2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: DAY 2 SCORING ANALYSIS

At the end of day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Virginia remains ahead of the field in the team scoring with 208.5 points – 46.5 points ahead of Texas. That margin is only slightly smaller than the 53.25 margin the team was predicted to have, without the consideration of diving events, based on the psych sheets. Texas, for their part, has reduced the predicted margin by 7 points, with the inclusion of diving, scoring 162 points. However, with the final margin predicted to exceed 70 points, the Texas women need to step up and hope Virginia loses serious momentum via relay DQs if they wish to keep their title hopes alive.
Louisville had a strong day to move up to 3rd in the team race with 117 points, adding 63 points on to their total from yesterday. Stanford also moved up, thanks in part to the efforts of Torri Huske in the 200 IM and their 200 freestyle relay finishing 2nd. The team now has a total of 106 points, placing themselves back into the top 3 conversation. However, the Cardinal will need their swimmers to step up as Huske was the team’s only individual A-finalist today. Ohio State also moved into the top 5, largely in part to their strong performance in the 200 freestyle relay where the team finished 4th.
OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 500 FREESTYLE
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
0
7
7
Texas
35
31
-4
Louisville
20
14
-6
Stanford
7
1
-6
Ohio State
0
0
0
Indiana
5
12
7
Florida
17
21
4
Cal
0
3
3
UNC
0
0
0
Georgia
17
25
8
NC State
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
0
Alabama
0
20
20
Wisconsin
12
17
5
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
11
0
-11
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
3
0
-3
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
9
4
-5
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
13
0
-13
Penn
6
0
-6
Pitt
0
0
0
OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 200 IM
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
57
51
-6
Texas
20
20
0
Louisville
2
12
10
Stanford
16
19
3
Ohio State
4
0
-4
Indiana
0
4
4
Florida
0
0
0
Cal
12
1
-11
UNC
0
0
0
Georgia
15
9
-6
NC State
5
8
3
LSU
0
0
0
Tennessee
11
6
-5
Alabama
0
0
0
Wisconsin
3
14
11
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
1
0
-1
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
9
11
2
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 50 FREESTYLE
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
25
30.5
5.5
Texas
1.5
0
-1.5
Louisville
38.5
33
-5.5
Stanford
4
0
-4
Ohio State
16
24
8
Indiana
0
11
11
Florida
0
0
0
Cal
0
0
0
UNC
14
13
-1
Georgia
1.5
2.5
1
NC State
13
14
1
LSU
17
20
3
Tennessee
11.5
1
-10.5
Alabama
11.5
6
-5.5
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
1.5
0
-1.5
OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 200 FREE RELAY
TEAM
SEEDED
FINAL
DIFFERENCE
Virginia
40
40
0
Texas
22
26
4
Louisville
34
32
-2
Stanford
32
34
2
Ohio State
27
30
3
Indiana
10
22
12
Florida
14
24
10
Cal
6
14
8
UNC
24
18
-6
Georgia
2
0
-2
NC State
30
0
-30
LSU
27
28
1
Tennessee
0
0
0
Alabama
18
6
-12
Wisconsin
0
0
0
USC
12
10
-2
Kentucky
0
0
0
VT
0
12
12
Arizona
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Arkansas
4
8
4
Minnesota
0
0
0
Michigan
8
4
-4
South Carolina
0
0
0
Florida St
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Arizona St.
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
2
2
Auburn
0
0
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Pitt
0
0
0
DAY TWO SEED VS. POINTS SCORED (DAY TWO SCORES ONLY)
Nicole has been with SwimSwam since April 2020, as both a reporter and social media contributor. Prior to joining the SwimSwam platform, Nicole also managed a successful Instagram platform, amassing over 20,000 followers.
Currently, Nicole is pursuing her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After competing for the swim …