2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Split Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Day one of the NCAA Championships is always a big relay day, as both the 200 medley and 800 free relays are contested. In this article, we look at all of splits clocked by every swimmer on both relays.
Virginia won both relays, clocking a 1:31.54 to break the American, NCAA, and US Open record in the 200 medley relay and swimming a 6:49.82 in the 800 free relay.
200 Medley Relay
Virginia had fastest splits in the field for three out of the four strokes in this race, as Gretchen Walsh (22.77), Lexi Cuomo (22.10), and Kate Douglass (20.34) were the top backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle swimmers respectively. Douglass’s split was the second-fastest 50 free split of all-time, only behind Anna Hopkin’s 20.27 from 2020.
Anna Elendt of Texas posted the top breast split at 25.54. Her split made her the third-fastest 50 breast relay performer of all-time, behind Lilly King (25.36) and Hannah Bach (25.51).
Back
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|22.77
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|22.88
|Stanford
|Claire Curzan
|23.26
|Cal
|Isabelle Stadden
|23.57
|Georgia
|Eboni McCarty
|23.60
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|23.72
|Louisville
|Abby Hart
|23.75
|Ohio State
|Nyah Funderburke
|23.83
|Arkansas
|Andrea Sansores
|23.84
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|23.91
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|24.06
|Auburn
|Meghan Lee
|24.14
|Tennessee
|Josephine Fuller
|24.17
|UNC
|Greer Pattison
|24.19
|Michigan
|Noelle Kaufmann
|24.29
|Indiana
|Anna Peplowski
|24.34
|Duke
|Emma Shuppert
|24.47
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Brooks
|24.51
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|24.55
|Northwestern
|Justine Murdock
|24.57
|USC
|Caroline Famous
|24.59
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Buechler
|24.88
|UCLA
|Sophia Kosturos
|24.97
Breast
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Texas
|Anna Elendt
|25.54
|NC State
|Heather MacCausland
|25.69
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|26.01
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|26.15
|Ohio State
|Hannah Bach
|26.22
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|26.3
|UNC
|Skyler Smith
|26.37
|Cal
|Jade Neser
|26.67
|Alabama
|Avery Wiseman
|26.75
|Duke
|Kaelyn Girdley
|26.81
|Kentucky
|Denise Phelan
|26.83
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|26.86
|Michigan
|Letitia Sim
|26.88
|Indiana
|Noelle Peplowski
|26.96
|Louisville
|Ceclia Viberg
|26.97
|Arkansas
|Alessia Ferraguti
|27.11
|Northwestern
|Hannah Brunzell
|27.31
|UCLA
|Eva Carlson
|27.33
|Stanford
|Allie Raab
|27.34
|Auburn
|Stasya Makarova
|27.49
|Missouri
|Malin Grosse
|27.53
|Florida State
|Julia Mansson
|27.91
|Texas A&M
|Andrea Perttula
|28
Fly
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Lexi Cuomo
|22.1
|Texas
|Emma Sticklen
|22.32
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|22.38
|Florida State
|Jenny Halden
|22.40
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|22.59
|Louisville
|Christiana Regenauer
|22.77
|Cal
|Mia Kragh
|22.77
|Alabama
|Emily Jones
|22.88
|Stanford
|Emma Wheal
|22.9
|Northwestern
|Miriam Guavera
|22.93
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Broshears
|23.15
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|23.2
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|23.24
|UCLA
|Gabby Dang
|23.25
|Michigan
|Natalie Kan
|23.26
|Missouri
|Taylor Williams
|23.37
|Tennessee
|Sara Stotler
|23.4
|UNC
|Ellie Vannote
|23.46
|Arkansas
|Bella Cothern
|23.5
|Auburn
|Claudia Thamm
|23.52
|Duke
|Aleyna Ozkan
|23.56
|Georgia
|Callie Dickinson
|23.86
|Kentucky
|Lydia Hanlon
|23.91
Free
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|20.34
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|20.88
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|20.99
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|21.26
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|21.29
|Ohio State
|Teresa Ivan
|21.5
|Indiana
|Kristina Paegle
|21.51
|USC
|Hanna Henderson
|21.54
|Texas
|Grace Cooper
|21.64
|Cal
|Emma Davidson
|21.74
|Michigan
|Linsday Flynn
|21.81
|Auburn
|Lexie Mulvihill
|21.85
|Georgia
|Sloan Reinstein
|21.86
|Duke
|Tatum Wall
|21.88
|UCLA
|Claire Grover
|21.88
|Stanford
|Amy Tang
|21.94
|Tennessee
|Jasmine Rumley
|22.04
|Florida State
|Alexandra Dicks
|22.07
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|22.08
|Missouri
|Alex Moderski
|22.1
|Northwestern
|Jamie Brennan
|22.14
|Texas A&M
|Bobbie Kennett
|22.18
|Kentucky
|Kaitlyn Wheeler
|22.3
800 Free Relay
The fastest swimmer leading off the 800 free relay was Torri Huske, who clocked a 1:42.28. She was a bit slower than her leadoff time of 1:41.93 from last year. Virginia’s Aimee Canny was very close behind Huske on the leadoff, touching just 0.06 seconds behind her with a new best time of 1:42.34. Anna Peplowski had a big leadoff swim, dropping around half a second off her best time of 1:43.33 to go 1:42.86.
