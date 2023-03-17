Kentucky’s Lauren Poole Wins 2023 Division I Women’s Elite 90

Kentucky senior Lauren Poole has been awarded the 2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Elite 90 Award.

The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

Poole earned an NCAA invite this season and competed in the 200 IM yesterday finishing 28th in a time of 1:57.05. Poole swam in prelims of the 400 IM this morning touching seventh in a time of 4:06.33. She will be in the A final tonight. She is on the psych sheets for the 200 fly tomorrow as the 47th seed (1:57.12).

Poole carries a 4.0 GPA at Kentucky where she earned an undergrad degree in sociology before working towards her masters in sports psychology. Poole finished her undergrad degree last spring.

At last year’s NCAA Championships, Poole finished fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:04.17. Back at the 2021 NCAA Championships, Poole was third in the 400 IM swimming a personal best time of 4:02.73. That time also stands as the Kentucky school record.

Poole is the fourth Kentucky swimmer to win the award in the last seven years.