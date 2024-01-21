Georgia Tech Hires Brazilian Olympic Coach Arilson Soares da Silva as Assistant Coach

It was announced Wednesday that Arilson Soares da Silva will be joining Georgia Tech swimming and diving team as an assistant coach.

He’s joining the Yellow Jackets after serving as a swimming consultant and clinician, having coached athletes on the international level for several decades. Among them is Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Cesar Cielo, who joined Silva’s elite select group of athletes in 2013, toward the tail end of his career.

Apart from Cielo, Silva has coached many international swimmers who have broken world records. Under Silva’s guidance, Felipe Franca was the first swimmer to break the 27-second barrier in the 50m breaststroke in 2009, and a decade later, he mentored Ukrainian Andriy Govorov to a 50m butterfly world record in 2019.

Silva also coached Brazilian Joao Gomes Jr to a 5th place 100 breaststroke finish at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and fellow national Bruno Fratus to a 6th place finish at the 2016 Olympic games in the 50 freestyle.

Apart from his Olympic coaching success, Silva has also coached athletes to seven world championship medals.

He will be a strategic addition for Tech, not only for his technical prowess, but also for his connection to home. Many fast Brazilian swimmers have swam for the Yellow Jackets in recent years, including 2020 Olympian Caio Rodrigues Pumputis and program record holder Rodrigo Quadros Correia, likely recruited by fellow Brazilian and current Tech associate head coach, Chico Rego. Having Silva as a familiar face during the recruiting process will likely bring in even more talented athletes from that region.

From an interview with Georgia Tech Athletics, Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart shares her excitement for the addition of Silva:

“We are thrilled to have an assistant swim coach of [Silva’s] caliber joining us. Coach Ari’s experience as an Olympic-level assistant, his dedication and passion for excellence will undoubtedly drive our athletes to new heights.”

But, his contributions to the sport go beyond the successes of his athletes. Silva is always looking for ways to improve the sport and enthusiastic to share his findings with others. In an interview with FastLane4, Silva expressed, “I like to share my experiences, because I believe only through constant exchange we can evolve in our sport.”

And during his time in Brazil, he did just that. While representing his country at the International Coaching Enrichment Program, held by the US Olympic Comittee and the University of Delaware in the US in 2011, Silva published a text referencing Brazil’s recent international breaststroke success, detailing the training program that took 6 years to develop at Clube Pinheiros. The text, Conheca o Projeto do Modelo Para o Avanco do Nado Peito no Brasil (translated as: Discover the Model Project for Advancement of Breast Swimming in Brazil), credits Prof. Dr. Paulo Cezar Marinho and coach Alberto Pinto da Silva for their contributions to his methodology, and it even includes medical findings specific to breaststrokers from Doctor Gustavo Magliocca.

Silva, also a member of the Brazilian Swimming Technical Council and the Brazilian Academy of Coaches of Brazilian Olympic Institute during his tenure in South America, shared his excitement to join the Yellow Jackets:

“I am excited and happy to have this opportunity to work for Georgia Tech! I want to thank Coaches Courtney and Chico for having considered me for the position! I hope to collaborate my experience and coaching skills with highly competitive swimmers. I look forward to taking on the challenge of teaching one of the most competitive systems in the world in U.S. College Swimming! I missed being able to coach with a team, so I am looking forward to returning to this coaching capacity and learning a lot with this new experience.”

Silva graduated from Guarulhos University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and Sportive Techniques. He furthered his education by taking extension courses in Exercise Physiology (1993- Medicine School of São Paulo) and Sportive Training (1994- University of São Paulo).

Silva will be Tech’s 6th full-time swimming and diving coach, joining Hart, Rego, diving coach John Ames, assistant coach Angie Nicoletta, and recent addition Temarie Tomley. Tech is still operating within the past parameters for paid coaches, not yet taking advantage of the new rule allowing combined programs to pay up to 8 coaches.