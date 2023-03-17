Kentucky’s Lauren Poole Wins 2023 Division I Women’s Elite 90

Kentucky senior Lauren Poole has been awarded the 2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Elite 90 Award.
The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.
Poole earned an NCAA invite this season and competed in the 200 IM yesterday finishing 28th in a time of 1:57.05. Poole swam in prelims of the 400 IM this morning touching seventh in a time of 4:06.33. She will be in the A final tonight. She is on the psych sheets for the 200 fly tomorrow as the 47th seed (1:57.12).
Poole carries a 4.0 GPA at Kentucky where she earned an undergrad degree in sociology before working towards her masters in sports psychology. Poole finished her undergrad degree last spring.
At last year’s NCAA Championships, Poole finished fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:04.17. Back at the 2021 NCAA Championships, Poole was third in the 400 IM swimming a personal best time of 4:02.73. That time also stands as the Kentucky school record.
Poole is the fourth Kentucky swimmer to win the award in the last seven years.
Kentucky swimming is wild. They had Asia Seidt win NCAA Woman of the Year a few years ago. Lauren Poole just won the award for highest GPA of anyone at the championships. However, in between you have Riley Gaines who basically used a tie to put dental school on hold in order to become a right wing nut job(no offense to normal right wingers out there). Just a wild bunch of personalities and strong academics going through Lexington
Care to elaborate about Riley Gaines?
How do you know that personal stuff about past swimmers?
Kentucky swimming continuing to show it both in and out if pool! Congratulations