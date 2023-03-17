2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 2

Virginia – 208.5 Texas – 162 Louisville – 117 Stanford – 106 Ohio State – 93 Indiana – 83 Florida – 76 Cal – 74 UNC-Chapel Hill – 73 Georgia – 66.5

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

It’s moving day at the 2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs. With finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 400 medley relay, Virginia will aim to put this meet firmly out of reach. The Cavaliers had a good morning, picking up 9.5 projected points versus seed. Stanford had the best morning though, as their current seeds have them up 32 points from the scored psych sheet. There’s plenty of racing to be done though, and you have to swim to get the points.

We’ll kick things off with the 400 IM, where Alex Walsh aims to defend her 400 IM title. She finished third in the 200 IM yesterday, coming in a hundredth under her old NCAA record. The Cavaliers look to get the session started with a bang, as they not only have Walsh as the top seed, but Ella Nelson sitting second just a hundredth behind her.

Then, it’s on to what could be the race of the meet: the 100 fly. It’s the first time that Kate Douglass and Maggie MacNeil will go head-to-head and both having shown themselves to be on incredible form at this meet as they each took down an NCAA record last night. Also having a great meet is Torri Huske, who dropped a massive personal best in the 200 IM yesterday to finish second. She’s the top qualifier and was the only one in the field sub-50 in prelims (49.77). Looking to spoil the party for the three favorites are Emma Sticklen (50.00), Claire Curzan (50.45), and Gabi Albiero (50.46).

The 200 freestyle looks to be anyone’s race. Defending champion Taylor Ruck posted the fastest time of the morning with a 1:42.70, but Virginia freshman Aimee Canny looked strong and pushed Ruck in the closing yards of their heat. Brooklyn Douthwright still holds the fastest season best of the field, and she’s got the home pool advantage. Just five and six-hundredths behind Douthwright are Kayla Wilson, Anna Peplowski, and Maxine Parker.

The 100 breast should be a great race between defending champion Kaitlyn Dobler and the Texas duo of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby. Additionally, OSU’s breaststroke pair of Josie Panitz and Hannah Bach are lurking, as is the SEC record holder, Tennessee’s Mona McSharry.

In the 100 back, Gretchen Walsh looks to claim her first individual title of the meet. She threw down a 49.12–a new pool record–to decisively take the top seed heading into finals. She’ll have to unseat American record holder Katharine Berkoff though, who’s aiming for a 3-peat in the event. And don’t forget about Curzan, who’ll be on her second individual race of the session but could pull out the win.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012

2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013

2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017

2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Pool Record: 49.12, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74

3-Meter Diving — FINALS

NCAA Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009

Meet Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009

Pool Record: 407.30, Brooke Schultz (South Carolina) — 2022

2022 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) — 409.25

400 Medley Relay — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Pool Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (R. White, A. Wiseman, M. Scott, C. Dupre) — 2020

2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 3:22.34

