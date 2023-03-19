2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs: Swims you Might Have Missed on Night 4

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana’s Mariah Denigan swam a 15:52.18 during the afternoon heats of the 1650. That swim ended up earning Denigan All-American honors as she placed seventh. That also was a personal best for the sophomore as her previous best stood at a 15:57.82 which she swam at Big Tens a month ago.

Tonight’s 100 free featured two swims you might have missed. The first came from Louisville’s Gabi Albiero who swam a personal best of 46.80 to finish fourth. Albiero’s best coming into the meet was a 46.95 which she swam at ACCs. Notably, Albiero was fifth in the event last year swimming a time of 47.32.

In addition to Albiero, Ohio State’s Kit Kat Zenick also had a big swim you may have missed. Zenick was sixth in a personal best of 47.27. That was a tenth faster than her previous personal best of 47.37 which she swam at 2023 Big Tens. That was Zenick’s third personal best of the meet as she swam a personal best in prelims of the 100 fly as well as a best time in the 50 free leading off Ohio State’s relay.

Mona McSharry of Tennessee swam a 2:04.59 to finish fourth in the 200 breast. That improved upon her previous personal best of 2:05.11 which she swam to win the SEC title a month ago. McSharry also swam a personal best yesterday in the 100 breast.

Tennessee teammate Sara Stotler swam a 1:53.94 to finish 10th in the 200 fly. That was a best time as her previous best stood at a 1:54.88 from SECs a month ago.