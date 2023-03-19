2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Box Score

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

First a few notes

The highest scoring class was the Senior class from UVA with 136 individual points. They were followed by the Junior class from Texas with 127.5.

Texas return the most individual points with 212.5 returning. UVA are next best with 205.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was UVA with 51 in the 200 IM. Next best was Texas with 50.0 in the 200 Fly.

Final Scores

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 UVA 541.5 341.5 200 0 27 5 0 2 Texas 414.5 219.5 146 49 16 5 5 3 Stanford 333 183 150 0 17 5 0 4 Louisville 288 140 126 22 14 5 2 5 NC State 263 155 108 0 17 4 0 6 Ohio State 223 94 122 7 10 5 2 7 Indiana 219 102 82 35 12 4 3 8 Tennessee 214 132 82 0 12 4 0 9 Florida 179 78 96 5 11 4 1 10 UNC 152 39 66 47 6 4 3 11 California 137 45 92 0 8 5 0 12 USC 125 31 50 44 4 4 4 13 LSU 112 53 28 31 3 1 2 14 Alabama 111 73 38 0 7 3 0 15 Wisconsin 100 82 18 0 6 1 0 16 Georgia 90.5 59.5 31 0 9 3 0 17 Minnesota 53 13 0 40 1 0 4 18 Arizona 52 0 0 52 0 0 3 19 Kentucky 49 18 14 17 3 1 2 20 VT 46 10 36 0 2 3 0 21 Duke 42 40 2 0 4 1 0 22 Miami (FL) 36 6 0 30 1 0 2 23 Michigan 33 9 24 0 1 4 0 24 Purdue 32 0 0 32 0 0 4 25 Texas A&M 26 16 1 9 2 1 3 26 South Carolina 25 0 0 25 0 0 2 27 Arizona State 19 19 0 0 2 0 0 28 Arkansas 18 0 18 0 0 3 0 29 Northwestern 18 9 8 1 2 3 1 30 Auburn 14 6 8 0 2 2 0 31 Hawaii 11.5 11.5 0 0 1 0 0 32 Florida St 11 4 0 7 1 0 1 33 Miami (Ohio) 9 9 0 0 1 0 0 34 UCLA 8 2 4 2 1 1 1 35 Penn 7 7 0 0 1 0 0 36 Akron 5 5 0 0 2 0 0 37 Nevada 5 0 0 5 0 0 1 38 FIU 4 1 0 3 1 0 1 39 Utah 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 40 GT 2 2 0 0 1 0 0

Individual Scores by Year

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

UVA Texas Stanford Louisville NC State Ohio State Indiana Tennessee Florida UNC FR 30 32 94 5 23 7 9 0 6 0 SO 75 53 64 0 14 15 81 71 42 5 JR 100.5 127.5 0 99.5 26 27 17 46 21 47 SR 136 42 25 57.5 60 48 7 15 7 29 GS 0 14 0 0 32 4 23 0 7 5 Returning 205.5 212.5 158 104.5 63 49 107 117 69 52

California USC LSU Alabama Wisconsin Georgia Minnesota Arizona Kentucky VT FR 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 SO 6 0 14 4 36 46.5 0 0 0 0 JR 29 17 17 0 46 0 13 0 0 10 SR 10 44 0 0 0 12 23 52 35 0 GS 0 14 53 69 0 1 0 0 0 0 Returning 35 17 31 4 82 46.5 30 0 0 10

Duke Miami (FL) Michigan Purdue Texas A&M South Carolina Arizona State Arkansas Northwestern Auburn FR 20 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 SO 0 0 9 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 JR 20 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 5 SR 0 30 0 21 4 25 19 0 1 1 GS 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 Returning 40 0 9 11 21 0 0 0 0 5

Hawaii Florida St Miami (Ohio) UCLA Penn Akron Nevada FIU Utah GT FR 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 SO 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 JR 0 7 9 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 SR 0 0 0 0 7 4 0 3 0 0 GS 11.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Returning 0 11 9 4 0 1 5 1 2 2

