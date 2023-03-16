2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The second day of the 2023 DIII NCAA Championships is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the 200 free relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 400 medley relay, and men’s 1-meter diving. First, let’s take a look at the team standings through the first day of the meet:

TEAM STANDINGS THRU WEDNESDAY (TOP TEN)

WOMEN

Denison – 107 Kenyon – 90 (tie) Emory – 90 (tie) Williams – 77 Tufts – 69.5 Chicago – 59.5 Hope – 46 NYU – 44 MIT – 39 Pomona-Pitzer – 36.5

MEN

Emory – 110.5 Kenyon – 80.5 Chicago – 65 MIT – 62 Johns Hopkins – 57 Calvin – 50 Williams – 46 Bates – 45 Denison – 37 (tie) NYU – 37 (tie)

Men’s 500 free champion Patrick Pema (Emory) comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 free this morning, entering with a 1:35.92. That time is notably just under the meet record mark of 1:36.00, which was set last year. It’s also just odd the NCAA DII Record of 1:35.52, which was also set last year.

The women’s 200 free has a trio of swimmers seeded at 1:48. Denison Sophomore Taryn Wisner is the top seed this morning, boasting a season best of 1:48.55. She’s followed closely by senior teammate Tara Culibrk, who is seeded second with a 1:48.73. NYU freshman Kaley McIntyre is the third seed, coming in with a 1:48.78. McIntyre won the women’s 50 free last night with a 22.78, while Culibrk came in second in the event (22.81).

Chicago junior Jesse Ssengonzi won the men’s 100 fly last year in 46.77, setting a new meet record in the processs. This year, Ssengonzi has been as fast as 46.85 in the event, which has earned him the top seed as we head into prelims.

Tufts freshman Lily Klinginsmith leads the way in the women’s 100 fly, coming into the meet with a season best of 53.56.

Kenyon senior Bryan Fitzgerald won the men’s 400 IM last year and returns to defend his title today. Fitzgerald is the top seed coming into the meet, having swum a 3:52.21. That time comes in well off the 3:47.62 Fitzgerald swam to win the event last year, so we’ll be looking to see how close to that mark he gets today.

After winning the women’s 200 IM decisively last night, Williams sophomore Sophia Verkleeran enters as the top seed in the women’s 400 IM this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:30.39, Kenyon – 2022

Meet Record: 1:30.39, Kenyon – 2022

2022 Champion: Kenyon – 1:30.39

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Emory – 1:32.71 Kenyon – 1:32.93 Tufts – 1:32.99 Pomona-Pitzer – 1:33.16 JHU – 1:33.16 Denison – 1:33.35 MIT – 1:33.44 NYU – 1:33.87

Emory’s quartet of senior Caroline Maki (23.13), senior Samantha Kass (23.46), freshman Penelope Celtnieks (23.32), fifth year Taylor Leone (22.80) combined for a 1:32.71 to lead the 200 free relay heats this morning.

Both Emory and defending champion Kenyon, the No. 2 seed with a 1:32.93, were about a second off their season-best marks. Senior Ella Campbell (23.37), sophomore Sydney Geboy (23.43), freshman Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault (23.43), and senior Alexandra White (22.63) made up Kenyon’s team, with White posting the fastest split in the field.

Tufts also snuck under 1:33 with a 1:32.99 courtesy of senior Elle Morse (23.55), junior Jillian Cudney (23.17), Lily Klinginsmith (23.17), and senior Katelin Ulmer (23.10).

NYU freshman Kaley McIntyre threw down the second-fastest leadoff split in the field with a 23.14, helping her squad secure the last qualifying spot with a 1:33.87. McIntyre’s previous best was a 23.26 from last month’s University Athletic Association Championships before clocking a 22.78 to win the 50 free last night.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:18.06, Kenyon – 2012

Meet Record: 1:18.06, Kenyon – 2012

2022 Champion: MIT – 1:19.10

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Calvin – 1:19.90 Emory – 1:19.97 Kenyon – 1:20.13 Chicago – 1:20.37 SUNY Geneseo – 1:21.04 MIT – 1:21.17 Bates – 1:21.21 Carnegie Mellon – 1:21.36

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:13.14, Caroline Wilson (Williams) – 2012

Meet Record: 4:13.14, Caroline Wilson (Williams) – 2012

2022 Champion: Molly Craig (Williams) – 4:16.83

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL RELAY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:46.62, Harrison Curley (Kenyon) – 2015

Meet Record: 3:46.62, Harrison Curley (Kenyon) – 2015

2022 Champion: Bryan Fitzgerald (Kenyon) – 3:47.62

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 52.64, Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton) – 2014

Meet Record: 52.64, Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton) – 2014

2022 Champion: Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 53.21

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 46.46, David Fitch (Kenyon) – 2021

Meet Record: 46.77, Jesse Ssengonzi (Chicago) – 2022

2022 Champion: Jesse Ssengonzi (Chicago) – 46.77

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:44.82, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011

Meet Record: 1:44.82, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011

2022 Champion: Claire Brennan (Tufts) – 1:48.46

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.52, Jamie Lovette Williams) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:36.00, Jamie Lovette (Williams) – 2022

2022 Champion: Jamie Lovette (Williams) – 1:36.00

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:38.05, Kenyon – 2022

Meet Record: 3:38.05, Kenyon – 2022

2022 Champion: Kenyon – 3:38.05

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:10.51, Emory – 2017

Meet Record: 3:10.51, Emory – 2017

2022 Champion: Chicago – 3:11.99

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: