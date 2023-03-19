Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Night 4 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan captured her first NCAA title winning the 200 back in a 1:47.64. She earned the win by over a second nad a half as Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin swam a 1:49.28 for second.

200 YARD BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • Meet Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • American Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • Pool Record: 1:49.30 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)
  • 2022 Champion: Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:47.76

Top 8:

  1. Claire Curzan, Stanford — 1:47.64 (Pool Record)
  2. Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin — 1:49.28
  3. Isabelle Stadden, Cal — 1:49.38
  4. Josephine Fuller, Tennessee — 1:50.22
  5. Kennedy Noble, NC State — 1:50.58
  6. Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia — 1:50.84
  7. Olivia Bray, Texas — 1:51.95
  8. Emma Muzzy, NC State — 1:52.82

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh earned another individual title winning the 100 free in a 45.61. That swim made Walsh the second fastest swimmer in the event of all time. Torri Huske of Stanford captured second in a 46.46.

100 YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • U.S. Open Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Pool Record: 46.15 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2019)
  • 2022 Champion: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 46.05

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 45.61 (Pool Record)
  2. Torri Huske, Stanford — 46.46
  3. Maggie MacNeil, LSU — 46.58
  4. Gabi Albiero, Louisville — 46.80
  5. Katharine Berkoff, NC State — 46.87
  6. Kit Kat Zenick, Ohio State — 47.27
  7. Laticia-Leigh Transom, Hawaii/Christiana Regenauer, Louisville — 47.50
  8. (tie)

Virginia’s Kate Douglass went three for three swimming NCAA and American records here in the 200 breast. She broke her own records. Douglass won the event handily, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Anna Elendt of Texas.

200 YARD BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.29
  2. Anna Elendt, Texas — 2:03.26
  3. Ella Nelson, Virginia — 2:04.33
  4. Mona McSharry, Tennessee — 2:04.59
  5. Noelle Peplowski, Indiana — 2:06.16
  6. Kaelyn Gridley, Duke — 2:06.26
  7. Anna Keating, Virginia — 2:06.73
  8. Isabelle Odgers, USC — 2:07.13

Emma Sticklen of Texas came from behind to win the 200 fly in a 1:49.95. Alex Walsh of Virginia had the lead for most of the race and finish second in a 1:50.23.

200 YARD BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Meet Record: 1:50.01 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • American Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh, Virginia (1:50.79)

Top 8:

  1. Emma Sticklen, Texas — 1:49.95 (Meet Record)
  2. Alex Walsh, Virginia — 1:50.23
  3. Kelly Pash, Texas — 1:51.89
  4. Lindsay Looney, ASU — 1:52.25
  5. Dakota Luther, Texas — 1:52.27
  6. Charlotte Hook, Stanford — 1:53.17
  7. Abby Harter, Virginia — 1:53.26
  8. Abby Hay, Louisville — 1:53.90

Virginia capped off their NCAA title meet winning the 400 free relay in new American and NCAA records. With this win, the Hoos also went five for five in relays at the meet.

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
  • Meet Record: 3:06.91, Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 2022
  • American Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
  • 2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 3:06.91

Top 8:

  1. Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) — 3:05.84 (NCAA and American Record)
  2. Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, A. Tang, C. Curzan) — 3:08.54
  3. Louisville (G. Albiero, C. Regenauer, J. Dennis, E. Welch) — 3:09.57
  4. NC State — 3:10.51
  5. Ohio State — 3:10.52
  6. Indiana — 3:12.39
  7. Texas — 3:12.59
  8. Florida — 3:12.62

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon made a push at the end of the race and got the win by two and a half seconds in a time of 15:43.84. This was her second title of the meet after winning the 500 on night 2. Ching Hwee Gan of Indiana swam out of lane eight and grabbed second in a personal best of 15:46.28.

1650 YARD FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 15:07.70 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)
  • U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)
  • Pool Record: 15:15.17 — Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital (2013)
  • 2022 Champion: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin — 15:40.84

Top 8:

  1. Kensey McMahon, Alabama — 15:43.84
  2. Ching Hwee Gan, Indiana — 15:46.28
  3. Paige McKenna, Wisconsin — 15:48.71
  4. Kristen Stege, Tennessee — 15:50.24
  5. Erica Sullivan, Texas — 15:50.27
  6. Aly Breslin, Tennessee — 15:50.80
  7. Mariah Denigan, Indiana — 15:52.18
  8. Rachel Stege, Georgia — 15:54.55

