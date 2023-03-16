(WATCH) Virginia Women Break American Record (Night 1 Race Videos)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

WOMEN 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh , A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

Meet Record: 1:32.16, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

US Open Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023

Pool Record: 1:33.19, Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, K. Douglass, M. Hill) — 2019

2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 1:32.16

Top 8:

Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K Douglass) – 1:31.51 NC State (K. Berkoff, H. MacCausland, K. Alons, A. Arens) – 1:32.42 Texas (O. Bray, A. Elendt, E. Sticklen, G. Cooper) – 1:33.22 Ohio State – 1:33.93 Louisville – 1:34.37 Cal – 1:34.75 Alabama – 1:34.83 UNC – Chapel Hill – 1:35.01

Virginia kicked off the night by winning the 200 medley relay setting a new American, NCAA, and US Open record in the way to their win. The team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass broke their own record that they set a month ago at ACCs.

Cuomo swam one of the fastest splits in history and was 0.39 seconds faster than she was at ACCs. Douglass had a huge freestyle split as well swimming the fastest second fastest 50 free split in history.

WOMEN 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

Meet Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

American Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

US Open Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017

Pool Record: 6:56.81, Tennessee (J. Mrozinski, E. Walshe, G. Rothrock, T. Pintar) — 2022

2022 Champion: Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, R. Smith, B. Forde) — 6:48.30

Top 8:

Virginia (A. Canny, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, M. Nelson) – 6:49.82 Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, L. Nordmann, K. Wilson) – 6:50.77 Texas (K. Pash, O. Bray, K. Leibel, E. Sullivan) – 6:55.55 Cal – 6:57.08 Tennessee – 6:57.49 Florida – 6:57.72 Indiana – 6:59.01 Georgia – 6:59.12

Winning the 800 free relay was Virginia to earn the relay sweep on night 1. Alex Walsh had the fastest split of the field with a 1:41.18 swimming the second leg for Virginia. The Cavaliers finished almost a second ahead of Stanford, who won last year’s title.