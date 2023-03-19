2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Box Score

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from UVA with 136 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Texas with 127.5.
Texas return the most individual points with 212.5 returning. UVA are next best with 205.5.
The most points any team had in a single event was UVA with 51 in the 200 IM. Next best was Texas with 50.0 in the 200 Fly.
Final Scores
Team
Total
Individual Swimming Points
Relay Points
Diving Points
Scoring Individual Count
Scoring Relay Count
Scoring Diving Count
1
UVA
541.5
341.5
200
0
27
5
0
2
Texas
414.5
219.5
146
49
16
5
5
3
Stanford
333
183
150
0
17
5
0
4
Louisville
288
140
126
22
14
5
2
5
NC State
263
155
108
0
17
4
0
6
Ohio State
223
94
122
7
10
5
2
7
Indiana
219
102
82
35
12
4
3
8
Tennessee
214
132
82
0
12
4
0
9
Florida
179
78
96
5
11
4
1
10
UNC
152
39
66
47
6
4
3
11
California
137
45
92
0
8
5
0
12
USC
125
31
50
44
4
4
4
13
LSU
112
53
28
31
3
1
2
14
Alabama
111
73
38
0
7
3
0
15
Wisconsin
100
82
18
0
6
1
0
16
Georgia
90.5
59.5
31
0
9
3
0
17
Minnesota
53
13
0
40
1
0
4
18
Arizona
52
0
0
52
0
0
3
19
Kentucky
49
18
14
17
3
1
2
20
VT
46
10
36
0
2
3
0
21
Duke
42
40
2
0
4
1
0
22
Miami (FL)
36
6
0
30
1
0
2
23
Michigan
33
9
24
0
1
4
0
24
Purdue
32
0
0
32
0
0
4
25
Texas A&M
26
16
1
9
2
1
3
26
South Carolina
25
0
0
25
0
0
2
27
Arizona State
19
19
0
0
2
0
0
28
Arkansas
18
0
18
0
0
3
0
29
Northwestern
18
9
8
1
2
3
1
30
Auburn
14
6
8
0
2
2
0
31
Hawaii
11.5
11.5
0
0
1
0
0
32
Florida St
11
4
0
7
1
0
1
33
Miami (Ohio)
9
9
0
0
1
0
0
34
UCLA
8
2
4
2
1
1
1
35
Penn
7
7
0
0
1
0
0
36
Akron
5
5
0
0
2
0
0
37
Nevada
5
0
0
5
0
0
1
38
FIU
4
1
0
3
1
0
1
39
Utah
2
0
0
2
0
0
1
40
GT
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
Individual Scores by Year
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Louisville
NC State
Ohio State
Indiana
Tennessee
Florida
UNC
FR
30
32
94
5
23
7
9
0
6
0
SO
75
53
64
0
14
15
81
71
42
5
JR
100.5
127.5
0
99.5
26
27
17
46
21
47
SR
136
42
25
57.5
60
48
7
15
7
29
GS
0
14
0
0
32
4
23
0
7
5
Returning
205.5
212.5
158
104.5
63
49
107
117
69
52
California
USC
LSU
Alabama
Wisconsin
Georgia
Minnesota
Arizona
Kentucky
VT
FR
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
SO
6
0
14
4
36
46.5
0
0
0
0
JR
29
17
17
0
46
0
13
0
0
10
SR
10
44
0
0
0
12
23
52
35
0
GS
0
14
53
69
0
1
0
0
0
0
Returning
35
17
31
4
82
46.5
30
0
0
10
Duke
Miami (FL)
Michigan
Purdue
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Arizona State
Arkansas
Northwestern
Auburn
FR
20
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
SO
0
0
9
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
JR
20
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
5
SR
0
30
0
21
4
25
19
0
1
1
GS
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
Returning
40
0
9
11
21
0
0
0
0
5
Hawaii
Florida St
Miami (Ohio)
