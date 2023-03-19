2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Night 4 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan captured her first NCAA title winning the 200 back in a 1:47.64. She earned the win by over a second nad a half as Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin swam a 1:49.28 for second.

200 YARD BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

Pool Record: 1:49.30 — Rhyan White , Alabama (2020)

2022 Champion: Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:47.76

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh earned another individual title winning the 100 free in a 45.61. That swim made Walsh the second fastest swimmer in the event of all time. Torri Huske of Stanford captured second in a 46.46.

100 YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 46.15 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2019)

2022 Champion: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 46.05

Virginia’s Kate Douglass went three for three swimming NCAA and American records here in the 200 breast. She broke her own records. Douglass won the event handily, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Anna Elendt of Texas.

200 YARD BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Emma Sticklen of Texas came from behind to win the 200 fly in a 1:49.95. Alex Walsh of Virginia had the lead for most of the race and finish second in a 1:50.23.

200 YARD BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.01 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2022 Champion: Alex Walsh, Virginia (1:50.79)

Virginia capped off their NCAA title meet winning the 400 free relay in new American and NCAA records. With this win, the Hoos also went five for five in relays at the meet.

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

Meet Record: 3:06.91, Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 2022

American Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

U.S. Open Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 3:06.91

Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) — 3:05.84 (NCAA and American Record) Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, A. Tang, C. Curzan) — 3:08.54 Louisville (G. Albiero, C. Regenauer, J. Dennis, E. Welch) — 3:09.57 NC State — 3:10.51 Ohio State — 3:10.52 Indiana — 3:12.39 Texas — 3:12.59 Florida — 3:12.62

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon made a push at the end of the race and got the win by two and a half seconds in a time of 15:43.84. This was her second title of the meet after winning the 500 on night 2. Ching Hwee Gan of Indiana swam out of lane eight and grabbed second in a personal best of 15:46.28.

1650 YARD FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 15:07.70 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

Pool Record: 15:15.17 — Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital (2013)

2022 Champion: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin — 15:40.84

