2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prior to the last finals session of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships, heats 1 to 5 of the women’s 1650 free will be raced. Unlike the other events, where there are ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals, the 1650 free follows a timed finals format, where swimmers are grouped into heats based on their seed time Kcan win the event out of any heat. In fact, at NCAAs last year, the overall second, fourth, and sixth place finishers all swam their races from the earlier heats.

Some big names from these early heats include last year’s seventh-place finisher Lola Mull in heat 3, 2022 1650 free ACC Champion Liberty Williams as well as U.S. Olympian Emma Weyant in heat 4, and 2023 500 free SEC champ Rachel Stege, 2022 U.S. World Champ team member Mariah Denigan, and 2022 top 8 finishers Abby McCulloh and Maddie Donohoe in heat 5.

These heats take place starting at 3:50 PM EST. The fastest heat of the 1650 will take place at 6:00 PM EST, being the first event of the finals session.

Women’s 1650 Free — Slower Heats

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 15:07.70 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 15.01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

Pool Record: 15:15.17 — Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital Swim Club (2013)

2022 Champion: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin

After Texas’s Olivia McMurray got out to an early lead, Wisconsin’s Blair Stoneburg caught up to her around the 700-yard mark and never turned back. Stoneburg ended up winning the first heat by nearly eight seconds, clocking a 16:15.44 that comes within a second of her best time of 16:14.60 and is a big drop from her season-best of 16:21.38.

Auburn’s Averee Preble had a big swim in heat two, dominating her race and clocking a time of 16:02.99 that will likely score. She dropped nearly four seconds from her previous best time of 16:06.54, which she set three years ago at the 2020 SEC Championships. Nebraska freshman Gena Jorgensen also set a best time to finish in a clear second, going a 16:13.34 and dropping 0.2 seconds from her previous PB.