UCLA
Penn
Akron
Nevada
FIU
Utah
GT
FR
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
SO
0
4
0
2
0
0
0
1
2
0
JR
0
7
9
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
SR
0
0
0
0
7
4
0
3
0
0
GS
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Returning
0
11
9
4
0
1
5
1
2
2
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Louisville
NC State
Ohio State
Indiana
Tennessee
Florida
UNC
California
USC
LSU
Alabama
Wisconsin
Georgia
Minnesota
Arizona
Kentucky
VT
Duke
Miami (FL)
Michigan
Purdue
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Arizona State
Arkansas
Northwestern
Auburn
Hawaii
Florida St
Miami (Ohio)
UCLA
Penn
Akron
Nevada
FIU
Utah
GT
200 Medley Relay
40
32
18
28
34
30
10
12
0
22
26
14
0
24
0
8
0
0
0
0
2
0
6
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
800 Free Relay
80
64
52
40
44
38
34
40
26
22
56
14
0
24
18
30
0
0
14
6
2
0
6
0
0
0
0
4
0
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
500 Free
87
95
53
40
44
38
46
54
47
22
59
14
0
44
35
55
0
0
14
6
2
0
6
0
0
0
4
4
0
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 IM
138
115
72
52
52
38
50
60
47
22
60
14
0
44
49
64
0
0
14
6
13
0
6
0
0
0
4
4
0
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
50 Free
168.5
115
72
85
66
62
61
61
47
35
60
14
20
50
49
66.5
0
0
14
6
13
0
6
0
0
0
4
4
0
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1 mtr Diving
168.5
136
72
85
66
63
61
61
52
55
60
27
34
50
49
66.5
11
17
26
6
13
16
6
0
7
9
4
4
0
2
0
7
0
4
0
0
0
0
2
0
200 Free Relay
208.5
162
106
117
66
93
83
61
76
73
74
37
62
56
49
66.5
11
17
26
18
13
16
10
0
7
9
4
12
2
2
0
7
0
4
0
0
0
0
2
0
400 IM
245.5
162
123
124
80
97
84
61
113
73
77
37
62
56
49
66.5
24
17
37
18
13
16
10
0
7
9
4
12
2
2
0
7
9
6
0
0
0
0
2
0
100 Fly
268.5
175.5
154
147.5
101
108
84
61
114
73
79
37
79
56
49
66.5
24
17
37
18
13
16
10
0
7
9
4
12
9
7
0
7
9
6
0
0
0
0
2
0
200 Free
298.5
181.5
191
158.5
110
113
97
78
118
73
80
37
79
56
52
66.5
24
17
37
25
13
16
10
0
19
9
4
12
9
7
0
7
9
6
0
0
0
0
2
0
100 Breast
309.5
217.5
191
158.5
126
138
101
95
118
78
80
55
79
56
52
66.5
24
17
37
25
20
22
19
0
19
9
4
12
9
7
0
7
9
6
0
0
0
1
2
0
100 Back
334.5
231.5
209
158.5
156
138
101
107
122
87
93
55
79
67
67
69.5
24
17
37
25
20
22
19
0
19
9
4
12
9
7
0
7
9
6
0
1
0
1
2
0
3 mtr Diving
334.5
240.5
209
169.5
156
144
121
107
122
107
93
72
79
67
67
69.5
37
32
42
25
20
36
19
7
21
25
4
12
9
7
0
7
9
6
0
1
0
1
2
0
400 Medley Relay
374.5
272.5
239
191.5
190
170
121
135
146
125
105
86
79
75
67
70.5
37
32
42
25
20
36
29
7
22
25
4
12
13
13
0
7
9
6
0
1
0
1
2
0
1650 Free
380.5
286.5
239
200.5
190
173
150
163
150
125
105
86
79
95
83
86.5
37
32
42
25
20
36
29
7
22
25
4
12
13
14
0
7
9
6
7
1
0
1
2
2
200 Back
393.5
298.5
260
207.5
215
173
159
178
150
130
121
86
79
101
100
86.5
37
32
44
28
20
36
29
7
22
25
4
12
13
14
0
7
9
6
7
5
0
1
2
2
100 Free
424.5
298.5
277
234
229
195
164
178
150
132
121
86
95
107
100
86.5
37
32
44
28
20
36
29
7
26
25
4
12
13
14
11.5
7
9
6
7
5
0
1