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

UVA Texas Stanford Louisville NC State Ohio State Indiana Tennessee Florida UNC California USC LSU Alabama Wisconsin Georgia Minnesota Arizona Kentucky VT Duke Miami (FL) Michigan Purdue Texas A&M South Carolina Arizona State Arkansas Northwestern Auburn Hawaii Florida St Miami (Ohio) UCLA Penn Akron Nevada FIU Utah GT 200 Medley Relay 40 32 18 28 34 30 10 12 0 22 26 14 0 24 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 800 Free Relay 80 64 52 40 44 38 34 40 26 22 56 14 0 24 18 30 0 0 14 6 2 0 6 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 500 Free 87 95 53 40 44 38 46 54 47 22 59 14 0 44 35 55 0 0 14 6 2 0 6 0 0 0 4 4 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 200 IM 138 115 72 52 52 38 50 60 47 22 60 14 0 44 49 64 0 0 14 6 13 0 6 0 0 0 4 4 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Free 168.5 115 72 85 66 62 61 61 47 35 60 14 20 50 49 66.5 0 0 14 6 13 0 6 0 0 0 4 4 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 mtr Diving 168.5 136 72 85 66 63 61 61 52 55 60 27 34 50 49 66.5 11 17 26 6 13 16 6 0 7 9 4 4 0 2 0 7 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 200 Free Relay 208.5 162 106 117 66 93 83 61 76 73 74 37 62 56 49 66.5 11 17 26 18 13 16 10 0 7 9 4 12 2 2 0 7 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 400 IM 245.5 162 123 124 80 97 84 61 113 73 77 37 62 56 49 66.5 24 17 37 18 13 16 10 0 7 9 4 12 2 2 0 7 9 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 Fly 268.5 175.5 154 147.5 101 108 84 61 114 73 79 37 79 56 49 66.5 24 17 37 18 13 16 10 0 7 9 4 12 9 7 0 7 9 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 200 Free 298.5 181.5 191 158.5 110 113 97 78 118 73 80 37 79 56 52 66.5 24 17 37 25 13 16 10 0 19 9 4 12 9 7 0 7 9 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 Breast 309.5 217.5 191 158.5 126 138 101 95 118 78 80 55 79 56 52 66.5 24 17 37 25 20 22 19 0 19 9 4 12 9 7 0 7 9 6 0 0 0 1 2 0 100 Back 334.5 231.5 209 158.5 156 138 101 107 122 87 93 55 79 67 67 69.5 24 17 37 25 20 22 19 0 19 9 4 12 9 7 0 7 9 6 0 1 0 1 2 0 3 mtr Diving 334.5 240.5 209 169.5 156 144 121 107 122 107 93 72 79 67 67 69.5 37 32 42 25 20 36 19 7 21 25 4 12 9 7 0 7 9 6 0 1 0 1 2 0 400 Medley Relay 374.5 272.5 239 191.5 190 170 121 135 146 125 105 86 79 75 67 70.5 37 32 42 25 20 36 29 7 22 25 4 12 13 13 0 7 9 6 0 1 0 1 2 0 1650 Free 380.5 286.5 239 200.5 190 173 150 163 150 125 105 86 79 95 83 86.5 37 32 42 25 20 36 29 7 22 25 4 12 13 14 0 7 9 6 7 1 0 1 2 2 200 Back 393.5 298.5 260 207.5 215 173 159 178 150 130 121 86 79 101 100 86.5 37 32 44 28 20 36 29 7 22 25 4 12 13 14 0 7 9 6 7 5 0 1 2 2 100 Free 424.5 298.5 277 234 229 195 164 178 150 132 121 86 95 107 100 86.5 37 32 44 28 20 36 29 7 26 25 4 12 13 14 11.5 7 9 6 7 5 0 1 2 2 200 Breast 472.5 321.5 277 234 230 195 178 193 157 132 121 99 95 111 100 89.5 37 32 49 28 42 36 29 7 26 25 4 12 13 14 11.5 7 9 6 7 5 0 1 2 2 200 Fly 501.5 371.5 299 245 233 195 178 200 157 137 127 99 95 111 100 90.5 37 32 49 28 42 36 29 7 26 25 19 12 15 14 11.5 11 9 6 7 5 0 1 2 2 Platform Diving 501.5 390.5 299 256 233 195 193 200 157 144 127 113 112 111 100 90.5 53 52 49 28 42 36 29 32 26 25 19 12 16 14 11.5 11 9 8 7 5 5 4 2 2 400 Free Relay 541.5 414.5 333 288 263 223 219 214 179 152 137 125 112 111 100 90.5 53 52 49 46 42 36 33 32 26 25 19 18 18 14 11.5 11 9 8 7 5 5 4 2 2

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

UVA Texas Stanford Louisville NC State Ohio State Indiana Tennessee Florida UNC California USC LSU Alabama Wisconsin Georgia Minnesota Arizona Kentucky VT Duke Miami (FL) Michigan Purdue Texas A&M South Carolina Arizona State Arkansas Northwestern Auburn Hawaii Florida St Miami (Ohio) UCLA Penn Akron Nevada FIU Utah GT 200 Medley Relay 40 32 18 28 34 30 10 12 22 26 14 24 8 2 6 4 800 Free Relay 40 32 34 12 10 8 24 28 26 30 18 22 14 6 2 4 500 Free 7 (0) 31 (31) 1 (1) 12 (12) 14 (14) 21 (19) 3 (0) 20 (0) 17 (17) 25 (25) 4 (0) 200 IM 51 (16) 20 (13) 19 (19) 12 (0) 8 (8) 4 (0) 6 (6) 1 (1) 14 (14) 9 (0) 11 (11) 50 Free 30.5 (19.5) 33 (21) 14 (0) 24 (15) 11 (4) 1 (1) 13 (0) 20 (0) 6 (0) 2.5 (2.5) 1 mtr Diving 21 (21) 1 (1) 5 (0) 20 (20) 13 (0) 14 (14) 11 (0) 17 (0) 12 (0) 16 (0) 7 (3) 9 (0) 7 (7) 2 (2) 200 Free Relay 40 26 34 32 30 22 24 18 14 10 28 6 12 4 8 2 400 IM 37 (20) 17 (17) 7 (0) 14 (14) 4 (0) 1 (0) 37 (37) 3 (3) 13 (13) 11 (0) 9 (9) 2 (2) 100 Fly 23 (0) 13.5 (13.5) 31 (31) 23.5 (19.5) 21 (9) 11 (11) 1 (1) 2 (2) 17 (0) 7 (0) 5 (5) 200 Free 30 (30) 6 (0) 37 (15) 11 (11) 9 (9) 5 (0) 13 (13) 17 (17) 4 (4) 1 (0) 3 (3) 7 (7) 12 (12) 100 Breast 11 (11) 36 (36) 16 (0) 25 (0) 4 (0) 17 (17) 5 (5) 18 (15) 7 (7) 6 (0) 9 (9) 1 (1) 100 Back 25 (25) 14 (14) 18 (16) 30 (6) 12 (12) 4 (4) 9 (0) 13 (13) 11 (0) 15 (15) 3 (3) 1 (1) 3 mtr Diving 9 (9) 11 (11) 6 (6) 20 (20) 20 (20) 17 (0) 13 (1) 15 (0) 5 (0) 14 (0) 7 (7) 2 (2) 16 (0) 400 Medley Relay 40 32 30 22 34 26 28 24 18 12 14 8 1 10 1 4 6 1650 Free 6 (0) 14 (14) 9 (9) 3 (3) 29 (29) 28 (13) 4 (4) 20 (0) 16 (16) 16 (16) 1 (0) 7 (0) 2 (2) 200 Back 13 (13) 12 (12) 21 (20) 7 (7) 25 (14) 9 (9) 15 (15) 5 (0) 16 (16) 6 (0) 17 (17) 2 (0) 3 (3) 4 (0) 100 Free 31 (30) 17 (17) 26.5 (15) 14 (0) 22 (13) 5 (5) 2 (0) 16 (0) 6 (0) 4 (4) 11.5 (0) 200 Breast 48 (12) 23 (23) 1 (0) 14 (0) 15 (15) 7 (0) 13 (2) 4 (4) 3 (0) 5 (0) 22 (22) 200 Fly 29 (29) 50 (20) 22 (22) 11 (0) 3 (3) 7 (7) 5 (0) 6 (0) 1 (0) 15 (0) 2 (0) 4 (4) Platform Diving 19 (6) 11 (11) 15 (15) 7 (7) 14 (0) 17 (17) 16 (16) 20 (0) 25 (4) 1 (0) 2 (2) 5 (5) 3 (0) 400 Free Relay 40 24 34 32 30 28 26 14 22 8 10 12 18 4 6 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and final dive scores (so the 1650 is the only event that goes past 16th as that’s a timed final).

