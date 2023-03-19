Emma Sticklen Wins 200 Fly NCAA Title In Thrilling Finish, #4 Performer Ever (1:49.95)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With an incredible finish, Texas’s Emma Sticklen became the first swimmer in her school’s history to win a 200 fly NCAA title, doing so in a time of 1:49.95. That time makes her the fourth-fastest performer ever, and also the fourth woman in history to go under the 1:50-point barrier.

This swim was a huge personal best for Sticklen, as coming into the meet she had only been as faster as 1:51.37.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200-Yard Fly

Ella Eastin, Stanford — 1:49.51 (2021) Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:49.78 (2021) Elaine Breeden, Stanford — 1:49.92 (2009) Emma Sticklen, Texas — 1:49.95 (2023) Alex Walsh, Virginia — 1:50.23 (2023)

Alex Walsh had taken out the race extremley fast, and was leading Sticklen by a body length at the halfway mark. However, Sticklen came up on Walsh during the last 50 yards, finishing 0.28 seconds ahead of the defending national champion and outsplitting her by over two seconds on the back half of her race. Walsh had a big swim as well, swimming a 1:50.23 to become the fifth-fastest performer ever. She was also considerably faster than the 1:50.79 she clocked to win the NCAA title last year.

Look at their splits in the table down below.

Comparative Splits:

Emma Sticklen, 2023 NCAA Championships Alex Walsh, 2023 NCAA Championships 50y 24.18 24.18 100y 28.35 (52.53) 26.39 (50.57) 150y 28.63 29.26 200y 28.79 (57.42) 30.40 (59.66) Total 1:49.95 1:50.23

Race Video: