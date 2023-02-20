Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri City, Texas Swim Instructor Added To U.S. Center For SafeSport Database

A swim instructor and former club coach from Missouri City, Texas, has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport disciplinary database.

Betsy Partin, who formerly coached with Sienna Premier Aquatics (SPA Swim Team), was added to the database on Feb. 15 under “allegations of misconduct” and is facing temporary restrictions.

Partin’s restrictions are the following:

  • Coaching / Training Restriction(s)
  • Communication Limitation(s)
  • Travel / Lodging Restriction(s)
  • No Unsupervised Coaching / Training

Partin was previously listed as the SwimAmerica Site Supervisor for SPA and has been a Certified Infant Swimming Resource Self-Rescue Instructor (ISR) since 2018.

She currently has no official affiliation with the SPA Swim Team, though has worked as an admin official at local meets hosted by SPA as recently as October.

With the mission of “Not One More Child Drowns,” ISR lessons provide infants aged between six months and six years old with survival skills in the water with the ultimate goal of drowning prevention in infants.

CASE UPDATE

Wright Stanton IV, the head coach of the Southwest Aquatic Team in El Paso, Texas, who was added to the database earlier this month under “allegations of misconduct” is now facing a temporary suspension after previously being sanctioned with temporary restrictions.

Stanton IV’s case was updated to a temporary suspension on Feb. 17.

Stanton IV has been coaching in El Paso for the past 16 years, including 12 as the head coach at Loretto Academy.