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Douglass, Kate SR 60 200 IM 1 1:48.37 1067 100 Fly 1 48.46 1067 200 Breast 1 2:01.29 973 Walsh, Gretchen SO 57 50 Free 2 20.85 1069 100 Back 1 48.26 1023 100 Free 1 45.61 1055 Walsh, Alex JR 53 200 IM 3 1:50.07 986 400 IM 1 3:57.24 913 200 Fly 2 1:50.23 943 Nelson, Ella SR 48 200 IM 4 1:53.13 859 400 IM 2 3:59.54 868 200 Breast 3 2:04.33 870 Parker, Maxine JR 23.5 50 Free 14 22.01 785 200 Free 5 1:43.48 800 100 Free 10 47.72 810 Canny, Aimee FR 19 200 Free 3 1:42.50 845 100 Free 14 48.1 775 Tiltmann, Reilly SO 18 100 Back 12 51.46 775 200 Back 6 1:50.84 797 Cuomo, Lexi SR 15 50 Free 8 21.71 848 100 Fly 14 51.28 805 100 Free 16 48.31 756 Donohoe, Madelyn SR 13 500 Free 10 4:39.46 746 1650 Free 11 15:56.83 714 Harter, Abby JR 12 200 Fly 7 1:53.56 804 Keating, Anna JR 12 200 Breast 7 2:06.73 799 Weber, Emma FR 11 100 Breast 8 58.95 790 Knapp, Sophia FR 0 1650 Free 37 16:27.55 590

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sticklen, Emma JR 46.5 200 IM 6 1:54.09 824 100 Fly 5 50.15 898 200 Fly 1 1:49.95 955 Bray, Olivia JR 42 500 Free 3 4:37.02 782 100 Back 5 50.61 832 200 Back 7 1:51.95 764 Elendt, Anna JR 33 100 Breast 3 57.29 909 200 Breast 2 2:03.26 905 Pash, Kelly SR 29 200 IM 10 1:54.32 816 200 Free 11 1:43.61 793 200 Fly 3 1:51.89 870 Sullivan, Erica SO 29 500 Free 4 4:37.28 778 1650 Free 5 15:50.27 741 Jacoby, Lydia FR 26 100 Breast 1 57.03 930 200 Breast 11 2:06.66 801 Hernandez, Hailey SO 24 1 mtr Diving 4 321.05 3 mtr Diving 9 349.25 Luther, Dakota 5Y 14 200 Fly 5 1:52.27 854 Skilken, Jordan SR 13 Platform Diving 6 293.75 Carruthers, Sarah FR 6 Platform Diving 11 281.75 O’Neil, Bridget JR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 307.65 McMurray, Olivia SO 0 1650 Free 35 16:23.29 608 Pfeifer, Abby SO 0 1650 Free 21 16:05.62 679

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Curzan, Claire FR 51 100 Fly 4 50.09 904 100 Back 3 50.08 871 200 Back 1 1:47.64 903 Huske, Torri SO 50 200 IM 2 1:50.06 987 100 Fly 3 48.96 1013 100 Free 2 46.46 946 Ruck, Taylor SR 20 200 Free 1 1:42.36 852 Wilson, Kayla FR 15 200 Free 4 1:42.9 826 Bell, Lucy FR 14 200 IM 15 1:56.25 752 400 IM 7 4:05.56 763 Hook, Charlotte FR 13 200 Fly 6 1:53.17 819 Nordmann, Lillie SO 9 200 Fly 9 1:53.9 792 Tadder, Samantha SO 5 400 IM 12 4:07.4 734 Nordmann, Lucie SR 3 100 Back 15 51.95 745 200 Back 16 1:53.29 726 Tankersley, Morgan SR 2 200 Free 15 1:44.6 751 1650 Free 38 16:30.69 577 Mannion, Natalie FR 1 500 Free 16 4:41.31 720 Roghair, Aurora SO 0 1650 Free 17 16:03.15 689

