2023 Women’s NCAAs: Swims You Might Have Missed on Night 1

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night one was an exciting one as Virginia won both the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. In addition, Kate Douglass of Virginia had the #2 free split of all-time and Anna Elendt of Texas tied for the third fastest 50 breaststroke split of all-time. Here we will highlight some of the swims that you may have glanced over while looking at the results.

Kicking off the night, you might have missed was Ohio State’s KitKat Zenick completing the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay double, swimming impressive splits in both. Zenick first split a 22.38 in their 200 medley relay, helping them to a fourth place finish as her swim was the third fastest in the field. This was a big difference between her split of 22.60 from Big Tens last month. In addition, it also was faster than her split from this meet last year as she swam a 22.51 a year ago.

Zenick also swam on Ohio State’s 800 free relay splitting a 1:43.93 on their third leg. This was about a second and a half faster than she was in the event at last year’s championships as she swam a 1:45.37 then. In addition, her flat start best time in the event stands at a 1:44.77.

Like Zenick, Florida State’s Jenny Halden also had a big fly split on the 200 medley relay. Halden split a 22.40 for the fourth fastest split of the field. This was slightly faster than her 22.53 which she split at ACCs. Although Halden had one of the fastest splits here, Halden is here as a relay-only swimmer, meaning we won’t see her in an individual event such as the 100 fly later in the meet, once again making this all that more of a swim you may have missed.

Also highlighting the night was Indiana’s Anna Peplowski who swam a 1:42.86 leading off the Hoosiers 800 free relay. That was a best time for the sophomore as her previous best stood at 1:43.33 which she swam to win Big Tens a month ago. It also was the third fastest flat start of the night, and helped Indiana to a seventh-place finish.

Freshman Blair Stoneburg had a big split for Wisconsin, anchoring in a 1:43.95. Stoneburg split a 1:45.54 in the event at Big Tens and swam a 1:45.92 in the individual event at Big Tens. Stoneburg was the #7 ranked recruit coming out of high school a year ago. Stoneburg’s split also helped Wisconsin to a ninth-place finish, and a two-second drop from their seed time.