Alex Walsh posted the fastest rolling split by over a second, as she swam a 1:41.18. This time is a significant improvement from the 1:41.92 she clocked last year. Behind Walsh were Stanford’s Kayla Wilson (1;42.22) and Taylor Ruck (1:42.23). Ruck swam the fastest split of the field in this relay last year, having gone 1:40.49.
Zoie Hartman, as always, was clutch for Georgia, clocking a 1:42.50 split (the fourth-fastest in the field) to help Georgia go from sixth to first in the ‘B’ heat and place eighth overall.
Leadoff
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|1:42.28
|Virginia
|Aimme Canny
|1:42.34
|Indiana
|Anna Peplowski
|1:42.86
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|1:43.08
|Tennessee
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|1:43.44
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|1:43.69
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|1:43.69
|Florida
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|1:43.83
|NC State
|Abbey Webb
|1:43.88
|Duke
|Sally Foley
|1:43.93
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|1:44.04
|Cal
|Mia Motekaitis
|1:44.10
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|1:44.12
|Wisconsin
|Abby Carlson
|1:44.62
|Auburn
|Polina Nevmovenko
|1:44.89
|Louisville
|Tristen Ulett
|1:45.73
|Georgia
|Sloane Reinstein
|1:46.19
|UCLA
|Rachel Rhee
|1:46.37
Rolling Splits
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|1:41.18
|Stanford
|Kayla Wilson
|1:42.22
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|1:42.23
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|1:42.50
|Virginia
|Ella Nelson
|1:42.92
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|1:43.26
|Virginia
|Reilly Tiltmann
|1:43.38
|Florida
|Micayla Cronk
|1:43.53
|Louisville
|Paige Hetrick
|1:43.54
|Tennessee
|Julia Mrozinski
|1:43.69
|Cal
|Ayla Spitz
|1:43.84
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|1:43.93
|Wisconsin
|Blaire Stoneburg
|1:43.95
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|1:44.00
|Stanford
|Lillie Nordmann
|1:44.04
|Cal
|Lea Polonsky
|1:44.32
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|1:44.38
|Texas
|Erica Sullivan
|1:44.58
|Texas
|Kyla Leibel
|1:44.63
|Tennessee
|Sara Stotler
|1:44.64
|Kentucky
|Kaitlyn Wheeler
|1:44.70
|Cal
|Rachel Klinker
|1:44.83
|NC State
|Annabel Crush
|1:44.84
|Georgia
|Dune Coetzee
|1:44.89
|Indiana
|Mac Looze
|1:45.23
|Kentucky
|Grace Frericks
|1:45.28
|Indiana
|Ching Hwee Gan
|1:45.31
|Ohio State
|Felicia Pasadyn
|1:45.33
|Auburn
|Emily Hetzer
|1:45.44
|Georgia
|Jillian Barczyk
|1:45.54
|Louisville
|Ella Welch
|1:45.54
|Indiana
|Kristina Paegle
|1:45.61
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|1:45.71
|Tennessee
|Elle Caldow
|1:45.72
|UCLA
|Katinra Bellio
|1:45.77
|UCLA
|Gizem Guvenc
|1:45.79
|NC State
|Sarah Watson
|1:45.80
|Virginia Tech
|Carmen Weiler Sastre
|1:45.86
|Virginia Tech
|Emily Claesson
|1:45.96
|Florida
|Tylor Mathieu
|1:45.98
|Louisville
|Fernanda Celidonia
|1:46.00
|Auburn
|Hannah Ownbey
|1:46.17
|Kentucky
|Beth McNeese
|1:46.17
|NC State
|Katherine Helms
|1:46.33
|Wisconsin
|Mackenzie McConagha
|1:46.56
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Buechler
|1:46.68
|UCLA
|Brooke Schaffer
|1:46.73
|Texas A&M
|Giulia Goerigk
|1:47.09
|Duke
|Catherine Purnell
|1:47.20
|Duke
|Tatum Wall
|1:47.67
|Duke
|Yi Xuan Chang
|1:47.77
|Texas A&M
|Abby Grottle
|1:48.17
|Ohio State
|Jessica Eden
|1:48.31
|Auburn
|Daisy Platts
|1:48.32
Amazing split from Cuomo