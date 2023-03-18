Whitman’s Tanner Filion Destroys Division III 100 Back Record with 45.75

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 46.54 – Adam Janicki, MIT (2023)

2022 Winner: 46.45 – Jack Wadsworth

Podium:

Tanner Filion, Whitman – 45.75 Liam McDonnell, JCU – 46.59 Adam Janicki, MIT – 46.85 Djordje Dragojlovic, Kenyon – 46.90 Nathaniel Berry – Bates – 47.05 Jack Watson, Rowan – 47.36 Alexander McCormick, WashU – 47.61 Eric Lundgren, Tufts – 47.75

Whitman’s Tanner Filion obliterated the NCAA Division III and meet records in the 100 back with a stunning 45.75 in the final. The 2022 runner-up became the first Division III swimmer to break the 46-second barrier, and he did so convincingly.

Filion was the top seed coming into the meet, thanks to the personal-best time of 46.74 he swam at the 2023 Northwest Conference Championships in February. A year ago, he went 46.89 to place second in the championship final at 2022 NCAAs behind Ithaca College freshman Jack Wadsworth, who set the NCAA Division III record with 46.45.

Filion’s style is to go out fast and try to hold on as long as possible. This year, he went out in 21.82 and came home in 23.93. That’s an improvement of 1.09 seconds over the last 12 months; he dropped .84 on the front half and .30 on the back half. A year ago, he was out in 22.66, just a tick faster than Wadsworth, and back in 24.23.

Comparing splits, it’s clear that while he keeps pushing the front 50, he has been able to hold on over the second 50, which has made all the difference: