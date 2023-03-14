2023 NCSAs: Scotty Buff Leads Way as Top Seed in 5 Events (Psych Sheets)

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 14-18, 2023

SCY

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”

Psych Sheets

Leading the way on the boy’s side of the psych sheets is Scotty Buff. Buff won five individual events last year and will look to do the same this year. The meet is unique in the fact that it features the 50 of each stroke, helping sprinters show off their versatility. Buff is the top seed in the 50 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 100 fly, and 50 free.

Buff will swim Hudson Williams in most of his races. Williams is the top seed in the 100 free, where Buff is the #2 seed. Williams also is the #2 seed in the 50 and 100 backstrokes as well as the 50 free, right behind Buff. Williams came away with a win last year in the 100 free and finished right behind Buff in the 100 back.

Nathaniel Germonprez also highlights the psych sheets as the top seed in all three breaststroke events, the 200 free, and the 200 IM. Germonprez won the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM last year, but only swam five individual events a year ago. This year, he is on the psych sheets in eight individual events (although the individual event limit is seven).

Highlighting the girl’s side is Cavan Gormsen as she leads the way on the psych sheets in four events, the 200, 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles. Gormsen did not swim at this meet last year.

Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club is the top seed in all three backstroke events. Wanezek won the 100 and 200 backs last year and will look to defend her titles, and potentially add the backstroke sweep this year. Levenia Sim is seeded right behind Wanezek in both the 50 and 100 backs.

Elmbrook teammate Lucy Thomas will look to defend her breaststroke sweep. Thomas is the top seed in all three breaststroke events as well as the #2 seed in the 50 free. Teammate Campbell Stoll also highlights the psych sheets as the top seed in the 200 IM as well as the 50 and 100 flys. Stoll also is the #2 seed in the 100 breast right behind Thomas. The two are the only swimmers seeded under the 1:00 mark in the 100 breast. Stoll won the 50 fly and 200 IM last year.

After winning the 100 and 200 fly’s last year, Tess Howley is also a name to watch. Howley is the top seed in the 200 fly by a second and a half.