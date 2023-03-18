2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 14-18, 2023

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”

Live Stream

The final session of the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships is upon us. The last night will start off with the 50 backstroke, in which Maggie Wanezek and Ryan Hufford hold the top female and male seeds, respectively. After the first sprint events, there will be a distance interlude in the form of the women’s 1000 freestyle and the men’s 1650 freestyle.

The final two individual events of the meet will be the 200 IM and 50 freestyle, and the night will wrap up with the women’s and men’s 400 medley relays. On the girls’ side of the meet, Elmbrook currently holds a lead of more than 3oo points over second place NOVA, meaning that they will likely take home the victory tonight.

The race is slightly closer in the boys’ meet where Rockville holds the top stop at the moment with 775.50 points, followed by Nation’s Captial at 668.50.

Team Standings – Top 5 After Day 4 (Girls)

Elmbrook Swim Club – 826.50 NOVA – 572 Aquajets Swim Team – 548 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 545 Long Island Swim Club – 531

Team Standings – Top 5 After Day 4 (Boys)

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 775.50 Nation’s Capital – 668.50 NOVA – 606.50 FMC Aquatic – 435 Aquajets Swim Team – 400

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Meet Record: 23.95 – Levenia Sim (2022)

Podium:

Levenia Sim opened up the last session of the meet with a win in the 50 backstroke, getting to the wall in a 23.75. That time for Sim allowed her to improve upon her own meet record in the event of 23.95, which she set last year. That former meet record was Sim’s best time in this event, meaning she’s shaved nearly a quarter of a second off her best here.

The top seed out of prelims in this event was Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook who hit a 24.37 in the heats. She didn’t pull off the victory here but was fast enough for second place, posting a 24.04. Wanezek has cracked 24 seconds in this event before, having swum a 23.98 in November 2022.

The bronze medal came down to a race to the wall between Emma Kern and Aspen Gersper. Kern touched first with a 24.51, while Gersper hit a 24.74 for fourth place. 5th overall was Lexi Stephens who hit a 24.80.

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Meet Record: 21.23 – Scotty Buff (2022)

Podium:

Hudson Williams made it two races in a row where the second seed pulled off the victory. From lane 5, Hudson Williams overtook the competition and hit the wall with a 21.50 to shave 0.58 seconds off his morning swim of 22.08. Williamson, an NC State commit, has a PB of 21.40 in this event from April 2022.

Scotty Buff of GTAC won this event last year and set a new meet record of 21.23, which he was a bit slower than tonight. Buff hit a 21.58 to take the silver medal, shaving some time off the 22.17 he hit in prelims. The fastest heats swimmer, Ryan Hufford, missed the podium and touched 4th with a 21.98. He was out-swum by Aquajets’ Luke Logue (21.81).

Hufford added time from his morning swim of 21.90, while all three medalists improved slightly. 5th place went to BGSC swimmer Cole Gorsuch with a 22.26.

Women’s 1000 Freestyle

Meet Record: 9:31.79 – Becca Mann (2013)

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Meet Record: 14:46.40 – Patrick Ransford (2014)

Women’s 200 IM

Meet Record: 1:56.99 – Grace Sheble (2021)

Men’s 200 IM

Meet Record: 1:43.76 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Meet Record: 21.70 – Simone Manuel (2014)

Men’s 50 Freestyle

Meet Record: 19.56 – Scotty Buff (19.56)

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Meet Record: 3:32.19 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Men’s 400 Medley Relay