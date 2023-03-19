Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma Sticklen Wins 200 Fly NCAA Title In Thrilling Finish, #4 Performer Ever (1:49.95)

Comments: 1

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With an incredible finish, Texas’s Emma Sticklen became the first swimmer in her school’s history to win a 200 fly NCAA title, doing so in a time of 1:49.95. That time makes her the fourth-fastest performer ever, and also the fourth woman in history to go under the 1:50-point barrier.

This swim was a huge personal best for Sticklen, as coming into the meet she had only been as faster as 1:51.37.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200-Yard Fly

  1. Ella Eastin, Stanford — 1:49.51 (2021)
  2. Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:49.78 (2021)
  3. Elaine Breeden, Stanford — 1:49.92 (2009)
  4. Emma Sticklen, Texas — 1:49.95 (2023)
  5. Alex Walsh, Virginia — 1:50.23 (2023)

Alex Walsh had taken out the race extremley fast, and was leading Sticklen by a body length at the halfway mark. However, Sticklen came up on Walsh during the last 50 yards, finishing 0.28 seconds ahead of the defending national champion and outsplitting her by over two seconds on the back half of her race. Walsh had a big swim as well, swimming a 1:50.23 to become the fifth-fastest performer ever. She was also considerably faster than the 1:50.79 she clocked to win the NCAA title last year.

Look at their splits in the table down below.

Comparative Splits:

Emma Sticklen, 2023 NCAA Championships Alex Walsh, 2023 NCAA Championships
50y 24.18 24.18
100y 28.35 (52.53) 26.39 (50.57)
150y 28.63 29.26
200y 28.79 (57.42) 30.40 (59.66)
Total 1:49.95 1:50.23

Race Video:

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bevo
7 seconds ago

There were some terrific races over 4 days. This was one of them for sure.

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!