2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

It’s the first full day of swimming at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. This session, we’ll see heats of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle. At the end of the session are the prelims for 1-meter diving.

In the 500 free, Texas’ Erica Sullivan is the top seed with a 4:35.88. Behind her the Stege sisters–Rachel Stege and Kristen Stege–are separated by just four-hundredths after their duel at the SEC Championships. Sullivan’s teammate Olivia Bray holds down the fourth seed after only swimming the 500 free a handful of times in her collegiate career.

During prelims of the 200 IM, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass will set up for what should be a sensational race in finals. Walsh is the defending champion and the American record holder, but Douglass came just seven-hundredths from that record at ACCs. We won’t see the fireworks go off until finals, but both need a safe and solid swim here to make it through.

Their teammate Gretchen Walsh holds down the top seed in the final event of the session, the 50 freestyle. Walsh finished second to Douglass in this event last year and at ACCs, took down her teammate’s NCAA and American records with a 20.83. Meanwhile, LSU’s Maggie MacNeil is aiming at upsetting the new NCAA record holder–she’s also been under 21 seconds this season in a lifetime best 20.98.

500 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017

Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020

2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24

Top 16:

Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 4:36.51 Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:37.56 Rachel Stege (Georgia) – 4:37.72 Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:37.81 Olivia Bray (Texas) – 4:38.48 Dune Coetzee (Georgia) – 4:38.54 Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:39.21 Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:39.51 Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:39.58 Kate McCarville (Tennessee) – 4:40.43 Julia Mrozinski (Tennesee) – 4:40.53 Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 4:40.54 Natalie Mannion (Stanford) – 4:40.54 Tylor Mathieu (Florida) – 4:40.62 Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 4:40.80 Lindsay Looney (ASU) – 4:40.81

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Top 16:

WOMEN 50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 16: