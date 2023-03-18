2023 Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

Florida and Miami (Ohio) outperformed prelims scoring expectations the most (+8) on Friday while Indiana (-22) and Alabama (-18) underperformed the most. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography
Virginia had about a 50-point lead coming into day three, but expanded their lead over Texas to about 100 points. The Hoos ended the night with 374.5 points, 21.5 points more than they were expected to have based off the psych sheet. Texas currently sits in second with 272.5 points, and were expected to have 250 points at this point, although that does not include the 15 points the Longhorns also scored from diving.
Stanford was projected to have 219 points at this point, but they have 239. Notably, a team behind its projected points is NC State. The Wolfpack were expected to have 214 but only have 190, largely due to their 200 free relay DQ on night 2. On night 3, Indiana was among the teams hurt by DQs in the 400 medley relay.
Overall, Florida and Miami (Ohio) outperformed prelims scoring expectations the most (+8) on Friday night while Indiana (-22) and Alabama (-18) underperformed the most.
Over/Under Seedings: 400 IM
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
37
37
0
Texas
0
0
0
Louisville
6
7
1
Stanford
16
17
1
Ohio State
7
4
-3
Indiana
2
1
-1
Florida
33
37
4
Cal
9
3
-6
UNC
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
NC State
16
14
-2
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
12
11
-1
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
11
13
2
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
5
2
-3
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
1
9
8
Over/Under Seedings: 100 Fly
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
23
23
0
Texas
17
13.5
-3.5
Louisville
20
23.5
3.5
Stanford
35
31
-4
Ohio State
12
11
-1
Indiana
0
0
0
Florida
1
1
0
Cal
3
2
-1
UNC
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
NC State
20
21
1
LSU
13
17
4
Tennessee
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
5
7
2
Auburn
6
5
-1
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
Over/Under Seedings: 200 Free
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
30
30
0
Texas
9
6
-3
Louisville
11
11
0
Stanford
39
37
-2
Ohio State
6
5
-1
Indiana
14
13
-1
Florida
7
4
-3
Cal
1
1
0
UNC
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
NC State
5
9
4
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
16
17
1
Alabama
0
0
0
Wisconsin
3
3
0
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
2
7
5
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
12
12
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
Over/Under Seedings: 100 Breast
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
11
11
0
Texas
31
36
5
Louisville
0
0
0
Stanford
39
37
-2
Ohio State
27
25
-2
Indiana
2
4
2
Florida
0
0
0
Cal
0
0
0
UNC
9
5
-4
Georgia
0
0
0
NC State
18
16
-2
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
16
17
1
Alabama
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
21
18
-3
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
4
6
2
Duke
3
7
4
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
7
9
2
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
FIU
6
1
-5
Over/Under Seedings: 100 Back
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
26
25
-1
Texas
13
14
1
Louisville
0
0
0
Stanford
17
18
1
Ohio State
27
25
-2
Indiana
0
0
0
Florida
3
4
1
Cal
14
13
-1
UNC
9
9
0
Georgia
5
3
-2
NC State
28
30
2
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
12
12
0
Alabama
11
11
0
Wisconsin
15
15
0
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
FIU
0
0
0
Akron
2
1
-1
Over/Under Seedings: 400 Medley Relay
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
40
40
0
Texas
34
32
-2
Louisville
0
0
0
Stanford
32
30
-2
Ohio State
28
26
-2
Indiana
22
0
-22
Florida
18
24
6
Cal
12
12
0
UNC
14
18
4
Georgia
10
1
-9
NC State
28
30
2
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
24
28
4
Alabama
26
8
-18
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
4
14
10
Kentucky
1
0
-1
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
1
0
-1
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
8
10
2
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
1
1
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
4
4
Auburn
0
6
6
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
FIU
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
Day 3 Seed vs. Points Scored (Day 3 Scores Only)
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
167
166
-1
Texas
104
101.5
-2.5
Louisville
37
41.5
4.5
Stanford
178
170
-8
Ohio State
107
96
-11
Indiana
40
18
-22
Florida
62
70
8
Cal
39
31
-8
UNC
32
32
0
Georgia
15
4
-11
NC State
115
120
5
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
68
74
6
Alabama
37
19
-18
Wisconsin
18
18
0
USC
25
32
7
Kentucky
13
11
-2
VT
2
7
5
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
4
6
2
Duke
3
7
4
Arkansas
1
0
-1
Minnesota
11
13
2
Michigan
15
19
4
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
12
13
1
UCLA
5
2
-3
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
5
11
6
Auburn
6
11
5
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
1
9
8
FIU
6
1
-5
Akron
2
1
-1
1
I think your point totals are off. NC State should have seed 30 and a final 34 in 4MR