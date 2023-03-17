Lexi Cuomo on Virginia’s 200 Free Relay Win: “We have a lot of love for each other”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s 200 free relay swam their way to victory tonight, putting yet another Virginia relay team atop the podium. The squad of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Maxine Parker clocked a 1:24.51, a time just short of their NCAA record set at ACC’s last month.

Cuomo shares what it has been like being a pillar for Virginia’s record-breaking relays throughout the years.