Announcing SwimSwam’s 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women: March 15-18, 2023

Men: March 22-25, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central: Women | Men

Psych Sheets: Women | Men

Live Results: Women

SwimSwam Preview Index: Women

Pick ’em Contest: Women

The next two weeks will feature the two biggest meets of the year in American collegiate swimming. The 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships will run from March 15 – 18 and a few days later the men’s meet will run from March 22 – 25.

In order to prepare for all the action and excitement, SwimSwam has conducted the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft. If you paid attention to our 2022 World Championships or 2022 Commonwealth Games drafts, you already know how these drafts go. But if you’re new to this idea, here’s how it works:

Each of the four drafters or “GMs” gets to select eight swimmers for their team, conssiting of four women and four men who will be competing at the 2023 Women’s and Men’s NCAA Championships. GMs are limited to two swimmers per school on their team and the goal is to create a team that scores the most points according to the following scoring system:

2023 NCAA Draft Scoring System

Individual Gold: 6 points

Individual Silver: 5 points

Individual Bronze: 4 points

Individual 4th – 8th: 1 point

NCAA/US Open/Fastest Relay Split In History: 3 points

Relay Gold: 3 points

Relay Silver: 2 points

Relay Bronze: 1 point

Relay NCAA/US Open Record: 1 point

DQ: – 2 points

As we go through the women’s meet this week and the men’s meet next week, we’ll be keeping track of how many points each team scores. After the conclusion of the men’s meet on March 25, we’ll find out who drafted best and who drafted worst. Check out the full set of teams below.

You can watch the draft happen live on the SwimSwam podcast or on YouTube here:

If you have your own thoughts on who is going to score big at the NCAA Championships, make sure to enter the 2023 pick ’em contests for both meets. The women’s contest is live right now, with entries closing just before the meet begins on March 15 at 4 pm EST. The men’s contest will launch in the coming days.

Additionally, make sure you comment on this post and let us know who you think will fare the best in this competition. Will Braden win his third straight draft? Can Coleman sneak into the #1 spot after a 2nd and 3rd place finish? Will first time drafter Yanyan have beginners luck? And, most importantly, will I (Ben) face my third straight loss or will I come out on top?

The Teams