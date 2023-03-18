2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 14-18, 2023
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- SCY (25 yards)
The final session of the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships is upon us. The last night will start off with the 50 backstroke, in which Maggie Wanezek and Ryan Hufford hold the top female and male seeds, respectively. After the first sprint events, there will be a distance interlude in the form of the women’s 1000 freestyle and the men’s 1650 freestyle.
The final two individual events of the meet will be the 200 IM and 50 freestyle, and the night will wrap up with the women’s and men’s 400 medley relays. On the girls’ side of the meet, Elmbrook currently holds a lead of more than 3oo points over second place NOVA, meaning that they will likely take home the victory tonight.
The race is slightly closer in the boys’ meet where Rockville holds the top stop at the moment with 775.50 points, followed by Nation’s Captial at 668.50.
Team Standings – Top 5 After Day 4 (Girls)
- Elmbrook Swim Club – 826.50
- NOVA – 572
- Aquajets Swim Team – 548
- Academy Bullets Swim Club – 545
- Long Island Swim Club – 531
Team Standings – Top 5 After Day 4 (Boys)
- Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 775.50
- Nation’s Capital – 668.50
- NOVA – 606.50
- FMC Aquatic – 435
- Aquajets Swim Team – 400
Women’s 50 Backstroke
- Meet Record: 23.95 – Levenia Sim (2022)
Podium:
- Levenia Sim (TNT) – 23.75
- Maggie Wanezek (EBSC) – 24.04
- Emma Kern (AQJT) – 24.51
Levenia Sim opened up the last session of the meet with a win in the 50 backstroke, getting to the wall in a 23.75. That time for Sim allowed her to improve upon her own meet record in the event of 23.95, which she set last year. That former meet record was Sim’s best time in this event, meaning she’s shaved nearly a quarter of a second off her best here.
The top seed out of prelims in this event was Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook who hit a 24.37 in the heats. She didn’t pull off the victory here but was fast enough for second place, posting a 24.04. Wanezek has cracked 24 seconds in this event before, having swum a 23.98 in November 2022.
The bronze medal came down to a race to the wall between Emma Kern and Aspen Gersper. Kern touched first with a 24.51, while Gersper hit a 24.74 for fourth place. 5th overall was Lexi Stephens who hit a 24.80.
Men’s 50 Backstroke
- Meet Record: 21.23 – Scotty Buff (2022)
Podium:
- Hudson Williams (NAAC) – 21.50
- Scotty Buff (GTAC) – 21.58
- Luke Logue (AQJT) – 21.81
Hudson Williams made it two races in a row where the second seed pulled off the victory. From lane 5, Hudson Williams overtook the competition and hit the wall with a 21.50 to shave 0.58 seconds off his morning swim of 22.08. Williamson, an NC State commit, has a PB of 21.40 in this event from April 2022.
Scotty Buff of GTAC won this event last year and set a new meet record of 21.23, which he was a bit slower than tonight. Buff hit a 21.58 to take the silver medal, shaving some time off the 22.17 he hit in prelims. The fastest heats swimmer, Ryan Hufford, missed the podium and touched 4th with a 21.98. He was out-swum by Aquajets’ Luke Logue (21.81).
Hufford added time from his morning swim of 21.90, while all three medalists improved slightly. 5th place went to BGSC swimmer Cole Gorsuch with a 22.26.
Women’s 1000 Freestyle
- Meet Record: 9:31.79 – Becca Mann (2013)
Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- Meet Record: 14:46.40 – Patrick Ransford (2014)
Women’s 200 IM
- Meet Record: 1:56.99 – Grace Sheble (2021)
Men’s 200 IM
- Meet Record: 1:43.76 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- Meet Record: 21.70 – Simone Manuel (2014)
Men’s 50 Freestyle
- Meet Record: 19.56 – Scotty Buff (19.56)
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- Meet Record: 3:32.19 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
- Meet Record: 3:12.50 – Nation’s Capital (2015)