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Albiero, Gabi JR 44.5 50 Free 3 21.3 945 100 Fly 5 50.15 898 100 Free 4 46.8 906 Hay, Abby SR 30 200 IM 7 1:54.62 805 400 IM 10 4:06.3 752 200 Fly 8 1:53.9 792 Regenauer, Christiana SR 27.5 50 Free 7 21.68 854 100 Fly 13 51.26 807 100 Free 7 47.5 832 Praasterink, Else JR 22 3 mtr Diving 8 313.5 Platform Diving 8 270.7 Hetrick, Paige JR 18 200 Free 8 1:44.32 763 200 Back 10 1:51.9 765 Williams, Liberty JR 9 1650 Free 9 15:55.29 720 Ulett, Tristen JR 6 100 Fly 11 51.18 813 Dennis, Julia FR 5 50 Free 12 21.87 814 Kuwata, Paige FR 0 1650 Free 40 16:31.94 571

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Berkoff, Katharine SR 45 50 Free 5 21.54 886 100 Back 2 49.13 946 100 Free 5 46.87 898 Noble, Kennedy FR 23 200 IM 14 1:55.96 761 100 Back 11 51.32 784 200 Back 5 1:50.58 805 Muzzy, Emma 5Y 18 100 Back 10 51.27 787 200 Back 8 1:52.82 739 Arens, Abby JR 17 200 IM 12 1:54.99 793 100 Fly 9 50.6 860 200 Fly 14 1:55.80 726 MacCausland, Heather SR 15 100 Breast 5 57.74 874 200 Breast 16 2:10.04 712 Sheble, Grace SO 14 400 IM 5 4:04.83 775 Alons, Kylee 5Y 12 100 Fly 7 50.44 873 Webb, Abbey JR 9 200 Free 9 1:43.48 800 Podmanikova, Andrea 5Y 2 100 Breast 15 59.39 762 Hastings, Emma FR 0 1650 Free 25 16:11.96 654

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zenick, Katherine JR 24 100 Fly 8 51.11 818 100 Free 6 47.27 855 Fulmer, Amy SR 23 50 Free 9 21.74 841 200 Free 12 1:43.78 786 100 Free 9 47.39 843 Ivan, Teresa SO 15 50 Free 4 21.46 905 Bach, Hannah SR 13 100 Breast 6 58.08 849 Panitz, Josie SR 12 100 Breast 7 58.12 847 Hentschel, Lena FR 7 1 mtr Diving 16 279.4 3 mtr Diving 11 334.95 Pasadyn, Felicia 5Y 4 400 IM 13 4:07.48 733 Geringer, Maya JR 3 1650 Free 14 16:01.77 694 Woodbury, Gwen SO 0 1650 Free 19 16:04.35 684

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gan, Ching Hwee SO 29 500 Free 7 4:38.91 754 1650 Free 2 15:46.28 757 Peplowski, Anna SO 22 200 Free 6 1:43.57 795 200 Back 9 1:51.84 767 Peplowski, Noelle 5Y 22 200 IM 13 1:55.46 777 100 Breast 13 58.99 788 200 Breast 5 2:06.16 815 Liu, Skyler SO 18 3 mtr Diving 14 324.9 Platform Diving 4 328.05 Fowler, Anne JR 17 3 mtr Diving 2 369.9 Denigan, Mariah SO 12 1650 Free 7 15:52.18 733 Paegle, Kristina FR 9 50 Free 13 21.99 789 100 Free 12 47.99 785 Turak, Ashley SR 7 50 Free 10 21.81 826 Looze, Mac 5Y 1 400 IM 16 4:12.54 657

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McSharry, Mona JR 33 50 Free 16 22.02 784 100 Breast 2 57.16 919 200 Breast 4 2:04.59 862 Fuller, Josephine SO 33 200 IM 11 1:54.94 794 100 Back 7 51.18 793 200 Back 4 1:50.22 816 Douthwright, Brooklyn SO 17 200 Free 2 1:42.41 849 Stege, Kristen SR 15 1650 Free 4 15:50.24 741 Breslin, Aly JR 13 1650 Free 6 15:50.8 739 Mrozinski, Julia SO 9 500 Free 9 4:37.34 777 Stotler, Sara SO 7 200 Fly 10 1:53.94 790 McCarville, Kate SO 5 500 Free 12 4:40.54 730 1650 Free 41 16:32.05 571 Nguyen, Claire SR 0 1650 Free 27 16:13.02 650

