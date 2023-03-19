University Of Virginia Women Win Their Third-Straight NCAA Swimming & Diving Title

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team has just captured their third consecutive NCAA Championship, doing so in dominant fashion. They scored a total of 541.5 points, beating out second-place finishers Texas by a whopping 127 points.
200 of Virginia’s points came from relays, as the Cavaliers won five out of five contested relays. They are the first team to complete this feat since the Stanford women did so back in 2018. Another 218 points came from Virginia’s “big four” of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Ella Nelson. Douglass led the way with 60 points, which came from winning three titles and breaking three individual NCAA records in what was one of the greatest single-meet performances in NCAA history. G. Walsh scored 57 points and won two titles in addition to a second-place finish, and she also broke the NCAA record in the 100 back. A. Walsh had a first, second, and third place finish, while Nelson finished second, third and fifth in her races.
Virginia won 11 out of the 18 contested events at the NCAA Championships, breaking NCAA records in 7 of them (200 IM, 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay). But their win wasn’t only because of their stars, as 11 out of their 17 NCAA qualifiers scored points. In total, they amassed a total of 18 ‘A’ final and 8 ‘B’ final swims, and scored in every single swimming event.
This NCAA title also head coach Todd DeSorbo’s third title in the five seasons that he’s been at Virginia. There are now only five schools who have had more NCAA team titles than the Cavaliers.
List Of Schools by Women’s NCAA Team Titles:
- Stanford — 11
- Georgia/Texas — 7
- Auburn — 5
- Cal — 4
- Virginia — 3
- Florida — 2
- Arizona — 1
- USC — 1
Virginia’s Full NCAA Roster
|Swimmer
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Kate Douglass
|Senior
|60
|200 IM
|1
|1:48.37
|100 Fly
|1
|48.46
|200 Breast
|1
|2:01.29
|Gretchen Walsh
|Sophomore
|57
|50 Free
|2
|20.85
|100 Back
|1
|48.25
|100 Free
|1
|45.61
|Alex Walsh
|Junior
|53
|200 IM
|3
|1:50.07
|400 IM
|1
|3:57.24
|200 Fly
|2
|1:50.23
|Ella Nelson
|Senior
|48
|200 IM
|5
|1:54.06
|400 IM
|2
|3:59.54
|200 Breast
|3
|2:04.33
|Maxine Parker
|Junior
|23.5
|50 Free
|14
|22.01
|200 Free
|5
|1:43.48
|100 Free
|10
|47.72
|Aimee Canny
|Freshman
|19
|200 IM
|19
|1:56.10
|200 Free
|3
|1:42.50
|100 Free
|14
|48.1
|Reilly Tiltmann
|Sophomore
|18
|200 Free
|21
|1:44.89
|100 Back
|12
|51.46
|200 Back
|6
|1:50.84
|Lexi Cuomo
|Senior
|15
|50 Free
|8
|21.71
|100 Fly
|14
|51.28
|100 Free
|16
|48.31
|Abby Harter
|Junior
|12
|200 IM
|17
|1:55.57
|100 Fly
|18
|51.71
|200 Fly
|7
|1:53.56
|Anna Keating
|Junior
|12
|100 Breast
|20
|59.41
|200 Breast
|7
|2:06.73
|Maddie Donohoe
|Senior
|7
|500 Free
|10
|4:39.46
|1650 Free
|11
|15:56.83
|Sam Baron
|Junior
|0
|200 IM
|49
|1:58.77
|100 Fly
|DQ
|N/A
|200 IM
|45
|1:58.19
|Ella Bathurst
|Sophomore
|0
|200 IM
|32
|1:57.42
|100 Back
|43
|53.12
|200 Back
|42
|1:55.22
|Jennifer Bell
|Senior
|0
|1-Meter Diving
|29
|247.25
|3-Meter Diving
|26
|279.9
|Elizabeth Kaye
|Junior
|0
|1-Meter Diving
|17
|266.95
|3-Meter Diving
|17
|302.8
|Platform Diving
|46
|196
|Sophia Knapp
|Freshman
|0
|500 Free
|53
|4:45.87
|200 Free
|53
|1:47.44
|1650 Free
|37
|16:27.55
|Carly Novelline
|Freshman
|0
|100 Fly
|27
|52.15
|100 Back
|21
