What Set HER Apart? | RACE ANALYSIS | Maggie MacNeil 50 Free NCAA Record

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil won the women’s 50 free in a new NCAA record of 20.79, but it wasn’t a runaway victory. The old NCAA record holder, Gretchen Walsh, was right behind her at 20.85 and there was ONE THING that made a HUGE difference in the race.

