2023 Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

by Riley Overend 1

March 17th, 2023 College, News

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia had about a 50-point lead coming into day three, but expanded their lead over Texas to about 100 points. The Hoos ended the night with 374.5 points, 21.5 points more than they were expected to have based off the psych sheet. Texas currently sits in second with 272.5 points, and were expected to have 250 points at this point, although that does not include the 15 points the Longhorns also scored from diving.

Stanford was projected to have 219 points at this point, but they have 239. Notably, a team behind its projected points is NC State. The Wolfpack were expected to have 214 but only have 190, largely due to their 200 free relay DQ on night 2. On night 3, Indiana was among the teams hurt by DQs in the 400 medley relay.

Overall, Florida and Miami (Ohio) outperformed prelims scoring expectations the most (+8) on Friday night while Indiana (-22) and Alabama (-18) underperformed the most.

Over/Under Seedings: 400 IM

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 37 37 0
Texas 0 0 0
Louisville 6 7 1
Stanford 16 17 1
Ohio State 7 4 -3
Indiana 2 1 -1
Florida 33 37 4
Cal 9 3 -6
UNC 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0
NC State 16 14 -2
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0
USC 0 0 0
Kentucky 12 11 -1
VT 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0
Minnesota 11 13 2
Michigan 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0
UCLA 5 2 -3
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 1 9 8

Over/Under Seedings: 100 Fly

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 23 23 0
Texas 17 13.5 -3.5
Louisville 20 23.5 3.5
Stanford 35 31 -4
Ohio State 12 11 -1
Indiana 0 0 0
Florida 1 1 0
Cal 3 2 -1
UNC 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0
NC State 20 21 1
LSU 13 17 4
Tennessee 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0
USC 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0
VT 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 5 7 2
Auburn 6 5 -1
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0

Over/Under Seedings: 200 Free

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 30 30 0
Texas 9 6 -3
Louisville 11 11 0
Stanford 39 37 -2
Ohio State 6 5 -1
Indiana 14 13 -1
Florida 7 4 -3
Cal 1 1 0
UNC 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0
NC State 5 9 4
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 16 17 1
Alabama 0 0 0
Wisconsin 3 3 0
USC 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0
VT 2 7 5
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 12 12 0
UCLA 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0

Over/Under Seedings: 100 Breast

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 11 11 0
Texas 31 36 5
Louisville 0 0 0
Stanford 39 37 -2
Ohio State 27 25 -2
Indiana 2 4 2
Florida 0 0 0
Cal 0 0 0
UNC 9 5 -4
Georgia 0 0 0
NC State 18 16 -2
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 16 17 1
Alabama 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0
USC 21 18 -3
Kentucky 0 0 0
VT 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 4 6 2
Duke 3 7 4
Arkansas 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Michigan 7 9 2
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0
FIU 6 1 -5

Over/Under Seedings: 100 Back

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 26 25 -1
Texas 13 14 1
Louisville 0 0 0
Stanford 17 18 1
Ohio State 27 25 -2
Indiana 0 0 0
Florida 3 4 1
Cal 14 13 -1
UNC 9 9 0
Georgia 5 3 -2
NC State 28 30 2
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 12 12 0
Alabama 11 11 0
Wisconsin 15 15 0
USC 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0
VT 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0
FIU 0 0 0
Akron 2 1 -1

Over/Under Seedings: 400 Medley Relay

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 40 40 0
Texas 34 32 -2
Louisville 0 0 0
Stanford 32 30 -2
Ohio State 28 26 -2
Indiana 22 0 -22
Florida 18 24 6
Cal 12 12 0
UNC 14 18 4
Georgia 10 1 -9
NC State 28 30 2
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 24 28 4
Alabama 26 8 -18
Wisconsin 0 0 0
USC 4 14 10
Kentucky 1 0 -1
VT 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Arkansas 1 0 -1
Minnesota 0 0 0
Michigan 8 10 2
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 1 1
UCLA 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 4 4
Auburn 0 6 6
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0
FIU 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0

Day 3 Seed vs. Points Scored (Day 3 Scores Only)

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE
Virginia 167 166 -1
Texas 104 101.5 -2.5
Louisville 37 41.5 4.5
Stanford 178 170 -8
Ohio State 107 96 -11
Indiana 40 18 -22
Florida 62 70 8
Cal 39 31 -8
UNC 32 32 0
Georgia 15 4 -11
NC State 115 120 5
LSU 0 0 0
Tennessee 68 74 6
Alabama 37 19 -18
Wisconsin 18 18 0
USC 25 32 7
Kentucky 13 11 -2
VT 2 7 5
Arizona 0 0 0
Miami 4 6 2
Duke 3 7 4
Arkansas 1 0 -1
Minnesota 11 13 2
Michigan 15 19 4
South Carolina 0 0 0
Florida St 0 0 0
Texas A&M 12 13 1
UCLA 5 2 -3
Arizona St. 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Northwestern 5 11 6
Auburn 6 11 5
Georgia Tech 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Pitt 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 1 9 8
FIU 6 1 -5
Akron 2 1 -1

1
Breezeway
2 minutes ago

I think your point totals are off. NC State should have seed 30 and a final 34 in 4MR

