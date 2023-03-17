2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: DAY 2 SCORING ANALYSIS

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the end of day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Virginia remains ahead of the field in the team scoring with 208.5 points – 46.5 points ahead of Texas. That margin is only slightly smaller than the 53.25 margin the team was predicted to have, without the consideration of diving events, based on the psych sheets. Texas, for their part, has reduced the predicted margin by 7 points, with the inclusion of diving, scoring 162 points. However, with the final margin predicted to exceed 70 points, the Texas women need to step up and hope Virginia loses serious momentum via relay DQs if they wish to keep their title hopes alive.

Louisville had a strong day to move up to 3rd in the team race with 117 points, adding 63 points on to their total from yesterday. Stanford also moved up, thanks in part to the efforts of Torri Huske in the 200 IM and their 200 freestyle relay finishing 2nd. The team now has a total of 106 points, placing themselves back into the top 3 conversation. However, the Cardinal will need their swimmers to step up as Huske was the team’s only individual A-finalist today. Ohio State also moved into the top 5, largely in part to their strong performance in the 200 freestyle relay where the team finished 4th.

OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 500 FREESTYLE

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE Virginia 0 7 7 Texas 35 31 -4 Louisville 20 14 -6 Stanford 7 1 -6 Ohio State 0 0 0 Indiana 5 12 7 Florida 17 21 4 Cal 0 3 3 UNC 0 0 0 Georgia 17 25 8 NC State 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 Alabama 0 20 20 Wisconsin 12 17 5 USC 0 0 0 Kentucky 11 0 -11 VT 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Michigan 3 0 -3 South Carolina 0 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 Arizona St. 9 4 -5 Utah 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 13 0 -13 Penn 6 0 -6 Pitt 0 0 0

OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 200 IM

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE Virginia 57 51 -6 Texas 20 20 0 Louisville 2 12 10 Stanford 16 19 3 Ohio State 4 0 -4 Indiana 0 4 4 Florida 0 0 0 Cal 12 1 -11 UNC 0 0 0 Georgia 15 9 -6 NC State 5 8 3 LSU 0 0 0 Tennessee 11 6 -5 Alabama 0 0 0 Wisconsin 3 14 11 USC 0 0 0 Kentucky 1 0 -1 VT 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Duke 9 11 2 Arkansas 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Pitt 0 0 0

OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 50 FREESTYLE

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE Virginia 25 30.5 5.5 Texas 1.5 0 -1.5 Louisville 38.5 33 -5.5 Stanford 4 0 -4 Ohio State 16 24 8 Indiana 0 11 11 Florida 0 0 0 Cal 0 0 0 UNC 14 13 -1 Georgia 1.5 2.5 1 NC State 13 14 1 LSU 17 20 3 Tennessee 11.5 1 -10.5 Alabama 11.5 6 -5.5 Wisconsin 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 VT 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Pitt 1.5 0 -1.5

OVER/UNDER SEEDINGS: 200 FREE RELAY

TEAM SEEDED FINAL DIFFERENCE Virginia 40 40 0 Texas 22 26 4 Louisville 34 32 -2 Stanford 32 34 2 Ohio State 27 30 3 Indiana 10 22 12 Florida 14 24 10 Cal 6 14 8 UNC 24 18 -6 Georgia 2 0 -2 NC State 30 0 -30 LSU 27 28 1 Tennessee 0 0 0 Alabama 18 6 -12 Wisconsin 0 0 0 USC 12 10 -2 Kentucky 0 0 0 VT 0 12 12 Arizona 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Arkansas 4 8 4 Minnesota 0 0 0 Michigan 8 4 -4 South Carolina 0 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 2 2 Auburn 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Pitt 0 0 0

DAY TWO SEED VS. POINTS SCORED (DAY TWO SCORES ONLY)