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Weyant, Emma SO 33 500 Free 6 4:38.46 760 400 IM 3 4:03.50 797 1650 Free 13 16:01.59 695 Zavaros, Mabel JR 21 500 Free 11 4:40.4 733 400 IM 4 4:04.08 787 Kucheran, Nina 5Y 7 200 Breast 10 2:06.59 803 Dixon, Zoe FR 6 400 IM 11 4:06.92 742 Amer, Maha SR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 304.85 Runnels, Aris SO 4 100 Back 13 51.76 756 Nikonova, Ekaterina SO 4 200 Free 13 1:44.05 774 Mathieu, Tylor SR 2 500 Free 15 4:41.18 721 1650 Free 26 16:12.83 651 Peoples, Olivia SO 1 100 Fly 16 52.04 750 DeBoer, Camille FR 0 1650 Free 34 16:19.69 623 Auld, Anna SO 0 1650 Free 24 16:10.61 659 Miller, Hayden FR 0 1650 Free 23 16:07.61 671

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vazquez Montano, Aran JR 47 1 mtr Diving 1 358.75 3 mtr Diving 1 385.8 Platform Diving 10 285.15 Countie, Grace SR 24 50 Free 6 21.67 856 100 Back 9 50.81 818 100 Free 15 48.14 772 VanNote, Ellie SR 5 200 Fly 12 1:55.04 752 Lindner, Sophie 5Y 5 200 Back 12 1:52.35 753 Smith, Skyler SO 5 100 Breast 12 58.94 791

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stadden, Isabelle JR 29 100 Back 6 51.03 803 200 Back 3 1:49.38 843 Klinker, Rachel SR 6 200 Fly 11 1:54.03 787 Polonsky, Leah SO 4 200 IM 16 1:56.34 749 400 IM 14 4:07.49 733 Motekaitis, Mia SR 4 500 Free 14 4:40.9 725 200 Free 16 1:44.69 747 Kragh, Mia SO 2 100 Fly 15 51.58 783

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sculti, Carolina SR 26 1 mtr Diving 6 312.9 3 mtr Diving 6 328.95 Agunbiade, Nike SR 18 3 mtr Diving 13 332.25 Platform Diving 5 323.85 Dobler, Kaitlyn JR 17 100 Breast 4 57.5 893 200 Breast 15 2:09.14 735 Odgers, Isabelle 5Y 14 100 Breast 14 59.06 783 200 Breast 8 2:07.13 788 Kahler, Marlene SO 0 1650 Free 31 16:17.53 632

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power MacNeil, Maggie 5Y 53 50 Free 1 20.79 1087 100 Fly 2 48.51 1061 100 Free 3 46.58 931 Lavenant, Montserrat JR 17 Platform Diving 2 347.0 Pellacani, Chiara SO 14 1 mtr Diving 5 318.55

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McMahon, Kensey 5Y 40 500 Free 1 4:36.62 788 1650 Free 1 15:43.84 768 White, Rhyan 5Y 17 100 Back 8 51.26 788 200 Back 11 1:51.93 765 Antoniou, Kalia 5Y 12 50 Free 11 21.85 818 100 Free 11 47.89 794 Wiseman, Avery SO 4 200 Breast 13 2:08.00 765

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bacon, Phoebe JR 46 200 IM 5 1:53.56 843 100 Back 4 50.54 837 200 Back 2 1:49.28 847 Carlson, Abby SO 20 500 Free 2 4:36.96 783 200 Free 14 1:44.52 754 McKenna, Paige SO 16 1650 Free 3 15:48.71 747 Stoneburg, Blair FR 0 1650 Free 30 16:15.44 640

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stege, Rachel SO 25 500 Free 5 4:37.32 777 1650 Free 8 15:54.55 723 Hartman, Zoie SR 12 200 IM 9 1:54.31 816 200 Breast 14 2:08.13 761 Coetzee, Dune SO 11 500 Free 8 4:40.58 730 1650 Free 20 16:05.42 680 McCarty, Eboni SO 5.5 50 Free 14 22.01 785 100 Back 14 51.89 748 McCulloh, Abby SO 5 1650 Free 12 15:57.34 712 Dickinson, Callie 5Y 1 200 Fly 16 1:56.25 712 Barczyk, Jillian SR 0 1650 Free 39 16:31.11 575

