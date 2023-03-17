2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 2
- Virginia – 208.5
- Texas – 162
- Louisville – 117
- Stanford – 106
- Ohio State – 93
- Indiana – 83
- Florida – 76
- Cal – 74
- UNC-Chapel Hill – 73
- Georgia – 66.5
DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET
It’s moving day at the 2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs. With finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 400 medley relay, Virginia will aim to put this meet firmly out of reach. The Cavaliers had a good morning, picking up 9.5 projected points versus seed. Stanford had the best morning though, as their current seeds have them up 32 points from the scored psych sheet. There’s plenty of racing to be done though, and you have to swim to get the points.
We’ll kick things off with the 400 IM, where Alex Walsh aims to defend her 400 IM title. She finished third in the 200 IM yesterday, coming in a hundredth under her old NCAA record. The Cavaliers look to get the session started with a bang, as they not only have Walsh as the top seed, but Ella Nelson sitting second just a hundredth behind her.
Then, it’s on to what could be the race of the meet: the 100 fly. It’s the first time that Kate Douglass and Maggie MacNeil will go head-to-head and both having shown themselves to be on incredible form at this meet as they each took down an NCAA record last night. Also having a great meet is Torri Huske, who dropped a massive personal best in the 200 IM yesterday to finish second. She’s the top qualifier and was the only one in the field sub-50 in prelims (49.77). Looking to spoil the party for the three favorites are Emma Sticklen (50.00), Claire Curzan (50.45), and Gabi Albiero (50.46).
The 200 freestyle looks to be anyone’s race. Defending champion Taylor Ruck posted the fastest time of the morning with a 1:42.70, but Virginia freshman Aimee Canny looked strong and pushed Ruck in the closing yards of their heat. Brooklyn Douthwright still holds the fastest season best of the field, and she’s got the home pool advantage. Just five and six-hundredths behind Douthwright are Kayla Wilson, Anna Peplowski, and Maxine Parker.
The 100 breast should be a great race between defending champion Kaitlyn Dobler and the Texas duo of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby. Additionally, OSU’s breaststroke pair of Josie Panitz and Hannah Bach are lurking, as is the SEC record holder, Tennessee’s Mona McSharry.
In the 100 back, Gretchen Walsh looks to claim her first individual title of the meet. She threw down a 49.12–a new pool record–to decisively take the top seed heading into finals. She’ll have to unseat American record holder Katharine Berkoff though, who’s aiming for a 3-peat in the event. And don’t forget about Curzan, who’ll be on her second individual race of the session but could pull out the win.
400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012
- 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25
Top 8:
100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- Meet Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2021
- American Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- US Open Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- Pool Record: 49.73, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2020
- 2022 Champion: Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 49.04
Top 8:
200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013
- 2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12
Top 8:
100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017
- 2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93
Top 8:
100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
- Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
- American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
- US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
- Pool Record: 49.12, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- 2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74
Top 8:
3-Meter Diving — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009
- Meet Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009
- Pool Record: 407.30, Brooke Schultz (South Carolina) — 2022
- 2022 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) — 409.25
Top 8:
400 Medley Relay — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
- Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
- American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
- Pool Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (R. White, A. Wiseman, M. Scott, C. Dupre) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 3:22.34
Top 8:
I am hereby declaring myself a Claire Curzan simp
Fun fact: Huske upset for 2nd place last night in the 200IM by .01…last year she upset for 2nd place in the 100 fly by .01…does she upset for 2nd place again tonight???