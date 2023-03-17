2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The third day of the 2023 women’s NCAA DI Swimming and Diving Championships will be kicking off shortly in Knoxville. This morning’s action will include prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. This afternoon, prelims of 3-meter diving will take place as well.

Before we get into this session, let’s take a look at how the team standings are shaping up through the first two days of the meet.

TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 2

Virginia – 208.5 Texas – 162 Louisville – 117 Stanford – 106 Ohio State – 93 Indiana – 83 Florida – 76 Cal – 74 UNC-Chapel Hill – 73 Georgia – 66.5

Virginia expanded their lead through the second day of the meet, entering this morning up 46.5 points on Texas. At this point, the only team that could potentially stand a chance of taking down Virginia is Texas, but they’ll have to make some big moves today in order to have a shot.

After taking third in the 200 IM last night, Virginia’s Alex Walsh will be in the hunt for the 400 IM title today. This morning, Walsh will be swimming next to Virginia teammate Ella Nelson, who is the top seed with her season best of 3:59.33. Walsh has a personal best of 3:57.25, which she swam to win the event at last year’s NCAAs.

The 100 fly has been one of the most highly anticipated races of these championships. It will mark the first time we get to see Virginia’s Kate Douglass and LSU’s Maggie MacNeil go head-to-head at this meet. The pair of superstars have raised the stakes even further, as they both set new NCAA Records last night, MacNeil in the 50 free and Douglass in the 200 IM. Douglass broke MacNeil’s NCAA Record in the 100 fly last month, swimming a 48.84, which comes in under MacNeil’s mark of 48.89.

It’s not just Douglass and MacNeil to watch out for, however. Stanford’s Torri Huske has already been 49.25 in the 100 fly this season, making her the third seed coming into the meet. Huske has also been swimming very well this week, having taken second in the 200 IM, touching under the previous NCAA Record along with both Douglass and Walsh.

Tennessee sophomore Brooklyn Douthwright comes in as the top seed in the 200 free this morning, having a season best of 1:42.45. Stanford senior Taylor Ruck will be looking to defend her title in the event after winning it in 1:41.12 last year. Ruck has been a little off so far at this meet, however, having split 1:42.23 off a relay start on the 800 free relay on Wednesday and finishing 19th in the 50 free yesterday. It should also be noted that Ruck had a good swim on the 200 free relay last night, splitting 21.39 on the third leg, so perhaps the momentum of her meet is shifting.

The 100 breast should be a thrilling race, with four swimmers already having swum under 58 seconds this season. Leading the way is USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler, who has an NCAA-leading season best of 56.94. Of course, we also need to watch out for the Texas duo of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby, who are the third and fourth seeds at 57.29 and 57.48 respectively. Tennessee’s Mona McSharry has been 57.25 this season, coming in as the second seed. The Vols have been racing well here in their home pool this week, so definitely keep an eye on McSharry today.

Gretchen Walsh will be chasing her first individual title of the meet as well today. After finishing in a close second in the 50 free last night, Walsh enters as the top seed in the 100 back today. She has her work cut out for her, as this field is stacked. Walsh, Katherine Berkoff, and Claire Curzan have all been under 49.5 already this season.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012

2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013

2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017

2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Pool Record: 50.13, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2022

(Virginia) – 2022 2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74