2
2
200 Breast
472.5
321.5
277
234
230
195
178
193
157
132
121
99
95
111
100
89.5
37
32
49
28
42
36
29
7
26
25
4
12
13
14
11.5
7
9
6
7
5
0
1
2
2
200 Fly
501.5
371.5
299
245
233
195
178
200
157
137
127
99
95
111
100
90.5
37
32
49
28
42
36
29
7
26
25
19
12
15
14
11.5
11
9
6
7
5
0
1
2
2
Platform Diving
501.5
390.5
299
256
233
195
193
200
157
144
127
113
112
111
100
90.5
53
52
49
28
42
36
29
32
26
25
19
12
16
14
11.5
11
9
8
7
5
5
4
2
2
400 Free Relay
541.5
414.5
333
288
263
223
219
214
179
152
137
125
112
111
100
90.5
53
52
49
46
42
36
33
32
26
25
19
18
18
14
11.5
11
9
8
7
5
5
4
2
2
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Louisville
NC State
Ohio State
Indiana
Tennessee
Florida
UNC
California
USC
LSU
Alabama
Wisconsin
Georgia
Minnesota
Arizona
Kentucky
VT
Duke
Miami (FL)
Michigan
Purdue
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Arizona State
Arkansas
Northwestern
Auburn
Hawaii
Florida St
Miami (Ohio)
UCLA
Penn
Akron
Nevada
FIU
Utah
GT
200 Medley Relay
40
32
18
28
34
30
10
12
22
26
14
24
8
2
6
4
800 Free Relay
40
32
34
12
10
8
24
28
26
30
18
22
14
6
2
4
500 Free
7 (0)
31 (31)
1 (1)
12 (12)
14 (14)
21 (19)
3 (0)
20 (0)
17 (17)
25 (25)
4 (0)
200 IM
51 (16)
20 (13)
19 (19)
12 (0)
8 (8)
4 (0)
6 (6)
1 (1)
14 (14)
9 (0)
11 (11)
50 Free
30.5 (19.5)
33 (21)
14 (0)
24 (15)
11 (4)
1 (1)
13 (0)
20 (0)
6 (0)
2.5 (2.5)
1 mtr Diving
21 (21)
1 (1)
5 (0)
20 (20)
13 (0)
14 (14)
11 (0)
17 (0)
12 (0)
16 (0)
7 (3)
9 (0)
7 (7)
2 (2)
200 Free Relay
40
26
34
32
30
22
24
18
14
10
28
6
12
4
8
2
400 IM
37 (20)
17 (17)
7 (0)
14 (14)
4 (0)
1 (0)
37 (37)
3 (3)
13 (13)
11 (0)
9 (9)
2 (2)
100 Fly
23 (0)
13.5 (13.5)
31 (31)
23.5 (19.5)
21 (9)
11 (11)
1 (1)
2 (2)
17 (0)
7 (0)
5 (5)
200 Free
30 (30)
6 (0)
37 (15)
11 (11)
9 (9)
5 (0)
13 (13)
17 (17)
4 (4)
1 (0)
3 (3)
7 (7)
12 (12)
100 Breast
11 (11)
36 (36)
16 (0)
25 (0)
4 (0)
17 (17)
5 (5)
18 (15)
7 (7)
6 (0)
9 (9)
1 (1)
100 Back
25 (25)
14 (14)
18 (16)
30 (6)
12 (12)
4 (4)
9 (0)
13 (13)
11 (0)
15 (15)
3 (3)
1 (1)
3 mtr Diving
9 (9)
11 (11)
6 (6)
20 (20)
20 (20)
17 (0)
13 (1)
15 (0)
5 (0)
14 (0)
7 (7)
2 (2)
16 (0)
400 Medley Relay
40
32
30
22
34
26
28
24
18
12
14
8
1
10
1
4
6
1650 Free
6 (0)
14 (14)
9 (9)
3 (3)
29 (29)
28 (13)
4 (4)
20 (0)
16 (16)
16 (16)
1 (0)
7 (0)
2 (2)
200 Back
13 (13)
12 (12)
21 (20)
7 (7)
25 (14)
9 (9)
15 (15)
5 (0)
16 (16)
6 (0)
17 (17)
2 (0)
3 (3)
4 (0)
100 Free
31 (30)
17 (17)
26.5 (15)
14 (0)
22 (13)
5 (5)
2 (0)
16 (0)
6 (0)
4 (4)
11.5 (0)
200 Breast
48 (12)
23 (23)
1 (0)
14 (0)
15 (15)
7 (0)
13 (2)
4 (4)
3 (0)
5 (0)
22 (22)
200 Fly
29 (29)
50 (20)
22 (22)
11 (0)
3 (3)
7 (7)
5 (0)
6 (0)
1 (0)
15 (0)
2 (0)
4 (4)
Platform Diving
19 (6)
11 (11)
15 (15)
7 (7)
14 (0)
17 (17)
16 (16)
20 (0)
25 (4)
1 (0)
2 (2)
5 (5)
3 (0)
400 Free Relay
40
24
34
32
30
28
26
14
22
8
10
12
18
4
6
2
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and final dive scores (so the 1650 is the only event that goes past 16th as that’s a timed final).