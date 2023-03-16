Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

(WATCH) Virginia Women Break American Record (Night 1 Race Videos)

Comments: 3

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

WOMEN 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh , A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • Meet Record: 1:32.16, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2022
  • American Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • US Open Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 2023
  • Pool Record: 1:33.19, Virginia (C. Gmelich, A. Wenger, K. Douglass, M. Hill) — 2019
  • 2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Cuomo, K. Douglass) — 1:32.16

Top 8:

  1. Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, K Douglass) – 1:31.51
  2. NC State (K. Berkoff, H. MacCausland, K. Alons, A. Arens) – 1:32.42
  3. Texas (O. Bray, A. Elendt, E. Sticklen, G. Cooper) – 1:33.22
  4. Ohio State – 1:33.93
  5. Louisville – 1:34.37
  6. Cal – 1:34.75
  7. Alabama – 1:34.83
  8. UNC – Chapel Hill – 1:35.01

Virginia kicked off the night by winning the 200 medley relay setting a new American, NCAA, and US Open record in the way to their win. The team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass broke their own record that they set a month ago at ACCs.

Cuomo swam one of the fastest splits in history and was 0.39 seconds faster than she was at ACCs. Douglass had a huge freestyle split as well swimming the fastest second fastest 50 free split in history.

WOMEN 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • Meet Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • American Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • US Open Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) — 2017
  • Pool Record: 6:56.81, Tennessee (J. Mrozinski, E. Walshe, G. Rothrock, T. Pintar) — 2022
  • 2022 Champion: Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, R. Smith, B. Forde) — 6:48.30

Top 8:

  1. Virginia (A. Canny, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, M. Nelson) – 6:49.82
  2. Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, L. Nordmann, K. Wilson) – 6:50.77
  3. Texas (K. Pash, O. Bray, K. Leibel, E. Sullivan) – 6:55.55
  4. Cal – 6:57.08
  5. Tennessee – 6:57.49
  6. Florida – 6:57.72
  7. Indiana – 6:59.01
  8. Georgia – 6:59.12

Winning the 800 free relay was Virginia to earn the relay sweep on night 1. Alex Walsh had the fastest split of the field with a 1:41.18 swimming the second leg for Virginia. The Cavaliers finished almost a second ahead of Stanford, who won last year’s title.

Octavio Gupta
31 minutes ago

Gretchen didn’t appear to break surface by 15 yards on the 2nd 25

BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

I assume someone’s going to politely ask Virginia flag waving man to move to a slightly different location tomorrow.

SwimmerFan99
1 hour ago

I have a soft spot for the guy, but why does Rowdy do this. It seems he doesn’t build on constructive criticism time after time.

“Fastest split in history!” (It wasn’t)
“She’s going to break 20, guys” (No she’s not)
“Good gravy” (Please no)

