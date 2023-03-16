Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McFarland’s Blake TeBeest Drops 49.16 100 Back To Rank 11th All-Time In 13-14 Age Group

2023 Wisconsin LSC 11-14 Short Course Championships

McFarland Spartan Sharks swimmer Blake TeBeest had a sensational performance at the Wisconsin LSC 11-14 Short Course Championships in early March, picking up six victories and five new lifetime bests.

Highlighting TeBeest’s effort at the three-day competition in Pleasant Prairie was his performance in the 100 back, as the 14-year-old broke 50 seconds for the first time and did so decisively, clocking 49.16.

That swim launches TeBeest up into 11th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, having previously ranked in the 90-95 range with his old best of 50.77.

All-Time Performers, Boy’s 13-14 100 Backstroke (SCY)

  1. Daniel Diehl (CUY), 47.44 – 2020
  2. Michael Andrew (RPC), 47.83 – 2014
  3. Ronald Dalmacio (ROSE), 48.64 – 2018
  4. Baylor Stanton (GA), 48.65 – 2022
  5. Luca Urlando (DART), 48.71 – 2017
  6. Thomas Anderson (KING), 48.73 – 2013
  7. Josh Zuchowski (FAST), 48.76 – 2019
  8. Benjamin Ho (UN), 48.93 – 2013
  9. Carter Lancaster (UN), 49.06 – 2021
  10. Ethan Young (UN), 49.12 – 2013
  11. Blake TeBeest (MSS), 49.16 – 2023

Additionally, TeBeest rocketed to a time of 23.21 in the 50 back, which ranks him 12th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

He added best times in the 100 free (46.22), 200 free (1:42.67), and 200 back (1:52.58), with the 100 free swim tying him for 70th all-time in the age group.

Also shining at the meet was Schroeder YMCA’s Maggie Dickinson, 13, who put up a blistering time of 55.77 in the girls’ 100 back and added noteworthy swims of 26.56 in the 50 back and 2:02.36 in the 200 back.

The 100 back performance ranks Dickinson 52nd all-time and second this season for 13-year-old girls.

