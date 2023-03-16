2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 14-18, 2023

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Spencer Penland contributed to this report.

The third day of the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships is here. This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the girls 400 IM, 50 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. There will also be heats of the boys 200 free, 50 breast, 200 fly, and 200 free relay.

Team Greenville 16-year-old Lilla Bognar comes in as the top seed in the girls 400 IM this morning after setting the meet record last year as a 15-year-old with a 4:05.50. Bognar’s time from last year still stands as her personal best in the event, so we’ll see if she can dip under that mark today. She comes in as the top seed by a wide margin, four seconds ahead of second-seeded Campbell Stoll (4:09.65).

Similarly, Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas is the meet record holder in the girls 50 breast and comes in as the top seed this morning. Thomas set the meet record back in 2021 with a 27.12. Last night, she broke her own meet record in the 100 breast, swimming a 58.65, so she heads into today with a lot of momentum.

Elmbrook teammate Maggie Wanezek enters as the top seed in the girls 100 back with a 51.09. Wanezek is seeded just off the meet record of 50.76, which has stood since 2011 when Rachel Bootsma set the mark.

Inspire Swim Team 18-year-old Nate Germonprez enters this morning as the top seed in the boy’s 200 free by a huge margin. Germonprez is seeded at his personal best of 1:33.96, which is notably under the meet record of 1:34.27, which Jack Conger set back in 2013.

Germonprez is also the top seed in the boys 50 breast, the next event. He won the 100 breast last night in a tight race with Abram Mueller, touching in 52.91 to Mueller’s 52.98. Mueller is seeded second in the 50 breast this morning, so we may get a repeat of last night’s thrilling race tonight in finals.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Adriano Arioti is the top seed in the boys 200 fly, coming in with a 1:44.72.

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 4:05.50, Lilla Bognar (2022)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:34.27, Jack Conger (2013)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 27.12, Lucy Thomas (2021)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 24.14, Anthony Grimm (2019)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 50:76, Rachel Bootsma (2011)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:41.88, Samuel Pomajevich (2017)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – EARLY HEATS

Meet Record: 7:13.01, Nation’s Capital (2019)

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS