BISC Lands Monique Shelton as New Head Coach After Controvery

Bainbridge Island Swim Club (BISC), located in Bainbridge Island, WA, has hired Monique Shelton as their new head coach after a “difficult last year” per the Bainbridge Island Metro Park and Recreation District.

Shelton comes from Beach Cities Swimming in Redondo Beach, CA where she served as head coach for close to a decade. During her time at Beach Cities Swimming, Shelton mentored Alexandra Crisera to several junior national titles and a spot on the Junior National Team. Crisera went on to swim for Stanford University for three years.

In 2019, Shelton was the girls’ head coach at National Select Camp in Colorado Springs, CO.

Shelton shared her excitement about joining BISC, stating, “I am honored and excited to join Bainbridge Island Swim Club and its rich history of success. I look forward to working with our athletes, families, and the Parks and Recreation Department staff to lead this team to be the best it can be. Let’s go BISC!”

Monique joins assistant coach Leilani Tonsmann where they hope to rebuild the program.

The program’s former head coach, Kyle Harris, left BISC last summer after an 18 month tenure filled with controversy. He is currently the director of competitive aquatics at the YMCA of South Florida.

Shelton’s previous position at Beach Cities Swimming has been filled by Justin Max.