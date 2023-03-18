Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Denison has more than locked up the women’s title, finishing Day 4 with ten scoring swimmers, including four in A finals, and earning 37 more points than their seeding. Emory earned four A and four B final slots, while Kenyon had five up and one down. Emory and Kenyon are expected to be separated by only 18 points, but the path to second place for Kenyon looks narrow, given that their freestyle relays haven’t lived up to expectations this weekend and there are not a lot of opportunities to eat away at that deficit.

Williams picked up 37 points this morning and landed four swimmers in A finals and one in a B final. Tufts, NYU, and Chicago will battle for fifth.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Denison 4/6 1/0 2/1 1/1 0/2 1/2 1/0
Emory 4/4 1/0 2/0 2/0 0/2 0/2 1/0
Kenyon 5/1 1/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/0
Williams 4/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0
Tufts 2/2 1/0 1/0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/0
NYU 1/3 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0
Chicago 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0
MIT 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Hope 2/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/1
Johns Hopkins 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Amherst 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Ithaca 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Carnegie Mellon 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
St. Kate’s 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Bowdoin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Calvin 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Trinity (TX) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Bates 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Mary Washington 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Swarthmore 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Gustavus Adolphus 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Case Western 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
WashU (MO) 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Springfield 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wheaton (MA) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Olaf 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
SUNY Geneseo 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Centre 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Rowan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Albion 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Kean 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Denison 38 26 12 20 40
Emory 25 30 7 8 28
Kenyon 19 11 13 27 22
Williams 16 0 20 35 26
Tufts 15 29 0 0 34
NYU 16 0 15 0 32
Chicago 0 20 17 0 30
MIT 0 0 23 5 18
Pomona-Pitzer 0 12 0 14 24
Hope 0 7 23 0 10
Johns Hopkins 20 0 0 0 12
Amherst 1 0 0 6 0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0 0 6 0 0
Ithaca 0 0 0 0 0
Carnegie Mellon 0 0 15 0 2
St. Kate’s 0 0 0 17 8
Bowdoin 0 1 0 0 0
Calvin 0 0 0 0 14
Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 12 0
Bates 0 0 0 0 0
Mary Washington 0 0 0 9 0
Swarthmore 0 0 0 0 0
Gustavus Adolphus 0 2 0 0 6
Hamilton 0 14 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0
Case Western 0 0 0 0 0
WashU (MO) 3 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0
Wheaton (MA) 0 0 0 0 0
St. Olaf 0 0 0 0 0
SUNY Geneseo 2 0 0 0 0
Colby 0 0 0 0 0
Centre 0 0 0 0 4
Rowan 0 0 4 0 0
Albion 0 3 0 0 0
Kean 0 0 0 2 0

Day 4 Scored Prelims – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected
Denison 350.5 136 486.5
Emory 292 98 390
Kenyon 280 92 372
Williams 214 97 311
Tufts 211.5 78 289.5
NYU 216 63 279
Chicago 203.5 67 270.5
MIT 173 46 219
Pomona-Pitzer 151.5 50 201.5
Hope 94.5 40 134.5
Johns Hopkins 94.5 32 126.5
Amherst 95 7 102
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 68 6 74
Ithaca 69 0 69
Carnegie Mellon 49 17 66
St. Kate’s 40 25 65
Bowdoin 55 1 56
Calvin 31 14 45
Trinity (TX) 31 12 43
Bates 39.5 0 39.5
Mary Washington 29 9 38
Swarthmore 28 0 28
Gustavus Adolphus 18 8 26
Hamilton 10 14 24
Colorado 20 0 20
Case Western 19 0 19
WashU (MO) 13 3 16
Springfield 12 0 12
Wheaton (MA) 12 0 12
St. Olaf 9 0 9
SUNY Geneseo 6 2 8
Colby 6.5 0 6.5
Centre 0 4 4
Rowan 0 4 4
Albion 0 3 3
Kean 0 2 2

Day 4 Ups / Downs – Men

Emory sealed the deal in prelims on Day 4 with seven swimmers and one diver making A finals. Five more swimmers made B finals, including 4 in the 200 back. The Eagles had strong showings in the 200 breast and 100 free, where they earned three slots in each A final.

Kenyon had a good morning, as well, keeping it close with five A-finalists and four B-finalists.

Johns Hopkins (+40), Pomona-Pitzer (+32), Bates (+17), and Carnegie Mellon (+16) did much better than their seedings, while MIT (-49) suffered from the loss of their star 100 freestyler, defending champion Tobe Obochi, who was #1 seed but declared false start. That takes the Engineers out of the battle for third place with Chicago.

