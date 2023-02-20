Head Coach Rick Bishop Preached Belief All Season in LSU’s Chase for an SEC Relay Title

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last week at the SEC Championships, LSU won their first conference relay title since 1986. And then to close out the meet, they won another. When asked about his role in this process, head coach Rick Bishop said this had been on the womens’ mind for several months. Bishop, a huge Bill Belichick and New England Patriots fan, preached belief and “doing your job” all year long, and the LSU women did just that on both relays.