|52.01
|200 Back
|35
|1:54.34
|Jaycee Yegher
|Fifth Year
|0
|100 Breast
|25
|59.67
|200 Breast
|22
|2:09.10
Relays:
|Relay
|Swimmers
|Place
|Time
|200 Medley Relay
|Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass
|1
|1:31.51
|800 Free Relay
|Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, Ella Nelson
|1
|6:49.82
|200 Free Relay
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Maxine Parker
|1
|1:24.51
|400 Medley Relay
|Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, Aimee Canny
|1
|3:22.39
|400 Free Relay
|Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker, Gretchen Walsh
|1
|3:05.84
In total, there were nine different individual NCAA champions coming from six different teams (Virginia, UNC, LSU, Stanford, Texas, Alabama). Douglass was the only swimmer who went three-for-three in NCAA titles, while G. Walsh and diver Aranza Vazquez both had two titles apiece. Six different swimmers also managed to score 50 or more individual points.
All 2023 NCAA Women’s Champions
- 200 Medley Relay: Virginia (Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass) — 1:31.51
- 800 Free Relay: Virginia (Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, Ella Nelson) — 6:49.82
- 500 Free: Kensey McMahon, Alabama — 4:36.62
- 200 IM: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 1:48.37
- 50 Free: Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 20.79
- One-Meter Diving: Aranza Vazquez, UNC — 358.75
- 200 Free Relay: Virginia (Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Maxine Parker) — 1:24.51
- 400 IM: Alex Walsh, Virginia — 3:57.25
- 100 Fly: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.46
- 200 Free: Taylor Ruck, Stanford — 1:42.36
- 100 Back: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.25
- Three-Meter Diving: Aranza Vazquez, UNC — 385.80
- 400 Medley Relay: Virginia (Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, Aimee Canny) — 3:22.39
- 1650 Free: Kensey McMahon, Alabama — 15:43.84
- 200 Back: Claire Curzan, Stanford — 1:47.67
- 100 Free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 45.61
- 200 Breast: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.29
- 200 Fly: Emma Sticklen, Texas — 1:49.95
- Platform Diving: Delaney Schnell, Arizona — 352.65
- 400 Free Relay: Virginia (Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker, Gretchen Walsh) — 3:05.84
Times in bold denote NCAA records.
Top Individual Scorers (Swimming Only)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 60
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 57
- Alex Walsh, Virginia/Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 53
- Claire Curzan, Stanford — 51
- Torri Huske, Stanford — 50
Behind Virginia, Texas came in second, Stanford came in third, and Louisville came in fourth. Louisville scored 288 points in total, which is the most in school history.
Final Team Score
- Virginia — 541.5
- Texas — 414.5
- Stanford — 333
- Louisville — 288
- NC State — 263
- Ohio State — 223
- Indiana — 219
- Tennessee — 214
- Florida — 179
- UNC — 152
- Cal — 137
- USC — 125
- LSU — 112
- Alabama — 111
- Wisconsin — 100
- Georgia — 90.5
- Minnesota — 53
- Arizona — 52
- Kentucky — 49
- Virginia Tech — 46
- Duke — 42
- Miami (FL) — 36
- Michigan — 33
- Purdue — 32
- Texas A&M — 26
- South Carolina — 25
- ASU — 19
- Northwestern/Arkansas — 18
- Auburn — 14
- Hawaii — 11.5
- Florida State — 11
- Miami (OH) — 9
- UCLA — 8
- Penn — 7
- Akron/Nevada — 5
- FIU — 4
- Georgia Tech/Utah —2
