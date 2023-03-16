Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

It’s the first full day of swimming at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. This session, we’ll see heats of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle. At the end of the session are the prelims for 1-meter diving.

In the 500 free, Texas’ Erica Sullivan is the top seed with a 4:35.88. Behind her the Stege sisters–Rachel Stege and Kristen Stege–are separated by just four-hundredths after their duel at the SEC Championships. Sullivan’s teammate Olivia Bray holds down the fourth seed after only swimming the 500 free a handful of times in her collegiate career.

During prelims of the 200 IM, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass will set up for what should be a sensational race in finals. Walsh is the defending champion and the American record holder, but Douglass came just seven-hundredths from that record at ACCs. We won’t see the fireworks go off until finals, but both need a safe and solid swim here to make it through.

Their teammate Gretchen Walsh holds down the top seed in the final event of the session, the 50 freestyle. Walsh finished second to Douglass in this event last year and at ACCs, took down her teammate’s NCAA and American records with a 20.83. Meanwhile, LSU’s Maggie MacNeil is aiming at upsetting the new NCAA record holder–she’s also been under 21 seconds this season in a lifetime best 20.98.

500 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017
  • Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
  • American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
  • US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
  • Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020
  • 2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24

Top 16:

  1. Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 4:36.51
  2. Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:37.56
  3. Rachel Stege (Georgia) – 4:37.72
  4. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:37.81
  5. Olivia Bray (Texas) – 4:38.48
  6. Dune Coetzee (Georgia) – 4:38.54
  7. Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:39.21
  8. Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:39.51
  9. Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:39.58
  10. Kate McCarville (Tennessee) – 4:40.43
  11. Julia Mrozinski (Tennesee) – 4:40.53
  12. Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 4:40.54
  13. Natalie Mannion (Stanford) – 4:40.54
  14. Tylor Mathieu (Florida) – 4:40.62
  15. Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 4:40.80
  16. Lindsay Looney (ASU) – 4:40.81

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022
  • Meet Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022
  • American Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022
  • US Open Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022
  • Pool Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (Virginia) — 2020
  • 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 1:50.08

Top 16:

WOMEN 50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 16:

VFL
4 minutes ago

SEC showing out. Once Texas joins 😳 would be 10 of 16 qualifiers

3
0
Reply
Joel Lin
8 minutes ago

Weyant comes in 0.08 ahead of her former UVa teammate for 8th.

5
-1
Reply
Konner Scott
8 minutes ago

Abby Carlson 2nd seed, totally what we all expected.

On that note, it’s shocking to me how shallow (pun may or may not be intended) this event is. We have two high schoolers under 4:30, but not a single NCAA woman has been under 4:35 this season. Kinda bizarre.

13
0
Reply
Caleb
13 minutes ago

Stanford looks like they’re toast. Wisconsin and UGA on the other hand…

14
-2
Reply
Snowpipers of Alaska
Reply to  Caleb
11 minutes ago

Tennessee has entered the chat.

4
-2
Reply
Curious
Reply to  Snowpipers of Alaska
3 minutes ago

Only 12 girls out of 68 dropped time in the 500 from seed

1
0
Reply
Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

I think that explains why Tankersley wasn’t on the 8 free last night

13
0
Reply
Shaddy419
19 minutes ago

I need an update on if they fixed the Bama seating at all because if her dad’s tweet was accurate, it would be tough for him to have seen McMahon swimming in 8

3
0
Reply
VFL
20 minutes ago

UGA swimming well!

3
-2
Reply
Lab Counter
22 minutes ago

NCAA distance swimming is awful. All other events are so much better than 10 years ago but not distance. 4:39.2 won first circle seeded heat

9
-3
Reply
Snowpipers of Alaska
Reply to  Lab Counter
19 minutes ago

And essentially guaranteed Top 8. Currently in 4th with 1 heat left.

0
0
Reply
Bearfan22
Reply to  Lab Counter
15 minutes ago

Not surprising tbh. Women’s distance is still in a breakout period where were going to see a lot of growth in the next decade imo. Think Ledecky was showing the world what was possible and we’ll see a lot of the next generation improve greatly with better training.

3
0
Reply

