 750 200 Free 17 1:45.86 701 1650 Free 8 16:03.99 686
Amer, Maha SR 57 3 mtr Diving 13 276.85 1 mtr Diving 2 337.85 Platform Diving 12 237.75
Golding, Kathle JR 56 200 IM 10 1:56.49 744 400 IM 5 4:07.83 728 200 Fly 13 1:56.98 689
Zavaros, Mabel JR 54 500 Free 19 4:42.29 706 400 IM 4 4:07.75 729 200 Back 8 1:54.35 697
Lumia, Carina SO 51 3 mtr Diving 11 283.8 1 mtr Diving 15 257.95 Platform Diving 7 247.0
Auld, Anna R SO 48 500 Free 10 4:40.32 734 400 IM 10 4:10.36 690 1650 Free 13 16:09.52 664
Miller, Hayden FR 47 500 Free 8 4:41.15 722 1650 Free 5 15:59.21 705
Mack, Katie G SR 46 50 Free 7 22.14 761 200 Free 24 1:46.99 657 100 Free 8 48.89 707
Kucheran, Nina 5Y 38 200 IM 15 1:57.62 710 100 Breast 4 59.12 779
Ray, Amanda E JR 30 400 IM 19 4:12.27 661 200 Fly 6 1:55.88 724
Peoples, Olivia SO 26 100 Fly 6 51.81 766 200 Breast 23 2:13.55 626
Piccirillo, All SR 17 400 IM 24 4:17.52 580 200 Fly 11 1:56.74 696
DeBoer, Camille FR 14 500 Free 23 4:44.8 672 1650 Free 15 16:11.63 655
Neroni, Elettra SO 11 3 mtr Diving 29 226.6 1 mtr Diving 20 241.65 Platform Diving 19 202.45
Bauer, Elise C JR 3 1650 Free 22 16:25.32 600
DeGeorge, Leah JR 0 1650 Free 33 16:48.92 491

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
McSharry, Mona JR 92 50 Free 2 21.74 841 100 Breast 1 57.25 912 200 Breast 1 2:05.11 846
Fuller, Josephi SO 84 200 IM 2 1:55.01 792 100 Back 2 51.26 788 200 Back 2 1:52.21 757
Stotler, Sara B SO 73 200 IM 6 1:56.69 738 100 Fly 8 52.64 709 200 Fly 3 1:54.88 757
Douthwright, Br 70 100 Fly 12 52.58 713 200 Free 1 1:42.64 838 100 Free 7 48.65 727
Cable, Grace M 5Y 64 3 mtr Diving 5 299.85 1 mtr Diving 10 270.95 Platform Diving 8 216.05
Stege, Kristen SR 55 500 Free 2 4:36.35 792 1650 Free 3 15:53.47 728
McCarville, Kat SO 45 500 Free 9 4:38.99 753 400 IM 20 4:13.69 640 1650 Free 9 16:05.58 679
Caldow, Elle E JR 37.5 200 Free 14 1:46.29 684 100 Back 13 52.54 709 200 Back 16 1:55.51 666
Breslin, Aly M JR 32 500 Free 21 4:43.48 690 1650 Free 2 15:52.71 731
Lucoe, Tanesha SR 32 3 mtr Diving 26 240.0 1 mtr Diving 19 245.95 Platform Diving 4 266.45
Mrozinski, Juli SO 19 500 Free 20 4:43.35 692 200 Free 18 1:46.03 694 100 Free 18 48.94 703
Nguyen, Claire SR 19 500 Free 14 4:43.13 695 1650 Free 19 16:14.88 642
Renner, Elle E SR 16 3 mtr Diving 32 210.9 1 mtr Diving 17 249.8 Platform Diving 18 207.5
Samansky, Abby SR 14 200 Free 13 1:46.12 691
Reese, Maddie R SO 13 3 mtr Diving 24 250.75 1 mtr Diving 27 230.3 Platform Diving 15 218.85
Rumley, Jasmine JR 12 50 Free 15 22.76 651
Morgan, Kailee SR 8 100 Breast 22 1:00.98 670 200 Breast 20 2:12.64 649
Wetherell, Laur SO 5 500 Free 24 4:44.92 670 1650 Free 21 16:21.79 614

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Knight, Kyndal GS 77 3 mtr Diving 4 301.65 1 mtr Diving 7 293.35 Platform Diving 2 285.45
Davey, Gillian SR 70 200 IM 9 1:56.28 751 400 IM 6 4:09.21 707 200 Breast 4 2:08.19 760
Poole, Lauren M SR 64 200 IM 3 1:55.12 788 400 IM 2 4:04.62 779 200 Fly 17 1:57.12 684
Brooks, Caitlin SR 54 100 Fly 18 52.61 711 100 Back 9 51.9 748 200 Back 3 1:52.38 752
Rice, Anna Have JR 50 200 IM 13 1:57.34 718 400 IM 11 4:12.18 663 200 Fly 9 1:56.12 716
Wheeler, Kaitly SR 49 500 Free 6 4:40.17 736 200 Free 8 1:45.18 728 100 Free 22 49.2 682
Hanlon, Lydia FR 47 100 Fly 20 52.94 690 100 Back 10 52.29 724 200 Back 5 1:52.83 739
Phelan, Denise FR 46 400 IM 14 4:15.48 613 100 Breast 10 59.46 758 200 Breast 11 2:10.02 713
Engel, Bridget JR 34 100 Breast 15 59.96 728 200 Breast 8 2:10.69 696
McDaniels, Clai JR 33 3 mtr Diving 31 215.4 1 mtr Diving 9 274.55 Platform Diving 14 224.05
Taber, Paige E FR 32 100 Back 11 52.48 713 200 Back 11 1:53.92 709
Gati, Izzy G GS 32 500 Free 17 4:38.18 764 200 Free 7 1:44.97 736
Frericks, Grace FR 31 200 Free 23 1:46.79 665 100 Back 20 52.8 694 200 Back 6 1:53.97 708
Devereaux, Abby SO 30 3 mtr Diving 14 276.0 1 mtr Diving 24 237.7 Platform Diving 11 240.7
McNeese, Beth E SR 23 500 Free 18 4:41.03 724 1650 Free 11 16:08.38 668
Southall, Morga SR 20 3 mtr Diving 15 275.35 1 mtr Diving 22 240.0 Platform Diving 20 199.9
Sabol, Kristyn JR 17 200 Fly 10 1:56.42 706
Mendenhall, Oli SO 15 200 Breast 12 2:10.49 701
Drumm, Megan P JR 13 1650 Free 14 16:09.97 662
Benda, Caroline SO 12 400 IM 15 4:17.25 584 1650 Free 28 16:38.67 540
Buerger, Torie JR 11 200 IM 22 1:59.54 653 100 Back 23 53.48 655 200 Back 19 1:55.53 666
Ogle, Jodi M SR 7 200 Back 18 1:55.49 667

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
White, Rhyan E SR 79 100 Fly 3 51.47 791 100 Back 1 50.92 811 200 Back 9 1:52.79 740
Wright, Cat G SR 69 200 IM 5 1:55.99 760 100 Breast 9 59.23 772 200 Breast 6 2:09.31 731
McMahon, Kensey SR 66 500 Free 5 4:40.03 738 400 IM 17 4:11.62 671 1650 Free 1 15:47.02 754
Wiseman, Avery SO 65 200 IM 16 1:59.38 657 100 Breast 3 58.71 806 200 Breast 3 2:05.85 824
Petkova, Diana JR 56 200 IM 8 1:59.35 658 100 Breast 8 59.92 731 100 Free 15 48.86 710
Antoniou, Kalia SR 55 50 Free 3 21.75 839 100 Free 2 47.46 836
Fisher, Jocelyn SR 38 100 Breast 12 59.61 749 200 Breast 7 2:09.36 729
Jones, Emily I FR 24 100 Fly 10 52.28 734 100 Back 18 52.36 720
Rodgers, Ryleig FR 17 3 mtr Diving 10 284.6 1 mtr Diving 25 237.2
Winter, Kailyn SO 11 50 Free 17 22.25 740 100 Fly 23 53.41 659
Norman, Kasia J SO 9 100 Breast 17 59.95 729
Brandt, Mackenz FR 7 1650 Free 18 16:14.39 644
Surrell-Norwood JR 4 100 Free 21 49.16 685
Warshaw, Alexan FR 4 3 mtr Diving 21 253.85 1 mtr Diving 30 222.3 Platform Diving 27 157.8
Black, Laci L FR 3 400 IM 22 4:15.47 613
Watts, Stella G FR 2 1650 Free 23 16:26.95 593

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
MacNeil, Maggie GR 96 50 Free 1 20.98 1031 100 Fly 1 48.99 1010 100 Free 1 46.27 969
Lavenant, Monts JR 80 3 mtr Diving 8 276.1 1 mtr Diving 4 328.5 Platform Diving 1 293.5
Pellacani, Chia SO 74 3 mtr Diving 3 341.85 1 mtr Diving 3 330.95 Platform Diving 9 243.85
Bridges, Jenna SO 50 500 Free 13 4:43.12 695 100 Fly 21 53.14 677 200 Fly 1 1:54.18 782
Varga, Ella R 47 100 Back 12 52.5 712 200 Back 1 1:51.74 770
Tuxen, Helle JR 38 3 mtr Diving 6 294.05 1 mtr Diving 13 263.0 Platform Diving 25 182.2
Milutinovich, K SR 37 50 Free 10 22.29 733 200 Free 19 1:46.37 681 100 Free 13 48.73 721
Buckley, Maggie SO 36 3 mtr Diving 17 268.35 1 mtr Diving 32 209.05 Platform Diving 3 268.45
Barnes, Megan FR 22 200 Free 11 1:45.85 701 100 Free 19 48.96 702
Sartori, Sofia FR 12 200 Fly 15 1:57.71 665
De Villiers, Mi FR 8 50 Free 19 22.48 699 100 Free 23 49.39 667
Womer, Hannah GR 3 200 Fly 22 1:59.72 600
Osborne, Reagan JR 3 200 Free 22 1:46.74 667
Tomsuden, Allis JR 1 1650 Free 24 16:30.29 578
Cheng, Chloe FR 0 1650 Free 32 16:46.71 502
Montague, Hayle SR 0 3 mtr Diving 34 166.75 1 mtr Diving 28 227.35

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hartman, Zoie E SR 88 200 IM 1 1:53.58 842 100 Breast 2 58.65 810 200 Breast 2 2:05.48 835
Dickinson, Call GS 67 200 IM 11 1:56.9 731 100 Fly 7 52.02 751 200 Fly 2 1:54.63 766
McCarty, Eboni SO 62 50 Free 9 22.27 737 100 Back 3 51.35 782 100 Free 12 48.68 725
Barczyk, Jillia SR 58 500 Free 7 4:40.63 729 200 Free 9 1:45.04 733 1650 Free 12 16:09.34 665
Stege, Rachel G SO 56 500 Free 1 4:36.31 793 1650 Free 6 16:00.96 698
Wenzel, Meghan JR 55 3 mtr Diving 18 259.1 1 mtr Diving 6 294.05 Platform Diving 6 255.4
McCulloh, Abiga SO 42 500 Free 11 4:40.63 729 1650 Free 4 15:58.45 708
Coetzee, Dune SO 32 500 Free 12 4:40.75 727 1650 Free 10 16:06.32 676
Reinstein, Sloa JR 18 500 Free 22 4:44.48 676 200 Free 12 1:46.01 695
Sansome, Millie SR 15.5 100 Back 15 52.56 708 200 Back 21 1:55.69 661
Schobel, Marie GS 15.5 100 Back 13 52.54 709 200 Back 23 1:55.95 654
Stumpf, Hannah FR 8 3 mtr Diving 30 221.1 1 mtr Diving 18 248.15 Platform Diving 24 183.0
Abruzzo, Mia SO 4 400 IM 21 4:13.99 636
Isakson, Elizab FR 1 100 Breast 24 1:01.67 631
Stalkfleet, Hei FR 0 1650 Free 25 16:34.24 561