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhu, Joy SR 23 1 mtr Diving 8 297.35 3 mtr Diving 7 322.55 Del Angel, Viviana FR 17 3 mtr Diving 16 276.9 Platform Diving 3 344.55 Van Berkom, Megan JR 13 400 IM 6 4:05.37 766

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schnell, Delaney SR 52 1 mtr Diving 2 340.05 3 mtr Diving 4 362.3 Platform Diving 1 352.65

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Knight, Kyndal SR 17 1 mtr Diving 7 304.55 3 mtr Diving 12 332.55 Poole, Lauren SR 11 400 IM 8 4:05.74 760 Davey, Gillian SR 5 200 Breast 12 2:07.26 784 Brooks, Caitlin SR 2 200 Back 15 1:52.96 735 McNeese, Beth SR 0 1650 Free 33 16:17.73 631 Drumm, Megan JR 0 1650 Free 29 16:13.62 648

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Atkinson, Emma JR 7 200 Free 10 1:43.58 795 Bentz, Caroline JR 3 200 Back 14 1:52.74 741 Travis, Chase JR 0 1650 Free 32 16:17.64 631

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gridley, Kaelyn FR 20 100 Breast 10 58.76 803 200 Breast 6 2:06.26 812 Foley, Sally JR 20 200 IM 8 1:54.96 794 200 Breast 9 2:06.58 803

Miami (FL)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vallee, Mia SR 30 1 mtr Diving 3 338.1 3 mtr Diving 5 355.65 Vovk, Tara 5Y 6 100 Breast 11 58.89 794

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sim, Letitia SO 9 100 Breast 9 58.48 821

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vieta, Maycey SR 12 Platform Diving 7 293.6 McAfee, Sophia SO 11 3 mtr Diving 10 344.0 Platform Diving 13 258.25 Merriman, Maggie SR 9 Platform Diving 9 292.1

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stepanek, Chloe JR 16 200 Free 7 1:43.76 787 100 Free 13 48.06 779 Oakley, Joslyn FR 5 1 mtr Diving 14 284.2 3 mtr Diving 15 294.35 Clairmont, Alyssa SR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 289.95 Grottle, Abby JR 0 1650 Free 36 16:24.44 603

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schultz, Brooke SR 25 1 mtr Diving 9 318.35 3 mtr Diving 3 364.25

Arizona State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Looney, Lindsay SR 19 500 Free 13 4:40.72 728 200 Fly 4 1:52.25 855

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Guevara, Miriam 5Y 9 100 Fly 10 50.91 834 200 Fly 15 1:56.14 715 Patrick, Jaye SR 1 Platform Diving 16 231.45 Mull, Lola JR 0 1650 Free 18 16:03.98 686

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lee, Meghan JR 5 100 Fly 12 51.2 811 Preble, Averee SR 1 1650 Free 16 16:02.99 690 Hetzer, Emily 5Y 0 1650 Free 22 16:06.04 678

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Transom, Laticia-Leig 5Y 11.5 100 Free 7 47.5 832

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vear, Samantha JR 7 1 mtr Diving 10 312.0 Jernstedt, Edith SO 4 200 Fly 13 1:55.15 748

Miami (Ohio)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maier, Nicole JR 9 400 IM 9 4:05.84 759

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cheng, Eden FR 2 Platform Diving 15 253.2 MacEachern, Paige SO 2 400 IM 15 4:09.76 699

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kalandadze, Anna SR 7 1650 Free 10 15:55.6 719

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gorecka, Weronika SR 4 200 Back 13 1:52.63 745 Gatrall, Maddy JR 1 100 Back 16 52.16 732

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mirafuentes, Melissa JR 5 Platform Diving 12 274.4

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gouda, Maha SR 3 Platform Diving 14 257.05 Chue, Christie SO 1 100 Breast 16 59.59 750

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Waxman, Holly SO 2 1 mtr Diving 15 283.75

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ertan, Deniz FR 2 1650 Free 15 16:02.75 691

