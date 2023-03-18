2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

And here we are, on the final day of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships, where the heat session will consist of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and platform diving events. Meanwhile, the early heats of the 1650 free will be raced at 3 PM EST this afternoon.

They always say that meets are won on Saturday mornings, but barring a relay DQ, Virginia seems like they are going to run away with their third-straight NCAA title. Texas and Stanford are separated by 33.5 points, but it’s going to take Stanford everything they can to pass the Longhorns for second, considering that the 200 fly and platform diving events (which Texas is very strong in) are both being contested today. Meanwhile, this battle for fourth could be very interesting, with Louisville, NC State, and Ohio State being separated by 21.5 points.

We begin this morning’s session with the 200 back, where top seed Claire Curzan will make her first strides towards potentially claiming her first NCAA title. After “off” swims in the 100 fly and 100 back, she seems a bit more vulnerable that she was coming into this meet, but she’s still the top seed by over a second with a time of 1:47.43 from Pac-12s. If Curzan slips though, swimmers like second-seed Isabelle Stadden and 2021 NCAA Champion Phoebe Bacon will be ready to pull off the upset.

Up next will be the 100 free, which is set up to be a showdown between Gretchen Walsh and Maggie MacNeil, the last two NCAA champions in the event. Walsh is fresh off obliterating the NCAA record in the 100 back, while MacNeil beat Walsh en route to taking the 50 free NCAA record. And of course, don’t forget about third seed Torri Huske, who had huge improvements in the 200 IM and 100 fly and should never be counted out. Last year, Huske had a poor prelims swim in the 100 free and missed the ‘A’ final, but ended up clocking a 46.98 in the ‘B’ final that would have finished fourth overall. This year, she comes in hungry to claim a spot in the fast heat and show what she’s truly capable of.

Then we’ve got the 200 breast, an event that Kate Douglass has come to own over this past season. She’s broken the NCAA record three times in the last year, and looks to do so one last time in finals. However, for prelims, all she needs to do is set herself up to be in a good lane come time for the evening session. The battle for second will be between Virginia’s Ella Nelson and Texas’s Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby, with Jacoby carrying a lot of momentum from her 100 breast finally.

We will end the swimming portion of this prelims session with the 200 fly, where defending champion Alex Walsh will be swimming a race all by herself in one of the non circle-seeded heats. She’s seeded all the way down in 30th with a time of 1:55.63 because she hasn’t raced the event suited up this season yet, but she could very well be the favorite to take home the title. We’ve also got to keep an eye out on the Texas trio of Dakota Luther, Emma Sticklen, and Kelly Pash, who are the top three seeds in this race and have the potential to go 1-2-3. Pash hasn’t made an a ‘A’ final at this meet after being seeded to make all three, and this morning will be her final change.

TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 3

Virginia – 374.5 Texas – 272.5 Stanford – 239 Louisville – 191.5 NC State – 190 Ohio State – 170 Florida – 146 Tennessee – 135 UNC-Chapel Hill – 125 Indiana – 121

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Heats

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

Pool Record: 1:49.30 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

2022 Champion: Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:47.76

Top 16:

Claire Curzan, Stanford — 1:49.48 Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin — 1:50.03 Josephine Fuller, Tennessee — 1:50.12 Isabelle Stadden, Cal — 1:50.44 Kennedy Noble, NC State — 1:50.88 Emma Muzzy, NC State — 1:51.00 Olivia Bray, Texas — 1:51.18 Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia — 1:51.32 Anna Peplowski, Indiana — 1:51.32 Sophie Lindner, UNC — 1:51.72 Paige Hetrick, Louisville — 1:51.84 Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky — 1:52.35 Weronika Gorecka, Akron — 1:52.43 Lucie Nordmann, Stanford — 1:52.54 Rhyan White, Alabama — 1:52.70 Caroline Bentz, Virginia Tech — 1:52.72

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Heats

NCAA Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 46.15 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2019)

2022 Champion: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 46.05

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Heats

W0men’s 200 Butterfly — Heats

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.01 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2022 Champion: Alex Walsh, Virginia (1:50.79)

Women’s Platform Diving — Heats