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lee, Meghan R JR 66 100 Fly 2 51.01 826 100 Back 5 51.9 748 200 Back 14 1:54.47 694
Sullivan, Ashly SR 51 3 mtr Diving 7 289.15 1 mtr Diving 16 252.6 Platform Diving 10 243.0
Ownbey, Hannah JR 49.5 200 IM 12 1:56.98 729 400 IM 7 4:11.65 671 200 Breast 15 2:11.24 683
Nevmovenko, Pol JR 43 200 Free 5 1:44.39 760 100 Back 24 53.86 633 100 Free 10 48.55 736
Waldrep, Ellie SO 40 100 Fly 14 52.95 689 100 Back 8 52.73 698 200 Back 20 1:55.63 663
Hetzer, Emily SR 39 500 Free 16 4:45.68 660 200 Free 20 1:46.45 678 1650 Free 7 16:03.46 688
Platts, Daisy SR 37 200 IM 23 1:59.9 642 100 Back 17 52.2 729 200 Back 4 1:52.62 745
Makarova, Stasy SO 34 100 Breast 5 59.3 768 200 Breast 17 2:11.4 679
Mulvihill, Lexi SO 28 50 Free 11 22.31 729 100 Fly 24 53.53 651 100 Free 16 49.05 694
Wensuc, Gretche SR 25 3 mtr Diving 27 238.65 1 mtr Diving 31 212.85 Platform Diving 5 262.9
Farrar, Abigail SO 14 3 mtr Diving 28 236.9 1 mtr Diving 29 223.0 Platform Diving 13 231.85
Curtis, Brynn M JR 11.5 200 Breast 15 2:11.24 683
Preble, Averee SR 11 1650 Free 16 16:11.93 654
Thamm, Claudia SR 9 100 Fly 17 52.45 722
Jones, Ainsley 6 200 Breast 19 2:12.56 651
Merritt, Kensle JR 1 200 Back 24 1:56.57 637
Bargeron, Avery SO 1 200 Fly 24 2:00.51 574
Hurt, Colby K JR 0 1650 Free 29 16:38.71 540

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schultz, Brooke GR 64 3 mtr Diving 1 356.35 1 mtr Diving 1 345.05
Kwan, Victoria GR 51 200 IM 7 1:58.05 697 400 IM 12 4:12.68 655 200 Fly 14 1:57.33 677
Verzyl, Sophie SO 50 3 mtr Diving 2 349.65 1 mtr Diving 8 275.25
Smith, Janie L SR 44 50 Free 18 22.29 733 200 Free 10 1:45.75 705 100 Free 9 48.32 756
Goettler, Laura JR 40 200 IM 20 1:58.16 693 400 IM 8 4:13.37 645 200 Breast 14 2:11.19 684
Pelzek, Greta J SO 37 100 Fly 13 52.65 709 200 Fly 7 1:56.42 706
Riordan, Amy L FR 21 200 Free 15 1:46.72 668 200 Back 17 1:55.42 668
Toh, Nicholle JR 20 100 Fly 11 52.35 729 200 Fly 21 1:58.83 630
Salcutan, Tatia JR 14 200 Back 13 1:54.39 696
Pantano, Bella JR 11 100 Back 16 52.95 686
Scholes, Dylan FR 10 50 Free 23 22.78 648 100 Back 22 53.15 674 100 Free 20 49.04 695
Isenhour, Blair SO 9 3 mtr Diving 33 209.45 1 mtr Diving 33 206.95 Platform Diving 17 211.7
Horomanski, Emi SR 7 200 Fly 18 1:57.56 670
Johnson, Georgi JR 3 200 Breast 22 2:13.50 627
Collins, Paige SO 3 100 Fly 22 53.24 670
Chandler, Aubre JR 3 50 Free 22 22.72 658
Mills, Makenzy SO 2 200 Fly 23 1:59.86 596
Harnish, Meagha FR 0 1650 Free 35 16:52.23 474
Mason, Hayley E JR 0 1650 Free 27 16:37.1 548