Beyond the top four teams, which are pretty much baked in to their slots, Williams, WashU, Denison, and Johns Hopkins all have a shot at fifth place, which should make for an exciting evening.

Team All Indiv Events All Relays 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 3m Diving 400 Free Relay
Emory 7/5 1/0 0/0 3/0 0/4 3/1 1/0 1/0
Kenyon 5/4 1/0 0/1 1/2 2/0 0/1 2/1 1/0
Chicago 0/4 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 1/0
MIT 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/1
Williams 2/2 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
WashU (MO) 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Denison 1/2 0/1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/0 0/1
Johns Hopkins 2/3 0/1 1/0 0/0 2/0 0/3 0/0 0/1
Calvin 2/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Tufts 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
NYU 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
TCNJ 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0
Carnegie Mellon 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Bates 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
John Carroll 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
SUNY Geneseo 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Whitman 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colby 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Birmingham-Southern 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Rowan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Bowdoin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Trinity (TX) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Wheaton (IL) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Brandeis 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Alfred State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Ithaca 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rhodes 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Millsaps 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
RIT 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Mary’s Maryland 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Swarthmore 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
USMMA 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Amherst 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Franklin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Caltech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hamilton 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
USCGA 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Washington & Lee 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Drew 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Grinnell 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Chapman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Redlands 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
UW-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
WPI 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 3m Diving 400 Free Relay
Emory 0 45 27 53 17 34
Kenyon 3 30.5 25 3 35 40
Chicago 2 1 4 0 9 32
MIT 0 0 17 0 7 6
Williams 11 3 2 13 14 0
WashU (MO) 13 0 17 0 0 14
Denison 28 0 0 23 0 3
Johns Hopkins 16 0 25 22 0 18
Calvin 0 26 0 0 0 30
Tufts 0 5 15 0 0 22
NYU 37 0 3 0 0 0
TCNJ 6 16 0 1 0 24
Carnegie Mellon 0 0 0 0 16 26
Bates 0 11 0 0 0 15
John Carroll 0 0 0 0 0 0
SUNY Geneseo 0 0 0 0 7 8
Pomona-Pitzer 0 0 0 15 0 28
Whitman 0 0 20 0 0 0
Connecticut 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 0 0 0 0 0
Colby 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham-Southern 0 0 0 0 24 0
Rowan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowdoin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trinity (TX) 0 0 0 0 0 10
Wheaton (IL) 0 0 0 14 0 0
Brandeis 15 0 0 0 0 0
Alfred State 0 0 0 0 11 0
Ithaca 0 6.5 0 0 0 0
Rhodes 0 0 0 0 13 0
Whitworth 0 9 0 0 0 0
Millsaps 0 0 0 0 0 0
RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Mary’s Maryland 0 2 0 0 0 0
Swarthmore 0 0 0 11 0 0
USMMA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Amherst 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franklin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caltech 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 0
USCGA 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington & Lee 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drew 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grinnell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 0 0 0 0 2 0
Redlands 7 0 0 0 0 0
UW-Eau Claire 0 0 0 0 0 0
WPI 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Scored Prelims – Men

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected
Emory 359.5 167 526.5
Kenyon 354.5 137 491.5
Chicago 270 46 316
MIT 173 79 252
Williams 167 47 214
WashU (MO) 139 54 193
Denison 110 76 186
Johns Hopkins 145 41 186
Calvin 99 56 155
Tufts 100.5 49 149.5
NYU 94 42 136
TCNJ 89.5 38 127.5
Carnegie Mellon 100 26 126
Bates 83 9 92
John Carroll 87 0 87
SUNY Geneseo 57 7 64
Pomona-Pitzer 47 11 58
Whitman 36 20 56
Connecticut 51 0 51
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 33 13 46
Colby 37 0 37
Birmingham-Southern 9 24 33
Rowan 18 12 30
Bowdoin 16 11 27
Trinity (TX) 17 8 25
Wheaton (IL) 7 14 21
Brandeis 4 15 19
Alfred State 5 11 16
Ithaca 0 16 16
Rhodes 1 13 14
Whitworth 0 14 14
Millsaps 13 0 13
RIT 12 0 12
St. Mary’s Maryland 3 9 12
Swarthmore 6 6 12
USMMA 8 0 8
Amherst 0 7 7
Franklin 7 0 7
Caltech 6 0 6
Hamilton 5 0 5
USCGA 5 0 5
Washington & Lee 5 0 5
Drew 4 0 4
Grinnell 0 3 3
Chapman 0 2 2
Redlands 0 2 2
UW-Eau Claire 2 0 2
WPI 2 0 2

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!