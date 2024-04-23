Former High School Swim Coach Sentenced 7-15 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

A former aquatics director and swim coach at Allegan Public Schools in Michigan has received a lengthy prison sentence after sexually assaulting a student.

Scott Simmons, 42, was sentenced to 7-15 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to three charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person at least 16 years old, but less than 18 years old, in March.

The sentence was the same for each of the three counts, but will be served concurrently. Simmons has received 43 days credit for time already served.

Simmons was charged in October with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree involving a student, child sexually abusive material – possession, computer use to commit a crime, and criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree involving a student.

In exchange for his guilty plea of the three charges, an additional seven charges were dropped.

Prosecutor Myrene Koch said she felt the sentence was justified and sent a message to members of the Allegan community when speaking to the press.

“I certainly believe this defendant deserves a lengthy sentence for what he did,” Koch said, according to Holland Sentinel. “We certainly prosecute cases like this for the named victim … but we also want to make sure there are no other victims going forward.”

Judge Matthew Antkoviak said Simmons left a “wake of destruction” by exploiting a trusted relationship with the student.

“In some respect, we’re all involved in relationships of trust,” Antkoviak said. “When that trust is broken and that relationship corrupted, the results can vary, but often they are devastating, as we’ve seen here.”

Allegan Public Schools fired Simmons after the allegations surfaced late last year. He previously worked as the aquatics director and varsity swim coach at Allegan High School.

An investigation was launched in September 2023 after Otsego Police noticed Simmons in a car with a teenage girl at a local park.

In an interview with police, Simmons claimed he was helping the student with depression issues. The student said there wasn’t an inappropriate relationship going on, but later admitted she lied to protect herself and Simmons.

A search warrant on the student’s phone showed sexual conversations dating back to August. Court documents show that Simmons performed sexual acts on her, and also said the teenager told police Simmons would make advances towards her.

During the plea hearing, he said he had sexual contact with the student between August 26 and September 28, 2023.

The victim spoke during the hearing, and Koch read an impact statement written by her parents.

“This man not only completely destroyed my senior year but also worsened my mental state,” the victim said. “He, being an adult who I trusted, manipulated me and used the knowledge of my past sexual assaults to take advantage of my vulnerability. I will never, ever be able to trust an adult like I used to again.”

In the victim impact statement, the student’s parents labeled Simmons as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who “not only took advantage of our daughter, but stole her innocence.”

Simmons also spoke briefly during the hearing.

“I wish no more than to say I’m sorry and I hope for the best for the victim and their family,” he said. “I can’t regret more what I’ve done.”