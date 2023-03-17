2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of action from the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships will kick off with preliminary heats in the 500 free, 100 fly and 200 breast for both boys and girls, along with the early heats of the 400 free relay.

Among the notable names racing this morning include Nathan Szobota, who recently became the fastest 15-year-old in U.S. history in the 1000 free, as he’ll now tackle the boys’ 500 free alongside top seed Matthew Marsteiner, while top recruit and defending champion Scotty Buff highlights the boys’ 100 fly.

On the girls’ side, LIAC’s Cavan Gormsen headlines the 500 free and Elmbrook teammates Campbell Stoll (100 fly) and Lucy Thomas (200 breast) hold the top seeds in the other two individual events.

Both Thomas and Inspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez have a chance to complete the breaststroke sweep today, having both won the 50 and 100 breast through the first three days of competition. Germonprez, who also won the 200 free last night in addition to the 50 breast, holds the top seed in the 200 breast in 1:54.87.

GIRLS’ 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 4:38.69, Becca Mann – 2013

BOYS’ 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 4:16.43, Matthew Hirschberger – 2015

GIRLS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 52.00, Janet Hu – 2014

BOYS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 45.40, Scotty Buff – 2022

GIRLS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 2:08.30, Kaelyn Gridley – 2022

BOYS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCSA Meet Record: 1:52.21, Andrew Seliskar – 2014

GIRLS’ 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCSA Meet Record: 3:17.35, Elmbrook Swim Club – 2022

BOYS’ 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL