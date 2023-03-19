University Of Virginia Women Win Their Third-Straight NCAA Swimming & Diving Title

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team has just captured their third consecutive NCAA Championship, doing so in dominant fashion. They scored a total of 541.5 points, beating out second-place finishers Texas by a whopping 127 points.

200 of Virginia’s points came from relays, as the Cavaliers won five out of five contested relays. They are the first team to complete this feat since the Stanford women did so back in 2018. Another 218 points came from Virginia’s “big four” of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Ella Nelson. Douglass led the way with 60 points, which came from winning three titles and breaking three individual NCAA records in what was one of the greatest single-meet performances in NCAA history. G. Walsh scored 57 points and won two titles in addition to a second-place finish, and she also broke the NCAA record in the 100 back. A. Walsh had a first, second, and third place finish, while Nelson finished second, third and fifth in her races.

Virginia won 11 out of the 18 contested events at the NCAA Championships, breaking NCAA records in 7 of them (200 IM, 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay). But their win wasn’t only because of their stars, as 11 out of their 17 NCAA qualifiers scored points. In total, they amassed a total of 18 ‘A’ final and 8 ‘B’ final swims, and scored in every single swimming event.

This NCAA title also head coach Todd DeSorbo’s third title in the five seasons that he’s been at Virginia. There are now only five schools who have had more NCAA team titles than the Cavaliers.

List Of Schools by Women’s NCAA Team Titles:

Stanford — 11 Georgia/Texas — 7 Auburn — 5 Cal — 4 Virginia — 3 Florida — 2 Arizona — 1 USC — 1

Virginia’s Full NCAA Roster

Swimmer Year Points Event Place Time Event Place Time Event Place Time Kate Douglass Senior 60 200 IM 1 1:48.37 100 Fly 1 48.46 200 Breast 1 2:01.29 Gretchen Walsh Sophomore 57 50 Free 2 20.85 100 Back 1 48.25 100 Free 1 45.61 Alex Walsh Junior 53 200 IM 3 1:50.07 400 IM 1 3:57.24 200 Fly 2 1:50.23 Ella Nelson Senior 48 200 IM 5 1:54.06 400 IM 2 3:59.54 200 Breast 3 2:04.33 Maxine Parker Junior 23.5 50 Free 14 22.01 200 Free 5 1:43.48 100 Free 10 47.72 Aimee Canny Freshman 19 200 IM 19 1:56.10 200 Free 3 1:42.50 100 Free 14 48.1 Reilly Tiltmann Sophomore 18 200 Free 21 1:44.89 100 Back 12 51.46 200 Back 6 1:50.84 Lexi Cuomo Senior 15 50 Free 8 21.71 100 Fly 14 51.28 100 Free 16 48.31 Abby Harter Junior 12 200 IM 17 1:55.57 100 Fly 18 51.71 200 Fly 7 1:53.56 Anna Keating Junior 12 100 Breast 20 59.41 200 Breast 7 2:06.73 Maddie Donohoe Senior 7 500 Free 10 4:39.46 1650 Free 11 15:56.83 Sam Baron Junior 0 200 IM 49 1:58.77 100 Fly DQ N/A 200 IM 45 1:58.19 Ella Bathurst Sophomore 0 200 IM 32 1:57.42 100 Back 43 53.12 200 Back 42 1:55.22 Jennifer Bell Senior 0 1-Meter Diving 29 247.25 3-Meter Diving 26 279.9 Elizabeth Kaye Junior 0 1-Meter Diving 17 266.95 3-Meter Diving 17 302.8 Platform Diving 46 196 Sophia Knapp Freshman 0 500 Free 53 4:45.87 200 Free 53 1:47.44 1650 Free 37 16:27.55 Carly Novelline Freshman 0 100 Fly 27 52.15 100 Back 21 52.01 200 Back 35 1:54.34 Jaycee Yegher Fifth Year 0 100 Breast 25 59.67 200 Breast 22 2:09.10

Relays:

In total, there were nine different individual NCAA champions coming from six different teams (Virginia, UNC, LSU, Stanford, Texas, Alabama). Douglass was the only swimmer who went three-for-three in NCAA titles, while G. Walsh and diver Aranza Vazquez both had two titles apiece. Six different swimmers also managed to score 50 or more individual points.

All 2023 NCAA Women’s Champions

Times in bold denote NCAA records.

Top Individual Scorers (Swimming Only)

Kate Douglass, Virginia — 60 Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 57 Alex Walsh, Virginia/Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 53 Claire Curzan, Stanford — 51 Torri Huske, Stanford — 50

Behind Virginia, Texas came in second, Stanford came in third, and Louisville came in fourth. Louisville scored 288 points in total, which is the most in school history.

Final Team Score