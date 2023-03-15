Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

At long last, the day has finally arrived. There’s no more need for a countdown–the 2023 Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships kick off today. As always (since 2022), we’re kicking things off with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relay.

The Virginia women are seeded first in four out of the five relays, including the 200 medley. At ACCs, they lowered their own NCAA, American, and U.S Open records with a blistering 1:31.73. They’ll get another chance to lower their own record in the first event of these championships, and will likely run the same lineup of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomoand Kate Douglass.

They have a trickier lineup decision for the second relay of the session, the 800 freestyle relay. It’s Stanford with the top seed in that relay, and they’ve won four of the last national titles. The Cardinal have some choices to make as well, as they notably left defending 200 free national champion Taylor Ruck off this relay at PAC-12s, opting to use her on the 200 medley relay and Torri Huske here.

We expect that Virginia will have the runner-up spot locked down, but it should be a fight between the Longhorns, Gators, and Cardinals for the third step on the podium.

WOMEN 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh , A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • Meet Record: 1:32.16, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2022
  • American Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • US Open Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • Pool Record: 1:33.19, Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, K. Douglass, M. Hill) — 2019
  • 2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 1:32.16

WOMEN 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • Meet Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • American Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • US Open Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • Pool Record: 6:56.81, Tennessee (J. Mrozinski, E. Walshe, G. Rothrock, T. Pintar) — 2022
  • 2022 Champion: Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, R. Smith, B. Forde) — 6:48.30

HeatFan14
5 seconds ago

Lexi Cuomo doesn’t get enough credit.

Joel Lin
17 seconds ago

Lexi Cuomo looked very sharp. Great sign for her to potentially final the 100 fly, possibly also the 100 free.

Also Berkoff sent a message that she is going to have a phenomenal meet.

PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name
42 seconds ago

Live results not working for anyone else or just me?

Tomek
1 minute ago

it looked to me that Cuomo left block early. I hope I am wrong.

anon
4 minutes ago

what a swim from NC State

oxyswim
4 minutes ago

Pullout looked really sloppy for Walsh. Looked like she set almost stopped

Adam H.
4 minutes ago

20.34 is unreal

jeff
5 minutes ago

damn 20.34 Douglass

jeff
Reply to  jeff
4 minutes ago

not the fastest in history though right (Rowdy said it is)? Hasn’t Hopkin been 20.2v

emma
Reply to  jeff
3 minutes ago

yeah 20.27