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stepanek, Chloe 75 50 Free 8 22.22 746 200 Free 2 1:43.37 804 100 Free 5 48.2 766
Theall, Olivia 65 50 Free 13 22.5 696 100 Fly 5 51.8 767 200 Fly 4 1:55.17 747
Oakley, Joslyn FR 40 3 mtr Diving 12 280.9 1 mtr Diving 5 295.4
Goerigk, Giulia 34 200 IM 18 1:57.76 705 400 IM 3 4:06.84 743
Kennett, Bobbi 32 200 IM 17 1:57.47 714 100 Breast 7 59.72 742
Clairmont, Alys SR 30 3 mtr Diving 22 252.15 1 mtr Diving 11 268.5 Platform Diving 16 216.65
Grottle, Abby E 21 500 Free 15 4:45.14 667 1650 Free 17 16:12.04 654
Richards, Mayso JR 19 3 mtr Diving 19 256.5 1 mtr Diving 14 258.75
Barzelay, Aviv 17 200 Back 10 1:52.91 737
Hepler, Daniell 15 200 Fly 12 1:56.81 694
Perttula, Andre 14 100 Breast 13 59.69 744
Reddin, Joelle 12 400 IM 18 4:11.76 669 200 Fly 20 1:58.61 637
Longbottom, Cha 8 100 Breast 18 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 24 2:14.14 611
Buechler, Jorda 8 200 Free 21 1:46.47 677 100 Back 21 53.04 680
Mangaoang, Desi 7 200 Breast 18 2:11.66 673
Theil, Caroline 6 200 IM 19 1:58.08 696
Love, Rachel P 5 1650 Free 20 16:17.33 633
Ahrens, Abigail 3.5 200 Back 21 1:55.69 661
Marini, Alice 2 400 IM 23 4:15.73 609
Tanriverdi, Dur 0 1650 Free 31 16:45.73 507

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sansores, Andre SR 75 50 Free 4 21.97 793 100 Fly 4 51.77 769 100 Back 7 52.13 734
Ferraguti, Ales SR 45 200 IM 21 1:58.58 681 100 Breast 11 59.58 751 200 Breast 5 2:09.27 732
Herrmann, Vanes SR 39 200 IM 24 1:59.94 641 100 Breast 6 59.39 762 200 Breast 13 2:10.73 696
Cothern, Bella JR 30 50 Free 12 22.43 708 100 Breast 19 1:00.53 695 100 Free 17 48.77 717
Wizard, Betsy A FR 25 200 Fly 5 1:55.35 741
Thomas, Luciana SR 25 400 IM 13 4:13.39 645 200 Fly 16 1:58.33 646
Melton, Kobie M SR 23 50 Free 21 22.58 682 100 Back 19 52.41 717 100 Free 14 48.75 719
Walker, Grace JR 8 3 mtr Diving 23 251.5 1 mtr Diving 23 238.75 Platform Diving 21 197.8
Caufield, Regan SR 5 3 mtr Diving 20 254.35 1 mtr Diving 34 190.95 Platform Diving 28 136.75
Jones, Bradi E JR 4 100 Breast 21 1:00.97 671
Martinez, Malea FR 4 3 mtr Diving 25 240.8 1 mtr Diving 21 240.95 Platform Diving 26 167.05
Smith, Alaya 2 100 Breast 23 1:01.02 668
Craft, Sydney K FR 0 1650 Free 30 16:43.25 519

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Rees, Meredith SR 38 100 Back 4 51.59 767 200 Back 15 1:54.54 692
Wong, Kamryn FR 38 3 mtr Diving 9 289.3 1 mtr Diving 12 267.9 Platform Diving 22 184.55
Grosse, Malin FR 31 100 Breast 16 1:00.16 717 200 Breast 9 2:09.32 730
Brathwaite, Kat SR 30 100 Breast 14 59.8 738 200 Breast 10 2:09.62 723
Gowans, Molly L SR 27 200 Free 16 1:47.29 646 100 Free 11 48.6 732
Hanson, Grace FR 13 50 Free 24 22.8 644 100 Fly 15 52.98 687
Wilson, Kayla JR 13 3 mtr Diving 16 273.6 1 mtr Diving 26 230.4 Platform Diving 23 184.45
Smith, Sierra JR 12 50 Free 16 22.77 649 100 Free 24 49.68 643
Williams, Taylo SO 11 100 Fly 16 53.12 678
Striley, Paige FR 6 100 Fly 19 52.85 696
Moderski, Alex SR 5 50 Free 20 22.55 687
Rink, Macy I SR 0 1650 Free 34 16:51.79 476
Smith, Jane JR 0 1650 Free 26 16:36.71 549

Vanderbilt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Knelson, Faith JR 9 100 Breast 20 1:00.79 681 200 Breast 21 2:12.68 648
Utley, Kailia G SO 6 200 Fly 19 1:57.65 667

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!