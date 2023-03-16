UW-Milwaukee Adds Freestyler Audrey Dixon To Class Of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Dixon has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Dixon is from Michigan, and is set to graduate from Niles High School this spring. She also trains and competes year-round in Indiana with Irish Aquatics, which is located in the South Bend area. Outside of the pool, Dixon competes in pageants and was recently named “Miss Niles 2023”.

Dixon shared her commitment on Instagram:

In the pool, Dixon focuses primarily on sprint to mid-distance freestyle events. She competed as a relay swimmer at the 2022 Futures Championships in Cary, where she led off her team’s 800m freestyle relay in a personal best time of 2:11.87. She also time trialed the 100m free, where she dipped below the minute barrier for the first time to post a 59.95.

She’s recorded a handful of best times this short course season also. At the 2022 SMAC Championships, Dixon clocked a 1:53.43 in the 200 free to shave a few tenths off her personal best from 2021. Most recently this month, she dropped nearly 8 seconds in her 500 free for a best time of 5:07.78.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.53

100 free – 52.46

200 free – 1:53.43

500 free – 5:07.78

UW-Milwaukee competes in the Horizon League. The women are coming off of a 3rd place team finish at the 2023 Horizon League Championships, where they trailed 2nd-place IUPUI by just 30 points. The 200 free was a relatively weak event for Milwaukee, as they only scored 15 points in total. However, all the points in the event were scored by athletes who will be returning next season.

Leading the team this year was Grace Mayes, who finished 8th in the A-final with a 1:53.40. Swimming in the B-final was Allie Buytendorp, who clocked a 1:53.82 for 13th. As mentioned before, both will return next year meaning Dixon will be able to add depth to this group.

Joining Dixon in UW-Milwaukee’s class of 2027 is Grace Brehm, Bella Sponseller, Noelle Bryan, and Lilly Nesson. Like Dixon, Bryan, Sponseller, and Nesson are all from the Midwest, while Brehm is from California.

