2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

At long last, the day has finally arrived. There’s no more need for a countdown–the 2023 Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships kick off today. As always (since 2022), we’re kicking things off with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relay.

The Virginia women are seeded first in four out of the five relays, including the 200 medley. At ACCs, they lowered their own NCAA, American, and U.S Open records with a blistering 1:31.73. They’ll get another chance to lower their own record in the first event of these championships, and will likely run the same lineup of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass.

They have a trickier lineup decision for the second relay of the session, the 800 freestyle relay. It’s Stanford with the top seed in that relay, and they’ve won four of the last national titles. The Cardinal have some choices to make as well, as they notably left defending 200 free national champion Taylor Ruck off this relay at PAC-12s, opting to use her on the 200 medley relay and Torri Huske here.

We expect that Virginia will have the runner-up spot locked down, but it should be a fight between the Longhorns, Gators, and Cardinals for the third step on the podium.

WOMEN 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh , A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

Meet Record: 1:32.16, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

US Open Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

Pool Record: 1:33.19, Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, K. Douglass, M. Hill) — 2019

2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 1:32.16

Top 8:

WOMEN 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

Meet Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

American Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

US Open Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

Pool Record: 6:56.81, Tennessee (J. Mrozinski, E. Walshe, G. Rothrock, T. Pintar) — 2022

2022 Champion: Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, R. Smith, B. Forde) — 6:48.30

Top 8: