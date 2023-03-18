2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Denison has more than locked up the women’s title, finishing Day 4 with ten scoring swimmers, including four in A finals, and earning 37 more points than their seeding. Emory earned four A and four B final slots, while Kenyon had five up and one down. Emory and Kenyon are expected to be separated by only 18 points, but the path to second place for Kenyon looks narrow, given that their freestyle relays haven’t lived up to expectations this weekend and there are not a lot of opportunities to eat away at that deficit.

Williams picked up 37 points this morning and landed four swimmers in A finals and one in a B final. Tufts, NYU, and Chicago will battle for fifth.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Denison 4/6 1/0 2/1 1/1 0/2 1/2 1/0 Emory 4/4 1/0 2/0 2/0 0/2 0/2 1/0 Kenyon 5/1 1/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/0 Williams 4/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0 Tufts 2/2 1/0 1/0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/0 NYU 1/3 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 Chicago 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 MIT 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Hope 2/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/1 Johns Hopkins 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Amherst 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Ithaca 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 St. Kate’s 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Bowdoin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Calvin 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Trinity (TX) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Bates 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Mary Washington 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Swarthmore 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Gustavus Adolphus 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Case Western 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 WashU (MO) 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Springfield 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wheaton (MA) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Olaf 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Centre 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Rowan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Albion 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Kean 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Denison 38 26 12 20 40 Emory 25 30 7 8 28 Kenyon 19 11 13 27 22 Williams 16 0 20 35 26 Tufts 15 29 0 0 34 NYU 16 0 15 0 32 Chicago 0 20 17 0 30 MIT 0 0 23 5 18 Pomona-Pitzer 0 12 0 14 24 Hope 0 7 23 0 10 Johns Hopkins 20 0 0 0 12 Amherst 1 0 0 6 0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0 0 6 0 0 Ithaca 0 0 0 0 0 Carnegie Mellon 0 0 15 0 2 St. Kate’s 0 0 0 17 8 Bowdoin 0 1 0 0 0 Calvin 0 0 0 0 14 Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 12 0 Bates 0 0 0 0 0 Mary Washington 0 0 0 9 0 Swarthmore 0 0 0 0 0 Gustavus Adolphus 0 2 0 0 6 Hamilton 0 14 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 Case Western 0 0 0 0 0 WashU (MO) 3 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 Wheaton (MA) 0 0 0 0 0 St. Olaf 0 0 0 0 0 SUNY Geneseo 2 0 0 0 0 Colby 0 0 0 0 0 Centre 0 0 0 0 4 Rowan 0 0 4 0 0 Albion 0 3 0 0 0 Kean 0 0 0 2 0

Day 4 Scored Prelims – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected Denison 350.5 136 486.5 Emory 292 98 390 Kenyon 280 92 372 Williams 214 97 311 Tufts 211.5 78 289.5 NYU 216 63 279 Chicago 203.5 67 270.5 MIT 173 46 219 Pomona-Pitzer 151.5 50 201.5 Hope 94.5 40 134.5 Johns Hopkins 94.5 32 126.5 Amherst 95 7 102 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 68 6 74 Ithaca 69 0 69 Carnegie Mellon 49 17 66 St. Kate’s 40 25 65 Bowdoin 55 1 56 Calvin 31 14 45 Trinity (TX) 31 12 43 Bates 39.5 0 39.5 Mary Washington 29 9 38 Swarthmore 28 0 28 Gustavus Adolphus 18 8 26 Hamilton 10 14 24 Colorado 20 0 20 Case Western 19 0 19 WashU (MO) 13 3 16 Springfield 12 0 12 Wheaton (MA) 12 0 12 St. Olaf 9 0 9 SUNY Geneseo 6 2 8 Colby 6.5 0 6.5 Centre 0 4 4 Rowan 0 4 4 Albion 0 3 3 Kean 0 2 2

Day 4 Ups / Downs – Men

Emory sealed the deal in prelims on Day 4 with seven swimmers and one diver making A finals. Five more swimmers made B finals, including 4 in the 200 back. The Eagles had strong showings in the 200 breast and 100 free, where they earned three slots in each A final.

Kenyon had a good morning, as well, keeping it close with five A-finalists and four B-finalists.

Johns Hopkins (+40), Pomona-Pitzer (+32), Bates (+17), and Carnegie Mellon (+16) did much better than their seedings, while MIT (-49) suffered from the loss of their star 100 freestyler, defending champion Tobe Obochi, who was #1 seed but declared false start. That takes the Engineers out of the battle for third place with Chicago.

Beyond the top four teams, which are pretty much baked in to their slots, Williams, WashU, Denison, and Johns Hopkins all have a shot at fifth place, which should make for an exciting evening.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 3m Diving 400 Free Relay Emory 7/5 1/0 0/0 3/0 0/4 3/1 1/0 1/0 Kenyon 5/4 1/0 0/1 1/2 2/0 0/1 2/1 1/0 Chicago 0/4 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 1/0 MIT 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 Williams 2/2 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 WashU (MO) 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Denison 1/2 0/1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/0 0/1 Johns Hopkins 2/3 0/1 1/0 0/0 2/0 0/3 0/0 0/1 Calvin 2/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Tufts 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 NYU 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 TCNJ 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 Carnegie Mellon 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Bates 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 John Carroll 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Whitman 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Birmingham-Southern 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Rowan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Bowdoin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wheaton (IL) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Brandeis 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Alfred State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Ithaca 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rhodes 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Millsaps 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 RIT 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Mary’s Maryland 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Swarthmore 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 USMMA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Amherst 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Franklin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Caltech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hamilton 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 USCGA 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Washington & Lee 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Drew 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Grinnell 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Chapman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Redlands 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 UW-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 WPI 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 3m Diving 400 Free Relay Emory 0 45 27 53 17 34 Kenyon 3 30.5 25 3 35 40 Chicago 2 1 4 0 9 32 MIT 0 0 17 0 7 6 Williams 11 3 2 13 14 0 WashU (MO) 13 0 17 0 0 14 Denison 28 0 0 23 0 3 Johns Hopkins 16 0 25 22 0 18 Calvin 0 26 0 0 0 30 Tufts 0 5 15 0 0 22 NYU 37 0 3 0 0 0 TCNJ 6 16 0 1 0 24 Carnegie Mellon 0 0 0 0 16 26 Bates 0 11 0 0 0 15 John Carroll 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0 7 8 Pomona-Pitzer 0 0 0 15 0 28 Whitman 0 0 20 0 0 0 Connecticut 0 0 0 0 0 0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 0 0 0 0 0 Colby 0 0 0 0 0 0 Birmingham-Southern 0 0 0 0 24 0 Rowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowdoin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0 0 10 Wheaton (IL) 0 0 0 14 0 0 Brandeis 15 0 0 0 0 0 Alfred State 0 0 0 0 11 0 Ithaca 0 6.5 0 0 0 0 Rhodes 0 0 0 0 13 0 Whitworth 0 9 0 0 0 0 Millsaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Mary’s Maryland 0 2 0 0 0 0 Swarthmore 0 0 0 11 0 0 USMMA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amherst 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franklin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Caltech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 0 USCGA 4 0 0 0 0 0 Washington & Lee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drew 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grinnell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman 0 0 0 0 2 0 Redlands 7 0 0 0 0 0 UW-Eau Claire 0 0 0 0 0 0 WPI 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Scored Prelims – Men